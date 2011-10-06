Image 1 of 47 Roy Delage races through the deluge (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 47 The road pounded down on the peloton (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 47 Yuriy Krivtsov (AG2R) on the attack (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 47 Greg Henderson (Sky) leads a group through the downpour (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 47 Kristof Goddaert (AG2R) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 6 of 47 Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil) at the front. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 7 of 47 The weather turned dreadful for Paris-Bourges. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 8 of 47 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 9 of 47 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 10 of 47 Geoffroy Lequatre (Radioshack) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 11 of 47 Mathew Hayman (Sky) winner of the 2011 Paris-ourges (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 12 of 47 Mathew Hayman (Sky) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 13 of 47 Hayman edges out Cooke at the line in Paris-Bourges (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 14 of 47 The sprint at the end of a soggy Paris-Bourges (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 15 of 47 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 16 of 47 Mathew Hayman (Sky) on the Paris-Bourges podium with Baden Cooke and Greg Henderson (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 17 of 47 Greg Henderson (Sky) gets the flowers for third place (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 18 of 47 The top three in Paris-Bourges share a laugh on the podium (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 19 of 47 Baden Cooke tells his side of the story (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 20 of 47 Greg Henderson estimates the size of his loss. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 21 of 47 Baden Cooke (Saxo Bank Sungard) on the podium (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 22 of 47 Mathew Hayman got his first win since 2006 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 23 of 47 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 24 of 47 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 25 of 47 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 26 of 47 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 27 of 47 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 28 of 47 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 29 of 47 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 30 of 47 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 31 of 47 Jack Bauer (Endura Racing) thinks the dark lenses might have to go (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 32 of 47 Matthew Brammeier (HTC-Highroad) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 33 of 47 Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) likes the dreary conditions (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 34 of 47 Matthew Busche (Radioshack) dons his arm warmers (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 35 of 47 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 36 of 47 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 37 of 47 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 38 of 47 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 39 of 47 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 40 of 47 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 41 of 47 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 42 of 47 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 43 of 47 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 44 of 47 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 45 of 47 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 46 of 47 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 47 of 47 Mathew Hayman (Sky) enjoys his first win in five years (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Mathew Hayman took his first win of the season for Team Sky, taking out the sprint of a large group in Paris-Bourges. He was part of a breakaway which had escaped early and was only caught in the final kilometer. Baden Cooke of Saxo Bank and Hayman's Sky teammate Greg Henderson completed the podium.

It was the first victory since the Commonwealth Games road race in 2006 for the 33-year-old Australian.

"I was leading into the last 400 metres and managed a good sprint," Hayman said on teamsky.com. "I’d seen that the guys behind were lining up so I just went and Baden Cooke got alongside me but couldn’t quite get over me and Greg was finishing very fast on the outside but the line came quicker.

"I was really happy with that - I think we got away after about 15km and I ended up kind of winning a sprint so there was a bit of disbelief afterwards!"

A large group got away early on, with the Vacansoleil team heavily represented. John Degenkolb (HTC Highroad), Gustav-Erik Larsson (Saxo Bank), Geoffroy Lequatre (RadioShack), Romain Feillu, Marco Marcato and Bert-Jan Lindeman (all Vacansoleil-DCM), Mathew Hayman (Sky), Ludovic Turpin (Saur-Sojasun), Frédéric Guesdon (FDJ), Alexandre Geniez (Skil-Shimano), Laszlo Bodrogi (Team Type 1), Cesare Benedetti (Team NetApp), Anthony Perez (La Pomme Marseille) and Paul Voss (Endura Racing) never built up a lead of much more than two minutes

Voss was very active, trying repeatedly to get away from the group. With about 50km to go, Voss, Degenkolb, Lequatre, Marcato, Hayman and Bodrogi pulled slightly away on the climb up the Cote de Bue. Behind the breakaway, Juan Antonio Flecha (Rabobank) and a handful of others broke free from the chasing peloton.

It had been pouring down rain all day, and then the wind started up. It didn't stop Flecha, though, who quickly moved his group up to within 40 seconds of the leaders, with the field at 1:30 at 35km to go.

The group around Flecha grew, and also included riders who had fallen out of the lead group. Lars Bak (HTC), André Steensen, Baden Cooke, Gustav Larsson and Kasper Klostergaard (all Saxo Bank), Matthew Busche (RadioShack), Stijn Devolder, Bjorn Leukemans and Bert-Jan Lindeman (all Vacansoleil), Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky), Cyril Gautier (Europcar), Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis)

Ludovic Turpin, Jonathan Hivert and Guillaume Levarlet (all Saur Sojasun), Nacer Bouhanna (FDJ), Bert De Waele (Landbouwkrediet), Alexandre Geniez (Skil Shimano), Cesare Benedetti (NetApp), and Jack Bauer (Endurance Racing) made up the group chasing the leaders around Voss.

The situation changed almost by the minute as they approached the finish line. With 15km to go, Bodrogi was dropped from the lead group as the peloton pulled closer. The groups came more or less together again, and Hayman proved to have the fastest legs of a 20-man group sprinting for the win.

"My last victory was the Commonwealth Games in 2006 so it’s been a while in between but it’s nice to win a race in a Team Sky jersey," Hayman said.

"I knew [last week] at Franco-Belge that I was going pretty well and Steven [de Jongh, the team's Sports Director] in the car told me to make sure I was confident in my sprint and I guess that's what I did.

"I’m now really looking forward to Paris-Tours on Sunday, it’s really the last classic for the the kind of guys like me who enjoy those sort of events. It’s been a bit of a goal of mine at the end of the year after the World Championships.

"This win today puts the icing on the cake and means I’ll go in there pretty relaxed but knowing I’ve got good form."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 4:30:29 2 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 5 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 7 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 11 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:00:02 12 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp 13 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 14 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 15 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:00:07 17 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 18 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 19 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 20 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 21 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 22 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 23 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 24 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 25 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 26 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:11 27 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 28 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 29 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 30 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 0:00:15 31 Grégoire Tarride (Fra) Velo Club La Pomme-Marseille 32 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 33 Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 34 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 35 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 36 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 37 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:19 38 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:00:21 39 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 40 Joël Zangerle (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfoot.de 41 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 42 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 43 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:24 44 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 45 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 46 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:31 47 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:36 48 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 49 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 50 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 51 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 52 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 53 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:52 54 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 55 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:55 56 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:05 57 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 58 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:08 59 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:16 60 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 0:02:04 61 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:11 62 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 63 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 64 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:02:52 65 Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:03:05 66 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 0:03:18 67 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 68 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:06:08 69 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 70 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 71 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:56 DNF Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano DNF Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Ran Margaliot (Isr) Saxo Bank Sungard DNF Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling DNF Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller DNF Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack DNF Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard DNF Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp DNF Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad DNF Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad DNF Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Mathieu Teychenne (Fra) AGR2 La Mondiale DNF Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack DNF Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 DNF Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille DNF Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille DNF Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille DNF Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp DNF Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Anthony Perez (Fra) Velo Club La Pomme-Marseille DNF Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 DNF Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 DNF Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 DNF Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 DNF Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 DNF Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNF Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de DNF Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de DNF Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp DNF Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ DNF Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ DNF Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack DNF Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille DNF Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de DNF Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille DNF Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de DNF Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de DNF Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de DNF Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing DNF Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing DNF Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing DNF Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp DNF Evgeni Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack DNF Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet DNF Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano DNF Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano DNF Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNF Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNF Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNF Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNF Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 DNF Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet DNF Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano DNF Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet DNF Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet DNF Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet DNF Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller DNF Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller DNF Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller DNF Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet DNF Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis DNF Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp DNF Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp DNF Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp DNF Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis DNF Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis DNF Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis DNF Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano

Sprint 1 - Chatillon Sur Loire # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 5 pts 2 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 3 3 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 1

Sprint 2 - Santranges # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 5 pts 2 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 1

Sprint 3 - Menetou Salon # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 5 pts 2 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 3 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1

Mountain 1 - Cote Du Graveron # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 5 pts 2 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 1

Mountain 2 - Cote De Bue # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 5 pts 2 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 3 3 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 1

Mountain 3 - Cote De La Chapelotte # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 5 pts 2 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 3 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 8 pts 2 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 6 3 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 5 4 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 5 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 3 6 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1