Drancourt tops in Paris-Mantes-en-Yvelines
Le Bon, Bideau round out podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Eseg Douai
|3:58:21
|2
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|3
|Jean Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|0:00:08
|4
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) La Pomme Marseille
|5
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|6
|Clement Lhotellerie (Fra) R.pedale St.martin - Tournai
|0:00:13
|7
|Quentin Have (Fra)
|0:00:17
|8
|Tomasz Olejnik (Pol)
|0:00:43
|9
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cc Nogent-sur-oise
|10
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange
|11
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|0:01:44
|12
|Justin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:25
|13
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|14
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange
|15
|Sylvain Blanquefort (Fra)
|16
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra)
|17
|Julien Duval (Fra)
|18
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|19
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Colba - Mercury - Dourphonie
|20
|Jean Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|21
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|22
|Gil Suray (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol - Pôle Continental Wallon
|23
|Wade Mangham (NZl) Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
|24
|Loïc Herbreteau (Fra)
|25
|Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange
|26
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|27
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) R.pedale St.martin - Tournai
|28
|Julien Foisnet (Fra)
|29
|Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex)
|30
|Jeremy Ortiz (Fra)
|31
|Mickael Damiens (Fra)
|32
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|33
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|34
|Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange
|35
|Edouard Lauber (Fra)
|36
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|37
|Michal Olejnik (Slo)
|38
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Véranda Rideau 72
|0:02:30
|39
|Clément Saint Martin (Fra)
|0:04:19
|40
|Alban Piquet (Fra) Véranda Rideau 72
|41
|Guillaume Degasquet (Fra)
|42
|Martynas Maniusis (Bel) Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
|0:04:25
|43
|Geoffrey Venel (Fra) Eseg Douai
|44
|Nicolas Garbet (Fra)
|45
|Christopher Deguelle (Bel)
|46
|Loïc Barre (Fra)
|47
|Julien Dechesne (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol - Pôle Continental Wallon
|48
|Rene Corella (Mex)
|49
|Clément Mas (Fra)
|50
|Yoann Paillot (Fra)
|51
|Jeremy Burton (Bel) Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
|52
|Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol - Pôle Continental Wallon
|53
|Cedric Collaers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol - Pôle Continental Wallon
|54
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange
|55
|Romain Smet (Fra)
|56
|Ivan Carbajal (Mex)
|57
|Dmitry Mokrov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|58
|Ludwig Laffile (Fra)
|59
|Adrien Vandermeersch (Fra) Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
|60
|Risto Raid (Est)
|61
|Daniel Vejmelka (Bel)
|62
|Maxime Roger (Fra)
|63
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Colba - Mercury - Dourphonie
|64
|Anthony Soucaze (Fra)
|65
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex)
|66
|Gregory Barteau (Fra)
|67
|Toms Flaksis (Fra)
|68
|Leonardo Juarez (Mex)
|69
|Frank Dressler-lehnhof (Ger) Team Differdange
|70
|Phillip Schulz (Ger) Colba - Mercury - Dourphonie
|71
|Florent Gougeard (Fra)
|72
|Jerome Grevin (Fra)
|73
|Romain Combaud (Fra)
|74
|Mathieu Simon (Fra) Cc Nogent-sur-oise
|75
|Leo Fortin (Fra) Eseg Douai
|76
|Romain Devos (Fra) Eseg Douai
|77
|Maxime Lemontagnier (Fra)
|78
|Willy Roseau (Fra)
|79
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Véranda Rideau 72
|80
|Stephane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne Schuller
|81
|Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) Team Differdange
|82
|Gaylord Cumont (Fra)
|83
|Gert Joeaar (Est)
|84
|Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange
|85
|Maxime Robert (Fra)
|86
|Nicolas Lubat (Fra)
|87
|Bastien Damiens (Fra)
|88
|Cédric Barre (Fra)
|89
|Nazario Nanni (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol - Pôle Continental Wallon
|0:05:38
|90
|Anthony Perez (Fra)
|91
|Alexandre Defretin (Fra)
|0:07:34
|92
|Valentin Garcia (Fra)
|93
|Damien Le Fustec (Fra)
|94
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol - Pôle Continental Wallon
|95
|Nicolas Baiolet (Bel) R.pedale St.martin - Tournai
|0:08:37
|96
|Geoffrey Deresmes (Fra) Eseg Douai
|HD
|Gael Desriac (Fra)
|HD
|Zbigniew Gucwa (Pol)
|HD
|Geoffray Rouat (Fra)
|HD
|Maxime Chombart (Fra) Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
|HD
|Hamish Robert Haynes (GBr) Colba - Mercury - Dourphonie
