Van Summeren solos to gutsy victory at Paris-Roubaix
Cancellera nets second with late-race attack
Johan Van Summeren soloed over the finish line in the Roubaix Velodrome, surviving from an early break which foiled the favourites in the Hell of the North. The Garmin-Cervelo rider took the biggest win of his career, ahead of Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) and Maarten Tjallingi (Rabobank).
Related Articles
Crashes reduced the favourites to Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek), Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) and Alessandro Ballan (BMC) by the end. The group had been unable to work together and make a definitive move. Cancellara finally was able to break from them and work his way up, but it was too late, and he had to settle for second.
With tears in his eyes, Van Summeren said, "When I was in the lead group, I knew I had a chance to win. To win ahead of Cancellara - he is such a great rider. I had wonderful legs, it was a great day."
Fast run-up to the cobbles
With an average speed of 45km/h in the first two hours, there was little room for breaks to form. There were attempts, including riders like Bradley Wiggins (Sky) but none got away. There were several crashes including Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervélo), but the Australian was able to continue in contrast to another outsider, Vladimir Gusev (Katusha). The Russian abandoned early in the race.
Ten brave men gap the peloton
Just before the first pavé sector, after almost 100km of racing, a group of eight received some space from the peloton. The group featured David Boucher (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Martin Elmiger (AG2R), Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun), Maarten Tjalingii (Rabobank), Mitchell Docker (Skil-Shimano), Nelson Oliveira (Radioshack), David Veilleux (Europcar) and Timon Seubert (Netapp).
The eight attackers gathered a lead of one and a half minutes. In the peloton there were some counterattacks at the first pavé sectors. While a move from André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) with Koen de Kort (Skil-Shimano) and Gorazd Stangelj (Astana) bridged up with the leaders after 136km, Oliveira dropped back into a chasing group with Luca Paolini (Katusha), Sébastien Turgot (Europcar) and Jaroslaw Marycz (Saxo Bank-SunGard). They were eventually caught by the peloton while speeding towards the famous Arenberg forest. The gap from the 10 remaining leaders on the peloton was 2:40 with 100km to go.
Storming towards the Arenberg forest
In the 10 kilometres before the key pavé sector of Arenberg, the speed in the peloton increased. The result was that the gap between the leaders and the peloton dropped, but also that several crashes occurred in the peloton; Haussler and Roger Hammond were the main casualties. BMC's team leader George Hincapie had bad luck as he punctured shortly before the forest. Elmiger and Tjallingii led the breakaway group over the terrible cobbles of the Trouée d' Arenberg, having just under two minutes left on the peloton.
Arenberg cobbles and Quick Step setbacks
Riders were all over the place in the famous passage through the forest. Geraint Thomas (Sky) received a wheel from teammate Wiggins when he flatted. Suddenly the TV camera focused on favourite Tom Boonen, who was standing next to his bike in the middle of the forest. The Belgian's hopes of equalling Roger De Vlaeminck's record of four wins were ruined by a chain problem. It took ages before Boonen eventually received a new bike and by the time he left the forest, the gap on the main peloton was one minute. When seven men set up an attack in the peloton, others went down, including co-favourite Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM). Quick Step's bad luck continued when their other leader Sylvain Chavanel punctured out of the main peloton.
In front there were still 10 riders left with one minute on a first chase group of seven riders: Lars Boom (Rabobank), Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Cervélo), Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Baden Cooke (Saxo Bank-Sungard), Lars Bak (HTC-Highroad), Matthew Hayman (Sky), Manuel Quinziato (BMC) and Fréderic Guesdon (FDJ).
Game over for Quick Step
Quick Step's run of bad luck wasn't over when a Rabobank rider went down on the cobbles of sector number 14 at Sars-et-Rosières, taking down Boonen and many others within him. Once again, Boonen needed a lot of time before he got back on his bike and this time his chances on winning this race were down to zero. Meanwhile Chavanel was able to work his way back to the main peloton at the feed zone after 190km. Just before the first chase group bridged up with the 10 leaders, Van Summeren and Roelandts suddenly went down, but both Belgians were able to continue and get back in the front of the race.
In the meantime, Quick Step concluded its unlucky day in the north of France with a crash from Chavanel, leaving them without riders in front of the race. In the chaos after the Arenberg forest a counterattack with John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad), Grégory Rast (Radioshack), Tom Leezer (Rabobank) and Gabriel Rasch (Garmin-Cervélo) was closing the gap to the 17 leaders.
Cancellara unleashes his devils on Mons-en-Pévèle
At 60km from the finish line, a cease-fire in the peloton shed some light on the race situation. There were 21 leaders in front. They built up a gap of one and a half minutes on the peloton that still included former winners Cancellara, O'Grady and Ballan. Two crashes in the peloton marred the fun for Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Filippo Pozzato (Katusha), and later also Leukemans once again.
Just before the cobbles of the renowned tenth sector, the five-starred cobbles of Mons-en-Pévèle Tomas Vaitkus (Astana) and Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Cervélo) anticipated the debates in the peloton. A smart move because on the cobbles there was a huge effort from Cancellara with only Hushovd, Flecha and Ballan able to follow.
Meanwhile several riders dropped out of the lead group. Greipel and De Kort were among them. Vaitkus and Vanmarcke were quickly caught back and the latter delivered some top work to bring the group of seven closer to the leaders, who were riding one minute ahead of them, with 40 kilometres left to race.
At sector number 8, Pont-Thibaut à Ennevelin, the top favourite accelerated again and this time only Hushovd was able to hold the wheel from Cancellara although after the cobbles, Ballan closed the gap on the duo. Sixteen riders were leading the race with Cancellara, Hushovd and Ballan trailing by only half a minute.
The attacks in the lead group were flying around, without severe damage although two riders got dropped. Behind them, there was no cooperation in the elite chase. Cancellara didn't receive support from Hushovd or Ballan, and the Swiss was clearly not interested in a Flanders-scenario.
As a results, several riders managed to return to the trio including Leukemans, while the leaders gained a gap of almost a minute when taking on sector number 6 in Cysoing.
A little later former Paris-Roubaix winner Guesdon flatted and dropped out of the lead group. Just before the infamous sector number 5 at Camphin-en-Pévèle ,it was Danish strong man Bak who accelerated. Rast, Tjallingii and Van Summeren had something left in their tank and they joined the Dane in front of the race.
With 15km to go, the gap had grown to a minute, and Cancellara decided to keep on fighting. He took off, but the others were not about to let him go alone. The time trial world champion flew along, dragging Hushovd with him, overtaking any of the former lead group. His efforts were in vain, though, as he was unable to make any kind of clear break.
At the same time,Van Summeren took off from the lead group, pulling away in a strong solo effort. Tjallingii gave chase, but the Belgian was too strong and coudln't be caught.
Eventually Cancellara was able to break away and catch Tjallingii and Bak, but was not able to come further ahead.
Van Summeren glanced back at the flamme rouge, and saw no one behind him. He entered the Velodrome and rode the closing lap in the blazing sunshine, raising his arms in victory as he crossed the line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|6:07:28
|2
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:00:19
|3
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|5
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:21
|6
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:36
|7
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:47
|8
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|10
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|11
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|12
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|16
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|19
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:10
|20
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|21
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:43
|22
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|23
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|24
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|25
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:03:45
|26
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:06
|27
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:04:46
|28
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|29
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|30
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|31
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|32
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
|34
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|35
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|37
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|39
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|40
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|42
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|44
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|45
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:54
|47
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:06:42
|48
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|0:09:16
|49
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|50
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:10:06
|51
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:10:10
|52
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|53
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|55
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|56
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|57
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|58
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|59
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|60
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:10:14
|61
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|62
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|63
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|64
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:10:16
|65
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|66
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|67
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|68
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|69
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:12:58
|70
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
|71
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|72
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|73
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|74
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|75
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|76
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|77
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|78
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|79
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|80
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:13:02
|81
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|83
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|84
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|85
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|86
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:04
|87
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:13:06
|88
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|89
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:13:15
|90
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:13:50
|91
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|92
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|93
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:13:53
|94
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|95
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|96
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:59
|97
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:14:02
|98
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:17:42
|99
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|100
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|101
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|102
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|103
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|104
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|105
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|107
|Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp
|108
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|DNF
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|HD
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|DNF
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|DNF
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|DNF
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|DNF
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNF
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNF
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|HD
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|HD
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|DNF
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|HD
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|DNF
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Aliaksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|DNF
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|HD
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|HD
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|HD
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|HD
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
|HD
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|DNF
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|DNF
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
|DNF
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|DNF
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|DNF
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|DNF
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|DNF
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|DNF
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|HD
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy