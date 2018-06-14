Image 1 of 31 Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) and Marianne Vos (Waowdeals) sprint for the stage 2 finish line at OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 31 Coryn Rivera wins stage 2 at OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 31 Coryn Rivera wins stage 2 at OVO Energy Women's Tour and takes the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 31 Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) in the mountain leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 31 Coryn Rivera wins stage 2 at OVO Energy Women's Tour, and takes the sprints classification lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 31 Dani Rowe (Waowdeals) best British rider at Ovo Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 31 Coryn Rivera wins stage 2 at OVO Energy Women's Tour and takes the overall lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 31 Maaike Boogaard of The Netherlands and Team BTC City Ljubljana Most Aggressive Rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 31 Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) and Marianne Vos (Waowdeals) sprint for the stage 2 finish line at OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 31 Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) and Marianne Vos (Waowdeals) sprint for the stage 2 finish line at OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 31 Valcar PBM's Pinarello bikes at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 31 Marianne Vos at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 31 BTC City Ljubljana at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 31 Kasia Niewiadoma at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 31 Nicole Hanselmann at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 31 Lisa Brennauer at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 31 Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 31 Hitec team at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 31 Overall leader Jolien D'hoore at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 31 Mitchelton-Scott sign in at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 31 Overall leader Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 31 Overall leader Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 31 Valcar PBM's Pinarello bikes at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 31 The peloton at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 31 The peloton at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 31 Sara Roy at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 31 Gracie Elvin at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 31 Jessica Allen at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 31 Alexandra Manly (Mitchelton-Scott) at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 31 Georgia Williams (Mitchelton-Scott) at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 31 Waowdeals at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) won stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour in a photo finish against Marianne Vos (WaowDeals) as Newnham Hill couldn't prevent a sprint finish. Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) rounded out the stage podium. Rivera is now also the leader of the general classification with three stages still to go.

Related Articles Rivera: It all came down to the bike throw

Starting in Rushden and finishing in Daventry, stage 2 covered 143.9 km, mostly in Northamptonshire. The stage was a continuous up-and-down with three classified climbs as well as three intermediate sprints, two of which were held within the first 20 km. Newnham Hill just outside Daventry had to be climbed twice, cresting just 2.3 km from the finish the second time.

The peloton was kept together in the start as the sprinters eyed the bonus seconds on offer at the two intermediate sprints. Coryn Rivera won the first one, but was beaten by Danielle Rowe (WaowDeals) in the second. Just after the intermediate sprint, Maaike Boogaard (BTC City Ljubljana) got away, and the peloton seemed happy to let her sit at the front of the race on her own. 30 km into the race Boogaard's lead was 2:10 minutes.

In spite of strong winds, Boogaard increased her advantage even more in the first half of the stage until she led by a whole four minutes after 50 km. From there on, the peloton slowly but surely took back ground and eventually caught the lone escapee with 58 km to go, just seven kilometres from the first classified climb.

The race didn't split on the category 3 Weedon Hill, and Christine Majerus led the peloton over the top in her black mountain jersey. At the bottom of Newnham Hill (category 2) with 38 km to go, everything was still together, but the steep and narrow climb made the peloton break apart.

Four riders got a gap, and Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) led Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), Marianne Vos, and Rowe over the top to take the mountain points. This quartet stayed together on the descent to Daventry where Rowe won the third intermediate sprint at the first passage of the finish line with 34.1 km left to race.

A few kilometres later, the front group was caught by a group of 30 riders. Another group was about half a minute further behind, and these two groups merged with 28 km to go to form a big peloton. There were several attacks, but nobody managed to get off the front on the loop around Daventry.

And as nobody could get away on the second ascent of Newnham Hill either, the stage was decided in the sprint of a reduced peloton in the streets of Daventry. Vos went early on the finishing straight, but Rivera launched from the European champion's wheel on the final metres and threw her bike on the line, just pipping Vos for the win in a photo finish. Majerus finished third.

With her stage win, Rivera also takes over the green leader's jersey; the US rider now leads the race 15 seconds ahead of Rowe. The OVO Energy Women's Tour continues on Friday with a 150-kilometre stage from Atherstone to Royal Leamington Spa.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 4:08:06 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 3 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 4 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 5 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 6 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing 7 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 8 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 9 Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops 10 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 11 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 12 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 13 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 14 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 15 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 16 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 17 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 18 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:00:05 19 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:17 20 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 21 Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 22 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 23 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 24 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 25 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 26 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 27 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling 28 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 29 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 30 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 31 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 32 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 33 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 34 Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing 0:00:33 35 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 36 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops 37 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 38 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 39 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 40 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 41 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 42 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 43 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 44 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 0:00:40 45 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops 46 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 47 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 48 Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling 49 Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing 0:00:50 50 Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 51 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:01:01 52 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 53 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 54 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:01:20 55 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 56 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 57 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 58 Emma Norsgaard (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 59 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 60 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 61 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 62 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 63 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 64 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 65 Mel Lowther (GBr) Storey Racing 66 Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:01:27 67 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:01:36 68 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 69 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:01:51 70 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 71 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5 0:02:00 72 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM 73 Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 74 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 75 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM 76 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:02:22 77 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:02:57 78 Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing 79 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 80 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 0:02:58 81 Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:03:02 82 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:03:44 83 Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 84 Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing 0:06:13 85 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:09:29 86 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 87 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops 88 Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 89 Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 90 Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 91 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 92 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 93 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 94 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women 95 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 96 Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM 97 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 98 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 99 Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 100 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing DNS Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling DNS Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops

Finish - Daventry, 143.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 15 pts 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 12 3 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 9 4 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 7 5 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 6 6 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing 5 7 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 4 8 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 3 9 Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops 2 10 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 1

Mountain 1 - Weedon Hill, 93.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 4 pts 2 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 3 3 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 2 4 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 - Newnham Hill, 107.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 6 pts 2 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 5 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 4 4 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 3 5 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 2 6 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 - Newnham hill, 141.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 6 pts 2 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 5 3 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 4 4 Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 3 5 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing 2 6 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 1

Sprint 1 - Easton Moudit, 10.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 3 pts 2 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Sprint 2 - Cogenhoe, 18.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 2 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 - First passage of finish line, 109.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 2 3 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 1

British rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 4:08:06 2 Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing 0:00:33 3 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops 4 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 5 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:00:40 6 Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing 0:00:50 7 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:20 8 Mel Lowther (GBr) Storey Racing 9 Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:01:27 10 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:51 11 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:02:57 12 Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing 13 Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing 0:06:13 14 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:09:29 15 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 7:22:22 2 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:00:15 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:00:16 4 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:17 5 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:19 6 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:00:21 7 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:23 8 Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops 9 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 10 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing 11 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 12 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 13 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 14 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 15 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 16 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 17 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:39 18 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:40 19 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 20 Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 21 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 22 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 23 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 24 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 25 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 26 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 27 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 28 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 29 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 30 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling 31 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:00:54 32 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:56 33 Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing 34 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops 35 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 36 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 37 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 38 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 39 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 40 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 41 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 0:01:01 42 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:01:03 43 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 44 Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling 45 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:01:06 46 Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:13 47 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:01:18 48 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 0:01:24 49 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 50 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 51 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:01:34 52 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:01:39 53 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 0:01:42 54 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:43 55 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 56 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 57 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 58 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 59 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 60 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 61 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 62 Mel Lowther (GBr) Storey Racing 63 Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:01:50 64 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:01:59 65 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 66 Emma Norsgaard (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:02:11 67 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:02:14 68 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 69 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5 0:02:23 70 Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 71 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM 72 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM 73 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 74 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:02:25 75 Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing 0:02:27 76 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:02:45 77 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 0:02:50 78 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:03:20 79 Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing 80 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 0:03:21 81 Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:03:25 82 Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:04:07 83 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 84 Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing 0:06:36 85 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:09:42 86 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:09:46 87 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:09:50 88 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:09:52 89 Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 90 Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 91 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 92 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops 93 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 94 Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:10:30 95 Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 96 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 97 Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM 98 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:11:13 99 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 0:11:39 100 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing 0:13:33

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 24 pts 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 17 3 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women 15 4 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 12 5 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 9 6 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 7 7 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 7 8 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 6 9 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 6 10 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing 5 11 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 4 12 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 4 13 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 3 14 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5 3 15 Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops 2 16 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 2 17 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 1 18 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 18 pts 2 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 8 3 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 7 4 Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 7 5 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 7 6 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 7 7 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 4 8 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing 2 9 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 1 10 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 1

Intermediate sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 9 pts 2 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 8 3 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 6 4 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 2 5 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 2 6 Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 1 7 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 1 8 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 1

British rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 7:22:37 2 Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing 0:00:41 3 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops 4 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 5 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:00:48 6 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:28 7 Mel Lowther (GBr) Storey Racing 8 Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:01:35 9 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:59 10 Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing 0:02:12 11 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:03:05 12 Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing 13 Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing 0:06:21 14 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:09:37 15 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing 0:13:18