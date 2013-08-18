Image 1 of 29 World Cup leader, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 2 of 29 Swede, Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS) in the lead group (Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net ) Image 3 of 29 Previous winner of this race, Kirsten Wild (Argos-Shimano) grits her teeth and hangs on in the lead group (Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net ) Image 4 of 29 Anna van der Breggen (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team) and Evelyn Stevens (Specialized - lululemon) lead the race, now a dwindling front group (Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net ) Image 5 of 29 Riders did their jobs and then dropped back from the front group with a couple of laps remaining (Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net ) Image 6 of 29 Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) leads Amy Pieters (Argos-Shimano) on the short climb over a bridge (Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net ) Image 7 of 29 Loes Gunnewijk (Orica - AIS) stayed in the lead group, depsite her earlier effort in the breakaway (Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net ) Image 8 of 29 Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS) forces the pace (Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net ) Image 9 of 29 Anna van der Breggen (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team) leads Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - lululemon) with one lap to go (Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net ) Image 10 of 29 Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) has time to celebrate her victory (Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net ) Image 11 of 29 Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) knows she has won the race and the 2013 World Cup overall (Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net ) Image 12 of 29 Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS), Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) and Amy Pieters (Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net ) Image 13 of 29 Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) during the podium ceremony (Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net ) Image 14 of 29 Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - lululemon) leads through the start / finish at around half distance (Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net ) Image 15 of 29 Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) in the World Cup jersey (Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net ) Image 16 of 29 Cecile Johnsen (Hitec Products) chased hard for almost a lap (Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net ) Image 17 of 29 Trixi Worrack (Specialized - lululemon) made an early break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net ) Image 18 of 29 The bunch sits behind Worrack, content for her to be away (Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net ) Image 19 of 29 The bunch sits behind Worrack, content for her to be away (Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net ) Image 20 of 29 The bunch crests a hill out of a corner, an accleration forces a long line of riders (Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net ) Image 21 of 29 World Cup leader and by the end of the day, World Cup winner 2013, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net ) Image 22 of 29 Rossela Ratto (Hitec Products) and Evelyn Stevens (Specialized - lululemon) are attentive to a possible move on their right (Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net ) Image 23 of 29 Claudia Hausler (Tibco) leads at speed on the climb (Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net ) Image 24 of 29 Roxanne Knetemann (Rabo Women) broke away alone (Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net ) Image 25 of 29 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net ) Image 26 of 29 Loes Gunnewijk (Orica - AIS) joined Knetemann in the break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net ) Image 27 of 29 Cecile Johnsen (Hitec Products) made a big effort to bridge to the leaders (Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net ) Image 28 of 29 Loes Gunnewijk (Orica - AIS) leads Knetemann in the break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net ) Image 29 of 29 Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) during the podium ceremony (Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net )

Overcoming recent back problems and a puncture on the final lap, the world champion Marianne Vos (Rabo-LivGiant) showed her mettle by taking a tenacious victory in the Vårgårda World Cup in Sweden.

With her sprint victory over Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS), Vos has sealed her overall title as World Cup champion for the second consecutive year, and the fifth time of her career.

Any Pieters (Argos-Shimano) was third of the six-rider breakaway, which also contained Elenora van Dijk and Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) and Amy van der Breggen (Sengers).

Vos punctured at a critical moment halfway through the last of 12 11km laps, but with a quick wheel change and a fast chase back to the leading group, the Dutch woman was able to recover her energies enough to sprint to the victory.

“I was pretty scared about Emma – she’s fast to the line too, so that’s why I wanted to take a fast last corner and sprint as hard as I could," Vos said, thanking her competitors for their sportsmanship when she had to stop for a puncture on the last lap. “I was quite lucky and happy that the others didn’t attack me, I have to say thanks for that.”

The race began with what should have been a non-threatening breakaway, containing Loes Gunnewijk (Orica-AIS), Lisa Brennauer (Specialized-lululemon), Nina Kessler (Boels-Dolamns), Dani King (Wiggle Honda), Roxanne Knetemann (Rabobank-Liv/Giant), Rosella Ratto (Hitec Products UCK), Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO) and Esra Tromp (Argos-Shimano).

