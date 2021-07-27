Tokyo Olympics women's time trial - start times

Wednesday brings the second and final women's road event of the Tokyo Olympics: the individual time trial.

The 22.1-kilometre course around the Fuji International Speedway will see 25 women compete for gold, five years on from Kristin Armstrong's triumph in Rio.

The American won't be competing this time around, and neither will silver medallist Olga Zabelinskaya, but bronze medallist Anna van der Breggen will be back. The Dutchwoman sets off last at 12:06 local time (05:06 CEST) and is among the favourites for victory.

USA's Chloe Dygert, former world champion, is another favourite and she sets off second last, 90 seconds before Van der Breggen, who is the reigning world champion.

Dygert’s form is somewhat unknown coming into this event after a long recovery from a lacerated quadricep sustained in a crash during the time trial at the 2020 Road World Championships in Imola, but she returned to racing last month to win the national title in the event at the USA Pro Road Championships.

Road race silver medallist Annemiek Van Vleuten, a former two-time world champion in the discipline, starts at 11:58:30 local time (04:58:30 CEST).

The line-up is packed with medal contenders.

The first rider off is Afghanistan's Masomah Ali Zada, who was named to the IOC Refugee Olympic Team, at 11:30:00 local time.

Check out our full race preview, of the race, the major favourites and the challenging course, or read on for the full list of start times.