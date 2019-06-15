OVO Energy Women's Tour: Lizzie Deignan secures overall success
Amy Pieters wins final sprint in Pembrey Country Park
Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) secured overall victory in the OVO Energy Women's Tour after a tense final stage to Pembrey Country Park.
Related Articles
Going into the final stage with a one-second lead over Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), Deignan doubled her advantage by taking a bonus second at an intermediate sprint.
In the sprint finish won by Amy Pieters (Boels-Dolmans) ahead of Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb) and Roxane Fournier (Movistar Team), Deignan placed eighth, sealing her second Women's Tour overall victory.
“I won through grit and determination,” Deignan said after the finish. “I’m away from my daughter for a reason, I’m here to do a job. I have a fantastic team around me that I don’t want to let down. You’ve always got to dig in.”
How it happened
The final stage over 125.9 km from Carmarthen to Pembrey Country Park included two classified climbs, the third-category Bethlehem Hill and the eight-kilometre, first-category Black Mountain, as well as several other uncategorised climbs. Two intermediate sprints in Talley and Penygroes offered bonus seconds that could become crucial in the general classification.
Susanne Andersen (Team Sunweb) was the first to break away, but she was caught again within the first ten kilometres. A few minutes later, a group of eleven riders got a gap on the peloton, forming the break of the day.
Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb), Anna Christian (Drops), Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott), Chantal Blaak (Boels-Dolmans), Romy Kasper (Alé Cipollini), Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM), Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo), Leah Thomas (Bigla), Pauliena Rooijakkers (CCC-Liv), Eugénie Duval (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), and Janneke Ensing (WNT-Rotor) increased their advantage to two minutes, and Rivera placed second in the first intermediate sprint of the day to secure her red sprint jersey.
20 km later, Rivera went solo for a short while after attacking on Bethlehem Hill, but the break started the ascent of Black Mountain together, 57 seconds ahead of the peloton. Barnes, Van Dijk, Thomas, Ensing, and Rivera emerged as the strongest on the climb, cresting the top 16 seconds ahead of the first chasers and 1:52 minutes ahead of the peloton.
Blaak and Brown bridged to the front on the descent, and the seven leaders were 1:31 minutes ahead at the 50-kilometre mark. The peloton made chase ahead of the second intermediate sprint with 34 km to go, catching the break five kilometres before Penygroes.
Trek-Segafredo and Canyon-SRAM led out their leaders, but it was Kirchmann who was first over the line, taking three bonus seconds ahead of Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans). Deignan was third to snatch the last remaining bonus second, extending her GC lead over Niewiadoma to two seconds.
Not long after, the attacks started again as many riders weren’t content to wait for a sprint finish. None of the attacks had any luck in establishing a significant gap until Nadia Quagliotto (Alé Cipollini) went with 14 km to go. As Trek-Segafredo were happy to leave Quagliotto ahead and take time bonifications at the finish, the Italian took a 30-second lead onto the final ten kilometres.
Grace Brown bridged to her, and together they held onto a small advantage before being caught just inside Pembrey Country Park, two kilometres from the finish. Majerus led out her teammate Pieters onto the finishing straight, and Pieters took the third stage victory in six days for Boels-Dolmans, beating Kirchmann and Fournier to the line.
In addition to the overall victory, Deignan also wins the pink points jersey and the light-blue jersey for the best British rider. Niewiadoma wins the QOM classification, Thomas was awarded the prize of most combative rider on stage 6, and Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) won the overall combativity award. Trek-Segafredo won the team classification.
Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) continues to lead the UCI Women’s WorldTour ranking despite not racing the OVO Energy Women’s Tour, but her advantage over Niewiadoma has shrunk to only 33 points. Marta Cavalli (Valcar Cylance) was the best U23 rider at the Women’s Tour, further extending her lead in the UCI Women’s WorldTour U23 classification.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3:27:02
|2
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|4
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|5
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|6
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|7
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|8
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|9
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|10
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|11
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|13
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|15
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|16
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|17
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|18
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|19
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|20
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|21
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|22
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
|23
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|24
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|25
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
|26
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops
|28
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|29
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|30
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|31
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|32
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|33
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|34
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:00:15
|35
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|36
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|37
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|38
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|39
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|40
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|41
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|42
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|43
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:23
|44
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|45
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|46
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:00:28
|47
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|48
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:44
|49
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|50
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:55
|51
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|52
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:49
|53
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:04:32
|54
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:13:12
|55
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|56
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|57
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|58
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:15:17
|59
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops
|60
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|61
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|62
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|63
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|64
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|65
|Julie Leth (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:58
|66
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|DNS
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|DNS
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|DNF
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|DNF
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|DNF
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|15
|pts
|2
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|12
|3
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|9
|4
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|7
|5
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|6
|6
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|5
|7
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|4
|8
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|3
|9
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|2
|10
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|4
|pts
|2
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|3
|3
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
|2
|4
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
|9
|3
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|8
|4
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|7
|5
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|6
|6
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|5
|7
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|4
|8
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|3
|9
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|2
|10
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|2
|3
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|pts
|2
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|3
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team Women
|10:21:06
|2
|Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|4
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott Women
|10:21:21
|6
|Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|7
|Canyon-Sram Racing
|8
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|9
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|10
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|10:21:34
|11
|Team Sunweb Women
|10:21:44
|12
|Ale Cipollini
|10:22:16
|13
|Drops
|10:34:18
|14
|Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|10:47:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|3:27:02
|2
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|4
|Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops
|5
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:00:15
|6
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|0:13:12
|7
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|8
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|9
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops
|0:15:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|21:09:25
|2
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|0:00:02
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:23
|4
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:49
|5
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:51
|6
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:54
|7
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|8
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:59
|10
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:01:01
|11
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:01:03
|12
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|13
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:01:08
|14
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:01:12
|15
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:01:14
|16
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:18
|17
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:01:24
|18
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:01:48
|19
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:02:23
|20
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:02:32
|21
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|0:02:50
|22
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:03:41
|23
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:06:21
|24
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:06:28
|25
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|0:06:42
|26
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|0:07:27
|27
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:08:14
|28
|Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops
|0:08:17
|29
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|0:08:24
|30
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|0:08:32
|31
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:08:35
|32
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:08:52
|33
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:08:53
|34
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|0:09:01
|35
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:09:53
|36
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:10:37
|37
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:10:54
|38
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:15:05
|39
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:15:30
|40
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:15:57
|41
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:16:27
|42
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:16:51
|43
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:17:01
|44
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:17:35
|45
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:20:41
|46
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:20:42
|47
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:22:09
|48
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:17
|49
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|0:22:30
|50
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|0:23:23
|51
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:24:21
|52
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:25:23
|53
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:30:51
|54
|Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:32:32
|55
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:34:30
|56
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:36:19
|57
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops
|0:39:11
|58
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:39:55
|59
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:40:27
|60
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:41:05
|61
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|0:42:16
|62
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:43:23
|63
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:44:58
|64
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:46:36
|65
|Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:47:05
|66
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:49:07
|67
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|1:01:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|44
|pts
|2
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|39
|3
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|30
|4
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|29
|5
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|28
|6
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|26
|7
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|22
|8
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|19
|9
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|16
|10
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|14
|11
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|13
|12
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|11
|13
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|8
|14
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|8
|15
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|5
|16
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|4
|17
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|4
|18
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
|4
|19
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|4
|20
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|4
|21
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|2
|22
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|41
|pts
|2
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|40
|3
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|21
|4
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
|18
|5
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|17
|6
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|16
|7
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|14
|8
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|13
|9
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|12
|10
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|12
|11
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|10
|12
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|10
|13
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|10
|14
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|10
|15
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|9
|16
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|9
|17
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|9
|18
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|8
|19
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|7
|20
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|7
|21
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|6
|22
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|5
|23
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|4
|24
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|4
|25
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|4
|26
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|4
|27
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|28
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|3
|29
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|3
|30
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|31
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|2
|32
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|1
|33
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|1
|34
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|1
|35
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|13
|pts
|2
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|6
|3
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|6
|4
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|6
|5
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|5
|6
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|4
|7
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|4
|8
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|9
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|10
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|11
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|3
|12
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|3
|13
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|14
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|15
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|2
|16
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|2
|17
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|2
|18
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|1
|19
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
|1
|20
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|63:31:01
|2
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|63:32:41
|3
|WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|63:33:27
|4
|Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|63:37:14
|5
|Canyon-SRAM
|63:38:12
|6
|Team Sunweb Women
|63:39:03
|7
|Movistar Team Women
|63:52:16
|8
|Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|63:55:31
|10
|Mitchelton-Scott Women
|63:58:57
|11
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|63:59:38
|12
|Ale Cipollini
|64:02:30
|13
|Drops
|64:06:46
|14
|Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|64:34:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|21:09:25
|2
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|21:10:23
|3
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|21:11:48
|4
|Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops
|21:17:42
|5
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|21:17:49
|6
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|21:32:48
|7
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops
|21:48:36
|8
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|21:52:48
|9
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|21:56:01
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Munro wins junior women's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsGunsalas and Zoerner complete US 1-2-3
-
Strohmeyer takes junior men's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsCarter takes second, Leliveld third
-
Gold for West on home soil at under-23 women's Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsAll-Canadian podium completed by Gilligan and McGill
-
Hecht takes under-23 men's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsAmerican beats compatriots Maher and Brunner
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy