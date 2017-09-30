Trending

Greipel wins Omloop Eurometropool in bunch sprint

Van Lerberghe is second, Devriendt is third

André Greipel celebrates his stage victory at the Giro d'Italia.

André Greipel celebrates his stage victory at the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) claimed his first win since stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia on Saturday, sprinting to victory in the inaugural Omloop Eurometropool in Belgium.

Geipel took the win ahead of Bert Van Lerberghe (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Tom Devriendt (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) on a day when the peloton was loathe to let any groups get more than a minute advantage. The 177km 1.1 race started in Nieuwpoort and finished with three closing laps in Poperinge after a day of racing on relatively flat roads.

"It was a really fast race; the average speed was around 48 kilometres per hour," Greipel said. "It was also very uncontrolled, as we expected it to be, and we sent Tosh Van der Sande up front in the main breakaway."

The initial breakaway of 13 riders took a long time to establish and never gained more than 30 seconds on the field. It was ultimately brought back with 90km remaining, and the race reshuffled again.

Attacks lifted the pace, but nothing of significance could stick until Alexis Gougeard (AG2R) and Brian van Goethem (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) sneaked off the front and built a small gap. It was not to be, however, as Lotto Soudal were determined to set up their German sprinter, and they pulled back the move before the race entered Poperinge. Another group of seven tried to get away on the circuits, but Lotto Soudal nullified that move as well.

"We took the control of the peloton with 30km to go, and we made sure the race would end in a bunch sprint," Greipel said. "Tosh [van der Sande], Moreno [Hofland], Jens [Debusschere] and Jasper [de Buyst] led me out perfectly. We stayed calm and we rode strongly in the finale."

The win provides a morale boost for Greipel, who recently won field sprints in the Primus Classic and Omloop van het Houtland Lichtervelde after the winning moves went up the road.

"This victory is a relief for me," Greipel said. "Although I won my two previous sprints, these were not for the win. I always tried to keep calm, but that's not easy when you don't win.

"I felt that the confidence between the team and me was still intact and I was sure that I would eventually get back to winning. I'm really happy with our performance today. There is another opportunity tomorrow, and we have riders, like Jasper De Buyst, who can do well in races like this."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal3:43:10
2Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
3Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
4Rudy Barbier (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
5Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Joker Icopal
6Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
7Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
8Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
9Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
10Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
11Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
12Roy Jans (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
13Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal
14Arthur Baude (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
15Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
16Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
17Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling
18Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
19Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
20Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Maximilien Picoux (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
22Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
23Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
24Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
26Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
27Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
28Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee De Terre
29Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
30Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
31Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Charlie Arimont (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
33Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Oscaro
34Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
35Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Oscaro
36Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
37Anthony Debuy (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
38Alexander Geuens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
39Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee De Terre
40David Boucher (Fra) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
41Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
42John Mandrysch (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
43Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
44Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
45Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
46Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
47Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick - Step Floors
48Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
49Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
50Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
51Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
52Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
53Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
54Florian Maitre (Fra) Direct Energie
55Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro
56Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
57Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
58Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
59Edward Walsh (Can) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
60Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
61Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
62Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
63Robin Haubruge (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
64Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:07
65Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:09
66Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:11
67Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
68Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Katusha Alpecin
69Marco Mathis (Ger) Team Katusha Alpecin
70Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
71Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
72Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
73Norman Vahtra (Est) Ago - Aqua Service
74Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
75Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
76Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
77Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
78Guillaume Haag (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
79Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
80Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
81Gordon De Winter (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
82Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
83Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal
84Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee De Terre
85Julien Duval (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
86Brent Van De Kerkhove (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
87Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
88Bastien Duculty (Fra) Armee De Terre
89Andrew Leigh (GBr) Tarteletto - Isorex0:00:24
90Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin
91Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
92Piotr Havik (Ned) Team Katusha Alpecin
93Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
94Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee De Terre
95Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
96Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
97Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
98Max Emil Boholm Kørner (Nor) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
99Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
100Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
101Kenny Molly (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
102Nico Denz (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
103Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale
104Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
105Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
106Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
107Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
108Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
109Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
110Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
111Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
112Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
113Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
114Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
115Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
116Oliver Naesen (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale
117Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee De Terre
118Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee De Terre
119Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
120Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
121Lennert Teugels (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
122Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
123Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
124Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan0:00:37
125Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:39
126Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:42
127Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Team Katusha Alpecin
128Alex Kirsch (Lux) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
129Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
130Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
131Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
132Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
133Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
134Antoine Loy (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
135Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
136Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro
137Merlijn Decoster (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
138Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
139Thomas Joly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
140Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
141Martin Palm (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
142Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee De Terre
143Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
144Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
145Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
146Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
147Iver Johan Knotten (Nor) Joker Icopal
148Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
149Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
150Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Joker Icopal
151Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:53
152Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin0:01:16
153Jonas Goeman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:01:23
154Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan0:02:20
155Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling0:02:56
156Ángel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha Alpecin0:03:18
157Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
158Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:04:02
159Martin Velits (Svk) Quick - Step Floors
160Alan Riou (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro
161Auxence Buntinx (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFPiet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFLars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFDaniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFRob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFWilliam Elliott (Can) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFPierre Goebeert (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
DNFSander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
DNFLaurent Vanden Bak (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
DNFClement Orceau (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFJordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFRobby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
DNFSean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNSDieter Bouvry (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNSPrzemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction
DNSLouis Verhelst (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team

Latest on Cyclingnews