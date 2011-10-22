Cuba sweeps women's medals
De Maar tops men's race
Road Races: -
Elite Men
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc De Maar (Netherlands Antilles)
|3:40:53
|2
|Miguel Armando Ubeto (Venezuela)
|3
|Arnold Alcolea (Cuba)
|0:00:55
|4
|Arnold Cristobal Olavarria (Chile)
|5
|Juan Esteban Arango (Colombia)
|6
|Segundo Mesias Navarrete (Ecuador)
|0:01:03
|7
|Carlos Lopez (Mexico)
|0:01:06
|8
|Yans Carlos Arias (Cuba)
|0:01:11
|9
|Bayron Patricio Guama (Ecuador)
|0:03:02
|10
|Bernardo Colex (Mexico)
|0:03:24
|11
|Guillaume Boivin (Canada)
|12
|Honorio Rafael Machado (Venezuela)
|0:04:09
|13
|Rafael Andriato (Brazil)
|14
|Lizardo Benitez (Cuba)
|0:04:11
|15
|Darren Matthews (Barbados)
|16
|Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina)
|17
|Carlos Gabriel Hernandez (Guatemala)
|18
|Manuel Oseas Rodas (Guatemala)
|19
|Ivan Mauricio Casas (Colombia)
|20
|Gonzalo Andres Garrido (Chile)
|0:04:13
|21
|Artur Albeiro Garcia (Venezuela)
|22
|Wendy Cruz (Dominican Republic)
|23
|Ignacio Sarabia (Mexico)
|24
|Gregolry Panizo (Brazil)
|25
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan (Colombia)
|0:04:21
|26
|Tomas Aurelio Gil (Venezuela)
|0:10:05
|27
|Deiber Esquivel (Costa Rica)
|28
|Federico Ramirez (Costa Rica)
|29
|Luis Fernando Macias (Mexico)
|30
|Robert Leslie Britton (Canada)
|31
|Gregori Brenes (Costa Rica)
|32
|Rémi Pelletier (Canada)
|33
|Ramon Lazaro Martin (Cuba)
|34
|Luis Miguel Mansilla (Chile)
|35
|Leandro Carlos Messineo (Argentina)
|36
|Jorge Giacinti (Argentina)
|37
|Nelson Sanchez (Dominican Republic)
|38
|Jose Carlos Ragonessi (Ecuador)
|39
|Andrey Sartasov (Chile)
|40
|Robert Marsh (Antigua and Barbuda)
|0:21:29
Elite Women
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arlenis Sierra Cañadilla (Cuba)
|2:18:10
|2
|Yumari Gonzalez (Cuba)
|0:00:13
|3
|Yudelmis Dominguez Masague (Cuba)
|4
|Ana Teresa Casas (Mexico)
|5
|Maria Luisa Calle Williams (Colombia)
|6
|Joëlle Numainville (Canada)
|7
|Angee Gonzalez (Venezuela)
|8
|Paola Munoz Grandon (Chile)
|9
|Robin Farina (United States Of America)
|10
|Veronica Leal Baldaras (Mexico)
|11
|Daniely Del Valle Garcia (Venezuela)
|12
|Evelyn Garcia (El Salvador)
|13
|Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Brazil)
|14
|Edith Guillen (Costa Rica)
|15
|Uenia Fernandes Souza (Brazil)
|16
|Adriana Rojas (Costa Rica)
|17
|Lilibeth Chacón (Venezuela)
|18
|Marcela Rubiano (Costa Rica)
|19
|Luz Adriana Tovar (Colombia)
|20
|Janildes Fernandes Silva (Brazil)
|21
|Mayra Rocha (Mexico)
|22
|Denise Ramsden (Canada)
|23
|Olga Cisterna (Chile)
|0:00:19
|24
|Serika Mitchell Guluma (Colombia)
|25
|Natalia Navarro (Costa Rica)
|26
|Daniela Guajardo (Chile)
|0:00:38
|27
|Ma Fernanda Bone (Ecuador)
|0:01:19
|28
|Laura Brown (Canada)
|0:01:47
|29
|Talia Ayelen Aguirre (Argentina)
|30
|Alejandra Feszczuk (Argentina)
|0:03:03
|31
|Dolores Rodriguez Rey (Argentina)
|0:04:53
|32
|Tamiko Butler (Antigua and Barbuda)
|0:05:54
|33
|Valeria Escobar (Bolivia)
|0:07:00
