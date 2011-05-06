Hughes wins women's time trial
Argentina's Messineo takes men's title
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clara Hughes (Canada)
|0:25:59
|2
|Evelyn Stevens (USA)
|0:00:28
|3
|Amber Neben (USA)
|0:00:43
|4
|Valeria Muller (Argentina)
|0:01:21
|5
|Denise Ramsden (Canada)
|0:01:51
|6
|Luz Adriana Tovar (Colombia)
|0:02:08
|7
|Evelyn Garcia (El Salvador)
|0:02:20
|8
|Claudia Verónica Leal (Mexico)
|0:02:28
|9
|Paola Madriñan (Colombia)
|0:02:29
|10
|Daniely Garcia (Venezuela)
|0:02:33
|11
|Yudelmis Domínguez (Cuba)
|0:02:37
|12
|kathryn Bertime (San Cristobal)
|0:02:46
|13
|Giuseppina Grassi (Mexico)
|0:02:53
|14
|Natalia Navarro (Costa Rica)
|0:03:31
|15
|Shalini Zabaneh (Belgium)
|0:03:52
|16
|Fernanda Souza (Brazil)
|0:04:03
|17
|Julissa Ríos (Panama)
|0:04:06
|18
|Baleria Escobar (Bolivia)
|0:04:11
|19
|Olga Cisterna (Chile)
|0:04:14
|20
|Edith Guillen (Costa Rica)
|0:04:41
|21
|Aline Paroliz (Brazil)
|0:05:11
|22
|Amelia Blanco (Dominican Republic)
|0:05:32
|23
|Tamiko Butler (Antigua and Barbuda)
|0:05:33
|24
|Claire Fraser (Guyana)
|0:06:00
|25
|Margie Real (Panama)
|0:06:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leandro Messineo (Argentina)
|0:48:51
|2
|Iván Mauricio Casas (Colombia)
|0:00:03
|3
|Tomas Gil (Venezuela)
|0:00:59
|4
|Rob Britton (Canada)
|0:01:07
|5
|Luis Miguel Mansilla (Chile)
|0:01:24
|6
|Gregory Panizo (Brazil)
|0:01:43
|7
|Arnold Alcolea (Cuba)
|0:01:48
|8
|Pedro Portuondo (Cuba)
|0:02:10
|9
|Gregory Brenes (Costa Rica)
|0:02:16
|10
|Mariano De Fino (Uruguay)
|0:02:39
|11
|Luis Carlos Ferrao (Brazil)
|0:03:01
|12
|Jorge Soto (Uruguay)
|0:03:03
|13
|Gonzalo Andres Garrido (Chile)
|0:03:18
|14
|Marlon Castillo (Belgium)
|0:05:18
|15
|Jhon Cunto (Peru)
|0:05:20
|16
|Mohamed Mendez (Panama)
|0:05:41
|17
|Kurt Varaj (Santa Lucia)
|0:09:02
|18
|Robert Marsh (Antigua and Barbuda)
|0:11:08
|DNS
|Augusto Sanchez (Dominican Republic)
|U23
|1
|Ramón III Carretero (Panama)
|0:49:53
|2
|Daniel Jaramillo (Colombia)
|0:00:10
|3
|Jacob Rathe (USA)
|0:00:23
|4
|Eduardo Sepúlveda (Argentina)
|0:00:55
|5
|Pablo Mudarra (Costa Rica)
|0:02:26
|6
|Carlos Linares (Venezuela)
|0:02:32
|7
|Quinten Winkel (Antigua and Barbuda)
|0:03:03
|8
|Rodolfo Iván García (Mexico)
|0:03:06
|9
|Hugo Houle (Canada)
|0:03:22
|10
|Uri Martins (Mexico)
|0:05:10
|11
|Byron Pope (Belgium)
|0:05:47
|12
|Hillard Cijntje (Antigua and Barbuda)
|0:06:54
|14
|Lawson Craddock (USA)
|0:07:08
|15
|Darel Christopher Jr (British Virgin Islands)
|0:13:14
