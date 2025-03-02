Femke Gerritse holds off Lara Gillespie to win Omloop van het Hageland

Susanne Andersen third as break makes it to the line

TIELTWINGE BELGIUM MARCH 02 A general view of Femke Gerritse of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime Susanne Andersen of Norway and Team UnoX Mobility and Lara Gillespie of Ireland and Team UAE Team ADQ competes during the 17th Fenix Omloop van het Hageland 2025 a 1356km one day race from Aarschot to TieltWinge on March 02 2025 in TieltWinge Belgium Photo by Rhode Van ElsenGetty Images
Femke Gerritse (SD Worx-Protime) wins Omloop van het Hageland in a photo finish sprint ahead of Lara Gillespie (UAE Team ADQ) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Femke Gerritse outsprinted her breakaway companions to win Omloop van het Hageland in Tielt-Winge and claim the first professional victory of her career on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Dutch rider launched her sprint inside of 300 metres to go, benefitting from a leadout from her SD Worx-Protime teammate Anna van der Breggen who had already done yeoman’s work in the break.

