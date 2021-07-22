How to watch the Tokyo Olympics – live TV and streaming

The Tokyo Olympics are almost underway, and there will be plenty of cycling to watch over the next two weeks, from road and track racing to mountain biking and BMX.

The Games will be broadcast around Europe and the rest of the world, with all the cycling action across the disciplines aired in full. You can find out how to watch the race wherever you are with our handy guide and with ExpressVPN.

Across the four disciplines, the biggest stars of the cycling world will descend on Tokyo to battle for gold across 22 events, beginning with the men's road race on Saturday, July 24 and ending with track racing finals on August 8.

On the road, superstars like Tadej Pogačar, Wout van Aert, Geraint Thomas, Kasper Asgreen, Rémi Cavagna, Primož Roglič, Vincenzo Nibali and Michael Woods will be competing for glory in the men's road race and time trial.

Top women battling for gold in the two road events include Anna van der Breggen, Kasia Niewiadoma, Elisa Longo Borghini, Lizzie Deignan, Ashleigh Moolman Pasio, Grace Brown and Annemiek van Vleuten.

On the track, there are a plethora of events, with the Omnium, Sprint, Keirin, Team Pursuit, Individual Pursuit, Sprint, Team Sprint and Madison all scheduled between August 2 and 8.

Chloe Dygert, Elisa Balsamo, Lotte Kopecky, Kirsten Wild are all among the women hoping to medal on the boards, while Filippo Ganna, Stefan Bissegger, Jason Kenny, Roger Kluge, Elia Viviani are among the big names racing the men's events.

Cross-country mountain biking will see Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Kata Blanka Vas, Jolanda Neff, and Kate Courtney taking on the women's race while Tom Pidcock, Nino Schurter, Mathieu van der Poel, and Mathias Flückinger are in contention in the men's event.

Read on for all the information on how to watch the Tokyo Olympics.

Tokyo Olympics live stream

The Tokyo Olympics will be broadcast around Europe on Eurosport and streamed online on Eurosport Player. A subscription to Eurosport Player costs £6.99 for a single month, £4.99 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 for a 12-month pass.

The BBC will also be airing the Games in full, with digital streaming set to be available on the BBC Sport website throughout.

In the USA, NBC will be airing the Games, with coverage available on the NBC Sports app and on NBC's dedicated Olympics website.

CBC will be airing the Olympics in Canada. The public broadcaster will be streaming events online on their website. In Australia, live coverage will be available on Seven Network.

The Tokyo Olympics will be aired around Europe on a variety of host broadcasters. Check out a list of some of the major European countries below.

Belgium – RTBF, VRT

France – France Télévisions

Germany – ARD, ZDF

Italy – RAI

Netherlands – NOS

Portugal – RTP

Rep. Ireland – RTE

Spain – RTVE

Be warned, though, geo-restrictions may apply if you're outside your home country or on holiday during the Tokyo Olympics.

