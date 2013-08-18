Vos claims overall World Cup with Vargarda victory
Dutch rider seals overall
Overcoming recent back problems and a puncture on the final lap, the world champion Marianne Vos (Rabo-LivGiant) showed her mettle by taking a tenacious victory in the Vårgårda World Cup in Sweden.
With her sprint victory over Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS), Vos has sealed her overall title as World Cup champion for the second consecutive year, and the fifth time of her career.
Any Pieters (Argos-Shimano) was third of the six-rider breakaway, which also contained Elenora van Dijk and Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) and Amy van der Breggen (Sengers).
Vos punctured at a critical moment halfway through the last of 12 11km laps, but with a quick wheel change and a fast chase back to the leading group, the Dutch woman was able to recover her energies enough to sprint to the victory.
“I was pretty scared about Emma – she’s fast to the line too, so that’s why I wanted to take a fast last corner and sprint as hard as I could," Vos said, thanking her competitors for their sportsmanship when she had to stop for a puncture on the last lap. “I was quite lucky and happy that the others didn’t attack me, I have to say thanks for that.”
The race began with what should have been a non-threatening breakaway, containing Loes Gunnewijk (Orica-AIS), Lisa Brennauer (Specialized-lululemon), Nina Kessler (Boels-Dolamns), Dani King (Wiggle Honda), Roxanne Knetemann (Rabobank-Liv/Giant), Rosella Ratto (Hitec Products UCK), Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) and Esra Tromp (Argos-Shimano).
But a counter-attack by Evie Stevens (Specialized-lululemon), Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Lucille Brand (Rabobank-Liv Giant) and Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) threatened Orica-AIS, which missed the second move and they chased it back.
With the World Cup still in the sights of Emma Johansson, her teammate Loes Gunnewijk (Orica-AIS) marked a move by Vos's teammate Roxanne Knetemann. The pair built up a 1:30 advantage until Specialized-lululemon reduced the gap and attacks formed a 10-rider split that stayed away from the rest of the field.
That move contained Vos and Knetemann, Johansson and Gunnewijk, Pieters, Ellen van Dijk and Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon), Anna van der Breggen (Sengers), Rossella Ratto (Hitec Products UCK) and Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda).
The leaders built up a huge advantage over the field as the winds picked up, clocking nine minutes by the time the race was over.
On the penultimate lap, and attack on the climb by Gunnewijk was countered by Vos, and distanced Bronzini from the group, a necessity for the world champion as the Italian sprinter had recently dominated the bunch kicks and breakaways at the Route de France.
The move broke the leading group into two, with only Vos, Johansson, Pieters, Van Dijk, van der Breggen and Stevens remaining. The six entered the final lap together, and after the return of Vos from her puncture, Stevens went for broke with an all-out attack. She was brought back and countered by Johansson, but neither move could distance Vos.
The World Cup leader attacked as the group approached the finish and held on for the victory over Johansson.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|3:26:41
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|4
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
|5
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|6
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:48
|7
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:01:22
|8
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|9
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|10
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|0:02:03
|11
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:09:00
|12
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|13
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|14
|Dani King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|15
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|16
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|17
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|18
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:09:03
|19
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
|20
|Amy Cure (Aus) Australia
|21
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|22
|Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia
|23
|Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|24
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|25
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|26
|Sara Olsson (Swe) Sweden
|0:09:07
|27
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|28
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:10:15
|29
|Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|0:12:23
|30
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
|31
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|32
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway
|33
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|34
|Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|35
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|36
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|37
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|38
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica-AIS
|39
|Madelene Olsson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
|40
|Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
|41
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|42
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|43
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|44
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
|45
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|46
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|47
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|48
|Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Australia
|49
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Argos-Shimano
|50
|Giuseppina Grassi Herrera (Mex) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|51
|Martina Thomasson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
|52
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|53
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon
|54
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|55
|Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) RusVelo
|56
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo
|57
|Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo
|58
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|59
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:12:30
|60
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|61
|Camilla Sørgjerd (Nor) Norway
|0:17:53
|62
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Finland
|0:17:57
|DNF
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|DNF
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|DNF
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|DNF
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|DNF
|Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|DNF
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|DNF
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|DNF
|Carolin Rodriguez Guiterrez (Mex) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|DNF
|Melanie Späth (Irl) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|DNF
|Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
|DNF
