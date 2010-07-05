Trending

Salomein holds off De Vreese in two man sprint

Sys rounds out podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jarl Salomein (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000 Vzw4:12:00
2Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000 Vzw
3Klaas Sys (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000 Vzw0:00:06
4Sean De Bie (Bel) Pws Eijssen Cycling Team0:00:07
5Jelle Wallays (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000 Vzw0:00:48
6Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:00:49
7Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems
8Sven Neckebroeck (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
9Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
10Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
11Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
12Bart De Clercq (Bel) Davo - Lotto - Davitamon
13Devillers Gilles (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol0:01:05
14Evert Verbist (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace - Cycling Team0:01:09
15Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
16Debusschere Jens (Bel) Pws Eijssen Cycling Team
17Jérémy Burton (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
18Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
19Gerry Druyts (Bel) Rock Werchter-Chocolade Jacques C.T.
20Dries Hollanders (Bel) Pws Eijssen Cycling Team
21Kenneth Bultynck (Bel) Wc Soenens- Jartazi-Construkt Glas
22Davy De Scheemaeker (Bel) Pws Eijssen Cycling Team
23Jurgen Van Trijp (Ned) Rock Werchter-Chocolade Jacques C.T.
24Zico Waeytens (Bel) Davo - Lotto - Davitamon
25Frederique Robert (Bel) Pws Eijssen Cycling Team
26Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Pws Eijssen Cycling Team
27Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
28Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
29Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Wc Soenens- Jartazi-Construkt Glas
30Kevin Van Den Noortgate (Bel) New Heebra-Lombarden
31Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
32Tom Vermeer (Ned) United Cycling Team Sint Truiden
33Peter Schulting (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
34Jake Griffin (Ned) Line Lloyd Footwear Cycling (Ned)
35Tom Vermeiren (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
36Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
37Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
38Laurent Donnay (Bel) Royal Cyclists Pesant Club Liegeois
39Kenny Tamsin (Bel) Ksv Deerlijk Gaverzicht Vzw
40Marc Franken (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace - Cycling Team
41Gregory De Munster (Bel) Colba-Mercury-Dourphonie
42Kjell De Baerdemaeker (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace - Cycling Team
43Angelo De Clercq (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
44Angelo Vandaele (Bel) Bcv Works Ct Ingelmunster
45Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
46Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Royal Cyclists Pesant Club Liegeois
47Niels Reynvoet (Bel) Davo - Lotto - Davitamon
48Bart Bruyndonckx (Bel) Rock Werchter-Chocolade Jacques C.T.
49Walt Dewinter (Bel) Davo - Lotto - Davitamon
50Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
51Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000 Vzw
52Sander Cordeel (Bel) Rock Werchter-Chocolade Jacques C.T.
53Reno De Keulenaer (Bel) Davo - Lotto - Davitamon
54Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
55Niels Godderis (Bel) New Heebra-Lombarden0:01:25
56Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Wc Soenens- Jartazi-Construkt Glas0:01:28
57Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:33
58Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
59Bjorn Meersmans (Bel) Rock Werchter-Chocolade Jacques C.T.
60Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Profel Cycling Team
61Willem Wauters (Bel) Davo - Lotto - Davitamon0:01:41
62Declercq Tim (Bel) Wc Soenens- Jartazi-Construkt Glas0:01:42
63Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line0:01:49
64Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Verandas Willems0:02:02
65Jelmer Asjes (Ned) Line Lloyd Footwear Cycling (Ned)0:02:20
66Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) New Heebra-Lombarden0:02:40
67Daniel Vejmelka (Cze) Colba-Mercury-Dourphonie0:03:45
68Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Pws Eijssen Cycling Team
69Sven Jodts (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000 Vzw0:05:02
70Nick Van Humbeeck (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line0:06:14
71Gertjan Lauwereys (Bel) Asfra Racing Team0:08:33
72Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:09:49
73Sam Lennertz (Bel) Royal Cyclists Pesant Club Liegeois
74Tom Relou (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
75Jochen Deweer (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
76Johan Berk (Ned) Swabo Cycling Team (Ned)
77Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
78Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:10:07
79Kess Heytens (Bel) Wc Soenens- Jartazi-Construkt Glas0:10:15
80Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:10:19
81Steven Gordon (USA) Kwsc Westkerke - Team Deschuytter0:11:59
82Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
83Edward Theuns (Bel) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
84Bjorn Coomans (Bel) Profel Cycling Team
85Kenneth Verhoeven (Bel) Profel Cycling Team
86Matthias Legley (Bel) New Heebra-Lombarden
87Laurens Poelman (Bel) Bcv Works Ct Ingelmunster
88Rudy Rouet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
89Kevin Van Dyck (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace - Cycling Team
90Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
91Pieter Cordeel (Bel) Rock Werchter-Chocolade Jacques C.T.
92Dieter Van Lancker (Bel) Colba-Mercury-Dourphonie
93Philippe Legrand (Bel) Royal Cyclists Pesant Club Liegeois
94Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras
95Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:12:05

