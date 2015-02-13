Garfoot wins women's Oceania time trial title
Lauren Kitchen second, Rebecca Mackey third
Elite Women time trial: Toowoomba - Toowoomba
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katrin Garfoot (AUS) Orica-AIS
|0:32:55
|2
|Lauren Kitchen (AUS) Hitec Products
|0:00:49
|3
|Rebecca Mackey (AUS) Wormall CCS Womens Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|4
|Tessa Fabry (AUS) High5 Dream Team
|0:01:28
|5
|Alexandra Manly (AUS) Orica-AIS
|0:01:52
|6
|Taryn Heather (AUS) Bicycle Superstore
|0:02:04
|7
|Allison Rice (AUS) Suzuki Brumby's
|0:02:10
|8
|Lucy Barker (GBR)
|0:03:02
|9
|Ellen Skerritt (AUS) High5 Dream Team
|0:03:43
