Paris-Camembert past winners
Champions from 1906 to 2012
|2012
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|2011
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|2010
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|2009
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Besson Chaussures - Sojasun
|2008
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2007
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2006
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
|2005
|Laurent Brochard (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
|2004
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Brioches La Boulangère
|2003
|Laurent Brochard (Fra) Ag2r-Prévoyance
|2002
|Marcus Ljungqvist (Swe) Team fakta
|2001
|Laurent Brochard (Fra) Jean Delatour
|2000
|Didier Rous (Fra)
|1999
|Fabio Fontanelli (Ita)
|1998
|Pascal Lino (Fra)
|1997
|Mauro Gianetti (Swi)
|1996
|Adriano Baffi (Ita)
|1995
|Andrej Tchmil (Mol)
|1994
|Armand De las Cuevas (Fra)
|1993
|Oleg Kozlitine (Kaz)
|1992
|Patrice Esnault (Fra)
|1991
|Brian Holm (Den)
|1990
|Thierry Marie (Fra)
|1989
|Andreas Kappes (Ger)
|1988
|Laurent Fignon (Fra)
|1987
|Mathieu Hermans (Ned)
|1986
|Kim Andersen (Den)
|1985
|Martial Gayant (Fra)
|1984
|Hubert Linard (Fra)
|1983
|Christian Jourdan (Fra)
|1982
|Christian Jourdan (Fra)
|1981
|Guy Gallopin (Fra)
|1980
|Pierre-Raymond Villemiane (Fra)
|1979
|Raymond Martin (Fra)
|1978
|Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
|1977
|Hubert Linard (Fra)
|1976
|Bernard Hinault (Fra)
|1975
|Raymond Martin (Fra)
|1974
|Alain Santy (Fra)
|1973
|Regis Delephin (Fra)
|1972
|José Catieau (Fra)
|1971
|Gerard Moneyron (Fra)
|1970
|Georges Chappe (Fra)
|1969
|Raymond Riotte (Fra)
|1968
|Harry Stevens (Ned)
|1967
|Georges Chappe (Fra)
|1966
|Desire Letort (Fra)
|1965
|Pierre Everaert (Fra)
|1964
|Arie Den Hertog (Ned)
|1963
|Jacques Simon (Fra)
|1962
|Piet Rentmeester (Ned)
|1961
|Jean-Claude Annaert (Fra)
|1960
|Joseph Groussard (Fra)
|1959
|Nicolas Barone (Fra)
|1958
|Nicolas Barone (Fra)
|1957
|Joseph Groussard (Fra)
|1956
|René Fournier (Fra)
|1955
|Jean-Marie Cieleska (Fra)
|1954
|Gilbert Bauvin (Fra)
|1953
|Jean Gueguen (Fra)
|1952
|Robert Varnajo (Fra)
|1951
|Jean Baldassari (Fra)
|1950
|Ange Le Strat (Fra)
|1949
|Jean Rey (Fra)
|1948
|Raoul Remy (Fra)
|1947
|Robert Dorgebray (Fra)
|1946
|Paul Neri (Ita)
|1944
|Maurice De Muer (Fra)
|1943
|Victor Cosson (Fra)
|1942
|Joseph Goutourbe (Fra)
|1939
|Pierre Cloarec (Fra)
|1938
|Jean-Marie Goasmat (Fra)
|1937
|André Auville (Fra)
|1936
|Yvon Marie (Fra)
|1935
|Marcel Bat (Fra)
|1934
|Louis Thietard (Fra)
|1906
|Mary (Fra)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy