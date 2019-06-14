OVO Energy Women's Tour: Lizzie Deignan wins stage 5
Trek-Segafredo rider takes the overall lead
Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) has won the OVO Energy Women's Tour queen's stage from a three-rider group. Attacking on the hardest climb of the day with 20km to go, Deignan, Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) succeeded in holding off what remained of the peloton, and Deignan beat Niewiadoma in the sprint for victory. With the bonus seconds on offer at the finish, Deignan also took the green jersey, holding a one-second lead over Niewiadoma ahead of the final stage 6.
Stage 5 through Mid Wales was the hardest-ever stage in six editions of the race. The 140 kilometres from Llandrindod Wells to the Royal Welsh Showground in Builth Wells contained 2,206 metres of elevation gain, including the two first-category of Gorddwr Bank and Epynt as well as countless unclassified climbs.
A breakaway of 10 riders formed early in the race. Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb), Georgia Williams (Mitchelton-Scott), Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels-Dolmans), Victorie Guilman (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo), Janneke Ensing, Kathrin Hammes (both WNT-Rotor), Alicia Gonzalez, Sheyla Gutierrez (both Movistar Team), and Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM) never got much more than 30 seconds ahead of the peloton, though, and they were reeled in with 106km to go.
After the first intermediate sprint in Beguildy, the road slowly started to rise towards Gorddwr Bank. Amalie Dideriksen (Boels-Dolmans), Lauren Kitchen (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), Asja Paladin (Valcar Cylance), Erica Magnaldi (WNT-Rotor), and Aude Biannic (Movistar Team) attacked to form the next breakaway, though Kitchen lost contact on the climb.
Magnaldi led the group over the QOM sprint 2:25 ahead of the peloton, and the time gap grew further to 4:15 at the intermediate sprint in St. Harmon with 56km to go. Paladin had been dropped from the break on the unclassified climb before St. Harmon.
The remaining three escapees were still 3:40 ahead at the 40km mark, putting Magnaldi, 53 seconds behind in GC before the stage, in the virtual race lead. But when Team Sunweb, Canyon-SRAM and WNT-Rotor took up the chase in the peloton, the gap dwindled quickly.
Magnaldi, Dideriksen, and Biannic had 40 seconds left when starting the 3.5km, nine-percent climb of Epynt with 24km to go. Biannic lost contact early on as Magnaldi put on the pressure. The peloton could see Magnaldi and Dideriksen a few metres ahead, and halfway up the climb the break was over as a peloton of about 20 riders caught and passed them.
An attack on the last kilometre before the QOM sprint split this peloton, with Niewiadoma leading Longo Borghini and Deignan over the top 15 seconds ahead of a group of six and more riders further down the road. Overnight race leader Liane Lippert (Team Sunweb) was in a group 30 seconds behind at the QOM, but Lippert later lost contact with this group, eventually finishing 2:19 behind.
The chase groups merged into a peloton of 17 riders that was only 15 seconds behind the leading trio with 14km to go. Niewiadoma, Deignan, and Longo Borghini used a very steep, but unclassified climb to extend their lead while Leah Thomas (Bigla) attacked from the peloton, trying to bridge to the front.
Starting the downhill to Builth Wells at the 8km mark, the front three were 26 seconds ahead of Thomas and 42 seconds ahead of the peloton. When Thomas was caught by the peloton with four kilometres to go, the three frontrunners still had a 24-second advantage, and they held on to 17 seconds at the finish.
Longo Borghini led out her teammate on the finishing straight, and Deignan outsprinted Niewiadoma for the stage win. With one stage to go, Deignan leads the general classification one second ahead of Niewiadoma, with Amy Pieters (Boels-Dolmans) in third place, 32 seconds behind. Deignan now also leads the points classification and is obviously the best British rider as well. Niewiadoma takes the lead in the mountain classification, one point ahead of previous leader Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans), Coryn Rivera continues to lead the intermediate sprint classification. Dideriksen won the stage 5 combativity award.
The OVO Energy Women’s Tour finishes on Saturday with a stage from Carmarthen to Pembrey Country Park, including the 8km climb of Black Mountain halfway through the 125.9km stage.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|3:54:35
|2
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|3
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:00:02
|4
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:17
|5
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|6
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:19
|7
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
|8
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|10
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|11
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|12
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|13
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:00:22
|14
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|15
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|16
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
|18
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|19
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:00:35
|20
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:39
|21
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:02:19
|22
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|23
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:02:21
|24
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:05:16
|25
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|26
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|27
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|0:05:41
|28
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|29
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|30
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|31
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|32
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|33
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|34
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|35
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|36
|Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops
|37
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|38
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|39
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|40
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|41
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|42
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:05:45
|43
|Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:09:40
|44
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|45
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|46
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:09:57
|47
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:12:17
|48
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:12:47
|49
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|50
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops
|51
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|52
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|53
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|55
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|56
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|57
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|58
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|59
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|60
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|61
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|62
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|63
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|64
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|65
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|66
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:14:34
|67
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|68
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|69
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|70
|Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|71
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|72
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|73
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|DNF
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops
|DNF
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|15
|pts
|2
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|12
|3
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|9
|4
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|7
|5
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|6
|6
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|7
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
|4
|8
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|2
|10
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|9
|3
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|8
|4
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|7
|5
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|6
|6
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|7
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|4
|8
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|9
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|2
|10
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|10
|pts
|2
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|9
|3
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|8
|4
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|7
|5
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|5
|7
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
|4
|8
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|3
|9
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|pts
|2
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|2
|3
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|2
|3
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|3:54:54
|2
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|0:02:00
|3
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|0:05:22
|4
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|5
|Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops
|6
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:12:28
|7
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|9
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|0:14:15
|10
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|11:44:06
|2
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:54
|3
|WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:02:52
|4
|Canyon-SRAM
|0:05:42
|5
|Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:06:01
|6
|Team Sunweb Women
|0:07:56
|7
|Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:07
|8
|Drops
|0:16:42
|9
|Movistar Team Women
|0:17:56
|10
|Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:19:21
|11
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:20:13
|12
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:20:33
|13
|Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:23:23
|14
|Ale Cipollini
|0:23:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|17:42:24
|2
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|0:00:01
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:32
|4
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:50
|5
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|6
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|7
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:58
|8
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:01:00
|9
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|0:01:02
|11
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|12
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|13
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:01:07
|14
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:01:11
|15
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:01:14
|16
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:17
|17
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:01:23
|18
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:01:32
|19
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:02:07
|20
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|0:02:26
|21
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:02:31
|22
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:03:40
|23
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:05:32
|24
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:06:05
|25
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|0:06:28
|26
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|0:07:26
|27
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:08:13
|28
|Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops
|0:08:16
|29
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|0:08:23
|30
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|0:08:31
|31
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:08:34
|32
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:08:37
|33
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|0:08:45
|34
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:08:47
|35
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:08:51
|36
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:09:03
|37
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:09:52
|38
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|0:10:10
|39
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:10:38
|40
|Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:12:33
|41
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:14:36
|42
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:15:12
|43
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|0:15:13
|44
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:15:29
|45
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:16:05
|46
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:16:11
|47
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:16:54
|48
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:17:16
|49
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:17:34
|50
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:17:38
|51
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:19:12
|52
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:20:12
|53
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:20:41
|54
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:20:50
|55
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:21:01
|56
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|0:22:06
|57
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:22:08
|58
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:16
|59
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|0:22:17
|60
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:22:45
|61
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:22:51
|62
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops
|0:23:53
|63
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:24:20
|64
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:24:37
|65
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:25:09
|66
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:27:01
|67
|Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:27:06
|68
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:29:40
|69
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:30:10
|70
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:33:23
|71
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:35:54
|72
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:40:20
|73
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:47:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|41
|pts
|2
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|30
|3
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|29
|4
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|24
|5
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|24
|6
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|17
|7
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|16
|8
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|15
|9
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|13
|10
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|11
|11
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|8
|12
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|8
|13
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|7
|14
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|5
|15
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|4
|16
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
|4
|17
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|4
|18
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|4
|19
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|3
|20
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|2
|21
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|41
|pts
|2
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|40
|3
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|21
|4
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|14
|5
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|13
|6
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|12
|7
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|12
|8
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|10
|9
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|10
|10
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|9
|11
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|9
|12
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|9
|13
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|8
|14
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|7
|15
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
|7
|16
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|7
|17
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|6
|18
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|6
|19
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|5
|20
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|4
|21
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|4
|22
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|4
|23
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|24
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|3
|25
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|26
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|2
|27
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|1
|28
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|1
|29
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|1
|30
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|11
|pts
|2
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|6
|3
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|6
|4
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|6
|5
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|4
|6
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|4
|7
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|4
|8
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|9
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|3
|10
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|3
|11
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|12
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|2
|13
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|2
|14
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|2
|15
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|1
|16
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|17
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|17:43:26
|2
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|0:01:24
|3
|Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops
|0:07:14
|4
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|0:07:21
|5
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:15:03
|6
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:15:09
|7
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|0:21:04
|8
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:14
|9
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:23:18
|10
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:32:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|17:42:24
|2
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|3
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:02:07
|4
|Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops
|0:08:16
|5
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|0:08:23
|6
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|0:10:10
|7
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops
|0:23:53
|8
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:27:01
|9
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:30:10
|10
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:33:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|53:09:55
|2
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:12
|3
|WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:02:26
|4
|Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:05:58
|5
|Canyon-SRAM
|0:06:56
|6
|Team Sunweb Women
|0:07:24
|7
|Movistar Team Women
|0:21:15
|8
|Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Drops
|0:22:33
|10
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:24:15
|11
|Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:27:41
|12
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:28:22
|13
|Ale Cipollini
|0:30:19
|14
|Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:36:53
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Best power meters for cycling 2019Cyclingnews’ roundup of the best power meters available to buy this year
-
Lizzie Deignan: My previous level isn’t going to be good enough'There’s going to be more pressure for myself' says former world champion
-
Peter Sagan, Julian Alaphilippe, and Remco Evenepoel announced for 2020 Vuelta a San JuanEarly-season Argentinean race includes 15km TT and Alto Colorado finish
-
Wahoo Fitness range overview: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about the latest range of Wahoo Fitness computers, trainers and accessories
