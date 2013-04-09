Fédrigo wins a wet and rainy Paris-Camembert
Frenchmen the best among four-man break
Pierrick Fédrigo scored his first victory of the 2013 season at Paris-Camembert, but he didn't seem to enjoy it as much as he might have during the rain-soaked day when many racers suffered. The 74th edition of the "race of the cheese" was decided at the very end when Fédrigo followed an attack by Pierre Rolland (Europcar) atop the mur des Champeaux, 10 kilometers before the finish line in Vimoutiers. Fédrigo crossed the line ahead of Sylvain Georges (AG2R-La Mondiale), Rolland and Julien Antomarchi (La Pomme Marseille) while Bryan Coquard (Europcar) won the bunch sprint for fifth 21 seconds later.
"I'm from the southwest," Fédrigo said. "I like the sun but not the rain and the cold. Several times, I thought of pulling out. Along the way, good sensations came back and I used as much courage as I could. My experience helped as well. Everyone was tired at the end."
A nine-man breakaway made its way to the centre of Normandy with Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R-La Mondiale), Pierrick Quéméneur (Europcar), Fabien Schmidt (Sojasun), Alexandre Blain and Rob Britton (Raleigh), Kevin Lalouette (Roubaix), Tim de Clercq (TopSport-Vlaanderen), Romain Hardy (Cofidis) and Cédric Pineau (FDJ). Pineau, De Clercq and Britton were the last three to surrender in the final 20 kilometers. They were caught by Mikaël Chérel (AG2R-La Mondiale), Bryan Coquard (Europcar), Julien El Farès (Sojasun), Mike Terpstra (3M) and Antomarchi. Inspired by his brother's third place at Paris-Roubaix, Terpstra tried to finish solo, but he was overtaken by the winning quartet.
"Since the Circuit de la Sarthe, I knew that the wheel to follow was Rolland's," Fédrigo said. "It came down to a sprint between four solid riders. This race course suits me. I'm obviously happy to win here for the first time. Two years ago, I was able to win it, but I was racing with Sandy [Casar] who was close to home, so I raced for him to win. Paris-Camembert is a race that counts in the record book."
"It's not a shame to be beaten by Fédrigo," Georges said. "It's his revenge since I finished ahead of him two years at GP Plumelec. I told my teammates that I'd be up there today in the finale. It feels good to race at the front. I'm building up my form for the Giro."
Rolland had another race in mind. "With those meteorological conditions, it was hard to focus today," he said. "My mind was on Liège-Bastogne-Liège."
Fédrigo and Rolland will both tackle the oldest of the Classics but through a very different program. The FDJ rider will keep racing the French Cup at Tour du Finistère and Tro Bro Leon while the climber from Europcar will ride the Giro del Trentino. "So far, it's been difficult to find the motivation for racing because of the rain," Fédrigo said. "I'm strongly hoping for better weather in the weeks to come."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ
|4:53:35
|2
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:21
|6
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|7
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|8
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|9
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|10
|Thomas Moses (GBr) Team Raleigh
|11
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|12
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|13
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|16
|Arnaud Gérard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|17
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|18
|Mikael Chérel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|19
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team 3M
|20
|Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|21
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:30
|22
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|23
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|24
|Rob Britton (Can) Team Raleigh
|25
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|26
|Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Team 3M
|27
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:00:33
|28
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|29
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|30
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|0:00:36
|31
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|33
|Cyrille Patoux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:11
|34
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:13
|35
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:16
|36
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:02:30
|37
|Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Team Differdange-Losch
|38
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:32
|39
|Adrián Sáez De Arregi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:51
|40
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:04:18
|41
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|42
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|43
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|0:04:27
|45
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:04:38
|46
|Christian Helmig (Lux) Team Differdange-Losch
|47
|Thomas Scully (USA) Team Raleigh
|48
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Team Raleigh
|49
|César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange-Losch
|0:05:25
|50
|Justin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|51
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Team 3M
|0:06:37
|52
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:35
|53
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|54
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|55
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|56
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|57
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:38
|58
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Team 3M
|0:10:26
|59
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:47
|60
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange-Losch
|0:11:49
|61
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|62
|Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Robert Bush (USA) La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Andre Schulze (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|DNF
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
|DNF
|Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Sojasun
|DNF
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Raleigh
|DNF
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Team Raleigh
|DNF
|Richard Lang (Aus) Team Raleigh
|DNF
|Mark O'brien (Aus) Team Raleigh
|DNF
|Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Team 3M
|DNF
|Frederik Verkinderen (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Team Differdange-Losch
|DNF
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange-Losch
|DNF
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange-Losch
|DNF
|Myron Simpson (NZl) Team Differdange-Losch
|DNF
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|DNF
|Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|DNF
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|DNF
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|DNF
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
