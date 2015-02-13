Trending

Garfoot wins women's Oceania time trial title

Lauren Kitchen second, Rebecca Mackey third

Katrin Garfoot (Australia)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrin Garfoot (AUS) Orica-AIS0:32:55
2Lauren Kitchen (AUS) Hitec Products0:00:49
3Rebecca Mackey (AUS) Wormall CCS Womens Cycling Team0:01:11
4Tessa Fabry (AUS) High5 Dream Team0:01:28
5Alexandra Manly (AUS) Orica-AIS0:01:52
6Taryn Heather (AUS) Bicycle Superstore0:02:04
7Allison Rice (AUS) Suzuki Brumby's0:02:10
8Lucy Barker (GBR)0:03:02
9Ellen Skerritt (AUS) High5 Dream Team0:03:43

