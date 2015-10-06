Paris - Tours past winners
Champions 1896-2014
Past winners
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2014
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2013
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|2012
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM
|2011
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2010
|Oscar Freire (Esp) Rabobank
|2009
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Silence-Lotto
|2008
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Française des Jeux
|2007
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Team Milram
|2006
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2005
|Erik Zabel (Ger) T-Mobile Team
|2004
|Erik Dekker (Ned) Rabobank
|2003
|Erik Zabel (Ger) Team Telekom
|2002
|Jakob Piil (Den) CSC-Tiscali
|2001
|Richard Virenque (Fra) Domo-Farm Frites
|2000
|Andrea Tafi (Ita) Mapei-Quick Step
|1999
|Marc Wauters (Bel) Rabobank
|1998
|Jacky Durand (Fra) Casino-Ag2r
|1997
|Andrei Tchmil (Ukr) Lotto-Mobistar-Isoglass
|1996
|Nicola Minali (Ita) Gewiss-Playbus
|1995
|Nicola Minali (Ita) Gewiss-Ballan
|1994
|Erik Zabel (Ger) Team Telekom
|1993
|Johan Museeuw (Bel) GB-MG Maglificio
|1992
|Hendrik Redant (Bel) Lotto-Mavic-MBK
|1991
|Johan Capiot (Bel) TVM-Sanyo
|1990
|Rolf Sørensen (Den) Ariostea
|1989
|Jelle Nijdam (Ned) Superconfex-Yoko-Opel-Colnago
|1988
|Peter Pieters (Ned) TVM-Van Schilt
|1987
|Adri van der Poel (Ned) PDM-Concorde
|1986
|Phil Anderson (Aus) Panasonic
|1985
|Ludo Peeters (Bel) Kwantum Hallen
|1984
|Sean Kelly (Irl) Skil-Sem
|1983
|Ludo Peeters (Bel) Ti Raleigh
|1982
|Jean-Luc Vandenbroucke (Bel) La Redoute
|1981
|Jan Raas (Ned) Ti Raleigh
|1980
|Daniel Willems (Bel) IJsboerke - Warncke
|1979
|Joop Zoetemelk (Ned) Gan-Mercier
|1978
|Jan Raas (Ned) Ti Raleigh
|1977
|Joop Zoetemelk (Ned) Gan-Mercier
|1976
|Ronald Dewitte (Bel) Brooklyn
|1975
|Freddy Maertens (Bel) Flandria-Carpenter
|1974
|Francesco Moser (Ita) Filotex
|1973
|Rik van Linden (Bel) Rokado
|1972
|Noël Vantyghem (Bel) Novy-Dubble Bubble
|1971
|Rik van Linden (Bel) Hertekamp-Magniflex-Novy
|1970
|Jürgen Tschan (Ger) Peugeot-BP-Michelin
|1969
|Herman Van Springel (Bel) Dr.Mann-Grundig
|1968
|Guido Reybroeck (Bel) Faema
|1967
|Rik van Looy (Bel) Willem II-Gazelle
|1966
|Guido Reybroeck (Bel) Romeo-Smith's
|1965
|Gerben Karstens (Ned) Televizier
|1964
|Guido Reybroeck (Bel) Flandria-Romeo
|1963
|Jo de Roo (Ned) Saint-Raphael-Gitane-Geminiani
|1962
|Jo de Roo (Ned) Saint-Raphael-Helyett-Hutchinson
|1961
|Jos Wouters (Bel) Solo-Terrot-Van Steenbergen
|1960
|Jo de Haan (Ned) Rapha-Gitane
|1959
|Rik Van Looy (Bel) Faema
|1958
|Gilbert Desmet (Bel) Faema
|1957
|Fred De Bruyne (Bel) Carpano-Coppi
|1956
|Albert Bouvet (Fra) Mercier-BP-Hutchinson
|1955
|Jacques Dupont (Fra) La Perle-Hutchinson
|1954
|Gilbert Scodeller (Fra) Mercier-BP-Hutchinson
|1953
|Jos Schils (Bel) Bianchi-Pirelli
|1952
|Raymond Guegan (Fra) Gitane
|1951
|Jacques Dupont (Fra) Peugeot-Dunlop
|1950
|André Mahé (Fra) Stella-Dunlop
|1949
|Albrecht Ramon (Bel) Bertin-Wolber
|1948
|Louis Caput (Fra) Olympia-Dunlop
|1947
|Alberic Schotte (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1946
|Alberic Schotte (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1945
|Paul Maye (Fra) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1944
|Lucien Teisseire (Fra) France Sport-Dunlop
|1943
|Gabriel Gaudin (Fra) Peugeot-Dunlop
|1942
|Paul Maye (Fra) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1941
|Paul Maye (Fra) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1939
|Frans Bonduel (Bel) Dilecta-Wolber
|1938
|Jules Rossi (Ita) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1937
|Gustave Danneels (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1936
|Gustave Danneels (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1935
|René Le Grèves (Fra) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1934
|Gustave Danneels (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1933
|Jules Merviel (Fra) Colin-Wolber
|1932
|Jules Moineau (Fra) France Sport-Dunlop
|1931
|André Leducq (Fra) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1930
|Jean Maréchal (Fra) Colin-Wolber
|1929
|Nicolas Frantz (Lux) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1928
|Denis Verschueren (Bel) J.B. Louvet
|1927
|Heiri Suter (Sui) Olympique-Wolber
|1926
|Heiri Suter (Sui) Olympique-Wolber
|1925
|Denis Verschueren (Bel) Wonder
|1924
|Louis Mottiat (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1923
|Paul Deman (Bel) O. Lapize
|1922
|Henri Pélissier (Fra) J.B. Louvet
|1921
|Francis Pélissier (Fra) J.B. Louvet
|1920
|Eugène Christophe (Fra) individual
|1919
|Hector Tiberghien (Bel) individual
|1918
|Charles Mantelet (Fra) individual
|1917
|Philippe Thys (Bel) Peugeot-Wolber
|1914
|Oscar Egg (Sui) Peugeot-Lion
|1913
|Charles Crupelandt (Fra) La Française-Diamant
|1912
|Louis Heusghem (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1911
|Octave Lapize (Fra) La Française-Diamant
|1910
|François Faber (Lux) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1909
|François Faber (Lux) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1908
|Omer Beaugendre (Fra) Peugeot-Wolber
|1907
|Georges Passerieu (Fra) Peugeot-Wolber
|1906
|Lucien Petit-Breton (Fra) Peugeot
|1901
|Jean Fischer (Fra)
|1896
|Eugène Prévost (Fra)
