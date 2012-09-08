Trending

Boonen triumphs in Paris-Bruxelles

Renshaw, Freire complete podium behind Belgian champion

Image 1 of 9

Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) prevailed in a tight sprint against Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) and Oscar Freire (Katusha) to win Paris-Brussels.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 9

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) timed his sprint to perfection to win Paris-Brussels ahead of Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) and Oscar Freire (Katusha).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 9

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) turns on the afterburners in the closing meters of Paris-Brussels.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 9

Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) sprints to victory in the 2012 edition of Paris-Brussels.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 9

2012 Paris-Brussels champion Tom Boonen celebrates with a bit of champagne.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 9

For the first time in his career Tom Boonen gets to raise his arms aloft as Paris-Brussels champion.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 9

The 2012 Paris-Brussels podium of (L-R) Oscar Freire, Tom Boonen and Mark Renshaw uncork the bubbly.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 9

For the first time in his career Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) has won Paris-Brussels

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 9 of 9

Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) opened up is sprint first, but Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) powers past the Australian in the closing meters of Paris-Brussels.

(Image credit: AFP)

Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) won Paris-Bruxelles for the first time in his career, notching his 13th victory of the 2012 season in the process. The 31-year-old Belgian beat Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) and Oscar Freire (Katusha) with a bike throw, powering up the middle of the field in the final meters.

"I stayed in the safe zone, out of trouble until the last kilometers," Boonen said. "After a week of hard training I didn't know what I could expect from this race, but today we decided to try and go for a win. We worked in the final really hard for the sprint. The guys were great, perfect team work.

"The finish here at Paris-Brussel is not so easy. The team led me perfectly until the last corner. [Nikolas] Maes literally killed everybody during the lead-out. His job permitted me to pass the train of Rabobank and have a good sprint.

"I'm satisfied about my performance," continued Boonen. "This race was missing in my palmares. It's an important Classic and it's nice to have it on my personal list. In the next days I still have some work to do to improve. I will do a few good training days at the beginning of this week and on Wednesday I will race. Then I will focus on the TTT Worlds and then on the Worlds road race. I'm really looking forward to the next two weeks."

Renshaw was denied victory in his final race of the 2012 season, coming up just short in the finale. The 29-year-old Rabobank sprinter returns to his native Australia where his wife is expecting to give birth to their first child at any moment.

"You can see that our sprint train took some big steps this season," said Rabobank directeur sportif Nico Verhoeven. "We went into the final kilometer with four men at the front of the peloton. Everything is right. It was just a pity it wasn't Graeme Brown's day today. He had to pass too early, which caused Theo Bos to lead too early, which on its turn resulted in Mark Renshaw being alone too quickly.

"In the end we're only talking about fifty meters, but it still made a big difference. Especially because you also still have to deal with a super Tom Boonen. It was a pity for Mark, because we would have been happy to give him a victory in his last race."

An early break of five riders was comprised of Lars Bak (Lotto Belisol), Craig Lewis (Champion System Pro Cycling Team), Reto Hollenstein (Team NetApp), Georg Preidler (Team Type 1-Sanofi) and Kevin Thome (Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole). The quintet's lead at one point extended to eight minutes, but the teams of the sprinters ensured the catch was made in advance of the finale to set up their respective fast men.

Full Results
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4:55:59
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
3Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
4Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
5Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
6Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
7Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
8André Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp
9Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
10Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
11Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
12Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
13Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
14Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
15Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
16Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
17Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
18Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
19Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
20Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
21Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
22Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos - Shimano
23Wouter Wippert (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
24Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
25Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
26Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
27Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
28Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bofrost - Steria
29Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
30Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
31Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
32Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
33Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
34Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
35James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
36Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
37Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
38Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
39Mathieu Teychenne (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
41Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
42Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
43Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
44Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
45Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
46Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
47Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
48Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
49Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
50Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
51Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
52Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
53Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
54Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:15
55Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar0:00:20
56Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:23
57Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp0:00:28
58Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
59Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
60Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
61Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
62Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Bofrost - Steria
63Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
64Niels Vandyck (Bel) Bofrost - Steria
65Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
66Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
67Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
68Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
69Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
70Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
71Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
72Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
73Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
74Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
75Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
76Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
77Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
78Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bofrost - Steria
79Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
80Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
81Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
82Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
83Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
84Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
85Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Bofrost - Steria
86Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
87Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
88Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural
89Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Bofrost - Steria
90Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
91Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
92Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
93Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
94Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
95Jonathon Perdiguero (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
96Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
97Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
98Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
99Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
100Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
101David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
102Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
103Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos - Shimano
104Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
105Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
106Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
107Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
108Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
109Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
110Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
111Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
112Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
113Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
114Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
115Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
116Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
117Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
118Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
119Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
120Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
121Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
122Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
123Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
124Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
125Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
126Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
127Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
128Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
129Rutger Roelants (Bel) Bofrost - Steria
130Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
131Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
132Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
133Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
134Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:43
135Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team0:00:55
136Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
137Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:02
138Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:01:20
139Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
140Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
141Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
142Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
143Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
144Ian Boswell (USA) Team Argos - Shimano
145Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural
146Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
147Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
148Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
149Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
150Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:38
151Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
152Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:57
153Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:08
154Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:02:23
155Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:52
156Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano0:03:02
157Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
158Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:38
159Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
160Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
161William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
162Dimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:04:02
163Gabriel Chavanne (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
164Jeroem Lepla (Bel) Bofrost - Steria
165Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:14
166Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
167Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:04:25
168Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:05:58
169Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
170Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
171Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
172Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
173Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
174Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
175Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
176Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
177Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
178Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
179Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
180Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
181Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team0:08:13
182Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
183Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
184Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

