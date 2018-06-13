Image 1 of 32 Jolien D'Hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 32 Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 1 at OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 32 Jolien D'hoore takes the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 32 Susanne Andersen (Hitec) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 32 Jolien D'Hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 32 Best British rider Dani Rowe (Waowdeals) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 32 OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 32 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 32 OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 32 Jolien D'hoore at the OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 32 OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 32 Mitchelton-Scott ahead of the OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 32 OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 32 Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 32 Defending champion Kasia Kiewiadoma at OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 32 OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 32 Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 1 at OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 32 Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) ahead of the OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 32 OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 32 Boels Dolmans on stage at the start of the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 32 Jolien D'hoore's bike with a pink ribbon tied to the saddle for breast cancer campaign - OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 32 Mitchelton-Scott, pink ribbon, breast cancer campaign (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 32 Mitchelton-Scott, pink ribbon, breast cancer campaign (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 32 Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram) at the Jolien D'hoore's bike with a pink ribbon tied to the saddle for breast cancer campaign - OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 32 Jolien D'hoore's bike with a pink ribbon tied to the saddle for breast cancer campaign - OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start - Mitchelton -Scott bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 32 Jolien D'hoore's bike with a pink ribbon tied to the saddle for breast cancer campaign - OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start - Mitchelton-Scott bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 32 Jolien D'hoore's bike with a pink ribbon tied to the saddle for breast cancer campaign - OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 32 Jolien D'hoore's bike with a pink ribbon tied to the saddle for breast cancer campaign - OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 32 Stage 1 winner Jolien D'hoore's bike, pink ribbon for breast cancer campain, OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 32 OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 32 Mitchelton-Scott on the sign-in stage at OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 32 Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 1 at OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) made an impressive comeback from injury, winning the opening stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour in Southwold on Wednesday. The Belgian champion won the bunch sprint ahead of Marta Bastianelli (Ale Cipollini) and Coryn Rivera (Sunweb).

D'hoore fractured her collarbone after crashing on the track three weeks ago and said she was recovered enough to start the five-day Women's WorldTour event, although she was unsure of how she could perform after taking time off. She now leads the overall classification by two seconds ahead of Rivera and four seconds ahead of Bastianelli.

The first stage from Framlingham to the seaside town of Southwold covered 129.7 km through Suffolk with one mountain sprint in Ipswich's Christchurch Park as well as two intermediate sprints. The route was a continuous up-and-down, but nevertheless, a bunch sprint was expected on the slightly-rising finishing straight in Southwold.

It was a cautious peloton that rolled out of Framlingham, with no moves on the first 25 kilometres. The attacks started only when the peloton reached Ipswich. Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) took full points in the Christchurch Park mountain sprint and will wear the black Queen of the Mountains jersey on stage 2. The peloton briefly split after the hill but was quickly back together.

Coryn Rivera won the intermediate sprint in Needham Market for three valuable bonus seconds ahead of Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) and Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini). There were some attempts to form a breakaway following the sprint, but nobody succeeded in getting away from the peloton. The race settled down a bit after that as riders took on food. World champion Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) suffered a puncture with 66 km to go but expertly made her way back to the pack.

After a big loop through Suffolk, the start town of Framlingham also hosted the second intermediate sprint with 50 km to go. This time, Pieters took the sprint points and bonus seconds, beating Danielle Rowe (WaowDeals) and Rivera; Pieters will wear the red intermediate sprint jersey on stage 2.

A group of riders tried to get away with 40 km to go but were immediately chased down. Next to try was Susanne Andersen (Hitec Products-Birk Sport) who succeeded in establishing a 20-second gap, but the Norwegian was reeled in again after a few kilometres off the front.

