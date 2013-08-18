Trending

Vos claims overall World Cup with Vargarda victory

Dutch rider seals overall

Image 1 of 29

World Cup leader, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women)

World Cup leader, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 2 of 29

Swede, Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS) in the lead group

Swede, Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS) in the lead group
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net )
Image 3 of 29

Previous winner of this race, Kirsten Wild (Argos-Shimano) grits her teeth and hangs on in the lead group

Previous winner of this race, Kirsten Wild (Argos-Shimano) grits her teeth and hangs on in the lead group
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net )
Image 4 of 29

Anna van der Breggen (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team) and Evelyn Stevens (Specialized - lululemon) lead the race, now a dwindling front group

Anna van der Breggen (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team) and Evelyn Stevens (Specialized - lululemon) lead the race, now a dwindling front group
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net )
Image 5 of 29

Riders did their jobs and then dropped back from the front group with a couple of laps remaining

Riders did their jobs and then dropped back from the front group with a couple of laps remaining
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net )
Image 6 of 29

Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) leads Amy Pieters (Argos-Shimano) on the short climb over a bridge

Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) leads Amy Pieters (Argos-Shimano) on the short climb over a bridge
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net )
Image 7 of 29

Loes Gunnewijk (Orica - AIS) stayed in the lead group, depsite her earlier effort in the breakaway

Loes Gunnewijk (Orica - AIS) stayed in the lead group, depsite her earlier effort in the breakaway
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net )
Image 8 of 29

Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS) forces the pace

Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS) forces the pace
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net )
Image 9 of 29

Anna van der Breggen (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team) leads Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - lululemon) with one lap to go

Anna van der Breggen (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team) leads Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - lululemon) with one lap to go
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net )
Image 10 of 29

Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) has time to celebrate her victory

Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) has time to celebrate her victory
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net )
Image 11 of 29

Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) knows she has won the race and the 2013 World Cup overall

Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) knows she has won the race and the 2013 World Cup overall
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net )
Image 12 of 29

Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS), Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) and Amy Pieters (Argos-Shimano)

Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS), Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) and Amy Pieters (Argos-Shimano)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net )
Image 13 of 29

Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) during the podium ceremony

Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) during the podium ceremony
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net )
Image 14 of 29

Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - lululemon) leads through the start / finish at around half distance

Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - lululemon) leads through the start / finish at around half distance
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net )
Image 15 of 29

Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) in the World Cup jersey

Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) in the World Cup jersey
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net )
Image 16 of 29

Cecile Johnsen (Hitec Products) chased hard for almost a lap

Cecile Johnsen (Hitec Products) chased hard for almost a lap
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net )
Image 17 of 29

Trixi Worrack (Specialized - lululemon) made an early break

Trixi Worrack (Specialized - lululemon) made an early break
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net )
Image 18 of 29

The bunch sits behind Worrack, content for her to be away

The bunch sits behind Worrack, content for her to be away
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net )
Image 19 of 29

The bunch sits behind Worrack, content for her to be away

The bunch sits behind Worrack, content for her to be away
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net )
Image 20 of 29

The bunch crests a hill out of a corner, an accleration forces a long line of riders

The bunch crests a hill out of a corner, an accleration forces a long line of riders
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net )
Image 21 of 29

World Cup leader and by the end of the day, World Cup winner 2013, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women)

World Cup leader and by the end of the day, World Cup winner 2013, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net )
Image 22 of 29

Rossela Ratto (Hitec Products) and Evelyn Stevens (Specialized - lululemon) are attentive to a possible move on their right

Rossela Ratto (Hitec Products) and Evelyn Stevens (Specialized - lululemon) are attentive to a possible move on their right
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net )
Image 23 of 29

Claudia Hausler (Tibco) leads at speed on the climb

Claudia Hausler (Tibco) leads at speed on the climb
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net )
Image 24 of 29

Roxanne Knetemann (Rabo Women) broke away alone

Roxanne Knetemann (Rabo Women) broke away alone
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net )
Image 25 of 29

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net )
Image 26 of 29

Loes Gunnewijk (Orica - AIS) joined Knetemann in the break

Loes Gunnewijk (Orica - AIS) joined Knetemann in the break
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net )
Image 27 of 29

Cecile Johnsen (Hitec Products) made a big effort to bridge to the leaders

Cecile Johnsen (Hitec Products) made a big effort to bridge to the leaders
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net )
Image 28 of 29

Loes Gunnewijk (Orica - AIS) leads Knetemann in the break

Loes Gunnewijk (Orica - AIS) leads Knetemann in the break
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net )
Image 29 of 29

Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) during the podium ceremony

Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) during the podium ceremony
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net )

Overcoming recent back problems and a puncture on the final lap, the world champion Marianne Vos (Rabo-LivGiant) showed her mettle by taking a tenacious victory in the Vårgårda World Cup in Sweden.

With her sprint victory over Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS), Vos has sealed her overall title as World Cup champion for the second consecutive year, and the fifth time of her career.

Any Pieters (Argos-Shimano) was third of the six-rider breakaway, which also contained Elenora van Dijk and Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) and Amy van der Breggen (Sengers).

Vos punctured at a critical moment halfway through the last of 12 11km laps, but with a quick wheel change and a fast chase back to the leading group, the Dutch woman was able to recover her energies enough to sprint to the victory.

“I was pretty scared about Emma – she’s fast to the line too, so that’s why I wanted to take a fast last corner and sprint as hard as I could," Vos said, thanking her competitors for their sportsmanship when she had to stop for a puncture on the last lap. “I was quite lucky and happy that the others didn’t attack me, I have to say thanks for that.”

The race began with what should have been a non-threatening breakaway, containing Loes Gunnewijk (Orica-AIS), Lisa Brennauer (Specialized-lululemon), Nina Kessler (Boels-Dolamns), Dani King (Wiggle Honda), Roxanne Knetemann (Rabobank-Liv/Giant), Rosella Ratto (Hitec Products UCK), Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) and Esra Tromp (Argos-Shimano).

But a counter-attack by Evie Stevens (Specialized-lululemon), Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Lucille Brand (Rabobank-Liv Giant) and Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) threatened Orica-AIS, which missed the second move and they chased it back.

With the World Cup still in the sights of Emma Johansson, her teammate Loes Gunnewijk (Orica-AIS) marked a move by Vos's teammate Roxanne Knetemann. The pair built up a 1:30 advantage until Specialized-lululemon reduced the gap and attacks formed a 10-rider split that stayed away from the rest of the field.

That move contained Vos and Knetemann, Johansson and Gunnewijk, Pieters, Ellen van Dijk and Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon), Anna van der Breggen (Sengers), Rossella Ratto (Hitec Products UCK) and Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda).

The leaders built up a huge advantage over the field as the winds picked up, clocking nine minutes by the time the race was over.

On the penultimate lap, and attack on the climb by Gunnewijk was countered by Vos, and distanced Bronzini from the group, a necessity for the world champion as the Italian sprinter had recently dominated the bunch kicks and breakaways at the Route de France.

The move broke the leading group into two, with only Vos, Johansson, Pieters, Van Dijk, van der Breggen and Stevens remaining. The six entered the final lap together, and after the return of Vos from her puncture, Stevens went for broke with an all-out attack. She was brought back and countered by Johansson, but neither move could distance Vos.

