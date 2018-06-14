Trending

OVO Energy Women's Tour: Rivera wins stage 2

Sunweb rider takes overall lead in Daventry

Image 1 of 31

Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) and Marianne Vos (Waowdeals) sprint for the stage 2 finish line at OVO Energy Women's Tour

Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) and Marianne Vos (Waowdeals) sprint for the stage 2 finish line at OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 31

Coryn Rivera wins stage 2 at OVO Energy Women's Tour

Coryn Rivera wins stage 2 at OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 31

Coryn Rivera wins stage 2 at OVO Energy Women's Tour and takes the leader's jersey

Coryn Rivera wins stage 2 at OVO Energy Women's Tour and takes the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 31

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) in the mountain leader's jersey

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) in the mountain leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 31

Coryn Rivera wins stage 2 at OVO Energy Women's Tour, and takes the sprints classification lead

Coryn Rivera wins stage 2 at OVO Energy Women's Tour, and takes the sprints classification lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 31

Dani Rowe (Waowdeals) best British rider at Ovo Energy Women's Tour

Dani Rowe (Waowdeals) best British rider at Ovo Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 31

Coryn Rivera wins stage 2 at OVO Energy Women's Tour and takes the overall lead

Coryn Rivera wins stage 2 at OVO Energy Women's Tour and takes the overall lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 31

Maaike Boogaard of The Netherlands and Team BTC City Ljubljana Most Aggressive Rider

Maaike Boogaard of The Netherlands and Team BTC City Ljubljana Most Aggressive Rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 31

Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) and Marianne Vos (Waowdeals) sprint for the stage 2 finish line at OVO Energy Women's Tour

Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) and Marianne Vos (Waowdeals) sprint for the stage 2 finish line at OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 31

Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) and Marianne Vos (Waowdeals) sprint for the stage 2 finish line at OVO Energy Women's Tour

Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) and Marianne Vos (Waowdeals) sprint for the stage 2 finish line at OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 31

Valcar PBM's Pinarello bikes at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Valcar PBM's Pinarello bikes at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 31

Marianne Vos at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Marianne Vos at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 31

BTC City Ljubljana at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour

BTC City Ljubljana at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 31

Kasia Niewiadoma at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Kasia Niewiadoma at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 31

Nicole Hanselmann at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Nicole Hanselmann at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 31

Lisa Brennauer at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Lisa Brennauer at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 31

Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 31

Hitec team at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Hitec team at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 31

Overall leader Jolien D'hoore at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Overall leader Jolien D'hoore at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 31

Mitchelton-Scott sign in at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Mitchelton-Scott sign in at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 31

Overall leader Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Overall leader Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 31

Overall leader Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Overall leader Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 31

Valcar PBM's Pinarello bikes at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Valcar PBM's Pinarello bikes at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 31

The peloton at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour

The peloton at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 31

The peloton at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour

The peloton at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 31

Sara Roy at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Sara Roy at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 31

Gracie Elvin at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Gracie Elvin at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 31

Jessica Allen at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Jessica Allen at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 31

Alexandra Manly (Mitchelton-Scott) at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Alexandra Manly (Mitchelton-Scott) at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 31

Georgia Williams (Mitchelton-Scott) at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Georgia Williams (Mitchelton-Scott) at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 31

Waowdeals at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Waowdeals at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) won stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour in a photo finish against Marianne Vos (WaowDeals) as Newnham Hill couldn't prevent a sprint finish. Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) rounded out the stage podium. Rivera is now also the leader of the general classification with three stages still to go.

Starting in Rushden and finishing in Daventry, stage 2 covered 143.9 km, mostly in Northamptonshire. The stage was a continuous up-and-down with three classified climbs as well as three intermediate sprints, two of which were held within the first 20 km. Newnham Hill just outside Daventry had to be climbed twice, cresting just 2.3 km from the finish the second time.

The peloton was kept together in the start as the sprinters eyed the bonus seconds on offer at the two intermediate sprints. Coryn Rivera won the first one, but was beaten by Danielle Rowe (WaowDeals) in the second. Just after the intermediate sprint, Maaike Boogaard (BTC City Ljubljana) got away, and the peloton seemed happy to let her sit at the front of the race on her own. 30 km into the race Boogaard's lead was 2:10 minutes.

In spite of strong winds, Boogaard increased her advantage even more in the first half of the stage until she led by a whole four minutes after 50 km. From there on, the peloton slowly but surely took back ground and eventually caught the lone escapee with 58 km to go, just seven kilometres from the first classified climb.

The race didn't split on the category 3 Weedon Hill, and Christine Majerus led the peloton over the top in her black mountain jersey. At the bottom of Newnham Hill (category 2) with 38 km to go, everything was still together, but the steep and narrow climb made the peloton break apart.

Four riders got a gap, and Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) led Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), Marianne Vos, and Rowe over the top to take the mountain points. This quartet stayed together on the descent to Daventry where Rowe won the third intermediate sprint at the first passage of the finish line with 34.1 km left to race.

A few kilometres later, the front group was caught by a group of 30 riders. Another group was about half a minute further behind, and these two groups merged with 28 km to go to form a big peloton. There were several attacks, but nobody managed to get off the front on the loop around Daventry.

