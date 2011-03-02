Trending

Stage 4: Crêches-sur-Saône - Belleville - 191km

Map and profile

(Image credit: ASO)
(Image credit: ASO)

Map

Image ©: ASO

Profile

Image ©: ASO

Climbs
Km 17.0 - Col de Grand-Vent - 5.8 km climb at 4.5 % - Category 2
Km 56.0 - Côte de Propières - 2.7 km climb at 5.3 % - Category 3
Km 65.0 - Col des Ecorbans (853 m) - 2.6 km climb at 5.2 % - Category 3
Km 95.0 - Col du Joncin (699 m) - 8.1 km climb at 4.1 % - Category 2
Km 129.0 - Côte de Régnié-Durette - 1.5 km climb at 5.1 % - Category 3
Km 146.0 - Col du Fût d'Avenas - 5.2 km climb at 5.1 % - Category 2
Km 156.0 - Col de Fontmartin - 3.6 km climb at 5.8 % - Category 3

