Image 1 of 21 Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) wins in Maldegem (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 21 Zdenek Stybar returned to racing after winning worlds (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 21 The podium in Maldegem: Kevin Pauwels, Niels Albert and Bart Wellens (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 21 A small field took the start in the Parkcross Maldegem (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 21 Zdenek Stybar could finish only 7th after celebrating his world title too hard (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 21 Sven Nys was hot on the heels of Albert until a last lap crash (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 21 Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) on his way to the win in Maldegem (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 21 Zdenek Stybar debuted his new rainbow jersey in Maldegem (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 21 Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 21 Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) on the run. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 21 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 21 Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 21 The podium in Maldegem (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 21 Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) benefitted from Nys' crash to win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 21 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) powers to what could have been the win had he not crashed. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 21 Belgian champion Sven Nys (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 21 Sven Nys took the lead before succumbing to a last lap crash. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 21 Bart Wellens (Telenet Fidea) was back on form (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 21 Stybar modeled his new rainbow jersey in Maldegem (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 21 After a few days of partying it was tough going for Stybar (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 21 Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea) tried out his new rainbow bike in Maldegem (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Just three days after Belgian Niels Albert bid farewell to his title as World Champion in Tábor, Czech Republic after a resounding defeat at the hands of Zdenek Stybar and the icy championship parcours, the Belgian sped to victory in the Parkcross Maldegem in his home country.

With Stybar trailing in for seventh, Albert insisted that he wasn't out for revenge after his time in the rainbow bands was ended.

"Last year when I came here as the new world champion, I was 13th. It's normal that Stybar wasn't in the mix."

Telenet Fidea had no problem making up for Stybar's lethargy, with Kevin Pauwels claiming second and the rejuvenated Bart Wellens in third.

Sven Nys led the race until a last lap crash pushed him to fourth.