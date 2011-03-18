Trending

Perth's Jessica Allen claim's Under 19 time trial

ACT's Rice battles for second

Results

Women U19 15km Individual Road Time Trial Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessica Allen0:23:40
2Allison Rice0:00:11
3Georgia Williams (NZl)0:00:16
4Georgia Baker0:00:49
5Letitia Custance0:01:12
6Alice Wallett0:01:26
7Jessica Mundy0:01:43
8Maddison Vit0:01:43
9Antonia Abbisogni0:02:11
10Kayla Salopek0:02:11
11Alexandra O'dea0:02:19
12Kelly Rose0:02:29
13Taylah Jennings0:02:36
14Imogen Jelbart0:02:50
15Lauretta Hanson0:02:51
16Kirsty Mills0:02:56
17Sophie Williamson (NZl)0:03:12
18Hayley Follett0:03:13
19Briony Cole0:04:28
DNSEbony Clarke

