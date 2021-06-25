Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder: Stetina scores again with stage 2 win
By Cyclingnews
Sturm storms to victory on second day for women
Day 2: McKenzie - Oakridge
Peter Stetina (Team Ruined Gravel) took hold of the GC lead with a second win in a row at Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder on Thursday. In the women's open field, Sarah Sturm (Specialized) took the stage 2 victory.
Jonathan Baker (Sonic Boom Gravel) was relentless in his early attacks, getting up the road early. However, Stetina, Eddie Anderson (Alpecin-Fenix) and Coulton Hartrich (Manzur Cycling Design) bridged up and rode past him on the big climb of the 95-kilometre route. The trio split on the end of the climb, with Stetina taking the win, followed by Anderson and Hartrich, respectively.
“Unless Stetina has a mechanical or a flat, it’s going to be impossible to beat him in the GC, but I’d love to beat him in at least one stage. He’d gap me on every climb, but that’s OK as he was one of the best in the WorldTour,” Anderson said at the finish on the banks of the Willamette River.
Two years ago Sarah Sturm crashed out of this second stage, so no doubt she had a little something to prove to herself today with the win. Second place on the stage went to Hillary Heskitt (Squad Cycles), and Flavia Oliviera (Cinch Elite) taking third.
She gained back 10 minutes in the GC hunt in this short, but intense stage. Behind her Rebecca Fahringer (Kona Maxxis Shimano) was dealing with a mechanical which only left Serena Gordon (Liv Racing), the stage 1 winner, at the front of the GC fight. Sturm will start stage 3 with a 46-second deficit to Gordon.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Stetina
|2:28:41
|2
|Edward Anderson
|0:00:36
|3
|Coulton Hartrich
|0:00:46
|4
|Geoff Kabush
|0:03:37
|5
|Cory Wallace
|6
|Kerry Werner Jr.
|0:06:33
|7
|Matthew Fox
|8
|Tristan Uhl
|9
|Luke Hall
|0:07:57
|10
|Jonathan Baker
|0:08:08
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Sturm
|2:49:43
|2
|Hilary Heskett
|0:07:35
|3
|Flavia Oliveria
|4
|Serena Gordon
|0:09:54
|5
|Lauren Cantwell
|0:10:50
|6
|Rebecca Fahringer
|0:13:33
|7
|Sarah Max
|0:15:33
|8
|Kaysee Armstrong
|0:15:34
|9
|Courtenay McFadden
|0:17:27
|10
|Jennifer Luebke
|0:19:29
Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder: Stetina scores again with stage 2 winSturm storms to victory on second day for women
