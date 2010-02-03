Trending

Albert triumphs in Maldegem

Stybar sports his new rainbow stripes

Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) wins in Maldegem

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Zdenek Stybar returned to racing after winning worlds

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
The podium in Maldegem: Kevin Pauwels, Niels Albert and Bart Wellens

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
A small field took the start in the Parkcross Maldegem

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Zdenek Stybar could finish only 7th after celebrating his world title too hard

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Sven Nys was hot on the heels of Albert until a last lap crash

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) on his way to the win in Maldegem

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Zdenek Stybar debuted his new rainbow jersey in Maldegem

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) on the run.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) on the attack

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The podium in Maldegem

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) benefitted from Nys' crash to win.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) powers to what could have been the win had he not crashed.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Belgian champion Sven Nys

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sven Nys took the lead before succumbing to a last lap crash.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bart Wellens (Telenet Fidea) was back on form

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stybar modeled his new rainbow jersey in Maldegem

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
After a few days of partying it was tough going for Stybar

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea) tried out his new rainbow bike in Maldegem

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Just three days after Belgian Niels Albert bid farewell to his title as World Champion in Tábor, Czech Republic after a resounding defeat at the hands of Zdenek Stybar and the icy championship parcours, the Belgian sped to victory in the Parkcross Maldegem in his home country.

With Stybar trailing in for seventh, Albert insisted that he wasn't out for revenge after his time in the rainbow bands was ended.

"Last year when I came here as the new world champion, I was 13th. It's normal that Stybar wasn't in the mix."

Telenet Fidea had no problem making up for Stybar's lethargy, with Kevin Pauwels claiming second and the rejuvenated Bart Wellens in third. 

Sven Nys led the race until a last lap crash pushed him to fourth.

Full Results
1Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus1:02:56
2Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:03
3Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:16
4Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:44
5Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb Revor0:00:52
6Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb Revor
7Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:20
8Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
9Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb Revor0:02:24
10Marco Bianco (Ita)0:02:37
11Kevin Cant (Bel) AVB Cycling Team
12Stijn Penne (Bel) SDC - Rogelli Cycling Team
13Gianni Denolf (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
14Kenny Geluykens (Bel) Scott USA Cycling Team
15Bert De Wispelaere (Bel) Wielerteam Morel & Zn - De Pinte
16Dries Pauwels (Bel) Empella Czech Team
17Patrick Bassez (Bel) Edegem Bicycle Club V.Z.W.
18Sam Govaert (Bel)
19Jean Baptist Taleux (Fra)

 

