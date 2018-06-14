OVO Energy Women's Tour: Rivera wins stage 2
Sunweb rider takes overall lead in Daventry
Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) won stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour in a photo finish against Marianne Vos (WaowDeals) as Newnham Hill couldn't prevent a sprint finish. Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) rounded out the stage podium. Rivera is now also the leader of the general classification with three stages still to go.
Starting in Rushden and finishing in Daventry, stage 2 covered 143.9 km, mostly in Northamptonshire. The stage was a continuous up-and-down with three classified climbs as well as three intermediate sprints, two of which were held within the first 20 km. Newnham Hill just outside Daventry had to be climbed twice, cresting just 2.3 km from the finish the second time.
The peloton was kept together in the start as the sprinters eyed the bonus seconds on offer at the two intermediate sprints. Coryn Rivera won the first one, but was beaten by Danielle Rowe (WaowDeals) in the second. Just after the intermediate sprint, Maaike Boogaard (BTC City Ljubljana) got away, and the peloton seemed happy to let her sit at the front of the race on her own. 30 km into the race Boogaard's lead was 2:10 minutes.
In spite of strong winds, Boogaard increased her advantage even more in the first half of the stage until she led by a whole four minutes after 50 km. From there on, the peloton slowly but surely took back ground and eventually caught the lone escapee with 58 km to go, just seven kilometres from the first classified climb.
The race didn't split on the category 3 Weedon Hill, and Christine Majerus led the peloton over the top in her black mountain jersey. At the bottom of Newnham Hill (category 2) with 38 km to go, everything was still together, but the steep and narrow climb made the peloton break apart.
Four riders got a gap, and Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) led Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), Marianne Vos, and Rowe over the top to take the mountain points. This quartet stayed together on the descent to Daventry where Rowe won the third intermediate sprint at the first passage of the finish line with 34.1 km left to race.
A few kilometres later, the front group was caught by a group of 30 riders. Another group was about half a minute further behind, and these two groups merged with 28 km to go to form a big peloton. There were several attacks, but nobody managed to get off the front on the loop around Daventry.
And as nobody could get away on the second ascent of Newnham Hill either, the stage was decided in the sprint of a reduced peloton in the streets of Daventry. Vos went early on the finishing straight, but Rivera launched from the European champion's wheel on the final metres and threw her bike on the line, just pipping Vos for the win in a photo finish. Majerus finished third.
With her stage win, Rivera also takes over the green leader's jersey; the US rider now leads the race 15 seconds ahead of Rowe. The OVO Energy Women's Tour continues on Friday with a 150-kilometre stage from Atherstone to Royal Leamington Spa.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|4:08:06
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|4
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|6
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|7
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|8
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|9
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
|10
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|11
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|12
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|13
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|14
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|15
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|16
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|18
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:00:05
|19
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:17
|20
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|21
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|22
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|23
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|24
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|25
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|26
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|27
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|28
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|29
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|30
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|31
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|33
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|34
|Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:00:33
|35
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|36
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|37
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|39
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|40
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|42
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|43
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|44
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|0:00:40
|45
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
|46
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|48
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|49
|Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:00:50
|50
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|51
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:01:01
|52
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|53
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|54
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:01:20
|55
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|57
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Emma Norsgaard (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|60
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|61
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|62
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|63
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|64
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|65
|Mel Lowther (GBr) Storey Racing
|66
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:01:27
|67
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|68
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|69
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:01:51
|70
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|71
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|0:02:00
|72
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
|73
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|74
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|75
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|76
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:02:22
|77
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:57
|78
|Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing
|79
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|80
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:02:58
|81
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:03:02
|82
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:03:44
|83
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|84
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:06:13
|85
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:29
|86
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
|88
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|91
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|93
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|94
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|95
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|96
|Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|97
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|98
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|99
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing
|DNS
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|15
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|9
|4
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|6
|6
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|5
|7
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|4
|8
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|3
|9
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
|2
|10
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|4
|pts
|2
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|3
|3
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|2
|4
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|6
|pts
|2
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|5
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|2
|6
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|6
|pts
|2
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|5
|3
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|2
|6
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|pts
|2
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|2
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|2
|3
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|4:08:06
|2
|Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:00:33
|3
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|4
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:00:40
|6
|Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:00:50
|7
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:01:20
|8
|Mel Lowther (GBr) Storey Racing
|9
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:01:27
|10
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:01:51
|11
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:57
|12
|Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing
|13
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:06:13
|14
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:09:29
|15
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|7:22:22
|2
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|4
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:17
|5
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:19
|6
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:00:21
|7
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:23
|8
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
|9
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|10
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|11
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|13
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|14
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|15
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|16
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|17
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:39
|18
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:40
|19
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|20
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|21
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|22
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|23
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|24
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|25
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|26
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|27
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|28
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|30
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|31
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:00:54
|32
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:56
|33
|Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing
|34
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|35
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|36
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|37
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|38
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|40
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|41
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|0:01:01
|42
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:01:03
|43
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|45
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:01:06
|46
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:13
|47
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:01:18
|48
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|0:01:24
|49
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|50
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|51
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|52
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:01:39
|53
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|0:01:42
|54
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:01:43
|55
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|57
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|58
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|59
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|60
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|62
|Mel Lowther (GBr) Storey Racing
|63
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:01:50
|64
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:59
|65
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|66
|Emma Norsgaard (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:11
|67
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:02:14
|68
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|69
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|0:02:23
|70
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|71
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
|72
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|73
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|74
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:02:25
|75
|Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:02:27
|76
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:02:45
|77
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|0:02:50
|78
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:20
|79
|Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing
|80
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:03:21
|81
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:03:25
|82
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:04:07
|83
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|84
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:06:36
|85
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:09:42
|86
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:09:46
|87
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:50
|88
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:09:52
|89
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|91
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|92
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
|93
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:30
|95
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|98
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:11:13
|99
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:11:39
|100
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:13:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|24
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|17
|3
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|15
|4
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|12
|5
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|9
|6
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|7
|7
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|7
|8
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|6
|9
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|6
|10
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|5
|11
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|4
|12
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|4
|13
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|3
|14
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|3
|15
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
|2
|16
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|2
|17
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|1
|18
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|18
|pts
|2
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|8
|3
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|7
|4
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|7
|6
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|7
|7
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|2
|9
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|10
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|9
|pts
|2
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|6
|4
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|2
|5
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|2
|6
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|1
|7
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|1
|8
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|7:22:37
|2
|Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:00:41
|3
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|4
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:00:48
|6
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:01:28
|7
|Mel Lowther (GBr) Storey Racing
|8
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:01:35
|9
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:01:59
|10
|Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:02:12
|11
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:05
|12
|Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing
|13
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:06:21
|14
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:09:37
|15
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:13:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|22:08:15
|2
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:17
|3
|Team Sunweb
|4
|Btc City Ljubljana
|5
|Ale Cipollini
|6
|Canyon-Sram Racing
|7
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:51
|8
|Mitchelton Scott
|0:00:53
|9
|Trek - Drops
|0:01:13
|10
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:14
|11
|Wiggle High5
|0:01:18
|12
|Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:02:07
|13
|Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|14
|Storey Racing
|0:02:43
|15
|Team Virtu Cycling
|0:02:57
|16
|Valcar PBM
|0:03:27
|17
|WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:03
