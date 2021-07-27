Trending

Tokyo Olympics women's time trial - start times

Dygert and Van der Breggen the last two riders to set off

Time trial world champion Anna van der Breggen sets off last on Wednesday
Time trial world champion Anna van der Breggen sets off last on Wednesday (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Wednesday brings the second and final women's road event of the Tokyo Olympics: the individual time trial

The 22.1-kilometre course around the Fuji International Speedway will see 25 women compete for gold, five years on from Kristin Armstrong's triumph in Rio. 

The American won't be competing this time around, and neither will silver medallist Olga Zabelinskaya, but bronze medallist Anna van der Breggen will be back. The Dutchwoman sets off last at 12:06 local time (05:06 CEST) and is among the favourites for victory.

USA's Chloe Dygert, former world champion, is another favourite and she sets off second last, 90 seconds before Van der Breggen, who is the reigning world champion. 

Dygert’s form is somewhat unknown coming into this event after a long recovery from a lacerated quadricep sustained in a crash during the time trial at the 2020 Road World Championships in Imola, but she returned to racing last month to win the national title in the event at the USA Pro Road Championships. 

Road race silver medallist Annemiek Van Vleuten, a former two-time world champion in the discipline, starts at 11:58:30 local time (04:58:30 CEST).

The line-up is packed with medal contenders. 

The first rider off is Afghanistan's Masomah Ali Zada, who was named to the IOC Refugee Olympic Team, at 11:30:00 local time.

Check out our full race preview, of the race, the major favourites and the challenging course, or read on for the full list of start times.

Start times
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamTime (JST)
1Mazomah Ali Zada (EOR)11:30:00
2Julie Van Der Velde (Bel)11:31:30
3Anna Shackley (GBr)11:33:00
4Karol-Ann Canuel (Can)11:34:30
5Eri Honamine (Jpn)11:36:00
6Sarah Gigante (Aus)11:37:30
7Omer Shapira (Isr)11:39:00
8Katrine Aalerud (Nor)11:40:30
9Christine Majerus (Lux)11:42:00
10Mavi Garcia Canellas (Esp)11:43:30
11Leah Kirchmann (Can)11:45:00
12Lisa Klein (Ger)11:46:30
13Juliette Labous (Fra)11:48:00
14Alena Amialiusik (Blr)11:49:30
15Anna Plichta (Pol)11:51:00
16Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA)11:52:30
17Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita)11:54:00
18Emma Cecilie Jorgensen (Den)11:55:30
19Amber Neben (USA)11:57:00
20Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned)11:58:30
21Grace Brown (Aus)12:00:00
22Lisa Brennauer (Ger)12:01:30
23Marlen Reusser (Swi)12:03:00
24Chloe Dygert (USA)12:04:30
25Anna van der Breggen (Ned)12:06:00