Colombia dominates time trials at Pan Am Games
Perez and Calle show their strength against the clock in Guadalajara
Time Trials: -
Full Results
|1
|Marlon Alirio Perez (Colombia)
|0:49:56.93
|2
|Matias Medici (Argentina)
|0:00:04.05
|3
|Carlos Ivan Oyarzun (Chile)
|0:00:30.67
|4
|Gregori Brenes (Costa Rica)
|0:00:46.07
|5
|Leandro Carlos Messineo (Argentina)
|0:00:50.05
|6
|Carlos Lopez (Mexico)
|0:01:16.67
|7
|Ivan Mauricio Casas (Colombia)
|0:01:24.20
|8
|Tomas Aurelio Gil (Venezuela)
|0:01:41.81
|9
|Rémi Pelletier (Canada)
|0:02:04.14
|10
|Arnold Alcolea (Cuba)
|0:02:13.80
|11
|Bernardo Colex (Mexico)
|0:02:14.60
|12
|Robert Leslie William Britton (Canada)
|0:02:22.73
|13
|Gregolry Panizo (Brazil)
|0:02:35.07
|14
|Robert Marsh (Antigua and Barbuda)
|0:06:52.84
|1
|Maria Luisa Calle (Colombia)
|0:28:04.82
|2
|Evelyn Yesenia Garcia (El Salvador)
|0:00:08.94
|3
|Laura Katherine Brown (Canada)
|0:00:19.18
|4
|Robin Elizabeth Farina (United States of America)
|0:00:20.41
|5
|Alison Marie Starnes (United States of America)
|0:00:21.65
|6
|Claudia Veronica Leal (Mexico)
|0:00:29.47
|7
|Denise Marie Ramsden (Canada)
|0:00:33.26
|8
|Luz Adriana Tovar (Colombia)
|0:00:44.87
|9
|Danielys Garcia (Venezuela)
|0:00:50.12
|10
|Valeria Muller (Argentina)
|0:01:26.31
|11
|Dalila Rodriguez (Cuba)
|0:01:27.44
|12
|Francisca Orianna Navarro (Chile)
|0:02:01.12
|13
|Natalia Navarro Cerdas (Costa Rica)
|0:02:10.51
|14
|Tamiko Butler (Antigua and Barbuda)
|0:03:34.91
|DNF
|Yudelmis Dominguez (Cuba)
