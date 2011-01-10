Konwa strongest by far
Repeat U23 champion nearly laps the field solo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marek Konwa
|0:52:36
|2
|Kamil Gradek
|0:04:43
|3
|Andrzej Bartkiewicz
|0:05:25
|4
|Piotr Brzozka
|0:06:36
|5
|Wojciech Herba
|0:07:34
|6
|Lukasz Milewski
|0:09:23
|7
|Pawel Pac
|0:09:36
|8
|Bartosz Pilis
|0:10:25
|9
|Piotr Antkowiak
|10
|Pawel Wojczal
|11
|Mateusz Chmurzewski
|12
|Pawel Zrebiec
|13
|Tomasz Marzec
|14
|Michal Czerkies
|15
|Mateusz Kwiatkowski
|16
|Grzegorz Grabarek
|17
|Sebastian Mlynski
