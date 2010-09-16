Trending

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory)3:23:33
2Drew Edsall (Yeti-Sunflower Markets Pro Mtb Team)0:01:32
3Colby Pearce (BigSharkP/B THF)0:03:33
4Robert Marion (American Classic/Kenda/Tomac)0:21:23
5Chris Michaels0:21:54
6Peter Butt0:27:51
7Drew Scharns (Boone Bike & Touring)0:29:53
8Thom Parsons0:47:42
9Chris Strout (WBR-Siren Bicycles)0:54:57

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt)4:02:19
2Susan Haywood (TBD)0:01:40
3Carey Lowery (OutdoorStore/Specialized)0:15:48

Singlespeed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brad Welch (Jazzercise)4:02:31
2Jason Morgan (Industry Nine)0:02:25
3Russel Henderson (NCCX, industry nine)0:11:26
4Scott Sidener1:36:02
5Michael Blankenship (Ken's Bike Shop)1:50:09
6Craig Hoyt4:29:47

Elite men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Johnston (MtbAndy.com/Kenda-Hayes)3:33:31
2Ross Delaplane (Green Mountain Sports)0:05:24
3Morgan Olsson (Cycles de Oro)0:23:02
4Garth Prosser (Cannondale Factory)0:29:44
5Ronald Glowczynski (RoanokeOutside.com/Mail-It Plus)0:27:16
6Glenn Poupore0:32:28
7Perry Thomas (Cycle South)0:42:37

Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Hawkins4:22:07
2Eric Purdue (APB/Bikeways Tucker)0:34:00
3Patrick McMahon (gotoaffordablebedding.com)0:57:24

Open men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Edge (Caffeine Racing)3:54:48
2Charlie Tejada (Guatemala MTB)0:33:13
3Matthew White (Haymarket Bicycles)0:50:29
4David Cook (Sycamore/Flat R)1:18:03
5Gerald Sven Rothenhofer0:01:52
6Rob Keener (Flat Rock Village Bakery)1:29:49
7Stephen Janes (Siren/WBR)1:39:47
8John Clasen (Shamrock Cycles)1:38:01
9Jason Murrell (Larry Hill Ford/Scott's Bikes)2:07:05
10Christopher Mays (Vero Velo)2:53:03

Open women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claire Garcia-Webb5:46:13

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wes Dickson (Sycamore Cycles)4:05:17
2Derek Gentry (Sycamore Cycles)0:00:02
3Lee Simril (Motor Mile Racing)0:20:10
4Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing)0:20:08
5Ryan O'Connor (Harpers Bike Shop)0:24:37
6Jheremy Zetans (Harpers Bike Shop)0:38:42
7Warner Smith (Salty Nuts)0:49:41
8Andy Cessna (Salty Nuts)0:49:49
9Christopher M Danz (Performance GT)1:36:37
10David Swan (Performance GT)1:36:39
11Karen Ruth Rowe (Phoenix)1:41:50
12Tom Rowe (Phoenix)1:41:49

General classification after stage 2

Elite men general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory)4:21:36
2Drew Edsall (Yeti-Sunflower Markets Pro Mtb Team)0:03:12
3Colby Pearce (BigSharkP/B THF)0:05:30
4Robert Marion (American Classic/Kenda/Tomac)0:22:29
5Chris Michaels0:25:24
6Drew Scharns (Boone Bike & Touring)0:35:36
7Peter Butt0:41:05
8Thom Parsons0:59:52
9Chris Strout (WBR-Siren Bicycles)1:04:54

Elite women general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt)5:08:41
2Susan Haywood (TBD)0:03:03
3Carey Lowery (OutdoorStore/Specialized)0:21:05

Singlespeed general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brad Welch (Jazzercise)5:10:24
2Jason Morgan (Industry Nine)0:02:17
3Russel Henderson (NCCX, industry nine)0:12:08
4Scott Sidener1:59:05
5Michael Blankenship (Ken's Bike Shop)2:11:59
6Craig Hoyt5:20:57

Elite men 40+ general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Johnston (MtbAndy.com/Kenda-Hayes)4:34:40
2Ross Delaplane (Green Mountain Sports)0:05:31
3Morgan Olsson (Cycles de Oro)0:32:32
4Garth Prosser (Cannondale Factory)0:32:55
5Ronald Glowczynski (RoanokeOutside.com/Mail-It Plus)0:33:03
6Glenn Poupore0:40:53
7Perry Thomas (Cycle South)0:48:34

Men 40+ general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Hawkins5:32:03
2Eric Purdue (APB/Bikeways Tucker)0:45:19
3Patrick McMahon (gotoaffordablebedding.com)1:02:19

Open men general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Edge (Caffeine Racing)5:07:05
2Charlie Tejada (Guatemala MTB)0:31:29
3Matthew White (Haymarket Bicycles)0:54:08
4David Cook (Sycamore/Flat R)1:21:36
5Gerald Sven Rothenhofer1:23:38
6Rob Keener (Flat Rock Village Bakery)1:45:46
7Stephen Janes (Siren/WBR)1:46:12
8John Clasen (Shamrock Cycles)1:46:37
9Jason Murrell (Larry Hill Ford/Scott's Bikes)1:59:25
10Christopher Mays (Vero Velo)3:15:28

Open women general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claire Garcia-Webb7:20:38

Team general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wes Dickson (Sycamore Cycles)5:11:28
2Derek Gentry (Sycamore Cycles)0:00:20
3Lee Simril (Motor Mile Racing)0:28:02
4Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing)0:28:10
5Ryan O'Connor (Harpers Bike Shop)0:33:27
6Jheremy Zetans (Harpers Bike Shop)0:49:07
7Warner Smith (Salty Nuts)1:03:08
8Andy Cessna (Salty Nuts)1:03:16
9Christopher M Danz (Performance GT)2:03:06
10David Swan (Performance GT)2:03:07
11Karen Ruth Rowe (Phoenix)2:06:05
12Tom Rowe (Phoenix)2:06:20

