Boonen triumphs in Paris-Bruxelles
Renshaw, Freire complete podium behind Belgian champion
Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) won Paris-Bruxelles for the first time in his career, notching his 13th victory of the 2012 season in the process. The 31-year-old Belgian beat Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) and Oscar Freire (Katusha) with a bike throw, powering up the middle of the field in the final meters.
"I stayed in the safe zone, out of trouble until the last kilometers," Boonen said. "After a week of hard training I didn't know what I could expect from this race, but today we decided to try and go for a win. We worked in the final really hard for the sprint. The guys were great, perfect team work.
"The finish here at Paris-Brussel is not so easy. The team led me perfectly until the last corner. [Nikolas] Maes literally killed everybody during the lead-out. His job permitted me to pass the train of Rabobank and have a good sprint.
"I'm satisfied about my performance," continued Boonen. "This race was missing in my palmares. It's an important Classic and it's nice to have it on my personal list. In the next days I still have some work to do to improve. I will do a few good training days at the beginning of this week and on Wednesday I will race. Then I will focus on the TTT Worlds and then on the Worlds road race. I'm really looking forward to the next two weeks."
Renshaw was denied victory in his final race of the 2012 season, coming up just short in the finale. The 29-year-old Rabobank sprinter returns to his native Australia where his wife is expecting to give birth to their first child at any moment.
"You can see that our sprint train took some big steps this season," said Rabobank directeur sportif Nico Verhoeven. "We went into the final kilometer with four men at the front of the peloton. Everything is right. It was just a pity it wasn't Graeme Brown's day today. He had to pass too early, which caused Theo Bos to lead too early, which on its turn resulted in Mark Renshaw being alone too quickly.
"In the end we're only talking about fifty meters, but it still made a big difference. Especially because you also still have to deal with a super Tom Boonen. It was a pity for Mark, because we would have been happy to give him a victory in his last race."
An early break of five riders was comprised of Lars Bak (Lotto Belisol), Craig Lewis (Champion System Pro Cycling Team), Reto Hollenstein (Team NetApp), Georg Preidler (Team Type 1-Sanofi) and Kevin Thome (Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole). The quintet's lead at one point extended to eight minutes, but the teams of the sprinters ensured the catch was made in advance of the finale to set up their respective fast men.
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4:55:59
|2
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|7
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|8
|André Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp
|9
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|11
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|12
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|13
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|14
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|15
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|16
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|17
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|18
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|19
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|20
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|21
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|22
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos - Shimano
|23
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|24
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|26
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|27
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|28
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bofrost - Steria
|29
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|30
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|31
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|33
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|34
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|35
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|36
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|37
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|38
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|39
|Mathieu Teychenne (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
|41
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|42
|Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|43
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|44
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|45
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|46
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|47
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|48
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|49
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|50
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|51
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|52
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|53
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|54
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:15
|55
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:00:20
|56
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:00:23
|57
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:00:28
|58
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|59
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|61
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|62
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Bofrost - Steria
|63
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|64
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Bofrost - Steria
|65
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|66
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|67
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|68
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
|69
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|70
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|71
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|72
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|73
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|74
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|76
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|77
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|78
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bofrost - Steria
|79
|Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|80
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|81
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|82
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|83
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|84
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|85
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Bofrost - Steria
|86
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|87
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|88
|Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural
|89
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Bofrost - Steria
|90
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|91
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|92
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|93
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|94
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|95
|Jonathon Perdiguero (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|96
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|97
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|98
|Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|99
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|100
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|101
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|102
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos - Shimano
|104
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|105
|Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|106
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|107
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|108
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|109
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|110
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|111
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|112
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|113
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|114
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|115
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|116
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|117
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|118
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|119
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
|120
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|121
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|122
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|123
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|124
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|125
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|126
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|127
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|128
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|129
|Rutger Roelants (Bel) Bofrost - Steria
|130
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|131
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|132
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|133
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|134
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:43
|135
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|0:00:55
|136
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|137
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:02
|138
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:01:20
|139
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|140
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|141
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
|142
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|143
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos - Shimano
|144
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Argos - Shimano
|145
|Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural
|146
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|147
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|148
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|149
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
|150
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:38
|151
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|152
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:57
|153
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:08
|154
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:02:23
|155
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|156
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:03:02
|157
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|158
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:38
|159
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|160
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|161
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|162
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:04:02
|163
|Gabriel Chavanne (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|164
|Jeroem Lepla (Bel) Bofrost - Steria
|165
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:04:14
|166
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|167
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:04:25
|168
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:05:58
|169
|Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|170
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|171
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|172
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|173
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|174
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|175
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|176
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|177
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|178
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|179
|Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|180
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|181
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:08:13
|182
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|183
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|184
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
