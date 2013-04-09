Trending

Fédrigo wins a wet and rainy Paris-Camembert

Frenchmen the best among four-man break

Image 1 of 6

Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ) celebrates victory at Paris-Camembert

Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ) celebrates victory at Paris-Camembert
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 6

Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ) with his cheese on the podium.

Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ) with his cheese on the podium.
(Image credit: Jeff Quénet)
Image 3 of 6

Paris-Camembert winner Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ) is congratulated by third-place finisher Pierre Rolland (Europcar)

Paris-Camembert winner Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ) is congratulated by third-place finisher Pierre Rolland (Europcar)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 6

Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ) on the podium with his Paris-Camembert winner's trophy

Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ) on the podium with his Paris-Camembert winner's trophy
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 6

2013 Paris-Camembert podium (L-R): Sylvain Georges (AG2R La Mondiale), Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ) and Pierre Rolland (Europcar)

2013 Paris-Camembert podium (L-R): Sylvain Georges (AG2R La Mondiale), Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ) and Pierre Rolland (Europcar)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 6 of 6

Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ) is interviewed after his win

Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ) is interviewed after his win
(Image credit: Jeff Quénet)

Pierrick Fédrigo scored his first victory of the 2013 season at Paris-Camembert, but he didn't seem to enjoy it as much as he might have during the rain-soaked day when many racers suffered. The 74th edition of the "race of the cheese" was decided at the very end when Fédrigo followed an attack by Pierre Rolland (Europcar) atop the mur des Champeaux, 10 kilometers before the finish line in Vimoutiers. Fédrigo crossed the line ahead of Sylvain Georges (AG2R-La Mondiale), Rolland and Julien Antomarchi (La Pomme Marseille) while Bryan Coquard (Europcar) won the bunch sprint for fifth 21 seconds later.

"I'm from the southwest," Fédrigo said. "I like the sun but not the rain and the cold. Several times, I thought of pulling out. Along the way, good sensations came back and I used as much courage as I could. My experience helped as well. Everyone was tired at the end."

A nine-man breakaway made its way to the centre of Normandy with Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R-La Mondiale), Pierrick Quéméneur (Europcar), Fabien Schmidt (Sojasun), Alexandre Blain and Rob Britton (Raleigh), Kevin Lalouette (Roubaix), Tim de Clercq (TopSport-Vlaanderen), Romain Hardy (Cofidis) and Cédric Pineau (FDJ). Pineau, De Clercq and Britton were the last three to surrender in the final 20 kilometers. They were caught by Mikaël Chérel (AG2R-La Mondiale), Bryan Coquard (Europcar), Julien El Farès (Sojasun), Mike Terpstra (3M) and Antomarchi. Inspired by his brother's third place at Paris-Roubaix, Terpstra tried to finish solo, but he was overtaken by the winning quartet.

"Since the Circuit de la Sarthe, I knew that the wheel to follow was Rolland's," Fédrigo said. "It came down to a sprint between four solid riders. This race course suits me. I'm obviously happy to win here for the first time. Two years ago, I was able to win it, but I was racing with Sandy [Casar] who was close to home, so I raced for him to win. Paris-Camembert is a race that counts in the record book."

"It's not a shame to be beaten by Fédrigo," Georges said. "It's his revenge since I finished ahead of him two years at GP Plumelec. I told my teammates that I'd be up there today in the finale. It feels good to race at the front. I'm building up my form for the Giro."

Rolland had another race in mind. "With those meteorological conditions, it was hard to focus today," he said. "My mind was on Liège-Bastogne-Liège."

Fédrigo and Rolland will both tackle the oldest of the Classics but through a very different program. The FDJ rider will keep racing the French Cup at Tour du Finistère and Tro Bro Leon while the climber from Europcar will ride the Giro del Trentino. "So far, it's been difficult to find the motivation for racing because of the rain," Fédrigo said. "I'm strongly hoping for better weather in the weeks to come."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ4:53:35
2Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
4Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:21
6Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
7Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
8Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
9Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
10Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh
11Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
12Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
13Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
14Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
15Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
16Arnaud Gérard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
17Mathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
18Mikael Chérel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
19Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team 3M
20Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
21Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:30
22Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
23Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
24Rob Britton (Can) Team Raleigh
25Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
26Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Team 3M
27Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:00:33
28Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
29Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
30Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun0:00:36
31Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
33Cyrille Patoux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:11
34Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:13
35Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:16
36Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:02:30
37Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Team Differdange-Losch
38Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:32
39Adrián Sáez De Arregi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:51
40Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:04:18
41Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
42Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
43Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
44Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun0:04:27
45Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:04:38
46Christian Helmig (Lux) Team Differdange-Losch
47Thomas Scully (USA) Team Raleigh
48Lachlan Norris (Aus) Team Raleigh
49César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange-Losch0:05:25
50Justin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
51Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Team 3M0:06:37
52Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:35
53Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
54Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
55Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
56Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
57Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:38
58Wouter Wippert (Ned) Team 3M0:10:26
59Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:47
60Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange-Losch0:11:49
61Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
62Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFRobert Bush (USA) La Pomme Marseille
DNFAntoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
DNFThomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
DNFGuillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFJulian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFRicardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFSteffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFAndre Schulze (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFGiovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFAnthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
DNFJérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
DNFFabien Schmidt (Fra) Sojasun
DNFAlexandre Blain (Fra) Team Raleigh
DNFEric Berthou (Fra) Team Raleigh
DNFRichard Lang (Aus) Team Raleigh
DNFMark O'brien (Aus) Team Raleigh
DNFMarius Bernatonis (Ltu) Team 3M
DNFFrederik Verkinderen (Bel) Team 3M
DNFTimothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
DNFJoren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
DNFMatthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFRudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFKevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFMaxime Le Montagner (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFSjef De Wilde (Bel) Team Differdange-Losch
DNFVytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange-Losch
DNFGediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange-Losch
DNFMyron Simpson (NZl) Team Differdange-Losch
DNFSven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFJasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFTim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFJean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
DNFSébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
DNFArmindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
DNFEduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
DNFLuis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFRomain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFRudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFTristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFArnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
DNFGeoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
DNFBenoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
DNFFabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
DNFSteven Tronet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
DNFGuillaume Faucon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
DNFDimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
DNFStéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93

Latest on Cyclingnews