Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) won stage 4 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour that ended with a steep hilltop finish at Burton Dassett Country Park. Niewiadoma attacked on the first of three ascents of the finishing climb together with Liane Lippert (Team Sunweb) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo), bridging to the early break.

Despite being caught by a small group on the final lap, Niewiadoma made another move on the last kilometre, and only Lippert was able to follow. Niewiadoma won the stage ahead of Lippert, putting the two riders at exactly the same overall time, but Lippert took the race lead on countback.

The fourth stage of the 2019 OVO Energy Women's Tour was the longest stage in the race's history at 158.9 kilometres. Starting in Warwick, the stage included two intermediate sprints and four category-two QOMs, Sun Rising Hill and three ascents of Burton Dassett.

Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) was the first rider to get away after 30km. Ten kilometres later, Femke Markus (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Charlotte Becker (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) went after the Australian, bridging to her after 56 km.

The three escapees rolled through the two intermediate sprints, with Roy first through both ahead of Markus and Becker. The peloton seemed happy with the situation, allowing the trio to extend their advantage to a massive 8:20 minutes with 84 km to go before starting the chase.

At the foot of Sun Rising Hill with 39km to go, the gap had been reduced to about four minutes. On the climb, Becker couldn't follow the pace of Roy and Markus, leaving two riders in the lead. The peloton also split into three groups, the first of which was 2:40 minutes behind at the top.

Roy and Markus still lead at the first passage of the finish line atop the Burton Dassett climb, with two laps of 12.5 km to go. Longo Borghini had attacked from the peloton, taking Niewiadoma and Lippert with her. They overtook Becker just after the QOM sprint, and at the 20-kilometre mark, the three chasers were 36 seconds behind the front duo, with the first peloton at 1:05 minutes.

Niewiadoma, Longo Borghini, and Lippert went past Roy and Markus on the second ascent of Burton Dassett, but the peloton was only 25 seconds back by this point. A group of around 25 riders caught the lead trio within the final ten kilometres, setting the stage for a sprint up the short, but steep finishing climb.

Niewiadoma and Lippert were the fastest up the hill, opening a seven-second gap to third-placed Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo). Green jersey Lisa Brennauer (WNT-Rotor) finished eighth, another four seconds further back, meaning that Lippert moved into the race lead on the same time as Niewiadoma, but with lower combined stage placings.

Deignan is still the best British rider, now third overall with a three-second deficit going into Friday's queen stage, 140 km through Mid Wales including two first-category climbs. Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans) picked up six mountain points during the stage to just defend her black jersey against Niewiadoma, D'hoore continues to lead the points classification. Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) remains the leader of the intermediate sprint classification, Sarah Roy won the day's combativity award.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 4:18:29 2 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 3 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:07 4 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:09 5 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:11 6 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 7 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 8 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 9 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:13 10 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:00:16 11 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 12 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:18 13 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 14 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:22 15 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 16 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling 17 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 18 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 19 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:28 20 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 21 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:00:34 22 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:00:38 23 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:41 24 Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 25 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:43 26 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 0:01:18 27 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 28 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:25 29 Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops 0:02:12 30 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:02:15 31 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 32 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:02:18 33 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 34 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 35 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 36 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 0:02:23 37 Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 2:26:00 38 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 39 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 40 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 41 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 42 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:02:32 43 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:02:37 44 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:02:39 45 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 46 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 47 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:03:54 48 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 49 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:07:14 50 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 51 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women 0:07:18 52 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 53 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:07:25 54 Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:08:54 55 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 56 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 57 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 58 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 59 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 60 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 61 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 62 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 63 Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 64 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops 0:09:03 65 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:09:08 66 Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 67 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 68 Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 69 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 70 Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:09:32 71 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:15:48 72 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 73 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops 0:15:52 74 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 75 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:16:15 76 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:17:51 DNF Maria Apolonia van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini DNF Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women DNF Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops DNF Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling DNF Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank DNF Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 15 pts 2 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 12 3 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 9 4 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 7 5 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 6 6 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 5 7 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 4 8 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 3 9 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2 10 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 1

Mountain 1 - Sun rising hill - km 120.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 6 pts 2 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 5 3 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 4 4 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 5 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women 2 6 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 1

Mountain 2 - First passage of finish line - km 133.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 6 pts 2 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 5 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 4 4 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 3 5 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 2 6 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 3 - Second passage of finish line - km 146.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 6 pts 2 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 5 3 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 4 4 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 5 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 2 6 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 1

Mountian 4 - Finish - km 158.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 6 pts 2 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 5 3 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 4 4 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 5 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 2 6 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 3 pts 2 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 2 3 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 12:56:16 2 Team Sunweb Women 0:00:10 3 Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:00:23 4 Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:29 5 Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:58 6 Canyon-SRAM 0:01:47 7 Movistar Team Women 0:04:06 8 Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:04:17 9 Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:04:44 10 Drops 0:06:07 11 Ale Cipollini 0:06:39 12 FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:07:49 13 Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:08:27 14 Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:10:59

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 13:47:56 2 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 3 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:03 4 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:00:07 5 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:09 6 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:24 7 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:26 8 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:00:28 9 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:31 10 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 11 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 0:00:32 12 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:00:36 13 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 14 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:38 15 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 16 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:40 17 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:42 18 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling 19 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:48 20 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women 21 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:00:53 22 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:00:54 23 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:55 24 Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:01:12 25 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 0:01:38 26 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 27 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:02:25 28 Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops 0:02:28 29 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:02:35 30 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 31 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 32 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 0:02:43 33 Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:46 34 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 35 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:02:49 36 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:02:50 37 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:02:53 38 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:57 39 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 40 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:02:59 41 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:03:03 42 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:03:11 43 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv 44 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:04:00 45 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:04:04 46 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 0:04:22 47 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:04:46 48 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:05:15 49 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:07:18 50 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women 0:07:25 51 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:07:47 52 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:07:56 53 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 0:09:14 54 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 55 Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:09:22 56 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 0:09:23 57 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:09:25 58 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 0:09:26 59 Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:09:39 60 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:09:51 61 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:09:56 62 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:09:57 63 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:10:23 64 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:10:28 65 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:10:57 66 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops 0:10:59 67 Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:12:25 68 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:16:46 69 Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:17:14 70 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:17:16 71 Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:19:37 72 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:20:29 73 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:23:00 74 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:27:26 75 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops 0:31:36 76 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:34:55

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 30 pts 2 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 26 3 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 24 4 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 19 5 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 17 6 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 17 7 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 16 8 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 15 9 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 13 10 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 13 11 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 5 12 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 5 13 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 4 14 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 4 15 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 4 16 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 3 17 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2 18 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 2 19 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 28 pts 2 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 27 3 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 13 4 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 12 5 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 11 6 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 10 7 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 10 8 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 9 9 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 9 10 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 4 11 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 4 12 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 4 13 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 4 14 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 15 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 3 16 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women 3 17 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 18 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 2 19 Janneke Ensing (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 2 20 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 1 21 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 11 pts 2 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 6 3 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 6 4 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 6 5 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 4 6 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 4 7 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 4 8 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 3 9 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women 3 10 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 2 11 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 1

British rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 13:47:59 2 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:28 3 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:01:35 4 Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops 0:02:25 5 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 0:02:32 6 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 0:04:19 7 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops 0:10:56 8 Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:17:11 9 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:17:13 10 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:20:26 11 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops 0:31:33