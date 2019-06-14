Trending

OVO Energy Women's Tour: Lizzie Deignan wins stage 5

Trek-Segafredo rider takes the overall lead

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 5 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour and takes the overall lead

(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) top British rider, second overall at OVO Energy Women's Tour after stage 2

(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 5 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour and takes the overall lead
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 5 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour and takes the overall lead
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 5 at the OVO Energy Women's Tour and takes the overall lead
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) has won the OVO Energy Women's Tour queen's stage from a three-rider group. Attacking on the hardest climb of the day with 20km to go, Deignan, Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) succeeded in holding off what remained of the peloton, and Deignan beat Niewiadoma in the sprint for victory. With the bonus seconds on offer at the finish, Deignan also took the green jersey, holding a one-second lead over Niewiadoma ahead of the final stage 6.

Stage 5 through Mid Wales was the hardest-ever stage in six editions of the race. The 140 kilometres from Llandrindod Wells to the Royal Welsh Showground in Builth Wells contained 2,206 metres of elevation gain, including the two first-category of Gorddwr Bank and Epynt as well as countless unclassified climbs.

A breakaway of 10 riders formed early in the race. Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb), Georgia Williams (Mitchelton-Scott), Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels-Dolmans), Victorie Guilman (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo), Janneke Ensing, Kathrin Hammes (both WNT-Rotor), Alicia Gonzalez, Sheyla Gutierrez (both Movistar Team), and Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM) never got much more than 30 seconds ahead of the peloton, though, and they were reeled in with 106km to go.

After the first intermediate sprint in Beguildy, the road slowly started to rise towards Gorddwr Bank. Amalie Dideriksen (Boels-Dolmans), Lauren Kitchen (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), Asja Paladin (Valcar Cylance), Erica Magnaldi (WNT-Rotor), and Aude Biannic (Movistar Team) attacked to form the next breakaway, though Kitchen lost contact on the climb.

Magnaldi led the group over the QOM sprint 2:25 ahead of the peloton, and the time gap grew further to 4:15 at the intermediate sprint in St. Harmon with 56km to go. Paladin had been dropped from the break on the unclassified climb before St. Harmon.

The remaining three escapees were still 3:40 ahead at the 40km mark, putting Magnaldi, 53 seconds behind in GC before the stage, in the virtual race lead. But when Team Sunweb, Canyon-SRAM and WNT-Rotor took up the chase in the peloton, the gap dwindled quickly.

Magnaldi, Dideriksen, and Biannic had 40 seconds left when starting the 3.5km, nine-percent climb of Epynt with 24km to go. Biannic lost contact early on as Magnaldi put on the pressure. The peloton could see Magnaldi and Dideriksen a few metres ahead, and halfway up the climb the break was over as a peloton of about 20 riders caught and passed them.

An attack on the last kilometre before the QOM sprint split this peloton, with Niewiadoma leading Longo Borghini and Deignan over the top 15 seconds ahead of a group of six and more riders further down the road. Overnight race leader Liane Lippert (Team Sunweb) was in a group 30 seconds behind at the QOM, but Lippert later lost contact with this group, eventually finishing 2:19 behind.

The chase groups merged into a peloton of 17 riders that was only 15 seconds behind the leading trio with 14km to go. Niewiadoma, Deignan, and Longo Borghini used a very steep, but unclassified climb to extend their lead while Leah Thomas (Bigla) attacked from the peloton, trying to bridge to the front.

Starting the downhill to Builth Wells at the 8km mark, the front three were 26 seconds ahead of Thomas and 42 seconds ahead of the peloton. When Thomas was caught by the peloton with four kilometres to go, the three frontrunners still had a 24-second advantage, and they held on to 17 seconds at the finish.

Longo Borghini led out her teammate on the finishing straight, and Deignan outsprinted Niewiadoma for the stage win. With one stage to go, Deignan leads the general classification one second ahead of Niewiadoma, with Amy Pieters (Boels-Dolmans) in third place, 32 seconds behind. Deignan now also leads the points classification and is obviously the best British rider as well. Niewiadoma takes the lead in the mountain classification, one point ahead of previous leader Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans), Coryn Rivera continues to lead the intermediate sprint classification. Dideriksen won the stage 5 combativity award.

