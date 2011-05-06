Trending

Hughes wins women's time trial

Argentina's Messineo takes men's title

Image 1 of 38

Image 2 of 38

Image 3 of 38

Image 4 of 38

Image 5 of 38

Image 6 of 38

Image 7 of 38

Image 8 of 38

Ivan Casas (Colombia)

Ivan Casas (Colombia)
Image 9 of 38

Ivan Casas (Colombia)

Ivan Casas (Colombia)
Image 10 of 38

Jacob Rathe (USA)

Jacob Rathe (USA)
Image 11 of 38

Jacob Rathe (USA)

Jacob Rathe (USA)
Image 12 of 38

The U23 men's podium

The U23 men's podium
Image 13 of 38

Image 14 of 38

Image 15 of 38

Image 16 of 38

Image 17 of 38

The elite women's podium

The elite women's podium
Image 18 of 38

Argentina was thrilled to win gold

Argentina was thrilled to win gold
Image 19 of 38

Leandro Messineo (Argentina)

Leandro Messineo (Argentina)
Image 20 of 38

Leandro Messineo (Argentina)

Leandro Messineo (Argentina)
Image 21 of 38

Leandro Messineo (Argentina)

Leandro Messineo (Argentina)
Image 22 of 38

The men's podium

The men's podium
Image 23 of 38

Image 24 of 38

Image 25 of 38

Image 26 of 38

Image 27 of 38

Image 28 of 38

Amber Neben (USA)

Amber Neben (USA)
Image 29 of 38

Amber Neben (USA)

Amber Neben (USA)
Image 30 of 38

Clara Hughes (Canada)

Clara Hughes (Canada)
Image 31 of 38

Clara Hughes (Canada)

Clara Hughes (Canada)
Image 32 of 38

Clara Hughes (Canada) rides to gold in the Panam championships

Clara Hughes (Canada) rides to gold in the Panam championships
Image 33 of 38

Image 34 of 38

Veronica Leal (Mexico)

Veronica Leal (Mexico)
Image 35 of 38

Evelyn Stevens (USA)

Evelyn Stevens (USA)
Image 36 of 38

Evelyn Stevens (USA)

Evelyn Stevens (USA)
Image 37 of 38

Image 38 of 38

Full Results

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clara Hughes (Canada)0:25:59
2Evelyn Stevens (USA)0:00:28
3Amber Neben (USA)0:00:43
4Valeria Muller (Argentina)0:01:21
5Denise Ramsden (Canada)0:01:51
6Luz Adriana Tovar (Colombia)0:02:08
7Evelyn Garcia (El Salvador)0:02:20
8Claudia Verónica Leal (Mexico)0:02:28
9Paola Madriñan (Colombia)0:02:29
10Daniely Garcia (Venezuela)0:02:33
11Yudelmis Domínguez (Cuba)0:02:37
12kathryn Bertime (San Cristobal)0:02:46
13Giuseppina Grassi (Mexico)0:02:53
14Natalia Navarro (Costa Rica)0:03:31
15Shalini Zabaneh (Belgium)0:03:52
16Fernanda Souza (Brazil)0:04:03
17Julissa Ríos (Panama)0:04:06
18Baleria Escobar (Bolivia)0:04:11
19Olga Cisterna (Chile)0:04:14
20Edith Guillen (Costa Rica)0:04:41
21Aline Paroliz (Brazil)0:05:11
22Amelia Blanco (Dominican Republic)0:05:32
23Tamiko Butler (Antigua and Barbuda)0:05:33
24Claire Fraser (Guyana)0:06:00
25Margie Real (Panama)0:06:37

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leandro Messineo (Argentina)0:48:51
2Iván Mauricio Casas (Colombia)0:00:03
3Tomas Gil (Venezuela)0:00:59
4Rob Britton (Canada)0:01:07
5Luis Miguel Mansilla (Chile)0:01:24
6Gregory Panizo (Brazil)0:01:43
7Arnold Alcolea (Cuba)0:01:48
8Pedro Portuondo (Cuba)0:02:10
9Gregory Brenes (Costa Rica)0:02:16
10Mariano De Fino (Uruguay)0:02:39
11Luis Carlos Ferrao (Brazil)0:03:01
12Jorge Soto (Uruguay)0:03:03
13Gonzalo Andres Garrido (Chile)0:03:18
14Marlon Castillo (Belgium)0:05:18
15Jhon Cunto (Peru)0:05:20
16Mohamed Mendez (Panama)0:05:41
17Kurt Varaj (Santa Lucia)0:09:02
18Robert Marsh (Antigua and Barbuda)0:11:08
DNSAugusto Sanchez (Dominican Republic)
U23
1Ramón III Carretero (Panama)0:49:53
2Daniel Jaramillo (Colombia)0:00:10
3Jacob Rathe (USA)0:00:23
4Eduardo Sepúlveda (Argentina)0:00:55
5Pablo Mudarra (Costa Rica)0:02:26
6Carlos Linares (Venezuela)0:02:32
7Quinten Winkel (Antigua and Barbuda)0:03:03
8Rodolfo Iván García (Mexico)0:03:06
9Hugo Houle (Canada)0:03:22
10Uri Martins (Mexico)0:05:10
11Byron Pope (Belgium)0:05:47
12Hillard Cijntje (Antigua and Barbuda)0:06:54
14Lawson Craddock (USA)0:07:08
15Darel Christopher Jr (British Virgin Islands)0:13:14

Latest on Cyclingnews