On the final 20 kilometres, the pace was kept high by the sprinters' teams to discourage any further attacks, and the peloton was led into Southwold by Boels Dolmans for a big bunch sprint. Slightly uphill and into a headwind, it was, however, Jolien D'hoore who timed her sprint best and beat Marta Bastianelli and Rivera to the win. With the stage win, D'hoore naturally also takes the overall lead of the race.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women 3:14:39 2 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 3 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 4 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 5 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 6 Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 7 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 8 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5 9 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 10 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 11 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 12 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 13 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 14 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 15 Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 16 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 17 Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops 18 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 19 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 20 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 21 Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 22 Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 23 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 24 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM 25 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 26 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops 27 Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing 28 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 29 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM 30 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 31 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 32 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops 33 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 34 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing 35 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 36 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 37 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 38 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 39 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 40 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 41 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 42 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 43 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 44 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 45 Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 46 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 47 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 48 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 49 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 50 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 51 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 52 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 53 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 54 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 55 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 56 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 57 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 58 Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 59 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 60 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 61 Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 62 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 63 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 64 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 65 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 66 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 67 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 68 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops 69 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling 70 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 71 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 72 Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 73 Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing 74 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 75 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 76 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 77 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 78 Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing 79 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 80 Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops 81 Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling 82 Mel Lowther (GBr) Storey Racing 83 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 84 Emma Norsgaard (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:28 85 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:00:31 86 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:00:36 87 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 0:00:38 88 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 89 Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 90 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women 91 Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 92 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 93 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 94 Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM 95 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:00:42 96 Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing 0:01:14 97 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:01:21 98 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 0:01:47 99 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 100 Katie Archibald (GBr) Wiggle High5 101 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing 0:03:41 102 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women 15 pts 2 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 12 3 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 9 4 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 7 5 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 6 6 Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 5 7 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 4 8 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5 3 9 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 2 10 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 1

Mountain 1 - Christchurch park, Ipswich - 27.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 4 pts 2 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 3 3 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 1

Sprint 1 - Needham market - 48.2 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 3 pts 2 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2 3 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 1

Sprint 2 - Framlingham - 79. km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 pts 2 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 9:43:57 2 Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope 3 Cylance Pro Cycling 4 Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 Ale Cipollini 6 Team Sunweb 7 Trek - Drops 8 Canyon // Sram Racing 9 Btc City Ljubljana 10 Valcar Pbm 11 Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team 12 Team Virtu Cycling 13 Hitec Products - Birk Sport 14 Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team 15 Storey Racing 16 Mitchelton Scott 0:00:31 17 Wiggle High5 0:00:38

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women 3:14:29 2 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:02 3 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:00:04 4 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:05 5 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:00:08 6 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 0:00:09 7 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:10 8 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 9 Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 10 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 11 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5 12 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 13 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 14 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 15 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 16 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 17 Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 18 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 19 Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops 20 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 21 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 22 Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 23 Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 24 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM 25 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 26 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops 27 Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing 28 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 29 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM 30 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 31 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 32 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops 33 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 34 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing 35 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 36 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 37 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 38 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 39 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 40 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 41 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 42 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 43 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 44 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 45 Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 46 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 47 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 48 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 49 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 50 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 51 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 52 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 53 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 54 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 55 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 56 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 57 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 58 Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 59 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 60 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 61 Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 62 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 63 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 64 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 65 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 66 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM 67 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 68 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops 69 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling 70 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 71 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 72 Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 73 Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing 74 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 75 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 76 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 77 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 78 Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing 79 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 80 Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops 81 Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling 82 Mel Lowther (GBr) Storey Racing 83 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 84 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops 85 Emma Norsgaard (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:38 86 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:00:41 87 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:00:46 88 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 0:00:48 89 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 90 Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 91 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women 92 Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 93 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 94 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 95 Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM 96 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:00:52 97 Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing 0:01:24 98 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:01:31 99 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 0:01:57 100 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 101 Katie Archibald (GBr) Wiggle High5 102 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing 0:03:51

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women 15 pts 2 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 12 3 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 9 4 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 7 5 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 6 6 Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 5 7 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 4 8 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5 3 9 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 2 10 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 4 pts 2 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 3 3 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 1

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 pts 2 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 4 3 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 1

Regional riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 3:14:37 2 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:02 3 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops 4 Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing 5 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops 6 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 7 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 8 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops 9 Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing 10 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 11 Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing 12 Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops 13 Mel Lowther (GBr) Storey Racing 14 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops 15 Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing 0:01:16 16 Katie Archibald (GBr) Wiggle High5 0:01:49 17 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing 0:03:43