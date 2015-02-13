Trending

First Oceania time trial title for Hepburn

Craig Evers second with Cam Wurf third

Michael Hepburn on the time trial course

Michael Hepburn on the time trial course
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Results

Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Hepburn (AUS) Orica-GreenEdge0:48:41
2Craig Evers (AUS) Data#3 Symantec0:00:36
3Cameron Wurf (AUS)0:00:38
4Patrick Bevin (NZL) Avanti Racing Team0:00:43
5Peter Milostic (AUS)0:00:45
6Jason Christie (NZL) Avanti Racing Team0:00:49
7Jordan Kerby (AUS) Drapac0:01:17
8Ben Dyball (AUS) Avanti Racing Team0:01:20
9Lachlan Norris (AUS) Drapac0:01:25
10Dylan Pierre-Humbert (AUS) Arbitrage Racing0:01:26
11Samuel Horgan (NZL) Budget Forklifts0:01:32
12Jacob Kauffmann (AUS) Budget Forklifts0:01:46
13Jack Anderson (AUS) Budget Forklifts0:01:51
14Samuel Spokes (AUS) Drapac0:02:08
15Tom Davison (NZL) Avanti Racing Team0:02:14
16Malcolm Rudolph (AUS) Drapac0:02:16
17Adam Phelan (AUS) Drapac0:02:18
18Timothy Roe (AUS) Drapac0:02:28
19Jayden Copp (AUS) CharterMason Giant0:02:29
20Kristian Juel (AUS) Budget Forklifts0:03:40
21Brodie Talbot (AUS) Budget Forklifts0:04:59
22Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team0:05:24
23Kyle Bridgwood (AUS) Data#3 Symantec0:05:30
24Thomas Coates (AUS)0:06:46
25John Freiberg (AUS)0:07:38
26Jon Leighton (AUS)0:11:50
DNFWilliam Clarke (AUS) Drapac
DNFAaron Donnelly (AUS) Avanti Racing Team
DNSJoseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
DNSSamuel Witmitz (AUS) Budget Forklifts
DNSMitchell Lovelock-Fay (AUS) Avanti Racing Team
DNSScott Waters (AUS)
DNSBrendan Canty (AUS) Budget Forklifts
DNSRyan MacAnally (AUS) CharterMason Giant

