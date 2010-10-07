Trending

Ravard sprints to Paris-Bourges victory

Feillu and Breschel complete the podium

Image 1 of 3

Anthony Ravard (AG2R) takes the sprint in Paris-Bourges

Anthony Ravard (AG2R) takes the sprint in Paris-Bourges
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 3

Anthony Ravard (AG2R-La Mondiale) won Paris-Bourges

Anthony Ravard (AG2R-La Mondiale) won Paris-Bourges
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 3 of 3

Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil), Anthony Ravard (AG2R) and Matti Breschel (Saxo Bank) on the podium at Paris-Bourges.

Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil), Anthony Ravard (AG2R) and Matti Breschel (Saxo Bank) on the podium at Paris-Bourges.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Anthony Ravard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) sprinted to his fifth win of the season at Paris-Bourges. The Frenchman held off Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil) and Matti Breschel (Saxo Bank) in the finishing straight to take the 60th edition of the race.

"Today the whole team worked hard," said Ravard. "They pulled back the escape of ten as we entered the circuit. Then, I was well placed and I only had to jump on the pedals! It's a great team performance and it is also a different victory for me from earlier this season because this time I won with a bit more room."

Jan Barta (Team NetApp) and Steven Cozza (Garmin-Transitions) escaped early in the day and quickly established a significant lead. Soon after they established their maximum advantage of 7:30, Barta opted to go it alone while Cozza abandoned the race.

Back in the main field, a dangerous looking move involving Matti Breschel (Saxo Bank), Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis) and Luis Pasamontes (Caisse d'Epargne) drifted off the front inside the final 100km. While they were quickly reeled back in, the net result was that the pace of the peloton went up a notch and suddenly Barta’s lead began to crumble.

Another counter attack involving Adam Hansen (HTC-Columbia), Jérémy Roy (FDJ), Luis Pasamontes (Caisse d'Epargne), Vincent Jérôme (Bbox), David Moncoutié (Cofidis), Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) and Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen) saw Barta swept up, and as they approached Bourges, the race all came back together.

Rigoberto Uran (Caisse d’Epargne) then slipped clear in the finale but with Ag2r forcing the pace on the front of the peloton his effort was doomed It was left to Anthony Ravard to unleash his sprint in the finishing straight to take the win ahead of Feillu and world championships silver medallist Matti Breschel.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R - La mondiale4:36:52
2Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
3Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo bank
4Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
5Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
6Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
7Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
8Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
9Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
10Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
11Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
12Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
13Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team NetApp
14Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
15Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
16Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
17Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
18Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
19Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
20Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:09
21Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo bank
22Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R - La mondiale
23Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
24Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
25Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R - La mondiale
26Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Cervélo Test Team
27Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
28Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
29Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
30Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
31Maxime Méderel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
32Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
33Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
34Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
35Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
36Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
37Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
38Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
39Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
40Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:16
41Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
42Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
43Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
44Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
45Timothy Duggan (USA) Garmin - Transitions
46Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
47Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
48Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
49Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
50Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
51Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
52Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
53Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin - Transitions
54Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R - La mondiale
55Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
56Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
57Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
58David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
59Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
60Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
61Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
62Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
63Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
64Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
65Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
66Matthieu Sprick (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
67Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
68Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
69Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
70Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
71Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo bank
72Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:38
73Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp0:00:41
74Vincent Jérôme (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:00:44
75Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:00:49
76Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:16
77Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:19
78Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R - La mondiale
79Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:23
80Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R - La mondiale0:01:33
81Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
82Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
83Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
84Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
85José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:39
86Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:58
87Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
88Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:07
89Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:37
90Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
91Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:55
92Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:19
DNFAlberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
DNFJimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFJimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFYohann Gené (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
DNFAnthony Charteau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
DNFStéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFSteven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
DNFGeert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFAnthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
DNFKristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R - La mondiale
DNFVicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFBrice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
DNFFrank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo bank
DNFKoldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFGuillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
DNFAlex Meenhorst (NZl) Team NetApp
DNFAndreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
DNFLiam Poole (Aus) Continental Cycling Team Differdange
DNFAlbain Cormier (Fra) Continental Cycling Team Differdange
DNFArnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFJérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFRomain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
DNFAndreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
DNFBrett Lancaster (Aus) Cervélo Test Team
DNFRobert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
DNFSteven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFSébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFMathieu Drouilly (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
DNFMartial Ricci-Poggi (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
DNFAlexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFMichael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp
DNFMathieu Teychenne (Ger) AG2R - La mondiale
DNFJosé Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team RadioShack
DNFJempy Drucker (Lux) Continental Cycling Team Differdange
DNFAleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFFlorian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFAmets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFTjarco Cuppens (Ned) Continental Cycling Team Differdange
DNFBaptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFFabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
DNFTom Thill (Lux) Continental Cycling Team Differdange
DNFCesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
DNFNico Schneider (Ger) Continental Cycling Team Differdange
DNFSébastien Harbonnier (Fra) Continental Cycling Team Differdange
DNFChristian Poos (Lux) Continental Cycling Team Differdange
DNFRonan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
DNFKenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
DNFMartin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
DNFEric Baumann (Ger) Team NetApp
DNFStéphane Augé (Fra) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
DNFRein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
DNFRoger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
DNFHeinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
DNFLucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo bank
DNFMorgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFOlivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
DNFJonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo bank
DNFFrantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFKevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFMatthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
DNFJonathan Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFGrégory Barteau (Fra) Landbouwkrediet

Sprint 1 - Chatillon Sur Loire
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp5pts
2Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions3
3Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp1

Sprint 2 - Santranges
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp5pts
2Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions3
3Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp1

Sprint 3 - Menetou-Salon
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Hansen (Aus) Team Htc - Columbia5pts
2Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse D'epargne3
3Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

KOM 1 - Cote De Jars
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp5pts
2Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank3
3Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Crédit En Ligne1

KOM 2 - Cote Du Graveron
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp5pts
2Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom3
3Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

KOM 3 - Cote De La Chapelotte
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp5pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
3Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo bank1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp10pts
2Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions6
3Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia5
4Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne3
5Eric Baumann (Ger) Team NetApp2
6Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp10pts
2Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia5
3Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne3
4Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp15pts
2Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo bank4
3Vincent Jérôme (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom3
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne13:50:45
2Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
3Skil - Shimano0:00:07
4AG2R La Mondiale0:00:09
5Bretagne - Schuller
6Big Mat - Auber 93
7Garmin - Transitions0:00:16
8Cervelo Test Team
9Team Saxo Bank
10Bbox Bouygues Telecom
11Saur - Sojasun0:00:23
12Team Radioshack
13Française Des Jeux
14Caisse d'Epargne0:00:25
15Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
16Team HTC - Columbia0:00:45
17Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:55
18Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:35

 

