Image 1 of 2 Kieran Bennett (DRD Tomac) (Image credit: Dylan Dean) Image 2 of 2 Elite men's podium (Image credit: Dylan Dean)

The downhill finals commenced as soon as the short track had finished. Tension built right through all age group categories in the lead-up to the under 19 and elite events.

The senior men's race bought back to the top step of the podium a well experienced racer, Reon Boe (New Zealand), who has returned to national-level competition after a break of several years. Boe was a popular winner of the senior men's title, as was Madeline Taylor (New Zealand) in the open women's category. She was returning after a two-month injury enforced break.

The under 19 Oceania title race was keenly anticipated by the large crowd as a strong Australian squad were contesting this year, however George Brannigan (New Zealand) was not to be denied at Signal Hill and raced a clean run to win by nearly three seconds from fellow New Zealander Jed Rooney. The best of the Australian squad in this category was young Troy Brosnan who lived up to the promise he has shown through the Australian domestic competition this summer with a third place.

The elite categories were next on the menu. Harriet Harper (New Zealand) had mechanical issues during qualifying and, as a result, was the first woman off the start line. Harper posted a stunning time to lay seige to the leader's hot seat, which she never relinquished as rider after rider crossed the line. Like Brannigan, Harper achieved a rare feat with her victory - both athletes are now dual 2010 National and Oceania champions after earlier this month both winning the National Championships in Wellington. Sarsha Huntington (Australia) provided the best of the Australian challenge with a third place.

In the men's elite race, New Zealand's best athletes were all on hand competing for the Oceania title together with a strong Australian presence led by Rhys Willemse. Cameron Cole (New Zealand) had qualified fastest, but any one of the well regarded contenders were capable of putting down the perfect run to take the podium top step.

New Zealand's highest ranked rider Justin Leov had qualified in the top 10, but front punctured in the Signal rock garden, and his much anticipated challenge was over. First Glenn Haden (New Zealand) then Kieran Bennett (New Zealand) held the leader's hot seat for a long spell, until the last three riders on course displaced Bennett and then each other with quicker race times. None of the final three were given the chance to settle in that leader's seat however, as the last starter on the hill, Cole, turned out a stunning race time to take the Oceania Championship title.

Cole's victory bought to a close the 2010 Oceania Mountain Bike Championships after a full four days of competition and six different events. Host club Mountainbike Otago were happy with the way the event had been delivered, with similar sentiments echoed by the national body Mountainbike New Zealand.

The 2011 Oceania Championships are scheduled for Australia, at a yet to be determined venue.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Cole (New Zealand) 0:02:39.15 2 Nathan Rankin (New Zealand) 0:00:01.88 3 Wyn Masters (New Zealand) 0:00:05.86 4 Kieran Bennett (New Zealand) 0:00:06.45 5 Matt Walker (New Zealand) 0:00:07.44 6 Rhys Willemse (Australia) 0:00:08.02 7 Glenn Haden (New Zealand) 0:00:08.37 8 Matt Scoles (New Zealand) 0:00:08.96 9 Richard Leacock (New Zealand) 0:00:09.02 10 Martin Frei (Switzerland) 0:00:10.52 11 Reuben Miller (New Zealand) 0:00:12.29 12 Hayden McGregor (New Zealand) 0:00:13.20 13 Freddie King (New Zealand) 0:00:13.98 14 Dan Sims (New Zealand) 0:00:15.46 15 Lindsay Klein (Australia) 0:00:15.51 16 Laurie Dinham (Australia) 0:00:18.90 17 Michael Manning (Australia) 0:00:19.56 18 Simon French (Australia) 0:00:19.97 19 James Rennie (New Zealand) 0:00:20.09 20 Edo Franco (Italy) 0:00:22.73 21 Chris Barlin (Australia) 0:00:22.76 22 Benjamin Ayling (Australia) 0:00:27.27 23 Eymeric Blay (French Polynesia) 0:00:41.51 24 Aari Barrett (New Zealand) 0:00:54.80 25 Hayden Lester (Australia) 0:01:12.65 DNF Justin Leov (New Zealand) DNS Kaine Cannan (Australia) DNS Ryan Hunt (Australia) DSQ Thomas Jeandin (Switzerland)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harriet Harper (New Zealand) 0:03:07.36 2 Gabrielle Molloy (New Zealand) 0:00:08.89 3 Sarsha Huntington (Australia) 0:00:20.78 4 Holly Baarspul (Australia) 0:00:25.26 5 Emily Hockey (Australia) 0:00:39.89 DNS Sophie Borderes (France) DNS Rita Langley (New Zealand)

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Brannigan (New Zealand) 0:02:45.63 2 Jed Rooney (New Zealand) 0:00:02.75 3 Troy Brosnan (Australia) 0:00:03.29 4 Rupert Chapman (New Zealand) 0:00:03.85 5 Antony Moore (Australia) 0:00:05.57 6 Daniel Franks (New Zealand) 0:00:05.85 7 Reuben Olorenshaw (New Zealand) 0:00:10.72 8 Brandon Ransfield (New Zealand) 0:00:10.75 9 Jimmy Wilson (New Zealand) 0:00:11.98 10 Oscar Tatom (New Zealand) 0:00:12.59 11 James Shepherd (Australia) 0:00:13.19 12 Temarii Buillard (French Polynesia) 0:00:13.20 13 Brandon Yrttiaho (Australia) 0:00:13.41 14 Marcus Fairbanks (Australia) 0:00:13.86 15 Mat Prior (New Zealand) 0:00:14.75 16 Aden Wyber (Australia) 0:00:15.12 17 Nick Bygate (New Zealand) 0:00:16.88 18 Will Kemp (New Zealand) 0:00:21.16 19 Brandon Lumsden (New Zealand) 0:00:22.72 20 Dan Trewern (New Zealand) 0:00:22.85 21 Bryan Beaufils French Polynesia 0:00:24.45 22 Kieran Thompson (New Zealand) 0:00:24.91 23 Brandon Dunn (New Zealand) 0:00:28.25 24 Cory Prutton (New Zealand) 0:00:28.47 25 Cody Rees (New Zealand) 0:00:31.32 26 William Parata (New Zealand) 0:00:31.52 27 Nick Taylor (New Zealand) 0:00:32.60 28 Dan Whearty (New Zealand) 0:00:33.39 29 Josh Barnard (New Zealand) 0:00:35.80 30 Lachlan Cruickshank (New Zealand) 0:00:36.60 31 Ryan Connell (Australia) 0:00:37.82 32 Rogan Young (New Zealand) 0:00:46.98 DNF Sam Baker (New Zealand) DNF Tobias Handcock (New Zealand) DNS James Green (Australia) DNS Phillip Piazza (Australia) DNS Ryan Lewis (New Zealand) DNS George Diver (New Zealand) DNS Leighton Kirk (New Zealand) DNS Jackson Carter-Smith (New Zealand)

Under 17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Louis Hamilton (New Zealand) 0:02:55.57 2 Troy Stewart (New Zealand) 0:00:00.43 3 Jake Robinson (New Zealand) 0:00:01.82 4 Reece Potter (New Zealand) 0:00:02.58 5 Harry Chapman (New Zealand) 0:00:09.47 6 Tom Burns (New Zealand) 0:00:10.76 7 Tim Adams (New Zealand) 0:00:10.89 8 Dan McCombie (New Zealand) 0:00:11.77 9 Hunter Jenkinson (New Zealand) 0:00:12.11 10 Leo Sandler (New Zealand) 0:00:18.00 11 Zach Baker (New Zealand) 0:00:21.50 12 Harry Ness (New Zealand) 0:00:21.68 13 Daniel McNab (New Zealand) 0:00:21.78 14 Richard Scott (New Zealand) 0:00:23.83 15 Conor Smith (New Zealand) 0:00:24.82 16 Dion Ward (New Zealand) 0:00:30.42 17 Andy Wilson (New Zealand) 0:00:35.08 18 Michael Franks (New Zealand) 0:00:38.35 19 Caelab Drummond (New Zealand) 0:00:44.63 20 Jake Paddon (New Zealand) 0:00:47.73 21 Aaron James (New Zealand) 0:00:53.75 22 Cameron Flick (New Zealand) 0:00:58.78 23 Thomas Gornall (New Zealand) 0:01:01.50 24 Taylor Rhodes (New Zealand) 0:01:03.47 25 Mitchell Scammell (New Zealand) 0:01:10.14 26 Elliot Davison (New Zealand) 0:01:13.33 27 Mitchell Barnard (New Zealand) 0:02:14.70 DNF Devan Eden (New Zealand) DNS Jacques Vosloo (New Zealand) DNS Morgan Taylor (New Zealand) DNS Michael Gunter (New Zealand) DNS Bradley Dent (New Zealand)