But a counter-attack by Evie Stevens (Specialized-lululemon), Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Lucille Brand (Rabobank-Liv Giant) and Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) threatened Orica-AIS, which missed the second move and they chased it back.

With the World Cup still in the sights of Emma Johansson, her teammate Loes Gunnewijk (Orica-AIS) marked a move by Vos's teammate Roxanne Knetemann. The pair built up a 1:30 advantage until Specialized-lululemon reduced the gap and attacks formed a 10-rider split that stayed away from the rest of the field.

That move contained Vos and Knetemann, Johansson and Gunnewijk, Pieters, Ellen van Dijk and Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon), Anna van der Breggen (Sengers), Rossella Ratto (Hitec Products UCK) and Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda).

The leaders built up a huge advantage over the field as the winds picked up, clocking nine minutes by the time the race was over.

On the penultimate lap, and attack on the climb by Gunnewijk was countered by Vos, and distanced Bronzini from the group, a necessity for the world champion as the Italian sprinter had recently dominated the bunch kicks and breakaways at the Route de France.

The move broke the leading group into two, with only Vos, Johansson, Pieters, Van Dijk, van der Breggen and Stevens remaining. The six entered the final lap together, and after the return of Vos from her puncture, Stevens went for broke with an all-out attack. She was brought back and countered by Johansson, but neither move could distance Vos.

The World Cup leader attacked as the group approached the finish and held on for the victory over Johansson.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 3:26:41 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 3 Amy Pieters (Ned) Argos-Shimano 4 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon 5 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:00:25 6 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized-lululemon 0:00:48 7 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 0:01:22 8 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK 9 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 10 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 0:02:03 11 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:09:00 12 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda 13 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Liv/Giant 14 Dani King (GBr) Wiggle Honda 15 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 16 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo 17 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 18 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:09:03 19 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) RusVelo 20 Amy Cure (Aus) Australia 21 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda 22 Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia 23 Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 24 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team TIBCO-To The Top 25 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team 26 Sara Olsson (Swe) Sweden 0:09:07 27 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 28 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:10:15 29 Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top 0:12:23 30 Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Cramo Go:Green 31 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO-To The Top 32 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway 33 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO-To The Top 34 Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 35 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK 36 Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 37 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 38 Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica-AIS 39 Madelene Olsson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green 40 Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Cramo Go:Green 41 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team 42 Esra Tromp (Ned) Argos-Shimano 43 Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 44 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 45 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO-To The Top 46 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 47 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team 48 Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Australia 49 Lucy Garner (GBr) Argos-Shimano 50 Giuseppina Grassi Herrera (Mex) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team 51 Martina Thomasson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green 52 Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon 53 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon 54 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Argos-Shimano 55 Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) RusVelo 56 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo 57 Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo 58 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 59 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:12:30 60 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team 61 Camilla Sørgjerd (Nor) Norway 0:17:53 62 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Finland 0:17:57 DNF Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK DNF Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon DNF Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team DNF Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team DNF Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team DNF Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team DNF Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team DNF Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team DNF Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Argos-Shimano DNF Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team DNF Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team DNF Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda DNF Carolin Rodriguez Guiterrez (Mex) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team DNF Melanie Späth (Irl) Team TIBCO-To The Top DNF Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo DNF Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Cramo Go:Green DNF Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green DNF Emma Marcelli (Ita) Servetto Footon DNF Veronica Cornolti (Ita) Servetto Footon DNF Corinna Defile (Ita) Servetto Footon DNF Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Servetto Footon DNF Emily Roper (Aus) Australia DNF Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia DNF Tina Andreassen (Nor) Norway DNF Rakel Henriksen (Nor) Norway DNF Hildegunn Hovdenak (Nor) Norway DNF Thrude Karlsen Natholmen (Nor) Norway DNF Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Finland DNF Sini Savolainen (Fin) Finland DNF Jaana Hyvärinen (Fin) Finland DNF Rosa Törmänen (Fin) Finland DNF Malin Rydlund (Swe) Sweden DNF Malin Wallin (Swe) Sweden DNF Emma Ahlstrand (Swe) Sweden DNF Tilina Levin (Swe) Sweden DNS Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS DNS Beata Sandström (Swe) Sweden