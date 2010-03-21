Aggressive race by McDermid nets New Zealander the short track win
Leishman comes out on top after six-rider battle
The final day of UCI Oceania Mountain bike Championship action was completed today at the Signal Hill venue in Dunedin. The short track, took place between the downhill seeding and qualifying runs. Racers contested a short and brutal multi-lap event around a 900m race course adjacent to the downhill event village.
The women were the first to race in their 20-minute event, and it was clear from the start that New Zealand's Fiona McDermid had a point to prove with her aggressive riding at the front of a keen pack. McDermid made her way to the front early, and held a slender lead throughout which covered the attacks of cross country winner Nic Leary (New Zealand) and the rest of the fading women's field. At the three quarter stage of this race, McDermid's constant pressure at the front broke the rest of the field and she went on to win with a clear margin.
The men's short track race was a quite different story. Six riders swapped the lead at the front right through to the bell lap and the finish. It was never clear who would break free until riders finally crossed the line after the 25-minute race, with the entire race a pure tactical duel between some very experienced racers and three juniors. Mark Lieshman (New Zealand) was the one rider who maintained a clear racing line through the final corners and to the finish to take the win, a bike length in front of Mathew Waghorn (New Zealand), who backed up from his cross country Championship win the day before.
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Fiona McDermid (New Zealand)
|2
|Nic Leary (New Zealand)
|3
|Katherine O'Neill (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mark Leishman (New Zealand)
|2
|Mathew Waghorn (New Zealand)
|3
|Mike Northcott (New Zealand)
