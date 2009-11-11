Sergent, Shanks show strength in IP qualifiers
Morton and Mitchell top qualifiers in women's sprint events
|1
|Jesse Sergent (New Zealand)
|0:04:22.424
|2
|Peter Latham (New Zealand)
|0:04:23.880
|3
|Marc Ryan (New Zealand)
|0:04:25.031
|4
|Sam Bewley (New Zealand)
|0:04:25.035
|5
|Westley Gough (New Zealand)
|0:04:28.400
|6
|Tom Scully (New Zealand)
|0:04:32.380
|7
|Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
|0:04:36.500
|8
|Mitchell Mulhern (Australia)
|0:04:37.300
|9
|Chris Macic (New Zealand)
|0:04:37.390
|10
|Jason Allen (New Zealand)
|0:04:39.820
|11
|Stuart Mulhern (Australia)
|0:05:02.860
|1
|Alison Shanks (New Zealand)
|0:03:35.802
|2
|Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)
|0:03:43.329
|3
|Kaytee Boyd (New Zealand)
|0:03:45.015
|4
|Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)
|0:03:45.880
|5
|Helen Kelly (Australia)
|0:03:46.830
|6
|Jamie Nielsen (New Zealand)
|0:03:47.121
|7
|Gemma Dudley (New Zealand)
|0:03:51.590
|8
|Gabby Vermunt (New Zealand)
|0:03:52.430
|9
|Laura Thompson (New Zealand)
|0:04:00.020
|10
|Ash James (New Zealand)
|0:04:03.640
|11
|Nikolina Orlic (Australia)
|0:04:07.960
|1
|New Zealand (Andrew Williams, Eddie Dawkins, Simon Van Velthooven)
|0:00:46.354
|2
|G-Race (Sam Webster, Ethan Mitchell, Adam Stewart)
|0:00:46.578
|1
|Australia (Daniel Ellis, James Glasspool, Joel Leonard)
|0:00:46.029
|2
|Otago (Matthew Archbold, Nathan Seddon, Daniel Beatson)
|0:00:48.241
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|0:00:11.779
|2
|Emily Rosemond (Australia)
|0:00:11.795
|3
|Annette Edmondson (Australia)
|0:00:11.959
|4
|Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
|0:00:12.426
|5
|Jessica Laws (Australia)
|0:00:12.532
|6
|Hannah Latta (New Zealand)
|0:00:13.285
|7
|Nikolina Orlic (Australia)
|0:00:13.513
|1
|Emily Rosemond (Australia)
|0:00:14.468
|2
|Nikolina Orlic (Australia)
|1
|Annette Edmondson (Australia)
|0:00:13.777
|2
|Hannah Latta (New Zealand)
|1
|Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
|0:00:12.768
|2
|Jessica Laws (Australia)
|1
|Henrietta Mitchell (New Zealand)
|0:00:12.075
|2
|Stephanie Mckenzie (New Zealand)
|0:00:12.201
|3
|Charlotte Kelly (New Zealand)
|0:00:12.923
|4
|Madison Law (Australia)
|0:00:13.165