The World Cup leader attacked as the group approached the finish and held on for the victory over Johansson.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant3:26:41
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Argos-Shimano
4Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
5Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:00:25
6Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:00:48
7Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:01:22
8Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
9Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
10Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda0:02:03
11Kirsten Wild (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:09:00
12Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda
13Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Liv/Giant
14Dani King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
15Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
16Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo
17Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
18Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS0:09:03
19Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
20Amy Cure (Aus) Australia
21Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
22Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia
23Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
24Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team TIBCO-To The Top
25Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
26Sara Olsson (Swe) Sweden0:09:07
27Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
28Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:10:15
29Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top0:12:23
30Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
31Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
32Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway
33Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top
34Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
35Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
36Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
37Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
38Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica-AIS
39Madelene Olsson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
40Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
41Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
42Esra Tromp (Ned) Argos-Shimano
43Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
44Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
45Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top
46Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
47Patricia Schwager (Swi) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
48Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Australia
49Lucy Garner (GBr) Argos-Shimano
50Giuseppina Grassi Herrera (Mex) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
51Martina Thomasson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
52Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon
53Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon
54Janneke Kanis (Ned) Argos-Shimano
55Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) RusVelo
56Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo
57Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo
58Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
59Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS0:12:30
60Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
61Camilla Sørgjerd (Nor) Norway0:17:53
62Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Finland0:17:57
DNFThea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
DNFLisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
DNFAdrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
DNFElizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
DNFJessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
DNFEmma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
DNFRomy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
DNFNina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
DNFElke Gebhardt (Ger) Argos-Shimano
DNFJulia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
DNFMaaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
DNFBeatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
DNFCarolin Rodriguez Guiterrez (Mex) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
DNFMelanie Späth (Irl) Team TIBCO-To The Top
DNFEvgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo
DNFJessica Kihlbom (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
DNFHanna Nilsson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
DNFEmma Marcelli (Ita) Servetto Footon
DNFVeronica Cornolti (Ita) Servetto Footon
DNFCorinna Defile (Ita) Servetto Footon
DNFSimona Bortolotti (Ita) Servetto Footon
DNFEmily Roper (Aus) Australia
DNFJessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
DNFTina Andreassen (Nor) Norway
DNFRakel Henriksen (Nor) Norway
DNFHildegunn Hovdenak (Nor) Norway
DNFThrude Karlsen Natholmen (Nor) Norway
DNFLaura Vainionpää (Fin) Finland
DNFSini Savolainen (Fin) Finland
DNFJaana Hyvärinen (Fin) Finland
DNFRosa Törmänen (Fin) Finland
DNFMalin Rydlund (Swe) Sweden
DNFMalin Wallin (Swe) Sweden
DNFEmma Ahlstrand (Swe) Sweden
DNFTilina Levin (Swe) Sweden
DNSShara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
DNSBeata Sandström (Swe) Sweden

World Cup rankings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant354pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS252
3Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon224
4Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK156
5Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team123
6Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant86
7Amy Pieters (Ned) Argos-Shimano80
8Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Chirio Forno d'Asolo75
9Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda69
10Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized-lululemon59
11Kirsten Wild (Ned) Argos-Shimano58
12Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team58
13Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS55
14Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK48
15Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS45
16Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon44
17Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon44
18Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS43
19Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team40
20Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top38
21Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant36
22Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK36
23Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies35
24Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo35
25Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top35
26Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda33
27Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant30
28Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team30
29Sara Mustonen (Swe) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team27
30Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant27
31Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team27
32Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies27
33Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS25
33Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS25
35Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink25
36Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team24
37Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda24
38Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana24
39Dani King (GBr) Wiggle Honda23
40Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon22
41Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team21
42Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team20
43Janneke Kanis (Ned) Argos-Shimano20
44Kim De Baat (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team18
45Amber Neben (USA) Pasta Zara-Cogeas18
46Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda16
47Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK16
48Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope16
49Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Liv/Giant16
50Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo15
50Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) RusVelo15
50Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo15
53Amy Cure (Aus) Australia15
54Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team15
55Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia14
55Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia14
55Emily Roper (Aus) Australia14
58Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team14
59Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team13
60Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK12
60Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK12
62Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top11
62Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team TIBCO-To The Top11
64Julia Martisova (Rus) Chirio Forno d'Asolo11
65Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Argos-Shimano10
65Esra Tromp (Ned) Argos-Shimano10
67Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) GSD Gestion-Kallisto10
68Patricia Schwager (Swi) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team9
68Giuseppina Grassi Herrera (Mex) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team9
68Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team9
71Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda9
72Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) RusVelo9
73Martina Thomasson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green8
73Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Cramo Go:Green8
73Mirella Ehrin (Swe) Cramo Go:Green8
73Madelene Olsson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green8
73Hanna Helamb (Swe) Cramo Go:Green8
73Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Cramo Go:Green8
79Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Team Polaris8
80Camilla Sørgjerd (Nor) Norway7
80Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway7
80Thrude Karlsen (Nor) Norway7
80Tina Andreassen (Nor) Norway7
80Hildegunn Hovdenak (Nor) Norway7
85Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies7
86Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink7
87Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant7
88Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon6
88Emma Marcelli (Ita) Servetto Footon6
88Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Servetto Footon6
88Veronica Cornolti (Ita) Servetto Footon6
92Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox6
93Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas6
94Elena Cecchini (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team5
95Roxane Fournier (Fra) France4
96Annelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata4
97Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope3
98Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabobank Liv/Giant3
99Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team2
100Lucie Pader (Fra) Bourgogne-Pro Dialog2
101Noemi Cantele (Ita) BePink1
102Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies1
103Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Polaris1

 

Latest on Cyclingnews