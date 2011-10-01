Monguzzi solos to Piccolo Lombarda victory
Domont out-paces Klimiankou for second
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita)
|3:58:27
|2
|Axel Domont (Fra)
|0:00:01
|3
|Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr)
|4
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita)
|0:00:06
|5
|Vincenzo Ianniello (Ita)
|6
|Ricardo Pichetta (Ita)
|7
|Luigi Miletta (Ita)
|8
|Francesco Figini (Ita)
|9
|Davide Mucelli (Ita)
|0:00:37
|10
|Sergey Chernetski (Rus)
|11
|Enrico Barbin (Ita)
|12
|Luca Dodi (Ita)
|13
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita)
|14
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita)
|15
|Gabriele Pizzaballa (Ita)
|16
|Patrick Facchini (Ita)
|17
|Fabio Aru (Ita)
|18
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita)
|0:01:01
|19
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita)
|20
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro)
|21
|Nathan Pertica (Ita)
|22
|Ramo Schuler (Swi)
|23
|Alexander Grigoriev (Rus)
|24
|Antonio Doneddu (Ita)
|25
|Davide Villella (Ita)
|26
|Daniele Troian (Ita)
|27
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col)
|0:01:15
|28
|Mathieu Teychenne (Fra)
|29
|Davide Formolo (Ita)
|30
|Michele Simoni (Ita)
|31
|Luca Ferrario (Ita)
|32
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi)
|33
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita)
|34
|Francesco Sedaboni (Ita)
|35
|Stefano Roncalli (Ita)
|36
|Clement Chevrier (Fra)
|37
|Alberto Nardin (Ita)
|38
|Mario Sgrinzato (Ita)
|39
|Marino Palandri (Ita)
|40
|Mirko Puccioni (Ita)
|41
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita)
|42
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita)
|43
|Manuel Senni (Ita)
|44
|Maurizio Anzalone (Ita)
|45
|Dario Mantelle (Ita)
|46
|Carmelo Consolato Panto' (Ita)
|47
|Romain Bardet (Fra)
|48
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita)
|49
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita)
|50
|Alessio Marchetti (Ita)
|51
|Diego Zanco (Ita)
|52
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus)
|53
|Roman Maikin (Rus)
|54
|Daniele Canziani (Ita)
|55
|Andrea Zordan (Ita)
|56
|Luca Chirico (Ita)
|57
|Thomas Welter (Fra)
|58
|Mattia Barabesi (Ita)
|59
|Isaia Modena (Ita)
|60
|Matteo Azzolini (Ita)
|61
|Mattia Trombin (Ita)
|62
|Marco Tizza (Ita)
|63
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus)
|64
|Marco Guadagnini (Ita)
|65
|Mauro Vicini (Ita)
|66
|Daniele Bettinsoli (Ita)
|67
|Jakub Novak (Cze)
|68
|Roberto Berta (Ita)
|69
|Luciano Barindelli (Ita)
|70
|Alessio Vescovo (Ita)
|71
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita)
|72
|Daniele Bazzana (Ita)
|73
|Massimo Pirrera (Ita)
|74
|Antonino Puccio (Ita)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy