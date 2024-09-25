Omloop van het Houtland: Max Walscheid awarded photo-finish sprint victory ahead of teammate Dylan Groenewegen

Pierre Barbier third in Lichtervelde

LICHTERVELDE BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 25 Max Walscheid of Germany and Team Jayco AlUla celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 77th Omloop van het Houtland 2024 a 1952km one day race from Eernegem to Lichtervelde on September 25 2024 in Lichtervelde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Max Walscheid celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 77th Omloop van het Houtland 2024(Image credit: Getty Images)

Max Walscheid (Jayco-AlUla) claimed the victory in the Omloop van het Houtland in a photo finish with teammate Dylan Groenewegen. Pierre Barbier (Philippe Wagner/Bazin) was third.

