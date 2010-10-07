Image 1 of 3 Anthony Ravard (AG2R) takes the sprint in Paris-Bourges (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 3 Anthony Ravard (AG2R-La Mondiale) won Paris-Bourges (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 3 Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil), Anthony Ravard (AG2R) and Matti Breschel (Saxo Bank) on the podium at Paris-Bourges. (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Anthony Ravard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) sprinted to his fifth win of the season at Paris-Bourges. The Frenchman held off Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil) and Matti Breschel (Saxo Bank) in the finishing straight to take the 60th edition of the race.

"Today the whole team worked hard," said Ravard. "They pulled back the escape of ten as we entered the circuit. Then, I was well placed and I only had to jump on the pedals! It's a great team performance and it is also a different victory for me from earlier this season because this time I won with a bit more room."

Jan Barta (Team NetApp) and Steven Cozza (Garmin-Transitions) escaped early in the day and quickly established a significant lead. Soon after they established their maximum advantage of 7:30, Barta opted to go it alone while Cozza abandoned the race.

Back in the main field, a dangerous looking move involving Matti Breschel (Saxo Bank), Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis) and Luis Pasamontes (Caisse d'Epargne) drifted off the front inside the final 100km. While they were quickly reeled back in, the net result was that the pace of the peloton went up a notch and suddenly Barta’s lead began to crumble.

Another counter attack involving Adam Hansen (HTC-Columbia), Jérémy Roy (FDJ), Luis Pasamontes (Caisse d'Epargne), Vincent Jérôme (Bbox), David Moncoutié (Cofidis), Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) and Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen) saw Barta swept up, and as they approached Bourges, the race all came back together.

Rigoberto Uran (Caisse d’Epargne) then slipped clear in the finale but with Ag2r forcing the pace on the front of the peloton his effort was doomed It was left to Anthony Ravard to unleash his sprint in the finishing straight to take the win ahead of Feillu and world championships silver medallist Matti Breschel.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R - La mondiale 4:36:52 2 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo bank 4 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 6 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 7 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 8 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 9 Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 10 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 11 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne 12 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 13 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team NetApp 14 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne 15 Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 16 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 17 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack 18 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano 19 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 20 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:09 21 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo bank 22 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R - La mondiale 23 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 24 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 25 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R - La mondiale 26 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Cervélo Test Team 27 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 28 Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 29 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 30 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne 31 Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 32 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 33 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 34 Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 35 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 36 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 37 Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 38 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 39 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 40 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:16 41 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 42 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 43 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 44 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 45 Timothy Duggan (USA) Garmin - Transitions 46 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 47 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 48 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 49 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 50 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 51 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 52 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 53 Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin - Transitions 54 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R - La mondiale 55 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 56 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 57 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 58 David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne 59 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 60 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 61 Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 62 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 63 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 64 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 65 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 66 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 67 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 68 Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 69 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 70 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 71 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo bank 72 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:38 73 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 0:00:41 74 Vincent Jérôme (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:44 75 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:00:49 76 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:16 77 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:19 78 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R - La mondiale 79 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:23 80 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R - La mondiale 0:01:33 81 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 82 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne 83 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 84 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 85 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:39 86 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:58 87 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 88 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:07 89 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:37 90 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 91 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:02:55 92 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:19 DNF Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne DNF Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Yohann Gené (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom DNF Anthony Charteau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom DNF Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions DNF Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNF Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ DNF Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R - La mondiale DNF Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia DNF Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team DNF Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo bank DNF Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi DNF Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 DNF Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team NetApp DNF Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp DNF Liam Poole (Aus) Continental Cycling Team Differdange DNF Albain Cormier (Fra) Continental Cycling Team Differdange DNF Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 DNF Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp DNF Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervélo Test Team DNF Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano DNF Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet DNF Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet DNF Mathieu Drouilly (Fra) Landbouwkrediet DNF Martial Ricci-Poggi (Fra) Landbouwkrediet DNF Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp DNF Mathieu Teychenne (Ger) AG2R - La mondiale DNF José Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team RadioShack DNF Jempy Drucker (Lux) Continental Cycling Team Differdange DNF Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia DNF Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller DNF Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi DNF Tjarco Cuppens (Ned) Continental Cycling Team Differdange DNF Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet DNF Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 DNF Tom Thill (Lux) Continental Cycling Team Differdange DNF Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp DNF Nico Schneider (Ger) Continental Cycling Team Differdange DNF Sébastien Harbonnier (Fra) Continental Cycling Team Differdange DNF Christian Poos (Lux) Continental Cycling Team Differdange DNF Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 DNF Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano DNF Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team DNF Eric Baumann (Ger) Team NetApp DNF Stéphane Augé (Fra) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne DNF Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne DNF Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team DNF Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team DNF Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo bank DNF Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ DNF Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo bank DNF Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia DNF Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet DNF Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ DNF Jonathan Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi DNF Grégory Barteau (Fra) Landbouwkrediet

Sprint 1 - Chatillon Sur Loire # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 5 pts 2 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions 3 3 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 1

Sprint 2 - Santranges # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 5 pts 2 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions 3 3 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 1

Sprint 3 - Menetou-Salon # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team Htc - Columbia 5 pts 2 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse D'epargne 3 3 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

KOM 1 - Cote De Jars # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 5 pts 2 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3 3 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Crédit En Ligne 1

KOM 2 - Cote Du Graveron # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 5 pts 2 Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 3 3 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

KOM 3 - Cote De La Chapelotte # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 5 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 3 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo bank 1

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 10 pts 2 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions 6 3 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 5 4 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 3 5 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team NetApp 2 6 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 10 pts 2 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 5 3 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 3 4 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 15 pts 2 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo bank 4 3 Vincent Jérôme (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 3 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3