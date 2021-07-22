Michal Schlegel out of Tokyo Olympic Games after positive test for COVID-19

Michal Schlegel has tested positive for COVID-19 and forced out of the Tokyo Olympic Games. According to a report published on Reuters, the cyclist from the Czech Republic was the fourth athlete from his national team to return a positive test for the virus.

Schlegel is now in isolation and will not take part in the elite men's road race scheduled for Saturday, July 24, according to a Czech Olympic Committee statement.

Schlegel is reportedly the fourth athlete on the Czech Republic's Olympic team to test positive for COVID-19, in addition to two other staff members, according to the team.

Women's beach volleyball player Marketa Nausch-Slukova tested positive for COVID-19. She was due to play in the opening match of the beach volleyball tournament with partner Barbora Hermannová, but tested positive for COVID-19 at the Olympic Village. Her husband Simon Nausch, who coaches the team, had also tested positive for the virus.

In addition, beach volleyball player Ondřej Perušič and table tennis player Pavel Širuček testest positive for the virus at the athlete village. As has an unnamed Czech official.

Schlegel tested positive in Izu, away from the main athletes' village. The men's road team are down to two riders with Michael Kukrle and Zdenek Stybar set to compete in Saturday's road race.

According to a report Inside the Games, the Czech Olympic Committee has launched an investigation into whether members of its delegation for the delayed Olympic Games here adhered to the strict COVID-19 measures.