Senior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Reon Boe (New Zealand) 0:02:50.42 2 Daniel Heads (New Zealand) 0:00:01.34 3 Daniel Meilink (New Zealand) 0:00:01.67 4 Peter Cooper (New Zealand) 0:00:01.98 5 Sam Shuchsmith (United Kingdom) 0:00:02.53 6 Tom Winwood (New Zealand) 0:00:03.75 7 David Balderstone (New Zealand) 0:00:04.04 8 Cameron Kay (New Zealand) 0:00:04.77 9 Nick McConachie (New Zealand) 0:00:05.55 10 Joe Flanagan (United Kingdom) 0:00:07.02 11 Tom Mathews (New Zealand) 0:00:07.04 12 Cam Johnson (New Zealand) 0:00:10.54 13 Alastair Parkin (Scotland) 0:00:12.63 14 Matt Burns (New Zealand) 0:00:16.63 15 Heraud Aurelien (France) 0:00:16.91 16 Josh Miller (New Zealand) 0:00:20.95 17 Shea Barnes (New Zealand) 0:00:26.97 18 Luis Augusto Arruda Affonso (New Zealand) 0:00:28.30 19 Tom Beaton (New Zealand) 0:00:30.82 20 Ben Stewart (New Zealand) 0:00:31.60 21 Mark Johns (New Zealand) 0:00:43.00 22 Aaron Coster (New Zealand) 0:00:45.58 DNF Sam Perry (New Zealand) DNF Ethan Helliwell (New Zealand) DNS Jake Boylett (New Zealand) DNS Ben Tyas (New Zealand) DNS James Allan (New Zealand) DNS Dylan Sanchez-Pinsent (New Zealand) DNS Jimmy Pritchard (Australia) DNS Hayden McKay (New Zealand)

Master 1 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Bisset (New Zealand) 0:03:04.16 2 Derek Winwood (New Zealand) 0:00:03.91 3 Neil White (New Zealand) 0:00:11.80 4 Boyd Grinstead (New Zealand) 0:00:12.60 5 Phil Walter (New Zealand) 0:00:27.30 DNS Andrew Martin (New Zealand) DNS Chris Paassens (New Zealand)

Master 2 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Randal Huntington (Australia) 0:02:58.26 2 John Boylett (New Zealand) 0:00:37.17

Open women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Madeline Taylor (New Zealand) 0:03:32.05 2 Charlotte Clouston (New Zealand) 0:00:02.19 3 Georgia Wight (New Zealand) 0:00:03.30 4 Sarah Atkin (New Zealand) 0:00:08.52 5 Sophie Tyas (New Zealand) 0:00:15.93 6 Veronique Sandler (New Zealand) 0:00:23.09 7 Kaytee Campbell (New Zealand) 0:00:24.58 8 Amanda Pearce (New Zealand) 0:00:29.12 DNS Raewyn Morrison (New Zealand)

Novice boys # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richard Scandrett (New Zealand) 0:03:40.19

Sweepers # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Dylan

Fastest men's race runs # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Cole (New Zealand) 0:02:39.15 2 Nathan Rankin (New Zealand) 0:00:01.88 3 Wyn Masters (New Zealand) 0:00:05.86 4 Kieran Bennett (New Zealand) 0:00:06.45 5 George Brannigan (New Zealand) 0:00:06.48 6 Matt Walker (New Zealand) 0:00:07.44 7 Rhys Willemse (Australia) 0:00:08.02 8 Glenn Haden (New Zealand) 0:00:08.37 9 Matt Scoles (New Zealand) 0:00:08.96 10 Richard Leacock (New Zealand) 0:00:09.02 11 Jed Rooney (New Zealand) 0:00:09.23 12 Troy Brosnan (Australia) 0:00:09.77 13 Rupert Chapman (New Zealand) 0:00:10.33 14 Martin Frei (Switzerland) 0:00:10.52 15 Reon Boe (New Zealand) 0:00:11.27