Trending

Cuba sweeps women's medals

De Maar tops men's race

Image 1 of 6

The women's peloton in Guadalajara

The women's peloton in Guadalajara
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 6

Arlenis Sierra Cañadilla (Cuba) soloed to the win in the women's road race

Arlenis Sierra Cañadilla (Cuba) soloed to the win in the women's road race
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 3 of 6

Cuba swept the women's medals

Cuba swept the women's medals
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 4 of 6

Arnold Alcolea (Cuba) claimed bronze in the Pan Am Games

Arnold Alcolea (Cuba) claimed bronze in the Pan Am Games
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 5 of 6

Miguel Armando Ubeto (Venezuela) took Pan Am silver in the road race

Miguel Armando Ubeto (Venezuela) took Pan Am silver in the road race
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 6 of 6

Marc De Maar (Netherlands Antilles) won the Pan Am Games road race

Marc De Maar (Netherlands Antilles) won the Pan Am Games road race
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Elite Men

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc De Maar (Netherlands Antilles)3:40:53
2Miguel Armando Ubeto (Venezuela)
3Arnold Alcolea (Cuba)0:00:55
4Arnold Cristobal Olavarria (Chile)
5Juan Esteban Arango (Colombia)
6Segundo Mesias Navarrete (Ecuador)0:01:03
7Carlos Lopez (Mexico)0:01:06
8Yans Carlos Arias (Cuba)0:01:11
9Bayron Patricio Guama (Ecuador)0:03:02
10Bernardo Colex (Mexico)0:03:24
11Guillaume Boivin (Canada)
12Honorio Rafael Machado (Venezuela)0:04:09
13Rafael Andriato (Brazil)
14Lizardo Benitez (Cuba)0:04:11
15Darren Matthews (Barbados)
16Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina)
17Carlos Gabriel Hernandez (Guatemala)
18Manuel Oseas Rodas (Guatemala)
19Ivan Mauricio Casas (Colombia)
20Gonzalo Andres Garrido (Chile)0:04:13
21Artur Albeiro Garcia (Venezuela)
22Wendy Cruz (Dominican Republic)
23Ignacio Sarabia (Mexico)
24Gregolry Panizo (Brazil)
25Weimar Alfonso Roldan (Colombia)0:04:21
26Tomas Aurelio Gil (Venezuela)0:10:05
27Deiber Esquivel (Costa Rica)
28Federico Ramirez (Costa Rica)
29Luis Fernando Macias (Mexico)
30Robert Leslie Britton (Canada)
31Gregori Brenes (Costa Rica)
32Rémi Pelletier (Canada)
33Ramon Lazaro Martin (Cuba)
34Luis Miguel Mansilla (Chile)
35Leandro Carlos Messineo (Argentina)
36Jorge Giacinti (Argentina)
37Nelson Sanchez (Dominican Republic)
38Jose Carlos Ragonessi (Ecuador)
39Andrey Sartasov (Chile)
40Robert Marsh (Antigua and Barbuda)0:21:29

Elite Women

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arlenis Sierra Cañadilla (Cuba)2:18:10
2Yumari Gonzalez (Cuba)0:00:13
3Yudelmis Dominguez Masague (Cuba)
4Ana Teresa Casas (Mexico)
5Maria Luisa Calle Williams (Colombia)
6Joëlle Numainville (Canada)
7Angee Gonzalez (Venezuela)
8Paola Munoz Grandon (Chile)
9Robin Farina (United States Of America)
10Veronica Leal Baldaras (Mexico)
11Daniely Del Valle Garcia (Venezuela)
12Evelyn Garcia (El Salvador)
13Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Brazil)
14Edith Guillen (Costa Rica)
15Uenia Fernandes Souza (Brazil)
16Adriana Rojas (Costa Rica)
17Lilibeth Chacón (Venezuela)
18Marcela Rubiano (Costa Rica)
19Luz Adriana Tovar (Colombia)
20Janildes Fernandes Silva (Brazil)
21Mayra Rocha (Mexico)
22Denise Ramsden (Canada)
23Olga Cisterna (Chile)0:00:19
24Serika Mitchell Guluma (Colombia)
25Natalia Navarro (Costa Rica)
26Daniela Guajardo (Chile)0:00:38
27Ma Fernanda Bone (Ecuador)0:01:19
28Laura Brown (Canada)0:01:47
29Talia Ayelen Aguirre (Argentina)
30Alejandra Feszczuk (Argentina)0:03:03
31Dolores Rodriguez Rey (Argentina)0:04:53
32Tamiko Butler (Antigua and Barbuda)0:05:54
33Valeria Escobar (Bolivia)0:07:00

Latest on Cyclingnews