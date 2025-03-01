Top teams shift blame after failed bluff backfires in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women

By
published

'It’s not up to us' dominating feeling in peloton after off-season transfers

NINOVE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Pfeiffer Georgi of Great Britain and Team Picnic PostNL competes during the 17th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025 Womens Elite a 1379km one day race from Ghent to Ninove UCIWWT on March 01 2025 in Ninove Belgium Photo by Rhode Van ElsenGetty Images
Big teams refused to work together to bring back the break (Image credit: Getty Images)

As the men’s Omloop Het Nieuwsblad was heading into the final, the women’s edition was still in the early phase of the race. But this turned out to be a decisive phase as the early breakaway kept adding to its advantage. In the peloton, none of the big teams took responsibility to control the gap and bring back the attackers, instead looking to their rivals to start the chase first in a game of ‘who blinks first’ until, eventually, it was too little, too late.

The experienced 38-year-old Ellen van Dijk (Lidl-Trek) realised during the race that the gap had become too big, but didn’t see her team as being the one responsible for chasing.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about womens cycling
NINOVE BELGIUM MARCH 01 LR Aurela Nelos of Poland and Team Winspace Orange Seal on second place race winner Lotte Claes of Belgium and Team Arkea BB Hotels Women and Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team FDJ Suez on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 17th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025 Womens Elite a 1379km one day race from Ghent to Ninove UCIWWT on March 01 2025 in Ninove Belgium Photo by Rhode Van ElsenGetty Images

'I had to believe I could do it' - Lotte Claes on surprising Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women victory

NINOVE, BELGIUM - MARCH 01: Lotte Claes of Belgium and Team Arkea - B&amp;B Hotels Women celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 17th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025, Women&#039;s Elite a 137.9km one day race from Ghent to Ninove / #UCIWWT / on March 01, 2025 in Ninove, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women: Lotte Claes takes shock victory from early breakaway as the favourites get it all wrong
GUILHERANDGRANGES FRANCE MARCH 01 Romain Gregoire of France and Team GroupamaFDJ celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 25th FaunArdeche Classic 2025 a 1659km one day race from GuilherandGranges to GuilherandGranges on March 01 2025 in GuilherandGranges France Photo by Billy CeustersGetty Images

Chaos reigns in Faun Ardeche Classic as lead trio follows motorcycle out course in final 350 metres
See more latest