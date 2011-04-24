Trending

Drancourt tops in Paris-Mantes-en-Yvelines

Le Bon, Bideau round out podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Eseg Douai3:58:21
2Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
3Jean Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne Schuller0:00:08
4Daniel Diaz (Arg) La Pomme Marseille
5Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
6Clement Lhotellerie (Fra) R.pedale St.martin - Tournai0:00:13
7Quentin Have (Fra)0:00:17
8Tomasz Olejnik (Pol)0:00:43
9Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cc Nogent-sur-oise
10Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange
11Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne Schuller0:01:44
12Justin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:00:25
13Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
14Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange
15Sylvain Blanquefort (Fra)
16Julian Alaphilippe (Fra)
17Julien Duval (Fra)
18Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
19Sander Cordeel (Bel) Colba - Mercury - Dourphonie
20Jean Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
21Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
22Gil Suray (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol - Pôle Continental Wallon
23Wade Mangham (NZl) Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
24Loïc Herbreteau (Fra)
25Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange
26Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
27Quentin Bertholet (Bel) R.pedale St.martin - Tournai
28Julien Foisnet (Fra)
29Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex)
30Jeremy Ortiz (Fra)
31Mickael Damiens (Fra)
32Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
33Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
34Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange
35Edouard Lauber (Fra)
36Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
37Michal Olejnik (Slo)
38Freddy Bichot (Fra) Véranda Rideau 720:02:30
39Clément Saint Martin (Fra)0:04:19
40Alban Piquet (Fra) Véranda Rideau 72
41Guillaume Degasquet (Fra)
42Martynas Maniusis (Bel) Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme0:04:25
43Geoffrey Venel (Fra) Eseg Douai
44Nicolas Garbet (Fra)
45Christopher Deguelle (Bel)
46Loïc Barre (Fra)
47Julien Dechesne (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol - Pôle Continental Wallon
48Rene Corella (Mex)
49Clément Mas (Fra)
50Yoann Paillot (Fra)
51Jeremy Burton (Bel) Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
52Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol - Pôle Continental Wallon
53Cedric Collaers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol - Pôle Continental Wallon
54Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange
55Romain Smet (Fra)
56Ivan Carbajal (Mex)
57Dmitry Mokrov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
58Ludwig Laffile (Fra)
59Adrien Vandermeersch (Fra) Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
60Risto Raid (Est)
61Daniel Vejmelka (Bel)
62Maxime Roger (Fra)
63Tom Vermeer (Ned) Colba - Mercury - Dourphonie
64Anthony Soucaze (Fra)
65Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex)
66Gregory Barteau (Fra)
67Toms Flaksis (Fra)
68Leonardo Juarez (Mex)
69Frank Dressler-lehnhof (Ger) Team Differdange
70Phillip Schulz (Ger) Colba - Mercury - Dourphonie
71Florent Gougeard (Fra)
72Jerome Grevin (Fra)
73Romain Combaud (Fra)
74Mathieu Simon (Fra) Cc Nogent-sur-oise
75Leo Fortin (Fra) Eseg Douai
76Romain Devos (Fra) Eseg Douai
77Maxime Lemontagnier (Fra)
78Willy Roseau (Fra)
79Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Véranda Rideau 72
80Stephane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
81Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) Team Differdange
82Gaylord Cumont (Fra)
83Gert Joeaar (Est)
84Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange
85Maxime Robert (Fra)
86Nicolas Lubat (Fra)
87Bastien Damiens (Fra)
88Cédric Barre (Fra)
89Nazario Nanni (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol - Pôle Continental Wallon0:05:38
90Anthony Perez (Fra)
91Alexandre Defretin (Fra)0:07:34
92Valentin Garcia (Fra)
93Damien Le Fustec (Fra)
94Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol - Pôle Continental Wallon
95Nicolas Baiolet (Bel) R.pedale St.martin - Tournai0:08:37
96Geoffrey Deresmes (Fra) Eseg Douai
HDGael Desriac (Fra)
HDZbigniew Gucwa (Pol)
HDGeoffray Rouat (Fra)
HDMaxime Chombart (Fra) Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
HDHamish Robert Haynes (GBr) Colba - Mercury - Dourphonie