The OVO Energy Women’s Tour finishes on Saturday with a stage from Carmarthen to Pembrey Country Park, including the 8km climb of Black Mountain halfway through the 125.9km stage.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women3:54:35
2Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women0:00:02
4Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women0:00:17
5Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
6Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:19
7Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
8Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
9Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
10Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
11Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
12Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
13Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:00:22
14Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
15Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
16Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
17Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
18Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
19Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:00:35
20Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:39
21Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:02:19
22Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
23Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:02:21
24Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:05:16
25Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
26Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
27Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini0:05:41
28Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
29Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
30Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
31Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
32Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
33Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
34Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
35Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
36Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops
37Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
38Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
39Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
40Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
41Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
42Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv0:05:45
43Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:09:40
44Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
45Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
46Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:09:57
47Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women0:12:17
48Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling0:12:47
49Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
50Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops
51Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
52Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
53Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
54Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
55Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
56Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
57Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
58Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
59Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
60Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
61Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
62Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women
63Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
64Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
65Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
66Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:14:34
67Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
68Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
69Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
70Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
71Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
72Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
73Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFLourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
DNFHannah Payton (GBr) Drops
DNFMaria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women15pts
2Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM12
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women9
4Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women7
5Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam6
6Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam5
7Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women4
8Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team3
9Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling2
10Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling1

Mountain 1 - Gorddwr bank - km 53.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling10pts
2Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling9
3Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women8
4Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam7
5Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope6
6Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam5
7Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM4
8Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women3
9Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women2
10Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling1

Mountain 2 - Epynt - km 119.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM10pts
2Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women9
3Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women8
4Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam7
5Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team6
6Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg5
7Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women4
8Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling3
9Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team2
10Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling1

Intermediate sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3pts
2Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling2
3Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM1

Intermediate sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling3pts
2Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women2
3Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling3:54:54
2Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women0:02:00
3Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops0:05:22
4Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
5Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops
6Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women0:12:28
7Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
8Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
9Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women0:14:15
10Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Segafredo Women11:44:06
2Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:54
3WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:02:52
4Canyon-SRAM0:05:42
5Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:06:01
6Team Sunweb Women0:07:56
7Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:13:07
8Drops0:16:42
9Movistar Team Women0:17:56
10Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:19:21
11Parkhotel Valkenburg0:20:13
12FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:20:33
13Mitchelton-Scott Women0:23:23
14Ale Cipollini0:23:48

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women17:42:24
2Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM0:00:01
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:32
4Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:50
5Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
6Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:57
7Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women0:00:58
8Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women0:01:00
9Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
10Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women0:01:02
11Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
12Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
13Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv0:01:07
14Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling0:01:11
15Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women0:01:14
16Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:17
17Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:01:23
18Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:01:32
19Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:02:07
20Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women0:02:26
21Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:02:31
22Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:03:40
23Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:05:32
24Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:06:05
25Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women0:06:28
26Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM0:07:26
27Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:08:13
28Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops0:08:16
29Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops0:08:23
30Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini0:08:31
31Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:08:34
32Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:08:37
33Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini0:08:45
34Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:08:47
35Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:08:51
36Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv0:09:03
37Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:09:52
38Anna Christian (GBr) Drops0:10:10
39Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:10:38
40Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:12:33
41Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:14:36
42Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women0:15:12
43Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM0:15:13
44Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:15:29
45Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:16:05
46Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:16:11
47Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women0:16:54
48Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:17:16
49Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:17:34
50Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:17:38
51Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:19:12
52Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:20:12
53Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:20:41
54Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:20:50
55Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:21:01
56Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women0:22:06
57Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling0:22:08
58Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:22:16
59Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini0:22:17
60Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:22:45
61Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:22:51
62Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops0:23:53
63Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:24:20
64Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:24:37
65Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:25:09
66Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:27:01
67Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:27:06
68Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:29:40
69Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:30:10
70Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women0:33:23
71Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:35:54
72Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women0:40:20
73Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:47:49

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women41pts
2Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam30
3Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM29
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam24
5Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling24
6Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women17
7Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women16
8Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg15
9Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women13
10Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women11
11Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam8
12Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team8
13Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women7
14Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini5
15Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team4
16Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women4
17Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women4
18Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope4
19Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women3
20Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling2
21Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling2

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM41pts
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam40
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women21
4Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women14
5Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women13
6Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women12
7Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women12
8Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling10
9Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg10
10Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam9
11Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women9
12Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling9
13Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women8
14Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg7
15Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women7
16Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam7
17Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team6
18Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope6
19Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team5
20Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops4
21Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini4
22Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope4
23Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women3
24Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling3
25Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3
26Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling2
27Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling1
28Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM1
29Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling1
30Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women11pts
2Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women6
3Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women6
4Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women6
5Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women4
6Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women4
7Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg4
8Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3
9Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling3
10Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops3
11Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women3
12Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling2
13Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women2
14Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope2
15Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women1
16Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1
17Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling17:43:26
2Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women0:01:24
3Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops0:07:14
4Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops0:07:21
5Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:15:03
6Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:15:09
7Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women0:21:04
8Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:21:14
9Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:23:18
10Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women0:32:21

British rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women17:42:24
2Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:57
3Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:02:07
4Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops0:08:16
5Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops0:08:23
6Anna Christian (GBr) Drops0:10:10
7Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops0:23:53
8Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:27:01
9Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:30:10
10Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women0:33:23

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Segafredo Women53:09:55
2Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:12
3WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:02:26
4Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:05:58
5Canyon-SRAM0:06:56
6Team Sunweb Women0:07:24
7Movistar Team Women0:21:15
8Bigla Pro Cycling Team
9Drops0:22:33
10Parkhotel Valkenburg0:24:15
11Mitchelton-Scott Women0:27:41
12FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:28:22
13Ale Cipollini0:30:19
14Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:36:53

 

