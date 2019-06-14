Image 1 of 5 Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 5 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour and takes the overall lead (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) top British rider, second overall at OVO Energy Women's Tour after stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 5 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour and takes the overall lead (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 5 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour and takes the overall lead (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 5 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour and takes the overall lead (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) has won the OVO Energy Women's Tour queen's stage from a three-rider group. Attacking on the hardest climb of the day with 20km to go, Deignan, Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) succeeded in holding off what remained of the peloton, and Deignan beat Niewiadoma in the sprint for victory. With the bonus seconds on offer at the finish, Deignan also took the green jersey, holding a one-second lead over Niewiadoma ahead of the final stage 6.

Stage 5 through Mid Wales was the hardest-ever stage in six editions of the race. The 140 kilometres from Llandrindod Wells to the Royal Welsh Showground in Builth Wells contained 2,206 metres of elevation gain, including the two first-category of Gorddwr Bank and Epynt as well as countless unclassified climbs.

A breakaway of 10 riders formed early in the race. Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb), Georgia Williams (Mitchelton-Scott), Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels-Dolmans), Victorie Guilman (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo), Janneke Ensing, Kathrin Hammes (both WNT-Rotor), Alicia Gonzalez, Sheyla Gutierrez (both Movistar Team), and Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM) never got much more than 30 seconds ahead of the peloton, though, and they were reeled in with 106km to go.

After the first intermediate sprint in Beguildy, the road slowly started to rise towards Gorddwr Bank. Amalie Dideriksen (Boels-Dolmans), Lauren Kitchen (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), Asja Paladin (Valcar Cylance), Erica Magnaldi (WNT-Rotor), and Aude Biannic (Movistar Team) attacked to form the next breakaway, though Kitchen lost contact on the climb.

Magnaldi led the group over the QOM sprint 2:25 ahead of the peloton, and the time gap grew further to 4:15 at the intermediate sprint in St. Harmon with 56km to go. Paladin had been dropped from the break on the unclassified climb before St. Harmon.

The remaining three escapees were still 3:40 ahead at the 40km mark, putting Magnaldi, 53 seconds behind in GC before the stage, in the virtual race lead. But when Team Sunweb, Canyon-SRAM and WNT-Rotor took up the chase in the peloton, the gap dwindled quickly.

Magnaldi, Dideriksen, and Biannic had 40 seconds left when starting the 3.5km, nine-percent climb of Epynt with 24km to go. Biannic lost contact early on as Magnaldi put on the pressure. The peloton could see Magnaldi and Dideriksen a few metres ahead, and halfway up the climb the break was over as a peloton of about 20 riders caught and passed them.

An attack on the last kilometre before the QOM sprint split this peloton, with Niewiadoma leading Longo Borghini and Deignan over the top 15 seconds ahead of a group of six and more riders further down the road. Overnight race leader Liane Lippert (Team Sunweb) was in a group 30 seconds behind at the QOM, but Lippert later lost contact with this group, eventually finishing 2:19 behind.

The chase groups merged into a peloton of 17 riders that was only 15 seconds behind the leading trio with 14km to go. Niewiadoma, Deignan, and Longo Borghini used a very steep, but unclassified climb to extend their lead while Leah Thomas (Bigla) attacked from the peloton, trying to bridge to the front.

Starting the downhill to Builth Wells at the 8km mark, the front three were 26 seconds ahead of Thomas and 42 seconds ahead of the peloton. When Thomas was caught by the peloton with four kilometres to go, the three frontrunners still had a 24-second advantage, and they held on to 17 seconds at the finish.

Longo Borghini led out her teammate on the finishing straight, and Deignan outsprinted Niewiadoma for the stage win. With one stage to go, Deignan leads the general classification one second ahead of Niewiadoma, with Amy Pieters (Boels-Dolmans) in third place, 32 seconds behind. Deignan now also leads the points classification and is obviously the best British rider as well. Niewiadoma takes the lead in the mountain classification, one point ahead of previous leader Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans), Coryn Rivera continues to lead the intermediate sprint classification. Dideriksen won the stage 5 combativity award.

