Ravard sprints to Paris-Bourges victory
Feillu and Breschel complete the podium
Anthony Ravard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) sprinted to his fifth win of the season at Paris-Bourges. The Frenchman held off Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil) and Matti Breschel (Saxo Bank) in the finishing straight to take the 60th edition of the race.
"Today the whole team worked hard," said Ravard. "They pulled back the escape of ten as we entered the circuit. Then, I was well placed and I only had to jump on the pedals! It's a great team performance and it is also a different victory for me from earlier this season because this time I won with a bit more room."
Jan Barta (Team NetApp) and Steven Cozza (Garmin-Transitions) escaped early in the day and quickly established a significant lead. Soon after they established their maximum advantage of 7:30, Barta opted to go it alone while Cozza abandoned the race.
Back in the main field, a dangerous looking move involving Matti Breschel (Saxo Bank), Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis) and Luis Pasamontes (Caisse d'Epargne) drifted off the front inside the final 100km. While they were quickly reeled back in, the net result was that the pace of the peloton went up a notch and suddenly Barta’s lead began to crumble.
Another counter attack involving Adam Hansen (HTC-Columbia), Jérémy Roy (FDJ), Luis Pasamontes (Caisse d'Epargne), Vincent Jérôme (Bbox), David Moncoutié (Cofidis), Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) and Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen) saw Barta swept up, and as they approached Bourges, the race all came back together.
Rigoberto Uran (Caisse d’Epargne) then slipped clear in the finale but with Ag2r forcing the pace on the front of the peloton his effort was doomed It was left to Anthony Ravard to unleash his sprint in the finishing straight to take the win ahead of Feillu and world championships silver medallist Matti Breschel.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R - La mondiale
|4:36:52
|2
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo bank
|4
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|6
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|7
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|8
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|9
|Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|10
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|11
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
|12
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|13
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team NetApp
|14
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
|15
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|16
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|17
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|18
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|19
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:09
|21
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo bank
|22
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R - La mondiale
|23
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|24
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|25
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R - La mondiale
|26
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Cervélo Test Team
|27
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|28
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|29
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|30
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
|31
|Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|32
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|33
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|34
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|35
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|36
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|37
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|38
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|40
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:16
|41
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|42
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|43
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|44
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|45
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|46
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|47
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|49
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|50
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|52
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|53
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|54
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R - La mondiale
|55
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|56
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|57
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|58
|David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
|59
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|61
|Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|62
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|63
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|64
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|65
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|66
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|67
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|68
|Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|69
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|70
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|71
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo bank
|72
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:38
|73
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:00:41
|74
|Vincent Jérôme (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:44
|75
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:49
|76
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:16
|77
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:19
|78
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R - La mondiale
|79
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|80
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R - La mondiale
|0:01:33
|81
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|82
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
|83
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|84
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|85
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:39
|86
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:58
|87
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|88
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:07
|89
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:37
|90
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|91
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:55
|92
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:19
|DNF
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|DNF
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Yohann Gené (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|DNF
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|DNF
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|DNF
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R - La mondiale
|DNF
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNF
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo bank
|DNF
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team NetApp
|DNF
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|DNF
|Liam Poole (Aus) Continental Cycling Team Differdange
|DNF
|Albain Cormier (Fra) Continental Cycling Team Differdange
|DNF
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|DNF
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervélo Test Team
|DNF
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Mathieu Drouilly (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Martial Ricci-Poggi (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp
|DNF
|Mathieu Teychenne (Ger) AG2R - La mondiale
|DNF
|José Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team RadioShack
|DNF
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) Continental Cycling Team Differdange
|DNF
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNF
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Tjarco Cuppens (Ned) Continental Cycling Team Differdange
|DNF
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Tom Thill (Lux) Continental Cycling Team Differdange
|DNF
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|DNF
|Nico Schneider (Ger) Continental Cycling Team Differdange
|DNF
|Sébastien Harbonnier (Fra) Continental Cycling Team Differdange
|DNF
|Christian Poos (Lux) Continental Cycling Team Differdange
|DNF
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|DNF
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team NetApp
|DNF
|Stéphane Augé (Fra) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
|DNF
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
|DNF
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|DNF
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|DNF
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo bank
|DNF
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo bank
|DNF
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNF
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Jonathan Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Grégory Barteau (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|5
|pts
|2
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|3
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|5
|pts
|2
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|3
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team Htc - Columbia
|5
|pts
|2
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse D'epargne
|3
|3
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|5
|pts
|2
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|3
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Crédit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|5
|pts
|2
|Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|3
|3
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|5
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|3
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|10
|pts
|2
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|6
|3
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|4
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|5
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team NetApp
|2
|6
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|10
|pts
|2
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|3
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|4
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|15
|pts
|2
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo bank
|4
|3
|Vincent Jérôme (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|3
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|13:50:45
|2
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Skil - Shimano
|0:00:07
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:09
|5
|Bretagne - Schuller
|6
|Big Mat - Auber 93
|7
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:16
|8
|Cervelo Test Team
|9
|Team Saxo Bank
|10
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|11
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:23
|12
|Team Radioshack
|13
|Française Des Jeux
|14
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:25
|15
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:45
|17
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:55
|18
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:35
