Tokyo Olympics: Women's Individual Time Trial - Live coverage

The Dutch are again favourites in the race for the top medals, just like they were at the road race, and no doubt they will be determined to make this event a gold after Austria's Anna Kiesenhofer spoiled their plans in the road race.



We know the medal is going to change hands as the retired Armstrong isn't on the start line.

With less than half an hour to go till the first rider rolls off the ramp it is probably time to start looking at the contenders for the gold medal, which American Kristin Armstrong has had a monopoly on for the last three Olympics.

There were 29 athletes selected in the Refugee Olympic Team. Masomah Ali Zada is from Afghanistan and with her family was given asylum in France in 2017. "For my country, I think that I am the only girl who is going to take part in the Olympic Games in cycling," Masomah Ali Zada, 24, said in a video interview published last month. "There haven't been any before, but I want to show all the men who thought that cycling isn't a women's thing, that I have made it all the way through to the Olympics. And if I can do it, any woman who wants to be involved in cycling, they can do it, from any country, like Afghanistan. Afghanistan's riders Masomah (front left) and Zahra Alizada (front right) take part in a cycling training session with their little brother (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first rider off the line at 11:30 (JST) will be Masomah Ali Zada who is from the IOC Refugee Olympic team.

Here's the full start list:



Tokyo Olympics women's time trial - start times

It will also be interesting to see how Great Britain's Anna Shackley, who will be third off the start ramp, fares up against the best in the world. The 20-year-old neo pro signed up with SD Worx this year and competed in the road race in support of Lizzie Deignan. She probably won't mind the on course climbs either.

We spoke the 20 year old about what the Olympics spot meant to her before she set off for Tokyo.



Sarah Gigante: From howls of pain and disappointment to an Olympics dream

It will be the first big showing for Gigante on the world time trial stage, so it will be particularly interesting to see how she fares when she sets off among the early starters.

There's also a newcomer to the world stage of time trialling who was rather chuffed at the ascent-laden course. “I love the time trial course … this one is pretty much as good as it could get for a time trial,” said Australian time trial champion Sarah Gigante, who is unquestionably fond of the uphill.

Not that the climbing is likely to bother most of the key contenders, like reigning world champion in the discipline Anna van der Breggen and her fellow Dutch rider Annemiek van Vleuten.

It is certainly not a course for the time trial rider that's not fond of climbs, with 423 metres of elevation gain. (Image credit: UCI)

Less than an hour until we start now.

The intermediate check points will come at 9.7 kilometres and 15 kilometres with riders starting 90 seconds apart.

The women will complete one full lap of the 22.1 kilometre course. Off the starting ramp, they begin with a fast descent along the twists and turns through the exit of the speedway. The climbing will begin at roughly the 5 kilometre mark with the lower slopes reaching 8.9 per cent gradient followed by a more gradual 5.9 per cent and then 4 per cent before a steep pitch at the top of 11 per cent. This mid-race climb is about 3 kilometres long and peaks at approximately 10.3 kilometres, almost halfway into the route. From there, the riders will descend back into the entrance of the speedway and hit the second climb at the 15.5 kilometre mark, which is shorter at roughly two kilometres but with sections as steep as 8.9 per cent. This climb peaks at the 17.5 kilometre mark and through the pit lane. The route then levels off, but it is not completely flat, with undulations all the way through the last 2.5 kilometres to the finish line at the Fuji International Speedway.

Let's take a look at the course. Tokyo Olympic Games Women's Time Trial - Map (Image credit: UCI)

The women, from the forecast, look likely to escape any threat of rain as that's a possibility forecast for late afternoon/early evening in Japan.

This morning's official forecast says there is the possibility of a a shower and lightning in the afternoon, but with any luck that will be after the time trials are done.

The temperature is forecast at around 25°C for when the time trials are on, with the men's following not long after the women finish.

Conditions are a little cooler today at the Fuji International Speedway, which hosted four Formula One races in the 1970s and 2000s.

Pleased you could join us for this coverage of the 22.1 kilometre long time trial starting and finishing at the Fuji International Speedway in just over an hour and 15 minutes.