And as nobody could get away on the second ascent of Newnham Hill either, the stage was decided in the sprint of a reduced peloton in the streets of Daventry. Vos went early on the finishing straight, but Rivera launched from the European champion's wheel on the final metres and threw her bike on the line, just pipping Vos for the win in a photo finish. Majerus finished third.

With her stage win, Rivera also takes over the green leader's jersey; the US rider now leads the race 15 seconds ahead of Rowe. The OVO Energy Women's Tour continues on Friday with a 150-kilometre stage from Atherstone to Royal Leamington Spa.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women4:08:06
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
4Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
5Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
6Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing
7Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
8Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
9Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
10Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
11Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
12Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
13Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
14Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
15Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
16Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
17Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
18Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women0:00:05
19Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:17
20Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
21Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
22Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
23Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
24Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
25Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
26Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
27Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
28Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
29Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
30Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
31Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
32Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
33Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
34Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing0:00:33
35Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
36Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
37Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
38Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
39Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
40Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
41Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
42Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
43Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
44Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High50:00:40
45Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
46Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
47Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
48Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
49Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing0:00:50
50Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
51Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:01:01
52Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
53Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
54Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:01:20
55Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
56Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
57Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
58Emma Norsgaard (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
59Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
60Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
61Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
62Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
63Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
64Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
65Mel Lowther (GBr) Storey Racing
66Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops0:01:27
67Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:01:36
68Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
69Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM0:01:51
70Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
71Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High50:02:00
72Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
73Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
74Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
75Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
76Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:02:22
77Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:02:57
78Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing
79Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
80Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling0:02:58
81Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:03:02
82Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:03:44
83Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
84Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing0:06:13
85Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:09:29
86Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
87Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
88Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
89Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
90Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
91Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
92Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
93Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
94Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
95Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
96Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
97Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
98Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
99Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
100Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing
DNSJelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNSAbigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops

Finish - Daventry, 143.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women15pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team12
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam9
4Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team7
5Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women6
6Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing5
7Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM4
8Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana3
9Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops2
10Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High51

Mountain 1 - Weedon Hill, 93.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam4pts
2Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High53
3Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing2
4Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 2 - Newnham Hill, 107.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High56pts
2Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing5
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team4
4Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team3
5Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing2
6Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 3 - Newnham hill, 141.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High56pts
2Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing5
3Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team4
4Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team3
5Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing2
6Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women1

Sprint 1 - Easton Moudit, 10.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women3pts
2Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team2
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Sprint 2 - Cogenhoe, 18.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women2
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 3 - First passage of finish line, 109.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High52
3Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing1

British rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team4:08:06
2Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing0:00:33
3Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
4Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
5Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops0:00:40
6Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing0:00:50
7Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:01:20
8Mel Lowther (GBr) Storey Racing
9Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops0:01:27
10Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:01:51
11Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:02:57
12Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing
13Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing0:06:13
14Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops0:09:29
15Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women7:22:22
2Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:15
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:16
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:17
5Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:19
6Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:00:21
7Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:23
8Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
9Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
10Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing
11Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
12Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
13Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
14Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
15Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
16Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
17Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:00:39
18Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:40
19Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
20Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
21Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
22Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
23Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
24Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
25Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
26Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
27Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
28Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
29Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
30Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
31Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:00:54
32Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:56
33Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing
34Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
35Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
36Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
37Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
38Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
39Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
40Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
41Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High50:01:01
42Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops0:01:03
43Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
44Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
45Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women0:01:06
46Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01:13
47Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:01:18
48Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women0:01:24
49Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
50Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
51Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:01:34
52Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:01:39
53Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini0:01:42
54Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:01:43
55Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
56Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
57Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
58Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
59Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
60Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
61Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
62Mel Lowther (GBr) Storey Racing
63Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops0:01:50
64Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:01:59
65Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
66Emma Norsgaard (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:02:11
67Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:02:14
68Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
69Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High50:02:23
70Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
71Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
72Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
73Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
74Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:02:25
75Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing0:02:27
76Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:02:45
77Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High50:02:50
78Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:03:20
79Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing
80Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling0:03:21
81Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:03:25
82Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling0:04:07
83Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
84Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing0:06:36
85Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women0:09:42
86Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:09:46
87Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:09:50
88Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling0:09:52
89Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
90Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
91Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
92Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
93Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
94Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:10:30
95Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
96Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
97Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
98Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:11:13
99Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High50:11:39
100Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing0:13:33

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women24pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team17
3Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women15
4Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini12
5Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam9
6Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team7
7Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling7
8Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women6
9Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam6
10Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing5
11Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM4
12Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope4
13Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana3
14Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High53
15Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops2
16Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing2
17Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High51
18Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High518pts
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam8
3Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team7
4Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team7
5Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing7
6Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing7
7Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team4
8Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing2
9Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women1
10Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini1

Intermediate sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women9pts
2Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team8
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam6
4Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High52
5Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team2
6Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team1
7Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing1
8Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini1

British rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team7:22:37
2Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing0:00:41
3Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
4Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
5Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops0:00:48
6Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:01:28
7Mel Lowther (GBr) Storey Racing
8Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops0:01:35
9Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:01:59
10Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing0:02:12
11Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:03:05
12Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing
13Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing0:06:21
14Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops0:09:37
15Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing0:13:18

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team22:08:15
2Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:17
3Team Sunweb
4Btc City Ljubljana
5Ale Cipollini
6Canyon-Sram Racing
7FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:51
8Mitchelton Scott0:00:53
9Trek - Drops0:01:13
10Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:14
11Wiggle High50:01:18
12Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:02:07
13Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:02:17
14Storey Racing0:02:43
15Team Virtu Cycling0:02:57
16Valcar PBM0:03:27
17WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:04:03

