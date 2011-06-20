World champion Wloszczowska adds national title to her palmares
Galinski earns men's title
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marek Galinski (Pol)
|1:32:23
|2
|Marek Konwa (Pol)
|0:00:49
|3
|Piotr Brzozka (Pol)
|0:02:50
|4
|Dariusz Batek (Pol)
|0:04:45
|5
|Mariusz Kowal (Pol)
|0:06:16
|6
|Kornel Osicki (Pol)
|0:06:52
|7
|Piotr Kurczab (Pol)
|0:07:19
|8
|Maciej Dombrowski (Pol)
|0:07:50
|9
|Rafal Alchimowiz (Pol)
|0:07:56
|10
|Bartosz Janowski (Pol)
|0:08:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol)
|1:29:56
|2
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol)
|0:00:46
|3
|Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol)
|0:01:44
|4
|Katarzyna Solus-Miskowiez (Pol)
|0:02:23
|5
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol)
|0:03:25
|6
|Paula Gorycka (Pol)
|0:06:07
|7
|Weronika Rybarczyk (Pol)
|0:11:46
|8
|Michalina Ziolkowska (Pol)
|0:12:35
|9
|Marta Sulek (Pol)
|0:17:27
|10
|Paulina Hebisz Rydzik (Pol)
|0:21:46
