Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) secured overall victory in the OVO Energy Women's Tour after a tense final stage to Pembrey Country Park.

Going into the final stage with a one-second lead over Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), Deignan doubled her advantage by taking a bonus second at an intermediate sprint.

In the sprint finish won by Amy Pieters (Boels-Dolmans) ahead of Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb) and Roxane Fournier (Movistar Team), Deignan placed eighth, sealing her second Women's Tour overall victory.

“I won through grit and determination,” Deignan said after the finish. “I’m away from my daughter for a reason, I’m here to do a job. I have a fantastic team around me that I don’t want to let down. You’ve always got to dig in.”

How it happened

The final stage over 125.9 km from Carmarthen to Pembrey Country Park included two classified climbs, the third-category Bethlehem Hill and the eight-kilometre, first-category Black Mountain, as well as several other uncategorised climbs. Two intermediate sprints in Talley and Penygroes offered bonus seconds that could become crucial in the general classification.

Susanne Andersen (Team Sunweb) was the first to break away, but she was caught again within the first ten kilometres. A few minutes later, a group of eleven riders got a gap on the peloton, forming the break of the day.

Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb), Anna Christian (Drops), Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott), Chantal Blaak (Boels-Dolmans), Romy Kasper (Alé Cipollini), Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM), Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo), Leah Thomas (Bigla), Pauliena Rooijakkers (CCC-Liv), Eugénie Duval (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), and Janneke Ensing (WNT-Rotor) increased their advantage to two minutes, and Rivera placed second in the first intermediate sprint of the day to secure her red sprint jersey.

20 km later, Rivera went solo for a short while after attacking on Bethlehem Hill, but the break started the ascent of Black Mountain together, 57 seconds ahead of the peloton. Barnes, Van Dijk, Thomas, Ensing, and Rivera emerged as the strongest on the climb, cresting the top 16 seconds ahead of the first chasers and 1:52 minutes ahead of the peloton.

Blaak and Brown bridged to the front on the descent, and the seven leaders were 1:31 minutes ahead at the 50-kilometre mark. The peloton made chase ahead of the second intermediate sprint with 34 km to go, catching the break five kilometres before Penygroes.

Trek-Segafredo and Canyon-SRAM led out their leaders, but it was Kirchmann who was first over the line, taking three bonus seconds ahead of Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans). Deignan was third to snatch the last remaining bonus second, extending her GC lead over Niewiadoma to two seconds.

Not long after, the attacks started again as many riders weren’t content to wait for a sprint finish. None of the attacks had any luck in establishing a significant gap until Nadia Quagliotto (Alé Cipollini) went with 14 km to go. As Trek-Segafredo were happy to leave Quagliotto ahead and take time bonifications at the finish, the Italian took a 30-second lead onto the final ten kilometres.

Grace Brown bridged to her, and together they held onto a small advantage before being caught just inside Pembrey Country Park, two kilometres from the finish. Majerus led out her teammate Pieters onto the finishing straight, and Pieters took the third stage victory in six days for Boels-Dolmans, beating Kirchmann and Fournier to the line.

In addition to the overall victory, Deignan also wins the pink points jersey and the light-blue jersey for the best British rider. Niewiadoma wins the QOM classification, Thomas was awarded the prize of most combative rider on stage 6, and Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) won the overall combativity award. Trek-Segafredo won the team classification.

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) continues to lead the UCI Women’s WorldTour ranking despite not racing the OVO Energy Women’s Tour, but her advantage over Niewiadoma has shrunk to only 33 points. Marta Cavalli (Valcar Cylance) was the best U23 rider at the Women’s Tour, further extending her lead in the UCI Women’s WorldTour U23 classification.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3:27:02 2 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 3 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 4 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 5 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 6 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 7 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 8 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 9 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 10 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 11 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 12 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 13 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 14 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 15 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 16 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 17 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 18 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 19 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 20 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 21 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 22 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling 23 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 24 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 25 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women 26 Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 27 Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops 28 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 29 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 30 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 31 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 32 Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 33 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 34 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:00:15 35 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 36 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 37 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 38 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 39 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 40 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 41 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 42 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 43 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:23 44 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 45 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 46 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:28 47 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 48 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:44 49 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 50 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:55 51 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women 52 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:49 53 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:04:32 54 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:13:12 55 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 56 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 57 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 58 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:15:17 59 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops 60 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 61 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 62 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 63 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 64 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 65 Julie Leth (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:19:58 66 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 67 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini DNS Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women DNS Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope DNF Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM DNF Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women DNF Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women DNF Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank

Finish line points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 15 pts 2 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 12 3 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 9 4 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 7 5 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 6 6 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 5 7 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 4 8 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 3 9 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 2 10 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 1

QOM 1 - Bethlehem hill - km 52 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 4 pts 2 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 3 3 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women 2 4 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 1

QOM 2 - Black Mountain - km 68.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women 9 3 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 8 4 Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 7 5 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 6 6 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 5 7 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 4 8 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 3 9 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 2 10 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 1

Sprint 1 - Talley - km 31.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 2 3 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women 1

Sprint 2 - Penygroes - km 91.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 3 pts 2 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2 3 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team Women 10:21:06 2 Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 4 Trek-Segafredo Women 5 Mitchelton-Scott Women 10:21:21 6 Valcar-Cylance Cycling 7 Canyon-Sram Racing 8 Parkhotel Valkenburg 9 FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 10 Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 10:21:34 11 Team Sunweb Women 10:21:44 12 Ale Cipollini 10:22:16 13 Drops 10:34:18 14 Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 10:47:30

Best British Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 3:27:02 2 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 4 Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops 5 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:00:15 6 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 0:13:12 7 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 8 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 9 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops 0:15:17

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 21:09:25 2 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 0:00:02 3 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:23 4 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:49 5 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:51 6 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:54 7 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:58 8 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 9 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 0:00:59 10 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:01:01 11 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:01:03 12 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 13 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:01:08 14 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling 0:01:12 15 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:01:14 16 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:18 17 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:01:24 18 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:01:48 19 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:02:23 20 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:02:32 21 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 0:02:50 22 Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:03:41 23 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:06:21 24 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:06:28 25 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 0:06:42 26 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 0:07:27 27 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:08:14 28 Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops 0:08:17 29 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 0:08:24 30 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 0:08:32 31 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:08:35 32 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:08:52 33 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:08:53 34 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 0:09:01 35 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:09:53 36 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:10:37 37 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:10:54 38 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:15:05 39 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:15:30 40 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:15:57 41 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:16:27 42 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:16:51 43 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:17:01 44 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:17:35 45 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:20:41 46 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:20:42 47 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 0:22:09 48 Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:22:17 49 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women 0:22:30 50 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 0:23:23 51 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:24:21 52 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:25:23 53 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:30:51 54 Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:32:32 55 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:34:30 56 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:36:19 57 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops 0:39:11 58 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:39:55 59 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:40:27 60 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:41:05 61 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 0:42:16 62 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:43:23 63 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:44:58 64 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:46:36 65 Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:47:05 66 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:49:07 67 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 1:01:02

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 44 pts 2 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 39 3 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 30 4 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 29 5 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 28 6 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 26 7 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 22 8 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 19 9 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 16 10 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 14 11 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 13 12 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 11 13 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 8 14 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 8 15 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 5 16 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 4 17 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 4 18 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women 4 19 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 4 20 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 4 21 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 2 22 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 41 pts 2 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 40 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 21 4 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women 18 5 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 17 6 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 16 7 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 14 8 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 13 9 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 12 10 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 12 11 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 10 12 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 10 13 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 10 14 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 10 15 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 9 16 Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 9 17 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 9 18 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 8 19 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 7 20 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 7 21 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 6 22 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 5 23 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 4 24 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 4 25 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 4 26 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 4 27 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 3 28 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 3 29 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 3 30 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 31 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 2 32 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 1 33 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 1 34 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 1 35 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 1

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 13 pts 2 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 6 3 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 6 4 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 6 5 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 5 6 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 4 7 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 4 8 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 9 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 3 10 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 11 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 3 12 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 3 13 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women 3 14 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2 15 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 2 16 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 2 17 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 2 18 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 1 19 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women 1 20 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek-Segafredo Women 63:31:01 2 Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 63:32:41 3 WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 63:33:27 4 Valcar-Cylance Cycling 63:37:14 5 Canyon-SRAM 63:38:12 6 Team Sunweb Women 63:39:03 7 Movistar Team Women 63:52:16 8 Bigla Pro Cycling Team 9 Parkhotel Valkenburg 63:55:31 10 Mitchelton-Scott Women 63:58:57 11 FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 63:59:38 12 Ale Cipollini 64:02:30 13 Drops 64:06:46 14 Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 64:34:18