OVO Energy Women's Tour: D'hoore wins opening stage in Southwold

Mitchelton-Scott sprinter takes first leader's jersey

Image 1 of 32

Jolien D'Hoore (Mitchelton-Scott)

Jolien D'Hoore (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 32

Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 1 at OVO Energy Women's Tour

Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 1 at OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 32

Jolien D'hoore takes the leader's jersey

Jolien D'hoore takes the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 32

Susanne Andersen (Hitec)

Susanne Andersen (Hitec)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 32

Jolien D'Hoore (Mitchelton-Scott)

Jolien D'Hoore (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 32

Best British rider Dani Rowe (Waowdeals)

Best British rider Dani Rowe (Waowdeals)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 32

OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start

OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 32

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 32

OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start

OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 32

Jolien D'hoore at the OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start

Jolien D'hoore at the OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 32

OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start

OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 32

Mitchelton-Scott ahead of the OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start

Mitchelton-Scott ahead of the OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 32

OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start

OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 32

Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start

Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 32

Defending champion Kasia Kiewiadoma at OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start

Defending champion Kasia Kiewiadoma at OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 32

OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start

OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 32

Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 1 at OVO Energy Women's Tour

Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 1 at OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 32

Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) ahead of the OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start

Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) ahead of the OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 32

OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start

OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 32

Boels Dolmans on stage at the start of the OVO Energy Women's Tour

Boels Dolmans on stage at the start of the OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 32

Jolien D'hoore's bike with a pink ribbon tied to the saddle for breast cancer campaign - OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start

Jolien D'hoore's bike with a pink ribbon tied to the saddle for breast cancer campaign - OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 32

Mitchelton-Scott, pink ribbon, breast cancer campaign

Mitchelton-Scott, pink ribbon, breast cancer campaign
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 32

Mitchelton-Scott, pink ribbon, breast cancer campaign

Mitchelton-Scott, pink ribbon, breast cancer campaign
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 32

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram) at the Jolien D'hoore's bike with a pink ribbon tied to the saddle for breast cancer campaign - OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram) at the Jolien D'hoore's bike with a pink ribbon tied to the saddle for breast cancer campaign - OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 32

Jolien D'hoore's bike with a pink ribbon tied to the saddle for breast cancer campaign - OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start - Mitchelton -Scott bike

Jolien D'hoore's bike with a pink ribbon tied to the saddle for breast cancer campaign - OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start - Mitchelton -Scott bike
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 32

Jolien D'hoore's bike with a pink ribbon tied to the saddle for breast cancer campaign - OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start - Mitchelton-Scott bike

Jolien D'hoore's bike with a pink ribbon tied to the saddle for breast cancer campaign - OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start - Mitchelton-Scott bike
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 32

Jolien D'hoore's bike with a pink ribbon tied to the saddle for breast cancer campaign - OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start

Jolien D'hoore's bike with a pink ribbon tied to the saddle for breast cancer campaign - OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 32

Jolien D'hoore's bike with a pink ribbon tied to the saddle for breast cancer campaign - OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start

Jolien D'hoore's bike with a pink ribbon tied to the saddle for breast cancer campaign - OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 32

Stage 1 winner Jolien D'hoore's bike, pink ribbon for breast cancer campain, OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start

Stage 1 winner Jolien D'hoore's bike, pink ribbon for breast cancer campain, OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 32

OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start

OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 32

Mitchelton-Scott on the sign-in stage at OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start

Mitchelton-Scott on the sign-in stage at OVO Enery Women's Tour stage 1 start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 32

Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 1 at OVO Energy Women's Tour

Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 1 at OVO Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) made an impressive comeback from injury, winning the opening stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour in Southwold on Wednesday. The Belgian champion won the bunch sprint ahead of Marta Bastianelli (Ale Cipollini) and Coryn Rivera (Sunweb).

D'hoore fractured her collarbone after crashing on the track three weeks ago and said she was recovered enough to start the five-day Women's WorldTour event, although she was unsure of how she could perform after taking time off. She now leads the overall classification by two seconds ahead of Rivera and four seconds ahead of Bastianelli.

The first stage from Framlingham to the seaside town of Southwold covered 129.7 km through Suffolk with one mountain sprint in Ipswich's Christchurch Park as well as two intermediate sprints. The route was a continuous up-and-down, but nevertheless, a bunch sprint was expected on the slightly-rising finishing straight in Southwold.

It was a cautious peloton that rolled out of Framlingham, with no moves on the first 25 kilometres. The attacks started only when the peloton reached Ipswich. Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) took full points in the Christchurch Park mountain sprint and will wear the black Queen of the Mountains jersey on stage 2. The peloton briefly split after the hill but was quickly back together.

Coryn Rivera won the intermediate sprint in Needham Market for three valuable bonus seconds ahead of Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) and Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini). There were some attempts to form a breakaway following the sprint, but nobody succeeded in getting away from the peloton. The race settled down a bit after that as riders took on food. World champion Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) suffered a puncture with 66 km to go but expertly made her way back to the pack.

After a big loop through Suffolk, the start town of Framlingham also hosted the second intermediate sprint with 50 km to go. This time, Pieters took the sprint points and bonus seconds, beating Danielle Rowe (WaowDeals) and Rivera; Pieters will wear the red intermediate sprint jersey on stage 2.

A group of riders tried to get away with 40 km to go but were immediately chased down. Next to try was Susanne Andersen (Hitec Products-Birk Sport) who succeeded in establishing a 20-second gap, but the Norwegian was reeled in again after a few kilometres off the front.

On the final 20 kilometres, the pace was kept high by the sprinters' teams to discourage any further attacks, and the peloton was led into Southwold by Boels Dolmans for a big bunch sprint. Slightly uphill and into a headwind, it was, however, Jolien D'hoore who timed her sprint best and beat Marta Bastianelli and Rivera to the win. With the stage win, D'hoore naturally also takes the overall lead of the race.

Watch the stage 1 highlights below.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women3:14:39
2Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
3Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
4Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
5Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
6Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
7Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
8Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
9Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
10Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
11Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
12Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
13Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
14Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
15Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
16Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
17Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
18Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
19Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
20Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
21Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
22Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
23Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
24Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
25Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
26Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
27Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing
28Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
29Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
30Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
31Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
32Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
33Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
34Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing
35Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
36Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
37Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
38Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
39Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
40Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
41Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
42Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
43Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
44Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
45Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
46Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
47Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
48Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
49Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
50Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
51Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
52Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
53Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
54Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
55Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
56Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
57Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
58Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
59Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
60Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
61Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
62Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
63Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
64Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
65Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
66Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
67Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
68Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
69Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
70Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
71Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
72Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
73Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing
74Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
75Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
76Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
77Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
78Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing
79Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
80Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
81Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
82Mel Lowther (GBr) Storey Racing
83Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
84Emma Norsgaard (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:28
85Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:00:31
86Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:00:36
87Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High50:00:38
88Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
89Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
90Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
91Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
92Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
93Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
94Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
95Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:00:42
96Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing0:01:14
97Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:01:21
98Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High50:01:47
99Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
100Katie Archibald (GBr) Wiggle High5
101Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing0:03:41
102Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women15pts
2Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini12
3Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women9
4Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling7
5Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam6
6Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team5
7Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope4
8Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High53
9Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing2
10Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling1

Mountain 1 - Christchurch park, Ipswich - 27.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam4pts
2Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High53
3Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team2
4Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini1

Sprint 1 - Needham market - 48.2 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women3pts
2Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini1

Sprint 2 - Framlingham - 79. km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3pts
2Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team2
3Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team9:43:57
2Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
3Cylance Pro Cycling
4Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
5Ale Cipollini
6Team Sunweb
7Trek - Drops
8Canyon // Sram Racing
9Btc City Ljubljana
10Valcar Pbm
11Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
12Team Virtu Cycling
13Hitec Products - Birk Sport
14Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
15Storey Racing
16Mitchelton Scott0:00:31
17Wiggle High50:00:38

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women3:14:29
2Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women0:00:02
3Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:00:04
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:05
5Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:08
6Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini0:00:09
7Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:10
8Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
9Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
10Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
11Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
12Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
13Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
14Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
15Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
16Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
17Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
18Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
19Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
20Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
21Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
22Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
23Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
24Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
25Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
26Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
27Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing
28Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
29Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
30Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
31Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
32Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
33Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
34Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing
35Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
36Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
37Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
38Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
39Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
40Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
41Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
42Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
43Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
44Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
45Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
46Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
47Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
48Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
49Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
50Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
51Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
52Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
53Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
54Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
55Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
56Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
57Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
58Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
59Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
60Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
61Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
62Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
63Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
64Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
65Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
66Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
67Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
68Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
69Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
70Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
71Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
72Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
73Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing
74Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
75Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
76Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
77Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
78Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing
79Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
80Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
81Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
82Mel Lowther (GBr) Storey Racing
83Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
84Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops
85Emma Norsgaard (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:38
86Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:00:41
87Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:00:46
88Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High50:00:48
89Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
90Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
91Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
92Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
93Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
94Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
95Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
96Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:00:52
97Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing0:01:24
98Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:01:31
99Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High50:01:57
100Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
101Katie Archibald (GBr) Wiggle High5
102Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing0:03:51

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women15pts
2Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini12
3Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women9
4Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling7
5Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam6
6Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team5
7Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope4
8Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High53
9Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing2
10Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam4pts
2Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High53
3Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team2
4Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini1

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam5pts
2Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women4
3Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team2
4Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini1

Regional riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team3:14:37
2Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:00:02
3Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
4Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing
5Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
6Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
7Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
8Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
9Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing
10Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
11Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing
12Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
13Mel Lowther (GBr) Storey Racing
14Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops
15Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing0:01:16
16Katie Archibald (GBr) Wiggle High50:01:49
17Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing0:03:43

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team9:43:57
2Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
3Cylance Pro Cycling
4Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
5Ale Cipollini
6Team Sunweb
7Trek - Drops
8Canyon // Sram Racing
9Btc City Ljubljana
10Valcar Pbm
11Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
12Team Virtu Cycling
13Hitec Products - Birk Sport
14Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
15Storey Racing
16Mitchelton Scott0:00:31
17Wiggle High50:00:38

 

