Trending

Colombia dominates time trials at Pan Am Games

Perez and Calle show their strength against the clock in Guadalajara

Image 1 of 6

Elite women's podium (l-r): Evelyn Yesenia Garcia (El Salvador), Maria Luisa Calle (Colombia), Laura Katherine Brown (Canada)

Elite women's podium (l-r): Evelyn Yesenia Garcia (El Salvador), Maria Luisa Calle (Colombia), Laura Katherine Brown (Canada)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 6

Elite women's time trial gold medalist Maria Luisa Calle (Colombia)

Elite women's time trial gold medalist Maria Luisa Calle (Colombia)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 6

Maria Luisa Calle (Colombia) won the women's time trial at the Pan American Games.

Maria Luisa Calle (Colombia) won the women's time trial at the Pan American Games.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 6

Marlon Alirio Perez (Colombia) powers to victory in the men's time trial at the Pan American Games.

Marlon Alirio Perez (Colombia) powers to victory in the men's time trial at the Pan American Games.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 6

Elite men's podium (l-r): Matias Medici (Argentina), Marlon Alirio Perez (Colombia), Carlos Ivan Oyarzun (Chile)

Elite men's podium (l-r): Matias Medici (Argentina), Marlon Alirio Perez (Colombia), Carlos Ivan Oyarzun (Chile)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 6 of 6

Elite men's time trial champion Marlon Alirio Perez (Colombia)

Elite men's time trial champion Marlon Alirio Perez (Colombia)
(Image credit: AFP)

Full Results

Elite men - 40km
1Marlon Alirio Perez (Colombia)0:49:56.93
2Matias Medici (Argentina)0:00:04.05
3Carlos Ivan Oyarzun (Chile)0:00:30.67
4Gregori Brenes (Costa Rica)0:00:46.07
5Leandro Carlos Messineo (Argentina)0:00:50.05
6Carlos Lopez (Mexico)0:01:16.67
7Ivan Mauricio Casas (Colombia)0:01:24.20
8Tomas Aurelio Gil (Venezuela)0:01:41.81
9Rémi Pelletier (Canada)0:02:04.14
10Arnold Alcolea (Cuba)0:02:13.80
11Bernardo Colex (Mexico)0:02:14.60
12Robert Leslie William Britton (Canada)0:02:22.73
13Gregolry Panizo (Brazil)0:02:35.07
14Robert Marsh (Antigua and Barbuda)0:06:52.84

Elite women - 20km
1Maria Luisa Calle (Colombia)0:28:04.82
2Evelyn Yesenia Garcia (El Salvador)0:00:08.94
3Laura Katherine Brown (Canada)0:00:19.18
4Robin Elizabeth Farina (United States of America)0:00:20.41
5Alison Marie Starnes (United States of America)0:00:21.65
6Claudia Veronica Leal (Mexico)0:00:29.47
7Denise Marie Ramsden (Canada)0:00:33.26
8Luz Adriana Tovar (Colombia)0:00:44.87
9Danielys Garcia (Venezuela)0:00:50.12
10Valeria Muller (Argentina)0:01:26.31
11Dalila Rodriguez (Cuba)0:01:27.44
12Francisca Orianna Navarro (Chile)0:02:01.12
13Natalia Navarro Cerdas (Costa Rica)0:02:10.51
14Tamiko Butler (Antigua and Barbuda)0:03:34.91
DNFYudelmis Dominguez (Cuba)

Latest on Cyclingnews