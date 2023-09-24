Paris Olympic MTB Test Event: Loana Lecomte solos to victory
Frenchwoman beats Laura Stigger and world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot
Loana Lecomte (France) soloed to victory during the elite women's mountain bike cross-country race that served as the Olympic MTB Test Event held at Elancourt, west of Paris.
Lecomte won the race, finishing 39 seconds ahead of runner-up Laura Stigger (Austria) and 56 seconds ahead of world champion and compatriot Pauline Ferrand-Prevot.
"My building up continues," wrote Ferrand-Prevot in a post on social media. "It was nice to experience racing on the Olympic track. I put my 100% of everything at Worlds, and now I’m just 'going with the flow'. My flow is not always flowing (can we say that?), but I’m happy to take another bronze after Andorra and Les Gets World Cups. More than this result, I’m super happy to have learned so many things from these last three days, and quite excited to start working on those things."
Alessandra Keller (Switzerland) was in contention for the victory, however, a flat tire bumped her out of the running in the final stages of the race and finished 30th.
Many of the riders lined up at the Olympic MTB Test Event outside of Paris so that they could get to know the circuit, which included a 2.2km starting loop and then the main 4.5km circuit.
Finishing further down among the top 10 were Haley Batten (USA), Sina Frei (Switzerland), Anne Terpstra (Netherlands), Jenny Risveds (Sweden), Evie Richards (Great Britain), Puck Pieterse (Netherlands), and Jennifer Jackson (Canada).
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Paris Olympic MTB Test Event: Loana Lecomte solos to victoryFrenchwoman beats Laura Stigger and world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot
-
Wout van Aert 'mixed feelings' as he scores 13th silver at a major championships'We underestimated how much he had left' Belgian says of European Championships winner Laporte
-
Paris Olympic MTB Test Event: Mathieu van der Poel, Tom Pidcock no match for Victor Koretzky'I had fun, but it became clear to me that I haven't done any intervals lately' says road race world champion Van der Poel
-
European Championships: Christophe Laporte solos to title ahead of Wout van AertFrenchman is the new European champion with 12km move as Olav Kooij rounds out podium