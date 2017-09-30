Greipel wins Omloop Eurometropool in bunch sprint
Van Lerberghe is second, Devriendt is third
Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) claimed his first win since stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia on Saturday, sprinting to victory in the inaugural Omloop Eurometropool in Belgium.
Geipel took the win ahead of Bert Van Lerberghe (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Tom Devriendt (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) on a day when the peloton was loathe to let any groups get more than a minute advantage. The 177km 1.1 race started in Nieuwpoort and finished with three closing laps in Poperinge after a day of racing on relatively flat roads.
"It was a really fast race; the average speed was around 48 kilometres per hour," Greipel said. "It was also very uncontrolled, as we expected it to be, and we sent Tosh Van der Sande up front in the main breakaway."
The initial breakaway of 13 riders took a long time to establish and never gained more than 30 seconds on the field. It was ultimately brought back with 90km remaining, and the race reshuffled again.
Attacks lifted the pace, but nothing of significance could stick until Alexis Gougeard (AG2R) and Brian van Goethem (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) sneaked off the front and built a small gap. It was not to be, however, as Lotto Soudal were determined to set up their German sprinter, and they pulled back the move before the race entered Poperinge. Another group of seven tried to get away on the circuits, but Lotto Soudal nullified that move as well.
"We took the control of the peloton with 30km to go, and we made sure the race would end in a bunch sprint," Greipel said. "Tosh [van der Sande], Moreno [Hofland], Jens [Debusschere] and Jasper [de Buyst] led me out perfectly. We stayed calm and we rode strongly in the finale."
The win provides a morale boost for Greipel, who recently won field sprints in the Primus Classic and Omloop van het Houtland Lichtervelde after the winning moves went up the road.
"This victory is a relief for me," Greipel said. "Although I won my two previous sprints, these were not for the win. I always tried to keep calm, but that's not easy when you don't win.
"I felt that the confidence between the team and me was still intact and I was sure that I would eventually get back to winning. I'm really happy with our performance today. There is another opportunity tomorrow, and we have riders, like Jasper De Buyst, who can do well in races like this."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3:43:10
|2
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|5
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|6
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|7
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|8
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|9
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|10
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|11
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|12
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|13
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal
|14
|Arthur Baude (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
|15
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
|16
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|17
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling
|18
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
|19
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|20
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Maximilien Picoux (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
|22
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|23
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|24
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|26
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|27
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|28
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee De Terre
|29
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|30
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|31
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|Charlie Arimont (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
|33
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Oscaro
|34
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|35
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Oscaro
|36
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|37
|Anthony Debuy (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
|38
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|39
|Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee De Terre
|40
|David Boucher (Fra) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|41
|Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|42
|John Mandrysch (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|43
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|44
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|45
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|46
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|47
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick - Step Floors
|48
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|49
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|50
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|51
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
|52
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|53
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54
|Florian Maitre (Fra) Direct Energie
|55
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro
|56
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|57
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|58
|Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
|59
|Edward Walsh (Can) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
|60
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|61
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|62
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|63
|Robin Haubruge (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
|64
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:07
|65
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:09
|66
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:11
|67
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|68
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Katusha Alpecin
|69
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Team Katusha Alpecin
|70
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|71
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|72
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|73
|Norman Vahtra (Est) Ago - Aqua Service
|74
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|75
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
|76
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|77
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|78
|Guillaume Haag (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
|79
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|80
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|81
|Gordon De Winter (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
|82
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|83
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|84
|Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee De Terre
|85
|Julien Duval (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|86
|Brent Van De Kerkhove (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|87
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|88
|Bastien Duculty (Fra) Armee De Terre
|89
|Andrew Leigh (GBr) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:00:24
|90
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin
|91
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|92
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Team Katusha Alpecin
|93
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|94
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee De Terre
|95
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|96
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|97
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|98
|Max Emil Boholm Kørner (Nor) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
|99
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|100
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|101
|Kenny Molly (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
|102
|Nico Denz (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
|103
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale
|104
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|105
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|106
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|107
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|108
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|109
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
|110
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|111
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|112
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|113
|Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|114
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|115
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|116
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale
|117
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee De Terre
|118
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee De Terre
|119
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|120
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|121
|Lennert Teugels (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|122
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|123
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|124
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|0:00:37
|125
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:39
|126
|Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:42
|127
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Team Katusha Alpecin
|128
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|129
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
|130
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|131
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|132
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|133
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|134
|Antoine Loy (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
|135
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|136
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro
|137
|Merlijn Decoster (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
|138
|Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|139
|Thomas Joly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|140
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|141
|Martin Palm (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
|142
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee De Terre
|143
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|144
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|145
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|146
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|147
|Iver Johan Knotten (Nor) Joker Icopal
|148
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|149
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|150
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Joker Icopal
|151
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:53
|152
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:01:16
|153
|Jonas Goeman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:01:23
|154
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|0:02:20
|155
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:02:56
|156
|Ángel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:03:18
|157
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
|158
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:04:02
|159
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick - Step Floors
|160
|Alan Riou (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro
|161
|Auxence Buntinx (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|William Elliott (Can) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Pierre Goebeert (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
|DNF
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|DNF
|Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Clement Orceau (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|DNF
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNS
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction
|DNS
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy