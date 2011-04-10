Image 1 of 131 Team Sky's Brad Wiggins and Geraint Thomas came to grief in the Arenberg forest. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 131 Serguei Ivanov (Katusha) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 131 Irish champion Matt Brammeier (HTC - HIghroad) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 131 Ignatas Konovalovas (Movistar) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 131 Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 131 Allan Davis (Astana) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 131 Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 131 Many riders chose a smoother alternative to cobbles when possible in the Arenberg sector. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 131 Van Summeren was covered in dust and sweat after his long ride up front (Image credit: AFP) Image 10 of 131 Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Cervélo) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 131 Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) rides the Arenberg cobbles. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 131 Lars Boom (Rabobank) gapped the peloton in the Arenberg sector of cobbles. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 131 David Veilleux (Europcar) made an impressive Paris-Roubaix debut. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 131 André Greipel (Omega Pharma - Lotto) rides in the break. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 131 Dutchman Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank) en route to a podium finish. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 131 Nelson Oliveira (RadioShack) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 131 Latvian champion Aleksejs Saramotins (Cofidis) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 131 The Paris-Roubaix parcours is not the preferred terrain of Euskaltel-Euskadi riders. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 131 Mark Cavendish (HTC - Highroad) in the Arenberg Forest. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 131 Spanish champion José Ivan Gutierrez (Movistar) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 131 Quite a way for Fumiyuki Beppu (RadioShack) to spend his birthday. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 131 Belgian champion Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil - DCM) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 131 Daniel Oss (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 131 Eventual winner Johan Van Summeren (Garmin - Cervelo) in action in the Arenberg sector. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 131 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) finds a smoother alternative to cobbles. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 131 Many of the pre-race favourites ride together at the head of the peloton in the Arenberg Forest. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 131 Swiss champion Martin Elmiger (AG2R) rides off the front of the break in the Arenberg Forest. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 131 Tom Boonen had a long delay when a puncture in the Arenberg forest dropped him out of the front group. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 131 Punctures are commonplace in Paris-Roubaix, and a good teammate gives up his wheel to his captain. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 131 Liquigas-Cannondale riders take in the Arenberg cobbles. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 131 A Mavic neutral support motorcycle heads through the Arenberg Forest. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 131 Riders make their way through the difficult cobbles of the Arenberg Forest. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 131 World champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) powers through the Arenberg Forest. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 131 Defending champion Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) and Manuel Quinziato (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 131 Lars Boom (Rabobank) put his cyclo-cross skills to good use in the Arenberg Forest. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 131 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) leads the peloton. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 131 Spectators in the Arenberg Forest try to catch a glimpse of the oncoming riders. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 131 Huge crowds in the Arenberg Forest await the Paris-Roubaix peloton. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 131 Marcus Burghardt (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 40 of 131 Johan Van Summeren powers his way through the Arenberg forest (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 41 of 131 Quick Step's run of bad luck continued with Tom Boonen down at Sars-et-Rosi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 131 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) is helped back into his bike following a puncture in the Arenberg forrest (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 131 Australians Baden Cooke and Mathew Hayman lead the charge through the Arenberg forrest (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 44 of 131 Mathew Hayman, Manuel Quinziato, Fabian Cancellara, Juan Antonio Flecha, and Thor Hushovd in the Arenberg forest (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 45 of 131 Bernhard Eisel (HTC-Highroad), Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo), Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank) and Alessandro Ballan (BMC) make their way through Arenberg (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 46 of 131 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) looked like he was having tought day in the Arenberg forest. He didn't finish the race (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 47 of 131 Van Summeren as full speed (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 48 of 131 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) enters the velodrome. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 49 of 131 Gert Steegmans (Quick Step) (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 50 of 131 Europcar's Damien Gaudin collapses on the infield after the finish of Paris-Roubaix. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 51 of 131 Belgian neo-pro Guillaume Van Keirsbulck gets a taste of the cobbles (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 52 of 131 The Cancellara group enters the velodrome. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 53 of 131 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) put in a valiant effort at the end of Paris-Roubaix but wasn't quite able to reel Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Cervélo) back into the fold. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 54 of 131 The Paris-Roubaix peloton takes a corner (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 55 of 131 Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Cervélo) gets a hug from his father after winning Paris-Roubaix. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 56 of 131 Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Cervelo) (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 57 of 131 Juan Antonion Flecha (Sky) came close to victory yet again at Paris-Roubaix. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 58 of 131 Cancellara and Lars Bak on the last lap of the velodrome (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 59 of 131 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 60 of 131 Van Summeren struggled to lift the pave stone (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 61 of 131 Thor Hushovd's rainbow jersey stands out in the peloton (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 62 of 131 Vacansoleil tried hard to get into the race (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 63 of 131 Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Cervélo) gets swamped by the media after winning Paris-Roubaix. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 64 of 131 Ballan was racing under a cloud despite the blue skies (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 65 of 131 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek), totally spent after the finish of Paris-Roubaix after a futile chase of eventual winner Johan Van Summeren. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 66 of 131 Van Summeren leads the break (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 67 of 131 (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 68 of 131 Cancellera and Hushovd makred each other closely (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 69 of 131 (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 70 of 131 Conditions were unusually hot and dusty at Paris-Roubaix, as evidenced by Johan Van Summeren's (Garmin-Cervélo) face after crossing the line in victory. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 71 of 131 The podium (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 72 of 131 Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Cervélo) proposed to his girlfriend after winning Paris-Roubaix. "Some people give a ring," he said. "I give a rock." (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 73 of 131 Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Cervélo) will savor this Paris-Roubaix victory for quite some time. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 74 of 131 Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Cervélo) hits the velodrome for the first half-lap with nothing but daylight ahead of him. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 75 of 131 Belgian fans went crazy when Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Cervélo) entered the velodrome by himself, virtually guaranteed of a victory. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 76 of 131 Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Cervélo) hits the back straight for the last time. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 77 of 131 Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Cervélo) enters the hallowed grounds of the Roubaix velodrome by himself with a comfortable margin back to his chasers. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 78 of 131 Van Summeren was almost in tears after his victory (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 79 of 131 Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Cervélo), floating on cloud nine after his win at Paris-Roubaix. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 80 of 131 Van Summeren's girlfriend Jasmine was surprised by a marriage proposal (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 81 of 131 Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Cervélo) enjoys a cold beverage after his win at Paris-Roubaix. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 82 of 131 Hushovd celebrates with Van Summeren (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 83 of 131 Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Cervélo) has come close at Paris-Roubaix before and finally gets his long-awaited win. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 84 of 131 Gregory Rast (RadioShack) enters the velodrome behind Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank). (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 85 of 131 Yes! Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Cervélo) finally gets the win that many people have long said he was capable of. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 86 of 131 Ballan digs deep (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 87 of 131 Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Cervélo) is covered in sweat and dust but utterly elated after winning Paris-Roubaix. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 88 of 131 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) at the finish (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 89 of 131 Van Summeren while on the attack (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 90 of 131 A tired and dirty Baden Cooke (Saxo Bank-SunGard) enjoys a drink (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 91 of 131 World champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) was not happy at the finish (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 92 of 131 Thomas takes his foot out going into a corner (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 93 of 131 Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 94 of 131 Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 95 of 131 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) crashed hard and lost contact with the leaders (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 96 of 131 Paris-Roubaix is a hard, hard race (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 97 of 131 Cancellara is the dust (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 98 of 131 Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) and Bernhard Eisel (HTC-Highroad) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 99 of 131 Manuel Quinziato (BMC) was in the break but late on hit a TV motorbike (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 100 of 131 Maarten Tjallingi (Rabobank) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 101 of 131 Van Summeren savours his moment on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 102 of 131 The huge crowd in the velodrome cheered Van Summeren to victory (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 103 of 131 Cancellara wins the close sprint for second place (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 104 of 131 Johan Van Summeren asked his girlfriend to marry him seconds after winning Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 105 of 131 Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) talks about his race (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 106 of 131 Maarten Tjallingi (Rabobank) was really happy to be on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 107 of 131 A special moment (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 108 of 131 Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Cervelo) smiles atop the podium (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 109 of 131 Van Summeren could hardly lift the cobblestone prize (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 110 of 131 A tired Van Summeren raises an arm in celebration (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 111 of 131 Is there a better way to win a bike race than alone in the Roubaix velodrome? (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 112 of 131 Cancellara makes another move with Hushovd on his wheel (Image credit: AFP) Image 113 of 131 The cobble gets a kiss (Image credit: AFP) Image 114 of 131 Johan Van Summeren raises the famous Pari-Roubaix winner's cobblestone trophy (Image credit: AFP) Image 115 of 131 Cancellara congratulates Van Summeren (Image credit: AFP) Image 116 of 131 The 2011 Paris-Roubaix podium: Maarten Tjallingi (Rabobank), Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Cervelo) and Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: AFP) Image 117 of 131 Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Cervelo) celebrates in style (Image credit: AFP) Image 118 of 131 Van Summeren digs deep on the way to the finish (Image credit: AFP) Image 119 of 131 World champion Tohr Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) on the cobbles (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 120 of 131 Hushovd leads under the hot sun (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 121 of 131 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) tried to go across to the front group with several strong attacks (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 122 of 131 Ballan in the velodrome (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 123 of 131 Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Cervelo) celebrates his solo victory at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 124 of 131 Johan Van Summeren celebrates as he crosses the line (Image credit: AFP) Image 125 of 131 Van Summeren is the tallest rider in the pack (Image credit: AFP) Image 126 of 131 Van Summeren celebrates (Image credit: AFP) Image 127 of 131 Riders in the early break (Image credit: AFP) Image 128 of 131 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) rode sub-judice but finished sixth (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 129 of 131 Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) was able to control Cancellaraon the cobbles (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 130 of 131 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) tried his hardest but was out numbered (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 131 of 131 Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Cervelo) rides through the dust (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Johan Van Summeren soloed over the finish line in the Roubaix Velodrome, surviving from an early break which foiled the favourites in the Hell of the North. The Garmin-Cervelo rider took the biggest win of his career, ahead of Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) and Maarten Tjallingi (Rabobank).

Crashes reduced the favourites to Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek), Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) and Alessandro Ballan (BMC) by the end. The group had been unable to work together and make a definitive move. Cancellara finally was able to break from them and work his way up, but it was too late, and he had to settle for second.

With tears in his eyes, Van Summeren said, "When I was in the lead group, I knew I had a chance to win. To win ahead of Cancellara - he is such a great rider. I had wonderful legs, it was a great day."

Fast run-up to the cobbles

With an average speed of 45km/h in the first two hours, there was little room for breaks to form. There were attempts, including riders like Bradley Wiggins (Sky) but none got away. There were several crashes including Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervélo), but the Australian was able to continue in contrast to another outsider, Vladimir Gusev (Katusha). The Russian abandoned early in the race.

Ten brave men gap the peloton

Just before the first pavé sector, after almost 100km of racing, a group of eight received some space from the peloton. The group featured David Boucher (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Martin Elmiger (AG2R), Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun), Maarten Tjalingii (Rabobank), Mitchell Docker (Skil-Shimano), Nelson Oliveira (Radioshack), David Veilleux (Europcar) and Timon Seubert (Netapp).

The eight attackers gathered a lead of one and a half minutes. In the peloton there were some counterattacks at the first pavé sectors. While a move from André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) with Koen de Kort (Skil-Shimano) and Gorazd Stangelj (Astana) bridged up with the leaders after 136km, Oliveira dropped back into a chasing group with Luca Paolini (Katusha), Sébastien Turgot (Europcar) and Jaroslaw Marycz (Saxo Bank-SunGard). They were eventually caught by the peloton while speeding towards the famous Arenberg forest. The gap from the 10 remaining leaders on the peloton was 2:40 with 100km to go.

Storming towards the Arenberg forest

In the 10 kilometres before the key pavé sector of Arenberg, the speed in the peloton increased. The result was that the gap between the leaders and the peloton dropped, but also that several crashes occurred in the peloton; Haussler and Roger Hammond were the main casualties. BMC's team leader George Hincapie had bad luck as he punctured shortly before the forest. Elmiger and Tjallingii led the breakaway group over the terrible cobbles of the Trouée d' Arenberg, having just under two minutes left on the peloton.

Arenberg cobbles and Quick Step setbacks

Riders were all over the place in the famous passage through the forest. Geraint Thomas (Sky) received a wheel from teammate Wiggins when he flatted. Suddenly the TV camera focused on favourite Tom Boonen, who was standing next to his bike in the middle of the forest. The Belgian's hopes of equalling Roger De Vlaeminck's record of four wins were ruined by a chain problem. It took ages before Boonen eventually received a new bike and by the time he left the forest, the gap on the main peloton was one minute. When seven men set up an attack in the peloton, others went down, including co-favourite Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM). Quick Step's bad luck continued when their other leader Sylvain Chavanel punctured out of the main peloton.

In front there were still 10 riders left with one minute on a first chase group of seven riders: Lars Boom (Rabobank), Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Cervélo), Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Baden Cooke (Saxo Bank-Sungard), Lars Bak (HTC-Highroad), Matthew Hayman (Sky), Manuel Quinziato (BMC) and Fréderic Guesdon (FDJ).

Game over for Quick Step

Quick Step's run of bad luck wasn't over when a Rabobank rider went down on the cobbles of sector number 14 at Sars-et-Rosières, taking down Boonen and many others within him. Once again, Boonen needed a lot of time before he got back on his bike and this time his chances on winning this race were down to zero. Meanwhile Chavanel was able to work his way back to the main peloton at the feed zone after 190km. Just before the first chase group bridged up with the 10 leaders, Van Summeren and Roelandts suddenly went down, but both Belgians were able to continue and get back in the front of the race.

In the meantime, Quick Step concluded its unlucky day in the north of France with a crash from Chavanel, leaving them without riders in front of the race. In the chaos after the Arenberg forest a counterattack with John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad), Grégory Rast (Radioshack), Tom Leezer (Rabobank) and Gabriel Rasch (Garmin-Cervélo) was closing the gap to the 17 leaders.

Cancellara unleashes his devils on Mons-en-Pévèle

At 60km from the finish line, a cease-fire in the peloton shed some light on the race situation. There were 21 leaders in front. They built up a gap of one and a half minutes on the peloton that still included former winners Cancellara, O'Grady and Ballan. Two crashes in the peloton marred the fun for Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Filippo Pozzato (Katusha), and later also Leukemans once again.

Just before the cobbles of the renowned tenth sector, the five-starred cobbles of Mons-en-Pévèle Tomas Vaitkus (Astana) and Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Cervélo) anticipated the debates in the peloton. A smart move because on the cobbles there was a huge effort from Cancellara with only Hushovd, Flecha and Ballan able to follow.

Meanwhile several riders dropped out of the lead group. Greipel and De Kort were among them. Vaitkus and Vanmarcke were quickly caught back and the latter delivered some top work to bring the group of seven closer to the leaders, who were riding one minute ahead of them, with 40 kilometres left to race.

At sector number 8, Pont-Thibaut à Ennevelin, the top favourite accelerated again and this time only Hushovd was able to hold the wheel from Cancellara although after the cobbles, Ballan closed the gap on the duo. Sixteen riders were leading the race with Cancellara, Hushovd and Ballan trailing by only half a minute.

The attacks in the lead group were flying around, without severe damage although two riders got dropped. Behind them, there was no cooperation in the elite chase. Cancellara didn't receive support from Hushovd or Ballan, and the Swiss was clearly not interested in a Flanders-scenario.

As a results, several riders managed to return to the trio including Leukemans, while the leaders gained a gap of almost a minute when taking on sector number 6 in Cysoing.

A little later former Paris-Roubaix winner Guesdon flatted and dropped out of the lead group. Just before the infamous sector number 5 at Camphin-en-Pévèle ,it was Danish strong man Bak who accelerated. Rast, Tjallingii and Van Summeren had something left in their tank and they joined the Dane in front of the race.

With 15km to go, the gap had grown to a minute, and Cancellara decided to keep on fighting. He took off, but the others were not about to let him go alone. The time trial world champion flew along, dragging Hushovd with him, overtaking any of the former lead group. His efforts were in vain, though, as he was unable to make any kind of clear break.

At the same time,Van Summeren took off from the lead group, pulling away in a strong solo effort. Tjallingii gave chase, but the Belgian was too strong and coudln't be caught.

Eventually Cancellara was able to break away and catch Tjallingii and Bak, but was not able to come further ahead.

Van Summeren glanced back at the flamme rouge, and saw no one behind him. He entered the Velodrome and rode the closing lap in the blazing sunshine, raising his arms in victory as he crossed the line.

Full Results