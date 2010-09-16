Bishop races to stage victory
Carey edges Haywood for women's stage
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory)
|3:23:33
|2
|Drew Edsall (Yeti-Sunflower Markets Pro Mtb Team)
|0:01:32
|3
|Colby Pearce (BigSharkP/B THF)
|0:03:33
|4
|Robert Marion (American Classic/Kenda/Tomac)
|0:21:23
|5
|Chris Michaels
|0:21:54
|6
|Peter Butt
|0:27:51
|7
|Drew Scharns (Boone Bike & Touring)
|0:29:53
|8
|Thom Parsons
|0:47:42
|9
|Chris Strout (WBR-Siren Bicycles)
|0:54:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt)
|4:02:19
|2
|Susan Haywood (TBD)
|0:01:40
|3
|Carey Lowery (OutdoorStore/Specialized)
|0:15:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brad Welch (Jazzercise)
|4:02:31
|2
|Jason Morgan (Industry Nine)
|0:02:25
|3
|Russel Henderson (NCCX, industry nine)
|0:11:26
|4
|Scott Sidener
|1:36:02
|5
|Michael Blankenship (Ken's Bike Shop)
|1:50:09
|6
|Craig Hoyt
|4:29:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Johnston (MtbAndy.com/Kenda-Hayes)
|3:33:31
|2
|Ross Delaplane (Green Mountain Sports)
|0:05:24
|3
|Morgan Olsson (Cycles de Oro)
|0:23:02
|4
|Garth Prosser (Cannondale Factory)
|0:29:44
|5
|Ronald Glowczynski (RoanokeOutside.com/Mail-It Plus)
|0:27:16
|6
|Glenn Poupore
|0:32:28
|7
|Perry Thomas (Cycle South)
|0:42:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Hawkins
|4:22:07
|2
|Eric Purdue (APB/Bikeways Tucker)
|0:34:00
|3
|Patrick McMahon (gotoaffordablebedding.com)
|0:57:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremy Edge (Caffeine Racing)
|3:54:48
|2
|Charlie Tejada (Guatemala MTB)
|0:33:13
|3
|Matthew White (Haymarket Bicycles)
|0:50:29
|4
|David Cook (Sycamore/Flat R)
|1:18:03
|5
|Gerald Sven Rothenhofer
|0:01:52
|6
|Rob Keener (Flat Rock Village Bakery)
|1:29:49
|7
|Stephen Janes (Siren/WBR)
|1:39:47
|8
|John Clasen (Shamrock Cycles)
|1:38:01
|9
|Jason Murrell (Larry Hill Ford/Scott's Bikes)
|2:07:05
|10
|Christopher Mays (Vero Velo)
|2:53:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claire Garcia-Webb
|5:46:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wes Dickson (Sycamore Cycles)
|4:05:17
|2
|Derek Gentry (Sycamore Cycles)
|0:00:02
|3
|Lee Simril (Motor Mile Racing)
|0:20:10
|4
|Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing)
|0:20:08
|5
|Ryan O'Connor (Harpers Bike Shop)
|0:24:37
|6
|Jheremy Zetans (Harpers Bike Shop)
|0:38:42
|7
|Warner Smith (Salty Nuts)
|0:49:41
|8
|Andy Cessna (Salty Nuts)
|0:49:49
|9
|Christopher M Danz (Performance GT)
|1:36:37
|10
|David Swan (Performance GT)
|1:36:39
|11
|Karen Ruth Rowe (Phoenix)
|1:41:50
|12
|Tom Rowe (Phoenix)
|1:41:49
General classification after stage 2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory)
|4:21:36
|2
|Drew Edsall (Yeti-Sunflower Markets Pro Mtb Team)
|0:03:12
|3
|Colby Pearce (BigSharkP/B THF)
|0:05:30
|4
|Robert Marion (American Classic/Kenda/Tomac)
|0:22:29
|5
|Chris Michaels
|0:25:24
|6
|Drew Scharns (Boone Bike & Touring)
|0:35:36
|7
|Peter Butt
|0:41:05
|8
|Thom Parsons
|0:59:52
|9
|Chris Strout (WBR-Siren Bicycles)
|1:04:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt)
|5:08:41
|2
|Susan Haywood (TBD)
|0:03:03
|3
|Carey Lowery (OutdoorStore/Specialized)
|0:21:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brad Welch (Jazzercise)
|5:10:24
|2
|Jason Morgan (Industry Nine)
|0:02:17
|3
|Russel Henderson (NCCX, industry nine)
|0:12:08
|4
|Scott Sidener
|1:59:05
|5
|Michael Blankenship (Ken's Bike Shop)
|2:11:59
|6
|Craig Hoyt
|5:20:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Johnston (MtbAndy.com/Kenda-Hayes)
|4:34:40
|2
|Ross Delaplane (Green Mountain Sports)
|0:05:31
|3
|Morgan Olsson (Cycles de Oro)
|0:32:32
|4
|Garth Prosser (Cannondale Factory)
|0:32:55
|5
|Ronald Glowczynski (RoanokeOutside.com/Mail-It Plus)
|0:33:03
|6
|Glenn Poupore
|0:40:53
|7
|Perry Thomas (Cycle South)
|0:48:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Hawkins
|5:32:03
|2
|Eric Purdue (APB/Bikeways Tucker)
|0:45:19
|3
|Patrick McMahon (gotoaffordablebedding.com)
|1:02:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremy Edge (Caffeine Racing)
|5:07:05
|2
|Charlie Tejada (Guatemala MTB)
|0:31:29
|3
|Matthew White (Haymarket Bicycles)
|0:54:08
|4
|David Cook (Sycamore/Flat R)
|1:21:36
|5
|Gerald Sven Rothenhofer
|1:23:38
|6
|Rob Keener (Flat Rock Village Bakery)
|1:45:46
|7
|Stephen Janes (Siren/WBR)
|1:46:12
|8
|John Clasen (Shamrock Cycles)
|1:46:37
|9
|Jason Murrell (Larry Hill Ford/Scott's Bikes)
|1:59:25
|10
|Christopher Mays (Vero Velo)
|3:15:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claire Garcia-Webb
|7:20:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wes Dickson (Sycamore Cycles)
|5:11:28
|2
|Derek Gentry (Sycamore Cycles)
|0:00:20
|3
|Lee Simril (Motor Mile Racing)
|0:28:02
|4
|Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing)
|0:28:10
|5
|Ryan O'Connor (Harpers Bike Shop)
|0:33:27
|6
|Jheremy Zetans (Harpers Bike Shop)
|0:49:07
|7
|Warner Smith (Salty Nuts)
|1:03:08
|8
|Andy Cessna (Salty Nuts)
|1:03:16
|9
|Christopher M Danz (Performance GT)
|2:03:06
|10
|David Swan (Performance GT)
|2:03:07
|11
|Karen Ruth Rowe (Phoenix)
|2:06:05
|12
|Tom Rowe (Phoenix)
|2:06:20
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy