OVO Energy Women's Tour: Lizzie Deignan secures overall success

Amy Pieters wins final sprint in Pembrey Country Park

Image 1 of 12

Celebrations on the final podium at the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Celebrations on the final podium at the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 12

Lizzie Deignan is back!

Lizzie Deignan is back!
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 12

Kasia Niewiadoma, Lizzie Deignan and Amy Pieters on the final Women's Tour podium

Kasia Niewiadoma, Lizzie Deignan and Amy Pieters on the final Women's Tour podium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 12

Stage 6 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Stage 6 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 12

Amy Pieters wins stage 6 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Amy Pieters wins stage 6 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 12

The sprinters bear down on the line during the final stage of the Women's Tour

The sprinters bear down on the line during the final stage of the Women's Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 12

Stage 6 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Stage 6 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 12

The breakaway during stage 6 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour

The breakaway during stage 6 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 12

The breakaway during stage 6 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour

The breakaway during stage 6 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 12

Stage 6 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Stage 6 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 12

Deignan, Rivera and Niewiadoma wait for the start of stage 6 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Deignan, Rivera and Niewiadoma wait for the start of stage 6 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 12

Celebrations on the final podium at the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Celebrations on the final podium at the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) secured overall victory in the OVO Energy Women's Tour after a tense final stage to Pembrey Country Park.

Going into the final stage with a one-second lead over Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), Deignan doubled her advantage by taking a bonus second at an intermediate sprint.

In the sprint finish won by Amy Pieters (Boels-Dolmans) ahead of Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb) and Roxane Fournier (Movistar Team), Deignan placed eighth, sealing her second Women's Tour overall victory.

“I won through grit and determination,” Deignan said after the finish. “I’m away from my daughter for a reason, I’m here to do a job. I have a fantastic team around me that I don’t want to let down. You’ve always got to dig in.”

How it happened

The final stage over 125.9 km from Carmarthen to Pembrey Country Park included two classified climbs, the third-category Bethlehem Hill and the eight-kilometre, first-category Black Mountain, as well as several other uncategorised climbs. Two intermediate sprints in Talley and Penygroes offered bonus seconds that could become crucial in the general classification.

Susanne Andersen (Team Sunweb) was the first to break away, but she was caught again within the first ten kilometres. A few minutes later, a group of eleven riders got a gap on the peloton, forming the break of the day.

Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb), Anna Christian (Drops), Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott), Chantal Blaak (Boels-Dolmans), Romy Kasper (Alé Cipollini), Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM), Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo), Leah Thomas (Bigla), Pauliena Rooijakkers (CCC-Liv), Eugénie Duval (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), and Janneke Ensing (WNT-Rotor) increased their advantage to two minutes, and Rivera placed second in the first intermediate sprint of the day to secure her red sprint jersey.

20 km later, Rivera went solo for a short while after attacking on Bethlehem Hill, but the break started the ascent of Black Mountain together, 57 seconds ahead of the peloton. Barnes, Van Dijk, Thomas, Ensing, and Rivera emerged as the strongest on the climb, cresting the top 16 seconds ahead of the first chasers and 1:52 minutes ahead of the peloton.

Blaak and Brown bridged to the front on the descent, and the seven leaders were 1:31 minutes ahead at the 50-kilometre mark. The peloton made chase ahead of the second intermediate sprint with 34 km to go, catching the break five kilometres before Penygroes.

Trek-Segafredo and Canyon-SRAM led out their leaders, but it was Kirchmann who was first over the line, taking three bonus seconds ahead of Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans). Deignan was third to snatch the last remaining bonus second, extending her GC lead over Niewiadoma to two seconds.

Not long after, the attacks started again as many riders weren’t content to wait for a sprint finish. None of the attacks had any luck in establishing a significant gap until Nadia Quagliotto (Alé Cipollini) went with 14 km to go. As Trek-Segafredo were happy to leave Quagliotto ahead and take time bonifications at the finish, the Italian took a 30-second lead onto the final ten kilometres.

Grace Brown bridged to her, and together they held onto a small advantage before being caught just inside Pembrey Country Park, two kilometres from the finish. Majerus led out her teammate Pieters onto the finishing straight, and Pieters took the third stage victory in six days for Boels-Dolmans, beating Kirchmann and Fournier to the line.

In addition to the overall victory, Deignan also wins the pink points jersey and the light-blue jersey for the best British rider. Niewiadoma wins the QOM classification, Thomas was awarded the prize of most combative rider on stage 6, and Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) won the overall combativity award. Trek-Segafredo won the team classification.

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) continues to lead the UCI Women’s WorldTour ranking despite not racing the OVO Energy Women’s Tour, but her advantage over Niewiadoma has shrunk to only 33 points. Marta Cavalli (Valcar Cylance) was the best U23 rider at the Women’s Tour, further extending her lead in the UCI Women’s WorldTour U23 classification.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3:27:02
2Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
3Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
4Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
5Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
6Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
7Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
8Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
9Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
10Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
11Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
12Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
13Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
14Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
15Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
16Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
17Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
18Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
19Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
20Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
21Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
22Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
23Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
24Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
25Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
26Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
27Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops
28Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
29Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
30Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
31Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
32Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
33Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
34Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:00:15
35Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
36Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
37Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
38Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
39Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
40Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
41Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
42Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
43Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women0:00:23
44Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
45Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
46Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women0:00:28
47Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
48Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:44
49Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
50Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:55
51Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women
52Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:49
53Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:04:32
54Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:13:12
55Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
56Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
57Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
58Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv0:15:17
59Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops
60Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
61Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
62Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
63Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
64Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
65Julie Leth (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:19:58
66Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
67Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
DNSFloortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
DNSMaëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFLisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
DNFJessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
DNFAlicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
DNFAlice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank

Finish line points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam15pts
2Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women12
3Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women9
4Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg7
5Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam6
6Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women5
7Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling4
8Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women3
9Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling2
10Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women1

QOM 1 - Bethlehem hill - km 52
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women4pts
2Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women3
3Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women2
4Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM1

QOM 2 - Black Mountain - km 68.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women9
3Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM8
4Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling7
5Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women6
6Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women5
7Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam4
8Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv3
9Anna Christian (GBr) Drops2
10Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini1

Sprint 1 - Talley - km 31.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women2
3Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women1

Sprint 2 - Penygroes - km 91.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women3pts
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
3Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team Women10:21:06
2Bigla Pro Cycling Team
3WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
4Trek-Segafredo Women
5Mitchelton-Scott Women10:21:21
6Valcar-Cylance Cycling
7Canyon-Sram Racing
8Parkhotel Valkenburg
9FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
10Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam10:21:34
11Team Sunweb Women10:21:44
12Ale Cipollini10:22:16
13Drops10:34:18
14Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank10:47:30

Best British Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women3:27:02
2Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
3Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
4Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops
5Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:00:15
6Anna Christian (GBr) Drops0:13:12
7Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
8Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
9Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops0:15:17

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women21:09:25
2Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM0:00:02
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:23
4Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:49
5Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:51
6Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women0:00:54
7Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:58
8Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
9Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women0:00:59
10Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women0:01:01
11Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:01:03
12Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
13Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv0:01:08
14Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling0:01:12
15Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women0:01:14
16Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:18
17Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:01:24
18Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:01:48
19Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:02:23
20Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:02:32
21Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women0:02:50
22Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:03:41
23Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:06:21
24Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:06:28
25Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women0:06:42
26Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM0:07:27
27Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:08:14
28Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops0:08:17
29Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops0:08:24
30Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini0:08:32
31Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:08:35
32Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:08:52
33Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:08:53
34Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini0:09:01
35Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:09:53
36Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:10:37
37Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:10:54
38Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:15:05
39Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:15:30
40Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women0:15:57
41Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:16:27
42Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women0:16:51
43Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:17:01
44Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:17:35
45Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:20:41
46Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:20:42
47Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling0:22:09
48Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:22:17
49Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women0:22:30
50Anna Christian (GBr) Drops0:23:23
51Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv0:24:21
52Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:25:23
53Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:30:51
54Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:32:32
55Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:34:30
56Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:36:19
57Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops0:39:11
58Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:39:55
59Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:40:27
60Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women0:41:05
61Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini0:42:16
62Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:43:23
63Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:44:58
64Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women0:46:36
65Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:47:05
66Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:49:07
67Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank1:01:02

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women44pts
2Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam39
3Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam30
4Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM29
5Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling28
6Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women26
7Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg22
8Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women19
9Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women16
10Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam14
11Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women13
12Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women11
13Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team8
14Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women8
15Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini5
16Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team4
17Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling4
18Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women4
19Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women4
20Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope4
21Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling2
22Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM41pts
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam40
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women21
4Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women18
5Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women17
6Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team16
7Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women14
8Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women13
9Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women12
10Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women12
11Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling10
12Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women10
13Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM10
14Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg10
15Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam9
16Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling9
17Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling9
18Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women8
19Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg7
20Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam7
21Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope6
22Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team5
23Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops4
24Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam4
25Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini4
26Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope4
27Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women3
28Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling3
29Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv3
30Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3
31Anna Christian (GBr) Drops2
32Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling1
33Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling1
34Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini1
35Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling1

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women13pts
2Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women6
3Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women6
4Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women6
5Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women5
6Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women4
7Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg4
8Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3
9Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women3
10Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team3
11Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling3
12Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops3
13Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women3
14Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
15Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling2
16Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women2
17Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope2
18Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women1
19Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women1
20Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Segafredo Women63:31:01
2Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam63:32:41
3WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling63:33:27
4Valcar-Cylance Cycling63:37:14
5Canyon-SRAM63:38:12
6Team Sunweb Women63:39:03
7Movistar Team Women63:52:16
8Bigla Pro Cycling Team
9Parkhotel Valkenburg63:55:31
10Mitchelton-Scott Women63:58:57
11FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope63:59:38
12Ale Cipollini64:02:30
13Drops64:06:46
14Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank64:34:18

Best British Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women21:09:25
2Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team21:10:23
3Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM21:11:48
4Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops21:17:42
5Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops21:17:49
6Anna Christian (GBr) Drops21:32:48
7Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops21:48:36
8Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM21:52:48
9Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women21:56:01

