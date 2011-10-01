Trending

Monguzzi solos to Piccolo Lombarda victory

Domont out-paces Klimiankou for second

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita)3:58:27
2Axel Domont (Fra)0:00:01
3Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr)
4Stefano Locatelli (Ita)0:00:06
5Vincenzo Ianniello (Ita)
6Ricardo Pichetta (Ita)
7Luigi Miletta (Ita)
8Francesco Figini (Ita)
9Davide Mucelli (Ita)0:00:37
10Sergey Chernetski (Rus)
11Enrico Barbin (Ita)
12Luca Dodi (Ita)
13Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita)
14Enrico Battaglin (Ita)
15Gabriele Pizzaballa (Ita)
16Patrick Facchini (Ita)
17Fabio Aru (Ita)
18Kristian Sbaragli (Ita)0:01:01
19Raffaello Bonusi (Ita)
20Kristijan Durasek (Cro)
21Nathan Pertica (Ita)
22Ramo Schuler (Swi)
23Alexander Grigoriev (Rus)
24Antonio Doneddu (Ita)
25Davide Villella (Ita)
26Daniele Troian (Ita)
27Winner Anacona Gomez (Col)0:01:15
28Mathieu Teychenne (Fra)
29Davide Formolo (Ita)
30Michele Simoni (Ita)
31Luca Ferrario (Ita)
32Raymond Kunzli (Swi)
33Alessandro Tonelli (Ita)
34Francesco Sedaboni (Ita)
35Stefano Roncalli (Ita)
36Clement Chevrier (Fra)
37Alberto Nardin (Ita)
38Mario Sgrinzato (Ita)
39Marino Palandri (Ita)
40Mirko Puccioni (Ita)
41Salvatore Puccio (Ita)
42Edoardo Zardini (Ita)
43Manuel Senni (Ita)
44Maurizio Anzalone (Ita)
45Dario Mantelle (Ita)
46Carmelo Consolato Panto' (Ita)
47Romain Bardet (Fra)
48Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita)
49Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita)
50Alessio Marchetti (Ita)
51Diego Zanco (Ita)
52Alexander Foliforov (Rus)
53Roman Maikin (Rus)
54Daniele Canziani (Ita)
55Andrea Zordan (Ita)
56Luca Chirico (Ita)
57Thomas Welter (Fra)
58Mattia Barabesi (Ita)
59Isaia Modena (Ita)
60Matteo Azzolini (Ita)
61Mattia Trombin (Ita)
62Marco Tizza (Ita)
63Anton Vorobyev (Rus)
64Marco Guadagnini (Ita)
65Mauro Vicini (Ita)
66Daniele Bettinsoli (Ita)
67Jakub Novak (Cze)
68Roberto Berta (Ita)
69Luciano Barindelli (Ita)
70Alessio Vescovo (Ita)
71Mirko Tedeschi (Ita)
72Daniele Bazzana (Ita)
73Massimo Pirrera (Ita)
74Antonino Puccio (Ita)

