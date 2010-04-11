Berchtold blasts to a win for Brazil
Cruz takes junior men's title
The men's downhill race veteran Markolf Berchtold (Brazil) ruled the day as he claimed the Pan American Continental title, ahead of Colombian Marcelo Gutiérrez and Joey Schusier (United States of America).
Earlier, Gutiérrez had been the fastest in qualifying, four seconds ahead of Berchtold, with Estrada a further second back.
The top American in the seeding run was Yeti Fox pro Joey Schusler, but he was a full 14 seconds behind Gutiérrez. However, the North American riders had crashed in the seeding run.
Berchtold improved for the final, beating Gutiérrez, but the Colombians lodged a protest, claiming that Berchtold had jumped the start gate, gaining a time advantage. The officials dismissed the claim, and Berchtold took the men's title, with Gutiérrez second. Schusler had come to the same conclusion as his teammate Holden and rode a smoother race, to move up significantly to win the bronze medal.
"I was having a really good run in qualifying," said Schusler, "but I crashed right at the end ... it still told me that I had a possible winning time. In the final I struggled a bit at the top, but nothing to really complain about. I played it more conservative, cautious, because it is such a long physical track."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Markolf Berchtold (Brazil)
|0:03:33.05
|2
|Marcelo Gutiérrez (Colombia)
|0:00:00.05
|3
|Joey Schusier (United States of America)
|0:00:04.98
|4
|Mario Jarrin (Ecuador)
|0:00:05.05
|5
|Mauricio Estrada (Colombia)
|0:00:06.55
|6
|Chris Van Dine (United States of America)
|0:00:07.05
|7
|Ricardo Preciado (Mexico)
|0:00:11.20
|8
|Maicon Zottis (Brazil)
|0:00:12.45
|9
|Antonio Leiva (Chile)
|0:00:13.15
|10
|Mauricio Acuña (Chile)
|0:00:13.95
|11
|Javier López Ruiz (Mexico)
|0:00:15.35
|12
|Walace Miranda (Brazil)
|0:00:18.30
|13
|Santiago de Santi (Argentina)
|0:00:19.15
|14
|Rob Fraser (Canada)
|0:00:19.20
|15
|Jeremias Maio (Argentina)
|0:00:19.30
|16
|Lucas Bertol (Brazil)
|0:00:19.85
|17
|Alvaro Hidalgo (Costa Rica)
|0:00:21.85
|18
|Volkmar Berchtold (Brazil)
|0:00:23.80
|19
|Ethan Quehl (United States of America)
|0:00:24.95
|20
|Luciano Worl (United States of America)
|0:00:28.65
|21
|Juan Gabriel Andr (Ecuador)
|0:00:31.70
|22
|Brian Buell (United States of America)
|0:00:33.00
|23
|Graeme Pitts (United States of America)
|24
|Kenneth Zamora (Guatemala)
|0:00:33.30
|25
|Sebastian Chavez (Costa Rica)
|0:00:34.95
|26
|Enrique Genova (Chile)
|0:00:35.00
|27
|José Adrian Garcí (Mexico)
|0:00:35.15
|28
|Guillermo De Usla (Mexico)
|0:00:36.90
|29
|Roberto Castillo (Costa Rica)
|0:00:37.50
|30
|Gonzalo Irusta (Argentina)
|0:00:39.40
|31
|Geoffrey Ulmer (United States of America)
|0:00:45.15
|32
|Carlos Teran (Venezuela)
|0:00:49.25
|33
|Mario Cornejo (Ecuador)
|0:00:49.35
|34
|Sebastian Reascos (Ecuador)
|0:00:51.50
|35
|Marvin Antonio (Honduras)
|0:00:51.85
|36
|Franklin Iza (Ecuador)
|0:00:52.45
|37
|John Paul Lloyd (Honduras)
|0:00:53.30
|38
|Giancarlo Aguero (Costa Rica)
|0:00:54.15
|39
|César Sanchez (Mexico)
|0:00:56.40
|40
|Roberto Alexi (El Salvador)
|0:00:58.15
|41
|Víctor Figueroa (Puerto Rico)
|0:00:58.60
|42
|Gerardo José Sola (El Salvador)
|0:01:05.45
|43
|Alejandro Praget (Mexico)
|0:01:06.20
|44
|Luis Pino (Venezuela)
|0:01:07.55
|45
|Giovanni Oro (Brazil)
|0:01:19.05
|46
|Christian Reyes (Puerto Rico)
|0:01:19.60
|47
|Shawn Neer (United States of America)
|0:01:21.85
|48
|Guillermo Orantes (Guatemala)
|0:01:21.90
|49
|Erik Gosselin (United States of America)
|0:01:27.75
|50
|Luis Samayoa (El Salvador)
|0:01:37.45
|51
|Javier Estrada (Guatemala)
|0:04:11.15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Felipe Escobar Re (Colombia)
|0:04:01.20
|2
|Alexander Grigori (Chile)
|0:00:02.20
|3
|Gustavo Cisneros (Argentina)
|0:00:04.05
|4
|Andres Cordon (Guatemala)
|0:00:06.15
|5
|Felipe Vial (Chile)
|0:00:07.70
|6
|Sebastián Posada (Colombia)
|0:00:14.75
|7
|Jose Villalobos (Costa Rica)
|0:00:22.00
|8
|José Batallas (Ecuador)
|0:00:24.00
|9
|Andres Orozco (Ecuador)
|0:00:33.20
|10
|Gabriel Adrian (Mexico)
|0:00:53.25
|11
|Orlando Osorio (Mexico)
|0:00:53.75
|12
|Antonio Cruz (Ecuador)
|0:02:49.10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martín Jijon (Ecuador)
|0:04:05.55
|2
|Giovanni Mardones (Chile)
|0:01:06.65
|3
|Edwin G. Estevez (Puerto Rico)
|0:01:26.20
|4
|Mario J. Cardona (Puerto Rico)
|0:01:43.65
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Arredondo (Colombia)
|0:04:08.00
|2
|Gonzalo Rodríguez (Argentina)
|0:00:01.20
|3
|Israel González (Mexico)
|0:00:08.00
|4
|Robert Sgarbi (Brazil)
|0:00:08.60
|5
|Martin Raffo (Argentina)
|0:00:13.55
|6
|Alvaro José Garcé (Colombia)
|0:00:14.75
|7
|Marcos Marra (Brazil)
|0:00:15.55
|8
|Ignacio Alfaro (Costa Rica)
|0:00:37.75
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Castillo (Costa Rica)
|0:03:59.80
|2
|Jose Morales (Guatemala)
|0:00:14.00
|3
|Julio Cesar Ferna (Mexico)
|0:00:29.75
|4
|Juan Luis Martine (Mexico)
|0:00:35.35
|5
|Lars Tribus (United States of America)
|0:00:35.65
|6
|Carlos Grana
|0:00:53.35
|7
|Mario Alberto (Honduras)
|0:01:31.35
|8
|José Mauricio (Honduras)
|0:04:50.85
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcos Lira (Brazil)
|0:04:36.95
|2
|Julio César Tamez (Mexico)
|0:00:09.05
|3
|Cristian Amaro (Chile)
|0:00:22.80
|4
|Felipe Herrón (Colombia)
|0:08:25.05
