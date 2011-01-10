Trending

Warczyk tops women's podium

Wasiuk runner-up in Polish championship

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dorota Warczyk0:41:57
2Marzena Wasiuk0:00:52
3Magdalena Pyrgies0:01:26
4Olga Wasiuk0:02:52
5Katarzyna Bodanka0:03:36
6Natalia Mitkowska0:12:34
7Dorota Gregorowicz0:17:00

Latest on Cyclingnews