Meyer brothers feature on home turf

Endurance riders show their stuff in Perth

Omnium world champion Josie Tomic was on fire, winning the 7.5km scratch race.

Adam Semple in full flight during the scratch race.

Graeme Brown turned out for some racing after returning to Australia.

Travis Meyer took out the scratch race on his home track.

Cameron Meyer was dominant in the points race, pictured here en route to victory in the event.

Double trouble… Travis (left) and Cameron Meyer were prominent in the night's racing. Travis won the scratch race while big brother Cam took out the points race.

Women's scratch race final
1Josie Tomic (Aus)0:09:34
2Kate Cullen (GBr)
3Ellen Van Dujk (Ned)
4Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA)
5Andrea Wolfer (Swi)
6Eileen Roe (GBr)
7Melissa Hoskins (Aus)
8Davina Summers (Aus)
9Jessica Allen (Aus)
10Sarah Kent (Aus)

Men's 10km scratch race final
1Travis Meyer (Aus)0:11:32
2Luke Durbridge (Aus)
3Loic Perizzolo (Swi)
4Michael Freiburg (Aus)
5Tristan Marguet (Swi)
6Alex Carver (Aus)
7Cameron Meyer (Aus)
8Evan Oliphant (GBr)
9Po Hung Wo (Tpe)
10James McCallum (GBr)

Women's 15km points race final
1Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA)20pts
2Ellen Van Dujk (Ned)12
3Andrea Wolfer (Swi)11
4Kate Cullen (GBr)6
5Sarah Kent (Aus)4
6Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus)3
7Davina Summers (Aus)3
8Josie Tomic (Aus)3
9Jessica Allen (Aus)2
10Isabella King (Aus)2

Men's 20km points race final
1Cameron Meyer (Aus)45 pts
2Michael Freiburg (Aus)30
3Luke Durbridge (Aus)28
4Evan Oliphant (GBr)24
5Tristan Marguet (Swi)15
6Alex Carver (Aus)6
7Mitch Bensen (Aus)5
8Silvan Dillier (Swi)4
9Po Hung Wo (Tpe)2
10Claudio Inhof (Swi)1

 

