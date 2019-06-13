Trending

OVO Energy Women's Tour: Niewiadoma wins stage 4

Lippert takes the overall race lead after hilltop finish in Burton Dassett Country Park

Liane Lippert (Sunweb) leads the OVO Energy Women's Tour after stage 4

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram) wins stage 4 at OVO Energy Women's Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram) wins stage 4 at OVO Energy Women's Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Liane Lippert (Sunweb) takes the overall lead at OVO Energy Women's Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) gets the combativity award after stage 4

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram) wins stage 4 at OVO Energy Women's Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram) wins stage 4 at OVO Energy Women's Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram) wins stage 4 at OVO Energy Women's Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram) wins stage 4 at OVO Energy Women's Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)
OVO Energy Women's Tour stage 4 breakaway: Sarah Roy of Australia and Team Mitchelton - SCOTT / Charlotte Becker of Germany and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine - Futuroscope / Femke Markus of The Netherlands and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg

(Image credit: Getty Images)
OVO Energy Women's Tour stage 4 breakaway: Sarah Roy of Australia and Team Mitchelton - SCOTT / Charlotte Becker of Germany and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine - Futuroscope / Femke Markus of The Netherlands and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg

(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) in the red sprint jersey after stage 4 at OVO Energy Women's Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) won stage 4 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour that ended with a steep hilltop finish at Burton Dassett Country Park. Niewiadoma attacked on the first of three ascents of the finishing climb together with Liane Lippert (Team Sunweb) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo), bridging to the early break.

Despite being caught by a small group on the final lap, Niewiadoma made another move on the last kilometre, and only Lippert was able to follow. Niewiadoma won the stage ahead of Lippert, putting the two riders at exactly the same overall time, but Lippert took the race lead on countback.

The fourth stage of the 2019 OVO Energy Women's Tour was the longest stage in the race's history at 158.9 kilometres. Starting in Warwick, the stage included two intermediate sprints and four category-two QOMs, Sun Rising Hill and three ascents of Burton Dassett.

Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) was the first rider to get away after 30km. Ten kilometres later, Femke Markus (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Charlotte Becker (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) went after the Australian, bridging to her after 56 km.

The three escapees rolled through the two intermediate sprints, with Roy first through both ahead of Markus and Becker. The peloton seemed happy with the situation, allowing the trio to extend their advantage to a massive 8:20 minutes with 84 km to go before starting the chase.

At the foot of Sun Rising Hill with 39km to go, the gap had been reduced to about four minutes. On the climb, Becker couldn't follow the pace of Roy and Markus, leaving two riders in the lead. The peloton also split into three groups, the first of which was 2:40 minutes behind at the top.

Roy and Markus still lead at the first passage of the finish line atop the Burton Dassett climb, with two laps of 12.5 km to go. Longo Borghini had attacked from the peloton, taking Niewiadoma and Lippert with her. They overtook Becker just after the QOM sprint, and at the 20-kilometre mark, the three chasers were 36 seconds behind the front duo, with the first peloton at 1:05 minutes.

Niewiadoma, Longo Borghini, and Lippert went past Roy and Markus on the second ascent of Burton Dassett, but the peloton was only 25 seconds back by this point. A group of around 25 riders caught the lead trio within the final ten kilometres, setting the stage for a sprint up the short, but steep finishing climb.

Niewiadoma and Lippert were the fastest up the hill, opening a seven-second gap to third-placed Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo). Green jersey Lisa Brennauer (WNT-Rotor) finished eighth, another four seconds further back, meaning that Lippert moved into the race lead on the same time as Niewiadoma, but with lower combined stage placings.

Deignan is still the best British rider, now third overall with a three-second deficit going into Friday's queen stage, 140 km through Mid Wales including two first-category climbs. Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans) picked up six mountain points during the stage to just defend her black jersey against Niewiadoma, D'hoore continues to lead the points classification. Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) remains the leader of the intermediate sprint classification, Sarah Roy won the day's combativity award.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM4:18:29
2Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
3Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women0:00:07
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:09
5Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:11
6Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
7Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
8Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
9Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:13
10Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:00:16
11Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
12Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women0:00:18
13Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
14Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:00:22
15Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
16Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
17Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
18Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
19Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women0:00:28
20Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
21Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:00:34
22Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv0:00:38
23Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women0:00:41
24Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
25Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women0:00:43
26Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM0:01:18
27Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
28Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:25
29Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops0:02:12
30Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:02:15
31Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
32Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:02:18
33Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
34Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
35Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
36Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini0:02:23
37Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank2:26:00
38Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
39Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
40Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
41Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
42Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:02:32
43Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:02:37
44Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:02:39
45Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
46Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
47Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:03:54
48Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
49Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:07:14
50Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
51Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women0:07:18
52Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
53Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:07:25
54Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:08:54
55Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
56Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
57Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
58Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
59Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
60Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
61Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
62Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
63Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
64Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops0:09:03
65Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:09:08
66Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
67Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
68Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
69Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
70Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:09:32
71Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women0:15:48
72Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
73Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops0:15:52
74Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
75Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:16:15
76Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:17:51
DNFMaria Apolonia van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini
DNFGracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
DNFElizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
DNFSofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFNina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFSophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM15pts
2Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women12
3Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women9
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam7
5Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg6
6Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team5
7Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team4
8Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling3
9Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
10Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling1

Mountain 1 - Sun rising hill - km 120.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women6pts
2Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg5
3Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope4
4Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3
5Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women2
6Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women1

Mountain 2 - First passage of finish line - km 133.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women6pts
2Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg5
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women4
4Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM3
5Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women2
6Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling1

Mountain 3 - Second passage of finish line - km 146.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM6pts
2Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women5
3Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women4
4Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3
5Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women2
6Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM1

Mountian 4 - Finish - km 158.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM6pts
2Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women5
3Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women4
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3
5Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg2
6Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women3pts
2Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg2
3Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling12:56:16
2Team Sunweb Women0:00:10
3Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:00:23
4Trek-Segafredo Women0:00:29
5Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:58
6Canyon-SRAM0:01:47
7Movistar Team Women0:04:06
8Parkhotel Valkenburg0:04:17
9Mitchelton-Scott Women0:04:44
10Drops0:06:07
11Ale Cipollini0:06:39
12FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:07:49
13Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:08:27
14Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:10:59

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women13:47:56
2Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
3Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women0:00:03
4Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:00:07
5Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:09
6Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:24
7Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:26
8Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:00:28
9Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:31
10Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
11Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women0:00:32
12Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:00:36
13Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
14Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women0:00:38
15Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
16Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women0:00:40
17Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:00:42
18Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
19Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:48
20Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
21Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:00:53
22Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:00:54
23Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women0:00:55
24Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:01:12
25Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM0:01:38
26Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
27Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:02:25
28Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops0:02:28
29Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:02:35
30Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
31Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
32Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini0:02:43
33Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:46
34Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
35Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:02:49
36Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women0:02:50
37Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:02:53
38Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:02:57
39Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
40Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:02:59
41Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:03:03
42Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:03:11
43Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
44Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women0:04:00
45Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:04:04
46Anna Christian (GBr) Drops0:04:22
47Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:04:46
48Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:05:15
49Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:07:18
50Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women0:07:25
51Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:07:47
52Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:07:56
53Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling0:09:14
54Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
55Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:09:22
56Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini0:09:23
57Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:09:25
58Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM0:09:26
59Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:09:39
60Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:09:51
61Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:09:56
62Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:09:57
63Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:10:23
64Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:10:28
65Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:10:57
66Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops0:10:59
67Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:12:25
68Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:16:46
69Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:17:14
70Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:17:16
71Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:19:37
72Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women0:20:29
73Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:23:00
74Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women0:27:26
75Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops0:31:36
76Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:34:55

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam30pts
2Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women26
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling24
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam19
5Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM17
6Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women17
7Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women16
8Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg15
9Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women13
10Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling13
11Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team5
12Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini5
13Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team4
14Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women4
15Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope4
16Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women3
17Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
18Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women2
19Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam28pts
2Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM27
3Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women13
4Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women12
5Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women11
6Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women10
7Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg10
8Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam9
9Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women9
10Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops4
11Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women4
12Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini4
13Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope4
14Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team3
15Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women3
16Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women3
17Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3
18Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg2
19Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling2
20Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling1
21Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women11pts
2Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women6
3Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women6
4Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women6
5Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women4
6Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women4
7Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg4
8Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops3
9Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women3
10Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope2
11Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women1

British rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women13:47:59
2Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:28
3Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:01:35
4Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops0:02:25
5Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops0:02:32
6Anna Christian (GBr) Drops0:04:19
7Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops0:10:56
8Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:17:11
9Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:17:13
10Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women0:20:26
11Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops0:31:33

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb Women41:25:17
2WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:00:06
3Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:00:29
4Trek-Segafredo Women0:00:32
5Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:50
6Canyon-SRAM0:01:46
7Movistar Team Women0:03:51
8Parkhotel Valkenburg0:04:34
9Mitchelton-Scott Women0:04:50
10Drops0:06:23
11Ale Cipollini0:07:03
12FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:08:21
13Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:08:40
14Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:18:04

 

