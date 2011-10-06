Hayman tops sprint for Paris-Bourges win
Cooke, Henderson slip into podium spots
Mathew Hayman took his first win of the season for Team Sky, taking out the sprint of a large group in Paris-Bourges. He was part of a breakaway which had escaped early and was only caught in the final kilometer. Baden Cooke of Saxo Bank and Hayman's Sky teammate Greg Henderson completed the podium.
It was the first victory since the Commonwealth Games road race in 2006 for the 33-year-old Australian.
"I was leading into the last 400 metres and managed a good sprint," Hayman said on teamsky.com. "I’d seen that the guys behind were lining up so I just went and Baden Cooke got alongside me but couldn’t quite get over me and Greg was finishing very fast on the outside but the line came quicker.
"I was really happy with that - I think we got away after about 15km and I ended up kind of winning a sprint so there was a bit of disbelief afterwards!"
A large group got away early on, with the Vacansoleil team heavily represented. John Degenkolb (HTC Highroad), Gustav-Erik Larsson (Saxo Bank), Geoffroy Lequatre (RadioShack), Romain Feillu, Marco Marcato and Bert-Jan Lindeman (all Vacansoleil-DCM), Mathew Hayman (Sky), Ludovic Turpin (Saur-Sojasun), Frédéric Guesdon (FDJ), Alexandre Geniez (Skil-Shimano), Laszlo Bodrogi (Team Type 1), Cesare Benedetti (Team NetApp), Anthony Perez (La Pomme Marseille) and Paul Voss (Endura Racing) never built up a lead of much more than two minutes
Voss was very active, trying repeatedly to get away from the group. With about 50km to go, Voss, Degenkolb, Lequatre, Marcato, Hayman and Bodrogi pulled slightly away on the climb up the Cote de Bue. Behind the breakaway, Juan Antonio Flecha (Rabobank) and a handful of others broke free from the chasing peloton.
It had been pouring down rain all day, and then the wind started up. It didn't stop Flecha, though, who quickly moved his group up to within 40 seconds of the leaders, with the field at 1:30 at 35km to go.
The group around Flecha grew, and also included riders who had fallen out of the lead group. Lars Bak (HTC), André Steensen, Baden Cooke, Gustav Larsson and Kasper Klostergaard (all Saxo Bank), Matthew Busche (RadioShack), Stijn Devolder, Bjorn Leukemans and Bert-Jan Lindeman (all Vacansoleil), Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky), Cyril Gautier (Europcar), Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis)
Ludovic Turpin, Jonathan Hivert and Guillaume Levarlet (all Saur Sojasun), Nacer Bouhanna (FDJ), Bert De Waele (Landbouwkrediet), Alexandre Geniez (Skil Shimano), Cesare Benedetti (NetApp), and Jack Bauer (Endurance Racing) made up the group chasing the leaders around Voss.
The situation changed almost by the minute as they approached the finish line. With 15km to go, Bodrogi was dropped from the lead group as the peloton pulled closer. The groups came more or less together again, and Hayman proved to have the fastest legs of a 20-man group sprinting for the win.
"My last victory was the Commonwealth Games in 2006 so it’s been a while in between but it’s nice to win a race in a Team Sky jersey," Hayman said.
"I knew [last week] at Franco-Belge that I was going pretty well and Steven [de Jongh, the team's Sports Director] in the car told me to make sure I was confident in my sprint and I guess that's what I did.
"I’m now really looking forward to Paris-Tours on Sunday, it’s really the last classic for the the kind of guys like me who enjoy those sort of events. It’s been a bit of a goal of mine at the end of the year after the World Championships.
"This win today puts the icing on the cake and means I’ll go in there pretty relaxed but knowing I’ve got good form."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4:30:29
|2
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|5
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|7
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|11
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:00:02
|12
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|13
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|14
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|15
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:07
|17
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|18
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|19
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|20
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|21
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|22
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|23
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|24
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|25
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:11
|27
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|28
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|29
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|30
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|0:00:15
|31
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) Velo Club La Pomme-Marseille
|32
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|33
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|34
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|36
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|37
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:19
|38
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:00:21
|39
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|40
|Joël Zangerle (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfoot.de
|41
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|42
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|43
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:24
|44
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|45
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:31
|47
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:36
|48
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|49
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|50
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|51
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|52
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|53
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|54
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:55
|56
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:05
|57
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|58
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:08
|59
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:16
|60
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:02:04
|61
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:11
|62
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|63
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|64
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:02:52
|65
|Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:03:05
|66
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|0:03:18
|67
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|68
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:08
|69
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|70
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|71
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:56
|DNF
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Ran Margaliot (Isr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|DNF
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|DNF
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|DNF
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|DNF
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|DNF
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|DNF
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Mathieu Teychenne (Fra) AGR2 La Mondiale
|DNF
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|DNF
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Velo Club La Pomme-Marseille
|DNF
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|DNF
|Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|DNF
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|DNF
|Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|DNF
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|DNF
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|DNF
|Morten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|DNF
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|DNF
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
|DNF
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
|DNF
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Evgeni Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack
|DNF
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|DNF
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|DNF
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|DNF
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|DNF
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|5
|pts
|2
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|3
|3
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|5
|pts
|2
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|3
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|5
|pts
|2
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|5
|pts
|2
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|3
|3
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|5
|pts
|2
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|3
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|8
|pts
|2
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|6
|3
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|5
|4
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|3
|6
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|15
|pts
|2
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|3
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|3
|5
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|1
|6
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1
