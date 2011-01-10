Trending

Konwa strongest by far

Repeat U23 champion nearly laps the field solo

U23 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marek Konwa0:52:36
2Kamil Gradek0:04:43
3Andrzej Bartkiewicz0:05:25
4Piotr Brzozka0:06:36
5Wojciech Herba0:07:34
6Lukasz Milewski0:09:23
7Pawel Pac0:09:36
8Bartosz Pilis0:10:25
9Piotr Antkowiak
10Pawel Wojczal
11Mateusz Chmurzewski
12Pawel Zrebiec
13Tomasz Marzec
14Michal Czerkies
15Mateusz Kwiatkowski
16Grzegorz Grabarek
17Sebastian Mlynski

Latest on Cyclingnews