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
|DNF
|Emma Marcelli (Ita) Servetto Footon
|DNF
|Veronica Cornolti (Ita) Servetto Footon
|DNF
|Corinna Defile (Ita) Servetto Footon
|DNF
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Servetto Footon
|DNF
|Emily Roper (Aus) Australia
|DNF
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|DNF
|Tina Andreassen (Nor) Norway
|DNF
|Rakel Henriksen (Nor) Norway
|DNF
|Hildegunn Hovdenak (Nor) Norway
|DNF
|Thrude Karlsen Natholmen (Nor) Norway
|DNF
|Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Finland
|DNF
|Sini Savolainen (Fin) Finland
|DNF
|Jaana Hyvärinen (Fin) Finland
|DNF
|Rosa Törmänen (Fin) Finland
|DNF
|Malin Rydlund (Swe) Sweden
|DNF
|Malin Wallin (Swe) Sweden
|DNF
|Emma Ahlstrand (Swe) Sweden
|DNF
|Tilina Levin (Swe) Sweden
|DNS
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
|DNS
|Beata Sandström (Swe) Sweden
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|354
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|252
|3
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
|224
|4
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|156
|5
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|123
|6
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|86
|7
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|80
|8
|Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Chirio Forno d'Asolo
|75
|9
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|69
|10
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|59
|11
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|58
|12
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|58
|13
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|55
|14
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|48
|15
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS
|45
|16
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|44
|17
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|44
|18
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|43
|19
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|40
|20
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|38
|21
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|36
|22
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|36
|23
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|35
|24
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|35
|25
|Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|35
|26
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|33
|27
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|30
|28
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|30
|29
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|27
|30
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|27
|31
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|27
|32
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|27
|33
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
|25
|33
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
|25
|35
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink
|25
|36
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|24
|37
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|24
|38
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|24
|39
|Dani King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|23
|40
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|22
|41
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|21
|42
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|20
|43
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|20
|44
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|18
|45
|Amber Neben (USA) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|18
|46
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|16
|47
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|16
|48
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|16
|49
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|16
|50
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo
|15
|50
|Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) RusVelo
|15
|50
|Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo
|15
|53
|Amy Cure (Aus) Australia
|15
|54
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|15
|55
|Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia
|14
|55
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia
|14
|55
|Emily Roper (Aus) Australia
|14
|58
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|14
|59
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|13
|60
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|12
|60
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|12
|62
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|11
|62
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team TIBCO-To The Top
|11
|64
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Chirio Forno d'Asolo
|11
|65
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|10
|65
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|10
|67
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) GSD Gestion-Kallisto
|10
|68
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|9
|68
|Giuseppina Grassi Herrera (Mex) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|9
|68
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|9
|71
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|9
|72
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
|9
|73
|Martina Thomasson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
|8
|73
|Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
|8
|73
|Mirella Ehrin (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
|8
|73
|Madelene Olsson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
|8
|73
|Hanna Helamb (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
|8
|73
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
|8
|79
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Team Polaris
|8
|80
|Camilla Sørgjerd (Nor) Norway
|7
|80
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway
|7
|80
|Thrude Karlsen (Nor) Norway
|7
|80
|Tina Andreassen (Nor) Norway
|7
|80
|Hildegunn Hovdenak (Nor) Norway
|7
|85
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|7
|86
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
|7
|87
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|7
|88
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon
|6
|88
|Emma Marcelli (Ita) Servetto Footon
|6
|88
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Servetto Footon
|6
|88
|Veronica Cornolti (Ita) Servetto Footon
|6
|92
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox
|6
|93
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|6
|94
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|5
|95
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
|4
|96
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
|4
|97
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|3
|98
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|3
|99
|Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
|2
|100
|Lucie Pader (Fra) Bourgogne-Pro Dialog
|2
|101
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) BePink
|1
|102
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|1
|103
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Polaris
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
-
Trek bikes Black Friday deals: the best Trek deals available in the Black Friday saleNow that Black Friday deals are in full swing here are some of the best deals on Trek bikes
-
Iserbyt and Nash defend series leads as UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup resumes in TaborVan der Poel to ride World Cup on Saturday and Flandriencross DVV Trofee race on Sunday
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy