Albert triumphs in Maldegem
Stybar sports his new rainbow stripes
Just three days after Belgian Niels Albert bid farewell to his title as World Champion in Tábor, Czech Republic after a resounding defeat at the hands of Zdenek Stybar and the icy championship parcours, the Belgian sped to victory in the Parkcross Maldegem in his home country.
With Stybar trailing in for seventh, Albert insisted that he wasn't out for revenge after his time in the rainbow bands was ended.
"Last year when I came here as the new world champion, I was 13th. It's normal that Stybar wasn't in the mix."
Telenet Fidea had no problem making up for Stybar's lethargy, with Kevin Pauwels claiming second and the rejuvenated Bart Wellens in third.
Sven Nys led the race until a last lap crash pushed him to fourth.
|1
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|1:02:56
|2
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|4
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:44
|5
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|0:00:52
|6
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|7
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|8
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|9
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|0:02:24
|10
|Marco Bianco (Ita)
|0:02:37
|11
|Kevin Cant (Bel) AVB Cycling Team
|12
|Stijn Penne (Bel) SDC - Rogelli Cycling Team
|13
|Gianni Denolf (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|14
|Kenny Geluykens (Bel) Scott USA Cycling Team
|15
|Bert De Wispelaere (Bel) Wielerteam Morel & Zn - De Pinte
|16
|Dries Pauwels (Bel) Empella Czech Team
|17
|Patrick Bassez (Bel) Edegem Bicycle Club V.Z.W.
|18
|Sam Govaert (Bel)
|19
|Jean Baptist Taleux (Fra)
