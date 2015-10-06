Trending

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2014Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
2013John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
2012Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM
2011Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
2010Oscar Freire (Esp) Rabobank
2009Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Silence-Lotto
2008Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Française des Jeux
2007Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Team Milram
2006Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française des Jeux
2005Erik Zabel (Ger) T-Mobile Team
2004Erik Dekker (Ned) Rabobank
2003Erik Zabel (Ger) Team Telekom
2002Jakob Piil (Den) CSC-Tiscali
2001Richard Virenque (Fra) Domo-Farm Frites
2000Andrea Tafi (Ita) Mapei-Quick Step
1999Marc Wauters (Bel) Rabobank
1998Jacky Durand (Fra) Casino-Ag2r
1997Andrei Tchmil (Ukr) Lotto-Mobistar-Isoglass
1996Nicola Minali (Ita) Gewiss-Playbus
1995Nicola Minali (Ita) Gewiss-Ballan
1994Erik Zabel (Ger) Team Telekom
1993Johan Museeuw (Bel) GB-MG Maglificio
1992Hendrik Redant (Bel) Lotto-Mavic-MBK
1991Johan Capiot (Bel) TVM-Sanyo
1990Rolf Sørensen (Den) Ariostea
1989Jelle Nijdam (Ned) Superconfex-Yoko-Opel-Colnago
1988Peter Pieters (Ned) TVM-Van Schilt
1987Adri van der Poel (Ned) PDM-Concorde
1986Phil Anderson (Aus) Panasonic
1985Ludo Peeters (Bel) Kwantum Hallen
1984Sean Kelly (Irl) Skil-Sem
1983Ludo Peeters (Bel) Ti Raleigh
1982Jean-Luc Vandenbroucke (Bel) La Redoute
1981Jan Raas (Ned) Ti Raleigh
1980Daniel Willems (Bel) IJsboerke - Warncke
1979Joop Zoetemelk (Ned) Gan-Mercier
1978Jan Raas (Ned) Ti Raleigh
1977Joop Zoetemelk (Ned) Gan-Mercier
1976Ronald Dewitte (Bel) Brooklyn
1975Freddy Maertens (Bel) Flandria-Carpenter
1974Francesco Moser (Ita) Filotex
1973Rik van Linden (Bel) Rokado
1972Noël Vantyghem (Bel) Novy-Dubble Bubble
1971Rik van Linden (Bel) Hertekamp-Magniflex-Novy
1970Jürgen Tschan (Ger) Peugeot-BP-Michelin
1969Herman Van Springel (Bel) Dr.Mann-Grundig
1968Guido Reybroeck (Bel) Faema
1967Rik van Looy (Bel) Willem II-Gazelle
1966Guido Reybroeck (Bel) Romeo-Smith's
1965Gerben Karstens (Ned) Televizier
1964Guido Reybroeck (Bel) Flandria-Romeo
1963Jo de Roo (Ned) Saint-Raphael-Gitane-Geminiani
1962Jo de Roo (Ned) Saint-Raphael-Helyett-Hutchinson
1961Jos Wouters (Bel) Solo-Terrot-Van Steenbergen
1960Jo de Haan (Ned) Rapha-Gitane
1959Rik Van Looy (Bel) Faema
1958Gilbert Desmet (Bel) Faema
1957Fred De Bruyne (Bel) Carpano-Coppi
1956Albert Bouvet (Fra) Mercier-BP-Hutchinson
1955Jacques Dupont (Fra) La Perle-Hutchinson
1954Gilbert Scodeller (Fra) Mercier-BP-Hutchinson
1953Jos Schils (Bel) Bianchi-Pirelli
1952Raymond Guegan (Fra) Gitane
1951Jacques Dupont (Fra) Peugeot-Dunlop
1950André Mahé (Fra) Stella-Dunlop
1949Albrecht Ramon (Bel) Bertin-Wolber
1948Louis Caput (Fra) Olympia-Dunlop
1947Alberic Schotte (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1946Alberic Schotte (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1945Paul Maye (Fra) Alcyon-Dunlop
1944Lucien Teisseire (Fra) France Sport-Dunlop
1943Gabriel Gaudin (Fra) Peugeot-Dunlop
1942Paul Maye (Fra) Alcyon-Dunlop
1941Paul Maye (Fra) Alcyon-Dunlop
1939Frans Bonduel (Bel) Dilecta-Wolber
1938Jules Rossi (Ita) Alcyon-Dunlop
1937Gustave Danneels (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1936Gustave Danneels (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1935René Le Grèves (Fra) Alcyon-Dunlop
1934Gustave Danneels (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1933Jules Merviel (Fra) Colin-Wolber
1932Jules Moineau (Fra) France Sport-Dunlop
1931André Leducq (Fra) Alcyon-Dunlop
1930Jean Maréchal (Fra) Colin-Wolber
1929Nicolas Frantz (Lux) Alcyon-Dunlop
1928Denis Verschueren (Bel) J.B. Louvet
1927Heiri Suter (Sui) Olympique-Wolber
1926Heiri Suter (Sui) Olympique-Wolber
1925Denis Verschueren (Bel) Wonder
1924Louis Mottiat (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1923Paul Deman (Bel) O. Lapize
1922Henri Pélissier (Fra) J.B. Louvet
1921Francis Pélissier (Fra) J.B. Louvet
1920Eugène Christophe (Fra) individual
1919Hector Tiberghien (Bel) individual
1918Charles Mantelet (Fra) individual
1917Philippe Thys (Bel) Peugeot-Wolber
1914Oscar Egg (Sui) Peugeot-Lion
1913Charles Crupelandt (Fra) La Française-Diamant
1912Louis Heusghem (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1911Octave Lapize (Fra) La Française-Diamant
1910François Faber (Lux) Alcyon-Dunlop
1909François Faber (Lux) Alcyon-Dunlop
1908Omer Beaugendre (Fra) Peugeot-Wolber
1907Georges Passerieu (Fra) Peugeot-Wolber
1906Lucien Petit-Breton (Fra) Peugeot
1901Jean Fischer (Fra)
1896Eugène Prévost (Fra)

