First Oceania time trial title for Hepburn
Craig Evers second with Cam Wurf third
Elite Men time trial: Toowoomba - Toowoomba
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Hepburn (AUS) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:48:41
|2
|Craig Evers (AUS) Data#3 Symantec
|0:00:36
|3
|Cameron Wurf (AUS)
|0:00:38
|4
|Patrick Bevin (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:43
|5
|Peter Milostic (AUS)
|0:00:45
|6
|Jason Christie (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:49
|7
|Jordan Kerby (AUS) Drapac
|0:01:17
|8
|Ben Dyball (AUS) Avanti Racing Team
|0:01:20
|9
|Lachlan Norris (AUS) Drapac
|0:01:25
|10
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (AUS) Arbitrage Racing
|0:01:26
|11
|Samuel Horgan (NZL) Budget Forklifts
|0:01:32
|12
|Jacob Kauffmann (AUS) Budget Forklifts
|0:01:46
|13
|Jack Anderson (AUS) Budget Forklifts
|0:01:51
|14
|Samuel Spokes (AUS) Drapac
|0:02:08
|15
|Tom Davison (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|0:02:14
|16
|Malcolm Rudolph (AUS) Drapac
|0:02:16
|17
|Adam Phelan (AUS) Drapac
|0:02:18
|18
|Timothy Roe (AUS) Drapac
|0:02:28
|19
|Jayden Copp (AUS) CharterMason Giant
|0:02:29
|20
|Kristian Juel (AUS) Budget Forklifts
|0:03:40
|21
|Brodie Talbot (AUS) Budget Forklifts
|0:04:59
|22
|Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|0:05:24
|23
|Kyle Bridgwood (AUS) Data#3 Symantec
|0:05:30
|24
|Thomas Coates (AUS)
|0:06:46
|25
|John Freiberg (AUS)
|0:07:38
|26
|Jon Leighton (AUS)
|0:11:50
|DNF
|William Clarke (AUS) Drapac
|DNF
|Aaron Donnelly (AUS) Avanti Racing Team
|DNS
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|DNS
|Samuel Witmitz (AUS) Budget Forklifts
|DNS
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (AUS) Avanti Racing Team
|DNS
|Scott Waters (AUS)
|DNS
|Brendan Canty (AUS) Budget Forklifts
|DNS
|Ryan MacAnally (AUS) CharterMason Giant
