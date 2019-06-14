Lizzie Deignan: I need a break

Lizzie Deignan waves to the crowd (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) will end her first block of racing after this week's OVO Energy Women's Tour and take a rest period before beginning a training program that targets the UCI Road World Championships in Yorkshire in September. The former world champion will also skip the British National Championships held end of June in Norfolk, according to a report on Cycling Weekly.

"I am at a point in my season where I need a break," Deignan said. "My season is structured differently to usual and I would normally have had a break in May, and despite not racing the spring I was training throughout, and in order to be fresh for the World Championships I have to back off. Unfortunately that coincides with the Nationals."

Deignan returned to racing, after taking time off to give birth to her first child, at the three Ardennes Classics and then competed in the Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of California. She is currently racing at the OVO Energy Women's Tour where she was second in stage 2 and is currently third overall after stage 4.

She has previously won four British road race titles but this year the championships race isn't a priority as she aims to win a second world title in Yorkshire. She last won a world title at the 2015 World Championships in Richmond.

Yorkshire Worlds is extra special to Deignan given that she grew up in Otley, West Yorkshire. She previewed the route at the Tour de Yorkshire earlier this month and will adjust her training to suit the route.

Deignan told Cyclingnews that the thought of winning a second world title in front of her family, husband and daughter, on home roads, is what makes this World Championships extra special.

"I don’t think there would ever be anything that would compare to winning a world title at home in front of my family," she said.

"Even just being on the start line will be phenomenal. For any athlete taking part in the Yorkshire World Championships, whether they are British or not, it will be a special event. The fact that I have the opportunity to do something special is motivating."