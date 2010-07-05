Salomein holds off De Vreese in two man sprint
Sys rounds out podium
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000 Vzw
|4:12:00
|2
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000 Vzw
|3
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000 Vzw
|0:00:06
|4
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Pws Eijssen Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|5
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000 Vzw
|0:00:48
|6
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:00:49
|7
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems
|8
|Sven Neckebroeck (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
|9
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|10
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|11
|Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|12
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Davo - Lotto - Davitamon
|13
|Devillers Gilles (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|0:01:05
|14
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace - Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|15
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
|16
|Debusschere Jens (Bel) Pws Eijssen Cycling Team
|17
|Jérémy Burton (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|18
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|19
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Rock Werchter-Chocolade Jacques C.T.
|20
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Pws Eijssen Cycling Team
|21
|Kenneth Bultynck (Bel) Wc Soenens- Jartazi-Construkt Glas
|22
|Davy De Scheemaeker (Bel) Pws Eijssen Cycling Team
|23
|Jurgen Van Trijp (Ned) Rock Werchter-Chocolade Jacques C.T.
|24
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Davo - Lotto - Davitamon
|25
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Pws Eijssen Cycling Team
|26
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Pws Eijssen Cycling Team
|27
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|28
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|29
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Wc Soenens- Jartazi-Construkt Glas
|30
|Kevin Van Den Noortgate (Bel) New Heebra-Lombarden
|31
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|32
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) United Cycling Team Sint Truiden
|33
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|34
|Jake Griffin (Ned) Line Lloyd Footwear Cycling (Ned)
|35
|Tom Vermeiren (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
|36
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|37
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|38
|Laurent Donnay (Bel) Royal Cyclists Pesant Club Liegeois
|39
|Kenny Tamsin (Bel) Ksv Deerlijk Gaverzicht Vzw
|40
|Marc Franken (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace - Cycling Team
|41
|Gregory De Munster (Bel) Colba-Mercury-Dourphonie
|42
|Kjell De Baerdemaeker (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace - Cycling Team
|43
|Angelo De Clercq (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|44
|Angelo Vandaele (Bel) Bcv Works Ct Ingelmunster
|45
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|46
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Royal Cyclists Pesant Club Liegeois
|47
|Niels Reynvoet (Bel) Davo - Lotto - Davitamon
|48
|Bart Bruyndonckx (Bel) Rock Werchter-Chocolade Jacques C.T.
|49
|Walt Dewinter (Bel) Davo - Lotto - Davitamon
|50
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|51
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000 Vzw
|52
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Rock Werchter-Chocolade Jacques C.T.
|53
|Reno De Keulenaer (Bel) Davo - Lotto - Davitamon
|54
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|55
|Niels Godderis (Bel) New Heebra-Lombarden
|0:01:25
|56
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Wc Soenens- Jartazi-Construkt Glas
|0:01:28
|57
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:33
|58
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
|59
|Bjorn Meersmans (Bel) Rock Werchter-Chocolade Jacques C.T.
|60
|Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Profel Cycling Team
|61
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Davo - Lotto - Davitamon
|0:01:41
|62
|Declercq Tim (Bel) Wc Soenens- Jartazi-Construkt Glas
|0:01:42
|63
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
|0:01:49
|64
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:02:02
|65
|Jelmer Asjes (Ned) Line Lloyd Footwear Cycling (Ned)
|0:02:20
|66
|Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) New Heebra-Lombarden
|0:02:40
|67
|Daniel Vejmelka (Cze) Colba-Mercury-Dourphonie
|0:03:45
|68
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Pws Eijssen Cycling Team
|69
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000 Vzw
|0:05:02
|70
|Nick Van Humbeeck (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
|0:06:14
|71
|Gertjan Lauwereys (Bel) Asfra Racing Team
|0:08:33
|72
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:09:49
|73
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Royal Cyclists Pesant Club Liegeois
|74
|Tom Relou (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|75
|Jochen Deweer (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|76
|Johan Berk (Ned) Swabo Cycling Team (Ned)
|77
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|78
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:10:07
|79
|Kess Heytens (Bel) Wc Soenens- Jartazi-Construkt Glas
|0:10:15
|80
|Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:10:19
|81
|Steven Gordon (USA) Kwsc Westkerke - Team Deschuytter
|0:11:59
|82
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
|83
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
|84
|Bjorn Coomans (Bel) Profel Cycling Team
|85
|Kenneth Verhoeven (Bel) Profel Cycling Team
|86
|Matthias Legley (Bel) New Heebra-Lombarden
|87
|Laurens Poelman (Bel) Bcv Works Ct Ingelmunster
|88
|Rudy Rouet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|89
|Kevin Van Dyck (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace - Cycling Team
|90
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|91
|Pieter Cordeel (Bel) Rock Werchter-Chocolade Jacques C.T.
|92
|Dieter Van Lancker (Bel) Colba-Mercury-Dourphonie
|93
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Royal Cyclists Pesant Club Liegeois
|94
|Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|95
|Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:12:05
