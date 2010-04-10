Trending

Colombia holds off Mexicio for team title

Argentina gets third place

Image 1 of 11

Argentina's female rider in the team relay

Argentina's female rider in the team relay
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 2 of 11

An Argentinan team relay rider

An Argentinan team relay rider
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 3 of 11

Emanuel Valencia (Mexico) races toward second place.

Emanuel Valencia (Mexico) races toward second place.
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 4 of 11

Mexico won the silver medal in the team relay.

Mexico won the silver medal in the team relay.
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 5 of 11

The team relay podium

The team relay podium
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 6 of 11

A Colombian in first place on the final lap.

A Colombian in first place on the final lap.
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 7 of 11

A Colombian rider in second place on the first lap

A Colombian rider in second place on the first lap
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 8 of 11

Rafael Escarcega (Mexico) is in first place at the end of the first lap of the team relay.

Rafael Escarcega (Mexico) is in first place at the end of the first lap of the team relay.
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 9 of 11

The racers fly through the first lap.

The racers fly through the first lap.
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 10 of 11

The start of the team relay

The start of the team relay
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)
Image 11 of 11

The Colombian team took home the gold medal

The Colombian team took home the gold medal
(Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)

Racing got underway with the team relay, an event that both the powerhouse nations - Canada and the United States - did not compete in. Colombia took the first Pan Am title honours, ahead of Mexico and Argentina.

Full Results

Team relay
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Batero Villegas , Holman Vanegas , Laura Abril & Fabio Castañeda (Colombia)1:20:02
2Rafael Salazar Escarcega , Carlos Moran , Lorenza Morfin Macouzet & Emmaneul Valencia G. (Mexico)0:01:18
3Antonio Capo , Noelia Rodiguez , Rodrigo Darnay & Catriel Soto (Argentina)0:02:02
4Dennis Porras , Andrey Fonseca , Adriana Rojas & Federico Ramirez (Costa Rica)0:03:01
5Henrique Avancini , Erika Gramiscelli , Luiz Cocuzzi & Edivando Cruz (Brazil)0:03:15
6Washington Vargas , Alexandro Serrano , David Espinoza & Santiago Padilla (Ecuador)0:04:31
7Ricardo Hazbun , Elisa Garcia , Nicolas Prudencio & Gonzalo Aravena (Chile)0:05:53
8Heiner Morales , Francisco Gaitan , Jhonnatan De Leon & Paola Salazar Rabbé (Guatemala)0:08:53

