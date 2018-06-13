OVO Energy Women's Tour: D'hoore wins opening stage in Southwold
Mitchelton-Scott sprinter takes first leader's jersey
Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) made an impressive comeback from injury, winning the opening stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour in Southwold on Wednesday. The Belgian champion won the bunch sprint ahead of Marta Bastianelli (Ale Cipollini) and Coryn Rivera (Sunweb).
D'hoore fractured her collarbone after crashing on the track three weeks ago and said she was recovered enough to start the five-day Women's WorldTour event, although she was unsure of how she could perform after taking time off. She now leads the overall classification by two seconds ahead of Rivera and four seconds ahead of Bastianelli.
The first stage from Framlingham to the seaside town of Southwold covered 129.7 km through Suffolk with one mountain sprint in Ipswich's Christchurch Park as well as two intermediate sprints. The route was a continuous up-and-down, but nevertheless, a bunch sprint was expected on the slightly-rising finishing straight in Southwold.
It was a cautious peloton that rolled out of Framlingham, with no moves on the first 25 kilometres. The attacks started only when the peloton reached Ipswich. Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) took full points in the Christchurch Park mountain sprint and will wear the black Queen of the Mountains jersey on stage 2. The peloton briefly split after the hill but was quickly back together.
Coryn Rivera won the intermediate sprint in Needham Market for three valuable bonus seconds ahead of Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) and Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini). There were some attempts to form a breakaway following the sprint, but nobody succeeded in getting away from the peloton. The race settled down a bit after that as riders took on food. World champion Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) suffered a puncture with 66 km to go but expertly made her way back to the pack.
After a big loop through Suffolk, the start town of Framlingham also hosted the second intermediate sprint with 50 km to go. This time, Pieters took the sprint points and bonus seconds, beating Danielle Rowe (WaowDeals) and Rivera; Pieters will wear the red intermediate sprint jersey on stage 2.
A group of riders tried to get away with 40 km to go but were immediately chased down. Next to try was Susanne Andersen (Hitec Products-Birk Sport) who succeeded in establishing a 20-second gap, but the Norwegian was reeled in again after a few kilometres off the front.
On the final 20 kilometres, the pace was kept high by the sprinters' teams to discourage any further attacks, and the peloton was led into Southwold by Boels Dolmans for a big bunch sprint. Slightly uphill and into a headwind, it was, however, Jolien D'hoore who timed her sprint best and beat Marta Bastianelli and Rivera to the win. With the stage win, D'hoore naturally also takes the overall lead of the race.
Watch the stage 1 highlights below.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|3:14:39
|2
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|3
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|4
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|5
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|6
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|8
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|9
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|10
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|11
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|12
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|13
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|15
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|16
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|17
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
|18
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|19
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|21
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|22
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|24
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
|25
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
|27
|Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing
|28
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|30
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|31
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|32
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|33
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|34
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|35
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|36
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|37
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|38
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|39
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|41
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|43
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|44
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|45
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|46
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|47
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|48
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|49
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|51
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|52
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|53
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|54
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|55
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|56
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|57
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|58
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|59
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|61
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|62
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|63
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|64
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|65
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|66
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|67
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|68
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
|69
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|70
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|71
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|72
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|73
|Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing
|74
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|76
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|77
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|78
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing
|79
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
|81
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|82
|Mel Lowther (GBr) Storey Racing
|83
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Emma Norsgaard (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|85
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:00:31
|86
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:00:36
|87
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|0:00:38
|88
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|89
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
|91
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|95
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:00:42
|96
|Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:01:14
|97
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:01:21
|98
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|0:01:47
|99
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|100
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Wiggle High5
|101
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:03:41
|102
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|15
|pts
|2
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|12
|3
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|9
|4
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|7
|5
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|6
|6
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|4
|8
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|3
|9
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|2
|10
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|4
|pts
|2
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|3
|3
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|pts
|2
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|pts
|2
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|9:43:57
|2
|Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|4
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|Ale Cipollini
|6
|Team Sunweb
|7
|Trek - Drops
|8
|Canyon // Sram Racing
|9
|Btc City Ljubljana
|10
|Valcar Pbm
|11
|Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Team Virtu Cycling
|13
|Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|14
|Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Storey Racing
|16
|Mitchelton Scott
|0:00:31
|17
|Wiggle High5
|0:00:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|3:14:29
|2
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:02
|3
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:04
|4
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:05
|5
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|6
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:09
|7
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:10
|8
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|9
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|11
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|12
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|13
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|14
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|15
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|16
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|17
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|18
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|19
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
|20
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|22
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|23
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
|25
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
|27
|Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing
|28
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|30
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|31
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|32
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|33
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|34
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|35
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|36
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|37
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|38
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|39
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|41
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|43
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|44
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|45
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|46
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|47
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|48
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|49
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|51
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|52
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|53
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|54
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|55
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|56
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|57
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|58
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|59
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|61
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|62
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|63
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|64
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|65
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|66
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|67
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|68
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
|69
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|70
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|71
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|72
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|73
|Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing
|74
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|76
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|77
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|78
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing
|79
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
|81
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|82
|Mel Lowther (GBr) Storey Racing
|83
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops
|85
|Emma Norsgaard (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|86
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:00:41
|87
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:00:46
|88
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|0:00:48
|89
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|90
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
|92
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|96
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:00:52
|97
|Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:01:24
|98
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:01:31
|99
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|0:01:57
|100
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|101
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Wiggle High5
|102
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:03:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|15
|pts
|2
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|12
|3
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|9
|4
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|7
|5
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|6
|6
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|4
|8
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|3
|9
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|2
|10
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|4
|pts
|2
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|3
|3
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|pts
|2
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|4
|3
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|3:14:37
|2
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:02
|3
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
|4
|Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing
|5
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|6
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|7
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
|9
|Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing
|10
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing
|12
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
|13
|Mel Lowther (GBr) Storey Racing
|14
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops
|15
|Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:01:16
|16
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:01:49
|17
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:03:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|9:43:57
|2
|Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|4
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|Ale Cipollini
|6
|Team Sunweb
|7
|Trek - Drops
|8
|Canyon // Sram Racing
|9
|Btc City Ljubljana
|10
|Valcar Pbm
|11
|Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Team Virtu Cycling
|13
|Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|14
|Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Storey Racing
|16
|Mitchelton Scott
|0:00:31
|17
|Wiggle High5
|0:00:38
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
De Ketele and Ghys win Gent Six DayThrilling final Madison comes down to the final sprint
-
Lotto Soudal Ladies sign Parkinson from DropsBritish rider racing 'cross for the first time in five years
-
Flandriencross: Van de Putte wins junior men's raceBaers, Harteel round out all-Belgian podium
-
Flandriencross: Vandeputte wins U23 men's raceKamp and Kielich round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy