Simon Geschke out of Tokyo Olympics after positive COVID-19 test

By

Remaining German riders cleared to race after negative results

Simon Geschke of Germany
Simon Geschke of Germany (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Simon Geschke (Germany) has been ruled out of competing in the men's road race at the Tokyo Olympic Games after returning a positive COVID-19 coronavirus result. The road race takes place on Saturday morning, with the news of Geschke's positive test coming less than 24 hours before the start.

The news of Geschke's positive happens after a member of the Spanish cycling team staff also returned a positive test. In both the German and Spanish camps there were no other reported positive cases, meaning that the entire Spanish team, and the rest of the German team, can all line up to race this weekend. 

"More then disappointed to miss the Olympics tomorrow but also glad everyone else tested negative. It’s a dark day in my career, but i will be back soon later this year hopefully," Geschke said in a message on social media.

More to come...