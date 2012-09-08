Trending

Champions from 1906 to 2011

2011Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
2010Francesco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC
2009Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
2008Robbie McEwen (Aus) Silence - Lotto
2007Robbie McEwen (Aus) Predictor - Lotto
2006Robbie McEwen (Aus) Davitamon-Lotto
2005Robbie McEwen (Aus) Davitamon-Lotto
2004Nick Nuyens (Bel) Quick.Step-Davitamon
2003Kim Kirchen (Lux) Fassa Bortolo
2002Robbie McEwen (Aus) Lotto-Adecco
2001Emmanuel Magnien (Fra) La Francaise des Jeux
2000Max van Heeswijk (Ned) Mapei-Quick Step
1999Romans Vainsteins (Lat)
1998Stefano Zanini (Ita)
1997Alessandro Bertolini (Ita)
1996Andrea Tafi (Ita)
1995Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel)
1994Rolf Sörensen (Den)
1993Francis Moreau (Fra)
1992Rolf Sörensen (Den)
1991Brian Holm (Den)
1990Franco Ballerini (Ita)
1989Jelle Nijdam (Ned)
1988Rolf Gölz (Ger)
1987Wim Arras (Bel)
1986Guido Bontempi (Ita)
1985Adri Van der Poel (Ned)
1984Eric Vanderaerden (Bel)
1983Tommy Prim (Swe)
1982Jacques Hanegraaf (Ned)
1981Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1980Pierino Gavazzi (Ita)
1979Ludo Peeters (Bel)
1978Jan Raas (Ned)
1977Ludo Peeters (Bel)
1976Felice Gimondi (Ita)
1975Freddy Maertens (Bel)
1974Marc Demeyer (Bel)
1973Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1966Felice Gimondi (Ita)
1965Edward Sels (Bel)
1964Georges Van Coningsloo (Bel)
1963Jean Stablinski (Fra)
1962Joseph Wouters (Bel)
1961Pino Cerami (Bel)
1960Pierre Everaert (Bel)
1959Frans Schoubben (Bel)
1958Rik Van Looy (Bel)
1957Leon Van Daele (Bel)
1956Rik Van Looy (Bel)
1955Marcel Hendrickx (Bel)
1954Marcel Hendrickx (Bel)
1953Loretto Petrucci (Ita)
1952Alberic Schotte (Bel)
1951Jean Gueguen (Fra)
1950Rik Van Steenbergen (Bel)
1949Maurice Diot (Fra)
1948Lode Poels (Bel)
1947Ernest Sterckx (Bel)
1946Alberic Schotte (Bel)
1939Frans Bonduel (Bel)
1938Marcel Kint (Bel)
1937Albert Beckaert (Bel)
1936Eloi Meulenberg (Bel)
1935Edgard De Caluwe (Bel)
1934Frans Bonduel (Bel)
1933Albert Barthelemy (Fra)
1932Julien Vervaecke (Bel)
1931Jean Aerts (Bel)
1930Ernest Mottard (Bel)
1929Pe Verhaegen (Bel)
1928Georges Ronsse (Bel)
1927Nicolas Frantz (Lux)
1926Denis Verschueren (Bel)
1925Gerard Debaets (Bel)
1924Felix Sellier (Bel)
1923Felix Sellier (Bel)
1922Felix Sellier (Bel)
1921Robert Raboul (Fra)
1920Henri Pelissier (Fra)
1919Alexis Michiels (Bel)
1914Louis Mottiat (Bel)
1913Octave Lapize (Fra)
1912Octave Lapize (Fra)
1911Octave Lapize (Fra)
1910Maurice Brocco (Fra)
1909Francois Faber (Lux)
1908Lucien Petit-Breton (Fra)
1907Gusrave Garrigou (Fra)
1906A. Dunlop (Fra)

