Hayman tops sprint for Paris-Bourges win

Cooke, Henderson slip into podium spots

Roy Delage races through the deluge

Roy Delage races through the deluge
The road pounded down on the peloton

The road pounded down on the peloton
Yuriy Krivtsov (AG2R) on the attack

Yuriy Krivtsov (AG2R) on the attack
Greg Henderson (Sky) leads a group through the downpour

Greg Henderson (Sky) leads a group through the downpour
Kristof Goddaert (AG2R)

Kristof Goddaert (AG2R)
Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil) at the front.

Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil) at the front.
The weather turned dreadful for Paris-Bourges.

The weather turned dreadful for Paris-Bourges.
Geoffroy Lequatre (Radioshack)

Geoffroy Lequatre (Radioshack)
Mathew Hayman (Sky) winner of the 2011 Paris-ourges

Mathew Hayman (Sky) winner of the 2011 Paris-ourges
Mathew Hayman (Sky)

Mathew Hayman (Sky)
Hayman edges out Cooke at the line in Paris-Bourges

Hayman edges out Cooke at the line in Paris-Bourges
The sprint at the end of a soggy Paris-Bourges

The sprint at the end of a soggy Paris-Bourges
Mathew Hayman (Sky) on the Paris-Bourges podium with Baden Cooke and Greg Henderson

Mathew Hayman (Sky) on the Paris-Bourges podium with Baden Cooke and Greg Henderson
Greg Henderson (Sky) gets the flowers for third place

Greg Henderson (Sky) gets the flowers for third place
The top three in Paris-Bourges share a laugh on the podium

The top three in Paris-Bourges share a laugh on the podium
Baden Cooke tells his side of the story

Baden Cooke tells his side of the story
Greg Henderson estimates the size of his loss.

Greg Henderson estimates the size of his loss.
Baden Cooke (Saxo Bank Sungard) on the podium

Baden Cooke (Saxo Bank Sungard) on the podium
Mathew Hayman got his first win since 2006

Mathew Hayman got his first win since 2006
Jack Bauer (Endura Racing) thinks the dark lenses might have to go

Jack Bauer (Endura Racing) thinks the dark lenses might have to go
Matthew Brammeier (HTC-Highroad)

Matthew Brammeier (HTC-Highroad)
Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) likes the dreary conditions

Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) likes the dreary conditions
Matthew Busche (Radioshack) dons his arm warmers

Matthew Busche (Radioshack) dons his arm warmers
Mathew Hayman (Sky) enjoys his first win in five years

Mathew Hayman (Sky) enjoys his first win in five years
Mathew Hayman took his first win of the season for Team Sky, taking out the sprint of a large group in Paris-Bourges. He was part of a breakaway which had escaped early and was only caught in the final kilometer. Baden Cooke of Saxo Bank and Hayman's Sky teammate Greg Henderson completed the podium.

It was the first victory since the Commonwealth Games road race in 2006 for the 33-year-old Australian.

"I was leading into the last 400 metres and managed a good sprint," Hayman said on teamsky.com. "I’d seen that the guys behind were lining up so I just went and Baden Cooke got alongside me but couldn’t quite get over me and Greg was finishing very fast on the outside but the line came quicker.

"I was really happy with that - I think we got away after about 15km and I ended up kind of winning a sprint so there was a bit of disbelief afterwards!"

A large group got away early on, with the Vacansoleil team heavily represented. John Degenkolb (HTC Highroad), Gustav-Erik Larsson (Saxo Bank), Geoffroy Lequatre (RadioShack), Romain Feillu, Marco Marcato and Bert-Jan Lindeman (all Vacansoleil-DCM), Mathew Hayman (Sky), Ludovic Turpin (Saur-Sojasun), Frédéric Guesdon (FDJ), Alexandre Geniez (Skil-Shimano), Laszlo Bodrogi (Team Type 1), Cesare Benedetti (Team NetApp), Anthony Perez (La Pomme Marseille) and Paul Voss (Endura Racing) never built up a lead of much more than two minutes

Voss was very active, trying repeatedly to get away from the group. With about 50km to go, Voss, Degenkolb, Lequatre, Marcato, Hayman and Bodrogi pulled slightly away on the climb up the Cote de Bue. Behind the breakaway, Juan Antonio Flecha (Rabobank) and a handful of others broke free from the chasing peloton.

It had been pouring down rain all day, and then the wind started up. It didn't stop Flecha, though, who quickly moved his group up to within 40 seconds of the leaders, with the field at 1:30 at 35km to go.

The group around Flecha grew, and also included riders who had fallen out of the lead group. Lars Bak (HTC), André Steensen, Baden Cooke, Gustav Larsson and Kasper Klostergaard (all Saxo Bank), Matthew Busche (RadioShack), Stijn Devolder, Bjorn Leukemans and Bert-Jan Lindeman (all Vacansoleil), Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky), Cyril Gautier (Europcar), Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis)
Ludovic Turpin, Jonathan Hivert and Guillaume Levarlet (all Saur Sojasun), Nacer Bouhanna (FDJ), Bert De Waele (Landbouwkrediet), Alexandre Geniez (Skil Shimano), Cesare Benedetti (NetApp), and Jack Bauer (Endurance Racing) made up the group chasing the leaders around Voss.

The situation changed almost by the minute as they approached the finish line. With 15km to go, Bodrogi was dropped from the lead group as the peloton pulled closer. The groups came more or less together again, and Hayman proved to have the fastest legs of a 20-man group sprinting for the win.

"My last victory was the Commonwealth Games in 2006 so it’s been a while in between but it’s nice to win a race in a Team Sky jersey," Hayman said.

"I knew [last week] at Franco-Belge that I was going pretty well and Steven [de Jongh, the team's Sports Director] in the car told me to make sure I was confident in my sprint and I guess that's what I did.

"I’m now really looking forward to Paris-Tours on Sunday, it’s really the last classic for the the kind of guys like me who enjoy those sort of events. It’s been a bit of a goal of mine at the end of the year after the World Championships.

"This win today puts the icing on the cake and means I’ll go in there pretty relaxed but knowing I’ve got good form."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling4:30:29
2Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
3Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
4John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
5Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
6Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
7Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
10Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
11Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:00:02
12Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
13Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
14Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
15Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
16Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:00:07
17Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
18Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
19Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
20Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
21Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
22Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
23Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
24Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
25Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
26Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:11
27Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
28Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
29Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
30Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing0:00:15
31Grégoire Tarride (Fra) Velo Club La Pomme-Marseille
32Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
33Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
34Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
35Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
36Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
37Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:19
38Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:21
39Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
40Joël Zangerle (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfoot.de
41Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
42Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
43Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:24
44Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
45Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
46Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:31
47Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:36
48Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
49Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
50Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
51Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
52Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
53Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:52
54Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
55Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:55
56André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:05
57Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
58Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:08
59Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:16
60Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp0:02:04
61Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:11
62Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
63Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
64Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:02:52
65Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:03:05
66Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack0:03:18
67Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
68Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ0:06:08
69Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
70Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
71Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:56
DNFJérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFGiovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFFranck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFAnthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFVincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFFlorent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFLeonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFJean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFRonan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
DNFTristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFRan Margaliot (Isr) Saxo Bank Sungard
DNFLaurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFStéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFNicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFRussell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFGuillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFWout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFManuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
DNFGustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
DNFZakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
DNFPatrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
DNFMatthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
DNFJulien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFRomain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMathieu Teychenne (Fra) AGR2 La Mondiale
DNFMartin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFDimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMichal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
DNFJonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
DNFBenjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
DNFMathieu Delaroziere (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
DNFYohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
DNFJulien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFLoïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFAnthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFDaryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
DNFDenis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFAnthony Perez (Fra) Velo Club La Pomme-Marseille
DNFNicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
DNFRonan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
DNFJohan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
DNFMathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
DNFFabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
DNFJohan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFKevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFAlex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
DNFChristian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
DNFSteven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFMichael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
DNFMatthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
DNFNacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
DNFIvan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
DNFJustin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
DNFTom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
DNFThomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
DNFGediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
DNFVytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
DNFMorten Knudsen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
DNFAlexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
DNFScott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
DNFEvan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
DNFDaniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
DNFEvgeni Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack
DNFKevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFThierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
DNFThomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
DNFStijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFStijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFKenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFSander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFRomain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
DNFReinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
DNFYukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
DNFKoen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFEgidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
DNFAidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
DNFLaurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFJohan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFSébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFBobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
DNFRubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
DNFCesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
DNFEric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
DNFTimon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
DNFMartijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
DNFJavier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
DNFJure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
DNFMartin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano

Sprint 1 - Chatillon Sur Loire
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ5pts
2Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller3
3Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent1

Sprint 2 - Santranges
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack5pts
2Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
3Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling1

Sprint 3 - Menetou Salon
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling5pts
2Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack3
3John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad1

Mountain 1 - Cote Du Graveron
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing5pts
2Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
3Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling1

Mountain 2 - Cote De Bue
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing5pts
2Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels3
3Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack1

Mountain 3 - Cote De La Chapelotte
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing5pts
2Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling3
3John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack8pts
2Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling6
3Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ5
4Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
5Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller3
6John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing15pts
2Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling4
3Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
4Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels3
5Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack1
6John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad1

