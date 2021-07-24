Tokyo Olympics: Men's Road Race - Live coverage

Refresh

The riders are lined up at Musashinonomori Park and the race is about to start.

We'll talk more about the contenders after the start, but if you can't wait take a look at the article on the 12 riders to watch from our Cyclingnews editor Daniel Benson.

Plus the Great Britain men’s coach Matt Brammeier told Cyclingnews that he believes the squad will be entering into the race with extra motivation after Adam's teammates – including his brother Simon, Geraint Thomas and Tao Geoghegan Hart – did not have the Tour de France they were hoping for. "They all want to take away something more than what they’ve got at the Tour,” said Brammeier. “They’ve put in a lot of sacrifices for this block of racing with the Tour and then Tokyo. It’s almost like the same block of time. They’re going to want to bring something home after this block."

One rider we didn't get to see at the Tour de France was Adam Yates, with the rider from Great Britain not having raced since Liège-Bastogne-Liège, but he has been targeting this race since the start of the year. Plus, he'll be fresh and lining up in a quartet including three Grand Tour winners.

The Belgian Wout van Aert certainly wasn't hiding his form at the Tour de France, and while not fitting in with the list of climbers if we learnt anything from his three weeks in France it is that there is little the talented rider can't do. He's shown he is tough to drop and almost unstoppable in a sprint.

Then there's Jakob Fuglsang, who certainly didn't have a stellar showing like Pogačar at the Tour de France, but the question is can the silver medallist of five years ago find his form when it matters most? The rider from Denmark has certainly shown he is committed to delivering as good a showing as possible, pulling out of the French Grand Tour before the final stage to get to Tokyo earlier, and he believed that his condition during the three week race was subdued there due to his second COVID vaccination.

Well first there's Tadej Pogačar, the number one favourite to add a gold medal to his yellow jersey haul. He was so far ahead of all the other climbers at the Tour de France and if he's still carrying that form through from the race that ended just six days ago it is going to be hard for his rivals to find a weakness. The Slovenian, too is this timing lining up with Primož Roglič, making it a tough duo to get past.

But enough about the riders that won't be on the start line, let's start talking about the riders that are taking on the climb heavy 234km road race from Musashinonomori Park to the Fuji International Speedway.

It brings home a point made by Australia’s performance director Simon Jones when we talked to him last week. “This Games is unique and extraordinary, getting on the start line is actually a goal. All it takes is one close contact with COVID. Everyone has got to travel internationally … we've got to make sure people are healthy and we are really strict with social distancing and preventative measures.”



Want to read more?

And it looks like Geschke isn't the only one, with Reuters reporting that the Czech Republic would be without Michal Schlegel after he returned a positive test for the virus.

German rider Simon Geschke too is out after a positive COVID 19 test less than 24 hours before the start. "More then disappointed to miss the Olympics tomorrow but also glad everyone else tested negative. It’s a dark day in my career, but I will be back soon later this year hopefully," Geschke said in a message on social media.

Though not all the teams will be on the start line with the full number of riders they are entitled to through the quota. Australia, for one, will be lining up with three riders instead of four as Rohan Dennis has opted to skip the Olympic road race so he can focus completely on the time trial, where he looked on the way to a medal in Rio until an issue with his bars meant he needed a bike change. Rohan Dennis at the Olympic Games in Rio, 2016 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

There are 130 riders on the start list, set to set. off into the heat. The national teams from Belgium, Colombia, France, Italy and Netherlands all earning the right to line up with five riders per nation. With a quota of four athletes there is Australia, Denmark, Great Britain, Germany, Norway, Slovenia and Switzerland while nations with three riders per team include Austria, Canada, Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Poland, South Africa and Russia. The rest earned either one or two spots per team.



Want to know more?

It looks like that much talked of heat we've been hearing so much of as a potential factor in the run up to the Games is going to be on display today, with forecasts for Tokyo of 32°C today.

It may have been a long wait, with the 2020 COVID-19 postponement, but now it is just a little over an hour until the first of the Olympics cycling events kicks off, with the road race leaving from Musashinonomori Park in the west of Tokyo.