Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder: Stetina and Gordon take early GC leads
By Cyclingnews
Five-day gravel stage race opens with 122km stage 1 in Cascade Mountains
Day 1: Sisters - McKenzie
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Stetina
|3:33:50
|2
|Edward Anderson
|0:08:36
|3
|Geoff Kabush
|0:16:50
|4
|Matthew Fox
|0:17:01
|5
|Coulton Hartrich
|0:20:47
|6
|Kerry Werner Jr.
|0:24:50
|7
|Tristan Uhl
|0:26:01
|8
|Maxx Chance
|0:29:36
|9
|Cory Wallace
|0:29:37
|10
|Cody Kaiser
|0:32:34
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Serena Gordon
|4:15:41
|2
|Rebecca Fahringer
|0:10:11
|3
|Sarah Sturm
|0:10:40
|4
|Flavia Oliveria
|0:15:11
|5
|Lauren Cantwell
|0:21:48
|6
|Hilary Heskett
|0:22:05
|7
|Kaysee Armstrong
|0:23:30
|8
|Courtenay McFadden
|0:30:26
|9
|Sarah Max
|0:35:19
|10
|Jennifer Luebke
|0:36:53
Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder: Stetina and Gordon take early GC leadsFive-day gravel stage race opens with 122km stage 1 in Cascade Mountains
