Paris-Bruxelles past winners
Champions from 1906 to 2011
|2011
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|2010
|Francesco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC
|2009
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|2008
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Silence - Lotto
|2007
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Predictor - Lotto
|2006
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Davitamon-Lotto
|2005
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Davitamon-Lotto
|2004
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Quick.Step-Davitamon
|2003
|Kim Kirchen (Lux) Fassa Bortolo
|2002
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Lotto-Adecco
|2001
|Emmanuel Magnien (Fra) La Francaise des Jeux
|2000
|Max van Heeswijk (Ned) Mapei-Quick Step
|1999
|Romans Vainsteins (Lat)
|1998
|Stefano Zanini (Ita)
|1997
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita)
|1996
|Andrea Tafi (Ita)
|1995
|Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel)
|1994
|Rolf Sörensen (Den)
|1993
|Francis Moreau (Fra)
|1992
|Rolf Sörensen (Den)
|1991
|Brian Holm (Den)
|1990
|Franco Ballerini (Ita)
|1989
|Jelle Nijdam (Ned)
|1988
|Rolf Gölz (Ger)
|1987
|Wim Arras (Bel)
|1986
|Guido Bontempi (Ita)
|1985
|Adri Van der Poel (Ned)
|1984
|Eric Vanderaerden (Bel)
|1983
|Tommy Prim (Swe)
|1982
|Jacques Hanegraaf (Ned)
|1981
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|1980
|Pierino Gavazzi (Ita)
|1979
|Ludo Peeters (Bel)
|1978
|Jan Raas (Ned)
|1977
|Ludo Peeters (Bel)
|1976
|Felice Gimondi (Ita)
|1975
|Freddy Maertens (Bel)
|1974
|Marc Demeyer (Bel)
|1973
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1966
|Felice Gimondi (Ita)
|1965
|Edward Sels (Bel)
|1964
|Georges Van Coningsloo (Bel)
|1963
|Jean Stablinski (Fra)
|1962
|Joseph Wouters (Bel)
|1961
|Pino Cerami (Bel)
|1960
|Pierre Everaert (Bel)
|1959
|Frans Schoubben (Bel)
|1958
|Rik Van Looy (Bel)
|1957
|Leon Van Daele (Bel)
|1956
|Rik Van Looy (Bel)
|1955
|Marcel Hendrickx (Bel)
|1954
|Marcel Hendrickx (Bel)
|1953
|Loretto Petrucci (Ita)
|1952
|Alberic Schotte (Bel)
|1951
|Jean Gueguen (Fra)
|1950
|Rik Van Steenbergen (Bel)
|1949
|Maurice Diot (Fra)
|1948
|Lode Poels (Bel)
|1947
|Ernest Sterckx (Bel)
|1946
|Alberic Schotte (Bel)
|1939
|Frans Bonduel (Bel)
|1938
|Marcel Kint (Bel)
|1937
|Albert Beckaert (Bel)
|1936
|Eloi Meulenberg (Bel)
|1935
|Edgard De Caluwe (Bel)
|1934
|Frans Bonduel (Bel)
|1933
|Albert Barthelemy (Fra)
|1932
|Julien Vervaecke (Bel)
|1931
|Jean Aerts (Bel)
|1930
|Ernest Mottard (Bel)
|1929
|Pe Verhaegen (Bel)
|1928
|Georges Ronsse (Bel)
|1927
|Nicolas Frantz (Lux)
|1926
|Denis Verschueren (Bel)
|1925
|Gerard Debaets (Bel)
|1924
|Felix Sellier (Bel)
|1923
|Felix Sellier (Bel)
|1922
|Felix Sellier (Bel)
|1921
|Robert Raboul (Fra)
|1920
|Henri Pelissier (Fra)
|1919
|Alexis Michiels (Bel)
|1914
|Louis Mottiat (Bel)
|1913
|Octave Lapize (Fra)
|1912
|Octave Lapize (Fra)
|1911
|Octave Lapize (Fra)
|1910
|Maurice Brocco (Fra)
|1909
|Francois Faber (Lux)
|1908
|Lucien Petit-Breton (Fra)
|1907
|Gusrave Garrigou (Fra)
|1906
|A. Dunlop (Fra)
