Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder: Stetina and Gordon take early GC leads

Five-day gravel stage race opens with 122km stage 1 in Cascade Mountains

Day 1: Sisters - McKenzie

2021 stage 1 winner Peter Stetina at Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder
2021 stage 1 winner Peter Stetina at Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder (Image credit: Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder)

Brief results - stage 1 men
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Stetina 3:33:50
2Edward Anderson 0:08:36
3Geoff Kabush 0:16:50
4Matthew Fox 0:17:01
5Coulton Hartrich 0:20:47
6Kerry Werner Jr. 0:24:50
7Tristan Uhl 0:26:01
8Maxx Chance 0:29:36
9Cory Wallace 0:29:37
10Cody Kaiser 0:32:34

Brief results - stage 1 women
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serena Gordon 4:15:41
2Rebecca Fahringer 0:10:11
3Sarah Sturm 0:10:40
4Flavia Oliveria 0:15:11
5Lauren Cantwell 0:21:48
6Hilary Heskett 0:22:05
7Kaysee Armstrong 0:23:30
8Courtenay McFadden 0:30:26
9Sarah Max 0:35:19
10Jennifer Luebke 0:36:53

