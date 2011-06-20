Trending

World champion Wloszczowska adds national title to her palmares

Galinski earns men's title

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marek Galinski (Pol)1:32:23
2Marek Konwa (Pol)0:00:49
3Piotr Brzozka (Pol)0:02:50
4Dariusz Batek (Pol)0:04:45
5Mariusz Kowal (Pol)0:06:16
6Kornel Osicki (Pol)0:06:52
7Piotr Kurczab (Pol)0:07:19
8Maciej Dombrowski (Pol)0:07:50
9Rafal Alchimowiz (Pol)0:07:56
10Bartosz Janowski (Pol)0:08:14

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maja Wloszczowska (Pol)1:29:56
2Anna Szafraniec (Pol)0:00:46
3Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol)0:01:44
4Katarzyna Solus-Miskowiez (Pol)0:02:23
5Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol)0:03:25
6Paula Gorycka (Pol)0:06:07
7Weronika Rybarczyk (Pol)0:11:46
8Michalina Ziolkowska (Pol)0:12:35
9Marta Sulek (Pol)0:17:27
10Paulina Hebisz Rydzik (Pol)0:21:46

Latest on Cyclingnews