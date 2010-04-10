Colombia holds off Mexicio for team title
Argentina gets third place
Racing got underway with the team relay, an event that both the powerhouse nations - Canada and the United States - did not compete in. Colombia took the first Pan Am title honours, ahead of Mexico and Argentina.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Batero Villegas , Holman Vanegas , Laura Abril & Fabio Castañeda (Colombia)
|1:20:02
|2
|Rafael Salazar Escarcega , Carlos Moran , Lorenza Morfin Macouzet & Emmaneul Valencia G. (Mexico)
|0:01:18
|3
|Antonio Capo , Noelia Rodiguez , Rodrigo Darnay & Catriel Soto (Argentina)
|0:02:02
|4
|Dennis Porras , Andrey Fonseca , Adriana Rojas & Federico Ramirez (Costa Rica)
|0:03:01
|5
|Henrique Avancini , Erika Gramiscelli , Luiz Cocuzzi & Edivando Cruz (Brazil)
|0:03:15
|6
|Washington Vargas , Alexandro Serrano , David Espinoza & Santiago Padilla (Ecuador)
|0:04:31
|7
|Ricardo Hazbun , Elisa Garcia , Nicolas Prudencio & Gonzalo Aravena (Chile)
|0:05:53
|8
|Heiner Morales , Francisco Gaitan , Jhonnatan De Leon & Paola Salazar Rabbé (Guatemala)
|0:08:53
