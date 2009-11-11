Meyer brothers feature on home turf
Endurance riders show their stuff in Perth
|1
|Josie Tomic (Aus)
|0:09:34
|2
|Kate Cullen (GBr)
|3
|Ellen Van Dujk (Ned)
|4
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA)
|5
|Andrea Wolfer (Swi)
|6
|Eileen Roe (GBr)
|7
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus)
|8
|Davina Summers (Aus)
|9
|Jessica Allen (Aus)
|10
|Sarah Kent (Aus)
|1
|Travis Meyer (Aus)
|0:11:32
|2
|Luke Durbridge (Aus)
|3
|Loic Perizzolo (Swi)
|4
|Michael Freiburg (Aus)
|5
|Tristan Marguet (Swi)
|6
|Alex Carver (Aus)
|7
|Cameron Meyer (Aus)
|8
|Evan Oliphant (GBr)
|9
|Po Hung Wo (Tpe)
|10
|James McCallum (GBr)
|1
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA)
|20
|pts
|2
|Ellen Van Dujk (Ned)
|12
|3
|Andrea Wolfer (Swi)
|11
|4
|Kate Cullen (GBr)
|6
|5
|Sarah Kent (Aus)
|4
|6
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus)
|3
|7
|Davina Summers (Aus)
|3
|8
|Josie Tomic (Aus)
|3
|9
|Jessica Allen (Aus)
|2
|10
|Isabella King (Aus)
|2
|1
|Cameron Meyer (Aus)
|45 pts
|2
|Michael Freiburg (Aus)
|30
|3
|Luke Durbridge (Aus)
|28
|4
|Evan Oliphant (GBr)
|24
|5
|Tristan Marguet (Swi)
|15
|6
|Alex Carver (Aus)
|6
|7
|Mitch Bensen (Aus)
|5
|8
|Silvan Dillier (Swi)
|4
|9
|Po Hung Wo (Tpe)
|2
|10
|Claudio Inhof (Swi)
|1