The OVO Energy Women’s Tour finishes on Saturday with a stage from Carmarthen to Pembrey Country Park, including the 8km climb of Black Mountain halfway through the 125.9km stage.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 3:54:35 2 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:02 4 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:17 5 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 6 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:19 7 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women 8 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 9 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 10 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 11 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 12 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 13 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:00:22 14 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 15 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 16 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 17 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling 18 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 19 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:00:35 20 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:39 21 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:02:19 22 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 23 Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:02:21 24 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:05:16 25 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 26 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 27 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 0:05:41 28 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 29 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 30 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 31 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 32 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 33 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 34 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 35 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 36 Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops 37 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 38 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 39 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 40 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 41 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 42 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:05:45 43 Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:09:40 44 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 45 Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 46 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:09:57 47 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:12:17 48 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 0:12:47 49 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 50 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops 51 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 52 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 53 Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 54 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 55 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 56 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 57 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 58 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 59 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 60 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 61 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 62 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women 63 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 64 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 65 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 66 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:14:34 67 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women 68 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 69 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 70 Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 71 Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 72 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 73 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope DNF Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women DNF Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops DNF Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 15 pts 2 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 12 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 9 4 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 7 5 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 6 6 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 7 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women 4 8 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 9 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 2 10 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 1

Mountain 1 - Gorddwr bank - km 53.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 10 pts 2 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 9 3 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 8 4 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 7 5 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 6 6 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 7 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 4 8 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 3 9 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 2 10 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 2 - Epynt - km 119.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 10 pts 2 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 9 3 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 8 4 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 7 5 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 6 6 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 5 7 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women 4 8 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 3 9 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 2 10 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 1

Intermediate sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 pts 2 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 2 3 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 1

Intermediate sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 3 pts 2 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 2 3 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 3:54:54 2 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 0:02:00 3 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 0:05:22 4 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 5 Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops 6 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:12:28 7 Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 8 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 9 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women 0:14:15 10 Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek-Segafredo Women 11:44:06 2 Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:54 3 WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:02:52 4 Canyon-SRAM 0:05:42 5 Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:06:01 6 Team Sunweb Women 0:07:56 7 Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:13:07 8 Drops 0:16:42 9 Movistar Team Women 0:17:56 10 Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:19:21 11 Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:20:13 12 FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:20:33 13 Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:23:23 14 Ale Cipollini 0:23:48

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 17:42:24 2 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 0:00:01 3 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:32 4 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:50 5 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 6 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:57 7 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 0:00:58 8 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:01:00 9 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 10 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 0:01:02 11 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 12 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 13 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:01:07 14 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling 0:01:11 15 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:01:14 16 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:17 17 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:01:23 18 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:01:32 19 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:02:07 20 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 0:02:26 21 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:02:31 22 Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:03:40 23 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:05:32 24 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:06:05 25 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 0:06:28 26 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 0:07:26 27 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:08:13 28 Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops 0:08:16 29 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 0:08:23 30 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 0:08:31 31 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:08:34 32 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:08:37 33 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 0:08:45 34 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:08:47 35 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:08:51 36 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:09:03 37 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:09:52 38 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 0:10:10 39 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:10:38 40 Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:12:33 41 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:14:36 42 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:15:12 43 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 0:15:13 44 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:15:29 45 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:16:05 46 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:16:11 47 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:16:54 48 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:17:16 49 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:17:34 50 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:17:38 51 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:19:12 52 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:20:12 53 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:20:41 54 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:20:50 55 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:21:01 56 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women 0:22:06 57 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 0:22:08 58 Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:22:16 59 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 0:22:17 60 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:22:45 61 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:22:51 62 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops 0:23:53 63 Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:24:20 64 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:24:37 65 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:25:09 66 Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:27:01 67 Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:27:06 68 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:29:40 69 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:30:10 70 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:33:23 71 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:35:54 72 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:40:20 73 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:47:49

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 41 pts 2 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 30 3 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 29 4 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 24 5 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 24 6 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 17 7 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 16 8 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 15 9 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 13 10 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 11 11 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 8 12 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 8 13 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 7 14 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 5 15 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 4 16 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women 4 17 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 4 18 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 4 19 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 3 20 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 2 21 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 2

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 41 pts 2 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 40 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 21 4 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 14 5 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 13 6 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 12 7 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 12 8 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 10 9 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 10 10 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 9 11 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 9 12 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 9 13 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 8 14 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 7 15 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women 7 16 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 7 17 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 6 18 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 6 19 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 5 20 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 4 21 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 4 22 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 4 23 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 3 24 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 3 25 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 26 Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 2 27 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 1 28 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 1 29 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 1 30 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 11 pts 2 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 6 3 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 6 4 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 6 5 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 4 6 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 4 7 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 4 8 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 9 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 3 10 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 3 11 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women 3 12 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 2 13 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 2 14 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 2 15 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 1 16 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1 17 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 17:43:26 2 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 0:01:24 3 Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops 0:07:14 4 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 0:07:21 5 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:15:03 6 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:15:09 7 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women 0:21:04 8 Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:21:14 9 Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:23:18 10 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:32:21

British rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 17:42:24 2 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:57 3 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:02:07 4 Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops 0:08:16 5 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 0:08:23 6 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 0:10:10 7 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops 0:23:53 8 Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:27:01 9 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:30:10 10 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:33:23