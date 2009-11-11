Trending

Sergent, Shanks show strength in IP qualifiers

Morton and Mitchell top qualifiers in women's sprint events

Men's 4000m individual pursuit qualification
1Jesse Sergent (New Zealand)0:04:22.424
2Peter Latham (New Zealand)0:04:23.880
3Marc Ryan (New Zealand)0:04:25.031
4Sam Bewley (New Zealand)0:04:25.035
5Westley Gough (New Zealand)0:04:28.400
6Tom Scully (New Zealand)0:04:32.380
7Aaron Gate (New Zealand)0:04:36.500
8Mitchell Mulhern (Australia)0:04:37.300
9Chris Macic (New Zealand)0:04:37.390
10Jason Allen (New Zealand)0:04:39.820
11Stuart Mulhern (Australia)0:05:02.860

Women's 3000m individual pursuit qualification
1Alison Shanks (New Zealand)0:03:35.802
2Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)0:03:43.329
3Kaytee Boyd (New Zealand)0:03:45.015
4Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)0:03:45.880
5Helen Kelly (Australia)0:03:46.830
6Jamie Nielsen (New Zealand)0:03:47.121
7Gemma Dudley (New Zealand)0:03:51.590
8Gabby Vermunt (New Zealand)0:03:52.430
9Laura Thompson (New Zealand)0:04:00.020
10Ash James (New Zealand)0:04:03.640
11Nikolina Orlic (Australia)0:04:07.960

Men's team sprint semi-final 1
1New Zealand (Andrew Williams, Eddie Dawkins, Simon Van Velthooven)0:00:46.354
2G-Race (Sam Webster, Ethan Mitchell, Adam Stewart)0:00:46.578

Men's team sprint semi-final 2
1Australia (Daniel Ellis, James Glasspool, Joel Leonard)0:00:46.029
2Otago (Matthew Archbold, Nathan Seddon, Daniel Beatson)0:00:48.241

Women's sprint qualifying
1Stephanie Morton (Australia)0:00:11.779
2Emily Rosemond (Australia)0:00:11.795
3Annette Edmondson (Australia)0:00:11.959
4Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)0:00:12.426
5Jessica Laws (Australia)0:00:12.532
6Hannah Latta (New Zealand)0:00:13.285
7Nikolina Orlic (Australia)0:00:13.513

Women's sprint 1/8 Heat 1
1Emily Rosemond (Australia)0:00:14.468
2Nikolina Orlic (Australia)

Women's sprint 1/8 Heat 2
1Annette Edmondson (Australia)0:00:13.777
2Hannah Latta (New Zealand)

Women's sprint 1/8 Heat 3
1Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)0:00:12.768
2Jessica Laws (Australia)

U19 Women's sprint qualifying
1Henrietta Mitchell (New Zealand)0:00:12.075
2Stephanie Mckenzie (New Zealand)0:00:12.201
3Charlotte Kelly (New Zealand)0:00:12.923
4Madison Law (Australia)0:00:13.165

