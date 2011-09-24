Trending

Athanasiadis wins in Cyprus

Adamou finishes second ahead of Fattas in third

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp)1:12:52
2Vasilis Adamou (Cyp)0:00:03
3Giorgos Fattas (Cyp)0:05:00
4Loukas Theodorou (Cyp)

